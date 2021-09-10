Dr. Elizabeth Kermgard of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA): “Learn to love yourself and not be too critical”

Learn to love yourself and not be too critical. Being hard on yourself can prevent growth and happiness. It is more important to learn and grow from your faults.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Elizabeth Kermgard.

Elizabeth Kermgard, MD, is a pediatric nephrology fellow at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She was recently awarded a Clinical Scientist in Nephrology fellowship from the American Kidney Fund (AKF), to support her work in the field of nephrology. Dr. Kermgard will study the relationship between the gut microbiome, short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and parathyroid hormone (PTH) resistance in patients on chronic dialysis. It is known that our gut microbiome and the production of SCFAs are important for normal bone regulation, but what is not known is if this relationship holds true for those with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Better understanding this relationship could shed light on new possible interventions to treat bone and mineral disease in CKD patients. Her research will enroll 48 pediatric dialysis patients between the ages of six and 21. Her team will collect blood and stool samples to look at shotgun sequencing of the gut microbiome, conduct analysis of serum and stool SCFAs as well as PTH and PTH fragment levels, an important indicator of mineral and bone disease in CKD patients.

In parallel with her research, Dr. Kermgard will pursue a Master of Science in Clinical, Biomedical and Translational Investigations degree at the University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Kermgard grew up in Evanston, Illinois. Dr. Kermgard completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular, Cell and Developmental Biology from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Saint Louis University. After medical school, she completed her pediatric internship and residency at CHLA, where she is currently completing her first year of fellowship in pediatric nephrology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a child, I really loved science. I decided to go into medicine since it was a great way to bring my interest in science to others and give back to society. I chose a career in pediatrics due to my interest in development and working with children. Specifically, I went into nephrology because I enjoyed learning about the pathophysiology. Ultimately, I have been drawn to research as an opportunity to advance medicine and move it forward. Medicine is constantly changing, and to be able to have a career that can potentially contribute to that change is exciting. Overall, my intellectual interests in academics and giving back to others has led me down this path.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Working in medicine at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has given me the unique opportunity to work with a group of like-minded individuals who all have one goal in mind: the health of children. Being surrounded by other intelligent and passionate individuals at CHLA pushes me to continue to work harder. I am constantly learning from each team member within and outside of nephrology. I also feel privileged to work at a hospital that cares about its local community and continues to give back.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I was recently awarded a Clinical Scientist in Nephrology fellowship from the American Kidney Fund (AKF), to support my work in the field of nephrology. With this fellowship, I am studying the relationship between gut microbiome and chronic kidney disease (CKD), and how the interactions of bacteria in our body may impact normal bone growth and turnover — the process of resorption followed by replacement of new bone with little change in shape that occurs throughout a person’s life. I hope my research one day can help change and improve how bone and mineral disease is viewed and treated for those with chronic kidney disease.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I think there is often a bias in STEM. We focus on STEM more in high school or in college when individuals have already chosen a career path. I never received anything in elementary or middle school that encouraged me as a female to pursue science. Growing up, I heard negative societal thoughts such as, “You’re a female, so you won’t be good at math,” or “You’re a female, so you’re not going to be good with directions.” I think these thoughts are often put into our minds growing up, which can lead to women thinking that they cannot go into this field and give up early on. I think there needs to be more of a focus on targeting younger ages, even as young as kindergarten or second grade to help instill the idea that women can be scientists, doctors, or go into tech. Moving forward, it is important that we encourage females at a young age to become involved with projects or assignments that are more hands-on in the science field.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

There is predetermined bias regarding a woman’s ability to perform or the ability to achieve certain job titles. For example, in medicine patients often assume female physicians are nurses as opposed to male counterparts. I have heard of times when female attending physicians have gone into a patient room with male trainees and the patient and their family members prefer to discuss the plan or ask advice from the male trainee rather than the female expert. I think to address this we need to change the story taught through books and movies and address bias in school even as early as elementary school.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

One myth that should be dispelled about being a woman, that effects women in STEM and going into STEM, is that women are not good at math. This often dissuades young girls from pursuing fields that require math. Another myth is that the goal of all women is to have children and raise a family and therefore they will ultimately go part time or not work. All women, just like men, have different careers and personal goals and assumptions based on being a woman should not determine that.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have confidence. Have confidence in both the way you present and hold yourself as well as in your abilities and knowledge. Pursue what you are passionate about and not what others want you to pursue. Happiness and success often come together. Learn to listen. We can all learn from one another, and knowledge is key. Teamwork is essential. A hospital or company cannot succeed without others. Learning how to support a team to succeed academically is just as important to support their wellness needs as humans Learn to love yourself and not be too critical. Being hard on yourself can prevent growth and happiness. It is more important to learn and grow from your faults.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

As a leader, it is important to support those that you lead. Not only lead by guidance or through tasks, but also support them throughout their career. We can support team members and check in with their wellness and emotional state. Certain pressures can affect people differently, and if someone is feeling down or not supported, it can impact the team and productivity. As leaders in STEM, we must work to help dismantle some of the pressures our colleagues face and help them work through situations that are bound to arise together.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Stay confident in yourself and lead by example. It is also important to learn how to give constructive criticism in order to help others succeed and grow productively. Ultimately, your goal is to encourage others to strive and grow to reach their full potential.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had multiple major influences throughout my life that have led me to where I am today. Growing up, my father was a major supporting force. He encouraged me to go be successful academically and to purse what I enjoy. While in college, I had the pleasure of taking a microbiology course taught by Dr. Bath Lazazzera. It was that class that sparked my interest in research and I reached out to join her laboratory and research team. She encouraged me to be excited about research and to consider it as a future career. I remember speaking with Dr. Lazazzera, prior to starting medical school, and her stating she hoped that I would pursue a career in academics. During my pediatric residency, Dr. Rachel Lestz a pediatric nephrologist, supported and encouraged me to become a pediatric nephrologist myself. She took me under her wing, and I truly believe she was a key factor in my ultimate decision to pursue nephrology. Now, as I enter the world of research, Dr. Katherine Wesseling-Perry, a pediatric nephrology mineral and bone disease expert, has become my mentor. She has been a great supporter of my career, and she is passionate about shaping the next generation of physician scientists. Without each of these important individuals I would not have obtained my current success.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Being a physician, I get to impact the lives of others on a daily basis. I believe the two most influential roles I have are through direct patient care and improving patient health as well as by providing support through confusing and difficult times. I look forward to being able to impact the world positively with my research in medicine in the future as well.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to people, it would be to create a health care system to benefit all and doesn’t limit our ability to provide care to those that need it based on financial ability.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is: ‘Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.’ I find this quote very relatable to many situations and aspects of life. It is an important mindset to follow when you have hit a roadblock or taken a setback. It is very relevant to my interest in pursuing a career as a physician scientist as well. Medicine is constantly growing and changing, and it is those that are innovators that create something new to change treatments and ultimately another’s life.

