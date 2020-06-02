Dr. Eike Blohm on Why Mental Health Care for First Responders is Absolutely Critical

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders, including law enforcement, fire departments, paramedics, and other emergency medical services, were already susceptible to chronic stress and mental health issues. On the job, these professionals perform valuable services to the public at a high cost, sometimes both to their physical and psychological well-being. Throughout their careers, they cope with extraordinary difficulties daily as they navigate a constant barrage of traumatic and life-threatening situations that, over time, weigh heavily on the psyche, thus increasing their vulnerability for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and PTSD.

In 2017, the Ruderman Family Foundation reported that police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. In light of this staggering statistic, it’s clear that an underlying mental health issue exists within the first responder community. Dr. Eike Blohm, a dedicated emergency medicine physician, is no stranger to harrowing events within his profession and has also witnessed firsthand the adverse effects of trauma on his colleagues. Consequently, he remains committed to raising awareness and educating the public on an ever-increasing concern within the emergency field and helping those in need seek counseling.

In this article, Dr. Blohm explores how mental health problems can easily manifest in first responders, challenges in seeking help as well the urgent need for adequate care.

PTSD

By nature, first responders require a strong will and, as such, often don’t want to admit that they need help. However, any given shift exposes a first responder to an array of trauma, which can trigger different types of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), people living with the disorder may experience symptoms differently, but the most common are:

Re-experiencing: Individuals suffering from this type of PTSD generally experience flashbacks of the underlying trauma accompanied by rapid breathing, sweating, fear, and nightmares.

Hyperarousal: A consistent pattern of feeling on edge, tendency to respond with anger, and insomnia.

Avoidance: Detachment of feelings, foggy memory of events, lack of interest in usual activities as well as overwhelming feelings of guilt and depression.

If unaddressed, PTSD could endure for months or even years.

Anxiety and Depression

First responders may not be aware of their anxiety or depression until it jolts into their lives or slowly creeps upon them. Regardless, if either mental health disorder persists for six months or more, it should be diagnosed and treated by a medical professional. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA), after the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, a significant portion of police officers became more vulnerable to depression or anxiety. The study, first published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine, further reported that of the 243 observed participants, 24.7 percent had a prevalence of depression, and 47.7% had comorbid depression and anxiety.

Substance Abuse

PTSD, anxiety, and depression may encourage individuals to resort to excessive use of drugs or alcohol. Over time, the habitual pattern becomes an addiction and leads to compulsive choices, often with disastrous consequences, affecting both professional and personal lives. Once individuals cross a certain threshold, they may be incapable of kicking the habit on their own and require professional support and treatment.

The Stigma Associated with Mental Illness

Unfortunately, mental health care and mental illness evoke negative connotations despite the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which reveals that approximately one in five Americans endure mental health disorders annually. As such, first responders repeatedly deny or resist counseling and treatment due to fear of ridicule and discrimination. On the surface, they may appear fine and focus on their profession, when in actuality, the symptoms may be inhibiting their ability to function well in normal settings, especially at home.

Immediacy of Care

Without treatment, there can be no road to recovery. Regrettably, a 2016 survey revealed that 58% of emergency medical services workers were dissatisfied with the mental health options provided through their employers. Counseling programs must innovate and strive to relate to patients on their terms. Organizations such as CARE (Courage Affects Responders Everyday) and the National Fire Protection Association are working to raise awareness around suicide prevention within their professions and encourage management to invest in better mental health services and practices. Still, more cohesive work is needed to ensure the psychological well-being of all the first responders who work tirelessly to support society.

About Dr. Eike Blohm:

Dr. Eike Blohm is a highly motivated emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist. He is a problem solver with a proven track record of growing UVMMC’s Emergency Medicine Research Associate Program to three times its size and increased the research output by 40% within a year.