Dr. Edio Zampaglione Of Organon: “We aim to identify and develop more options by leveraging our company’s extensive global capabilities in clinical development and patient safety, regulatory and medical affairs”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Edio Zampaglione.

Dr. Edio Zampaglione is the Head of Global Medical Affairs and Outcomes Research at Organon, a global healthcare company formed in 2021 through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. He served as a pharmacist and an OBGYN before starting a career in the pharmaceutical industry in 2001. Throughout his career in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Zampaglione has always focused on helping improve access and a broader understanding of women’s health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory” and how you grew up?

Both of my parents are immigrants from southern Italy, and I grew up in a traditional Italian family, most of whom were focused — in some way, shape or form — on medicine and caring for others. As an only child, I have always been close with my family and learned a lot about the “family trade” of becoming a pharmacist. That’s how I started. As a retail pharmacist, I saw the value of interacting with patients, counseling them and helping them understand their disease and their treatments. If you go to a doctor’s office, many times you’re walking out remembering only some of what’s been discussed. As a pharmacist, I could help fill in those gaps of understanding.

Ultimately, I decided to go to medical school and chose to become an OBGYN because of the breadth of what we do. There’s primary care, but there’s also acute care and surgery involved. As a physician, I saw how medicine was evolving and, ultimately, decided to leverage my pharmacy and medical backgrounds and enter an industry that offered the chance to help make an even broader impact on women’s health.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

It’s not really one particular person or event from way back when. It was always in my DNA. I love helping people — being a part of people’s lives and having a positive impact. I guess it comes from that very tight-knit family upbringing where you help each other no matter what. You put aside certain things for the good of the family or the community as a whole. So that’s how I naturally gravitated toward medicine and wellness.

Most people with a wellbeing-centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My family has Type 2A hypercholesterolemia. Both of my parents are from southern Italy, and I grew up hearing stories of multiple family members who passed away in their 40s due to heart problems. When I was in college in the 1980s, my mother had a mild heart attack. While I have been managing my health since my 20s, I was never a guy eager to get to the gym. For years I resisted. Finally, about five years ago, I forced myself to get to the gym. I realize I’m still not a “gym guy,” but I’m committed to going to the gym every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The gym has become almost a religion for me to help de-stress and get that mental escape.

I never thought in a million years I would ever be talking about exercising and how great it is for me. But now, I work out regularly. And if I don’t work out, I feel a difference in my mental and physical state.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

As a retail pharmacist, I was interacting with people who had a certain condition or whose mind may have been elsewhere because of what’s going on in their lives. What I really learned was a special kind of customer service. I learned the importance of empathy and how to truly connect with people. I also learned how to communicate with people experiencing a lot of stress, people who may have a sick child or be sick themselves.

For many women, the pandemic added additional layers that intensified their experiences. For instance, an estimated 12 million women experienced disruptions in their family planning services due to the pandemic — resulting in 1.4 million unintended pregnancies during 2020 across 115 low- and middle-income countries.* It’s so important that we are opening up the dialogue about unintended pregnancy and helping to remove the stigma associated with it.

During my career — and in my current role — I’ve realized the importance of helping create spaces where women can be heard.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was a pharmacist, I realized many of the people I met didn’t really understand what the doctor had said to them or what the medicine was really doing for them. It was a formative experience learning how to help people and understand what their needs are. And it was delicate because you’re trying to help them while in a public area. Once I became a physician, that experience taught me to think about how I word things, knowing the patient is only going to remember so much. How can I translate the medical jargon easily and concisely so maybe they’ll remember more of what I tell them?

I’ve appreciated my time at Organon as we hope to provide education and access to information for patients, all while helping to listen to the needs of women. As an OBGYN, I’ve come to understand how important it is for women to have open and honest discussions about family planning. And it’s important that healthcare providers and women work together to discuss what options are best for them.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

It is important to be reminded of our mission as a new company and how it ties to the work I do today. At Organon, when it comes to a woman’s reproductive health, we are committed to helping her make informed decisions to achieve a better and healthier every day and that begins with listening to her. By listening, that enables us to work toward one of our key areas of focus, which is prioritizing contraception and family planning education and resources to help inform her reproductive health decisions by increasing her awareness and understanding of her choices.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

For too long, for too many common conditions, women have been told that’s just what comes with being a woman. At Organon, we simply don’t accept that. We’re committed to listening to women’s healthcare needs — big and small — because we believe that by helping to address her needs, we can impact families, communities and entire societies. We believe women are the foundation to a healthier world.

The time has come to bring forward more options for women and healthcare providers. In my role at Organon, I get to help execute a vision to help fulfill unmet medical needs of women throughout their lives, beginning in adolescence and early adulthood and continuing through menopause and beyond. We want to be a source of innovation and information for women and their care team, providing choices in treatments and supporting access to information for women globally.

I am passionate about improving women’s health, which starts with listening to her needs and acting on what we are hearing. Some of our most exciting projects involve looking across academic centers and early and established companies to find promising drugs, diagnostics and devices. We aim to identify and develop more options by leveraging our company’s extensive global capabilities in clinical development and patient safety, regulatory and medical affairs. It’s extremely rewarding to be part of a team that’s striving to shape a new norm when it comes to women’s health.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion. I’m a women’s health professional, but I have a passion for healthy living and healthy lifestyles. One issue that comes up a lot in women’s health is menopause. We can never prevent menopause. It’s a natural progression in a woman’s life. The truth is, when women are going through menopause, those days can be the prime of their lives. It’s not like when I grew up. Times have changed. I have a passion to help people be the best they can be.

Communication, for me, is also big. If we communicate properly, efficiently and effectively, a lot of misunderstandings may be prevented. What I did as a physician and a pharmacist was all about communicating appropriately with my patients so that they can be a part of the decision-making and treatment direction.

And the third thing is empathy. I’m not a woman. I’ve never had a period and will never experience what women go through in their reproductive lives. But I try to understand and always do my best to practice empathy and consider how someone’s symptoms may be affecting their life. It’s about listening to the patient.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is care for the whole person — physical, mental, dietary, spiritual and social. It’s about self-care and making healthy choices to be happy and fulfilled. And it’s also about family, including if and when to start one.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

During the pandemic, our understanding and appreciation of health and wellness has evolved and has never been more important, especially for women, many of whom may have been more likely to have gone without healthcare during the pandemic compared to men. By not prioritizing one’s health and wellness, women run the risk of missed screenings and delayed diagnoses and general resources and support from their healthcare team.

For too long, for too many common conditions, women have been told that’s just what comes with being a woman. Their struggles and symptoms are often dismissed, downplayed or ignored entirely. At Organon, we’re focused on helping to change that. We encourage open and honest conversations between women and their healthcare providers to help create spaces where women can share their aspirations and concerns when it comes to family planning, and ensuring that healthcare professionals are equipped with the answers and resources to help map out plans for each patient.

It’s important for us to also appreciate that each woman is accompanied on her health journey by so many others, including her family, friends, other loved ones and her entire care team. Continued conversations and educational offerings help women recognize the importance of and prioritize their wellness and how it transcends to other areas of their lives.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Most employers today have realized the importance of investing in their employees, and one of the best ways is to invest in their mental and physical well-being. While this will be outside of their work responsibilities, it is nevertheless extremely important. There are so many ways that companies are achieving this, and this ranges from building gyms, walking paths on campus, having in-house yoga and exercise trainers to special discounts at local health (including mental) and exercise-related businesses. They also offer support groups, links and even access to apps that focus on mental and physical health. Of course, it is up to the employee to seek out and take advantage of the services and programs their company offers. So I strongly recommend they speak with their manager or HR department to find out what is available and speak up if they feel there is anything missing.

What is your advice to create a highly successful career in the wellness industry?

You’ve got to stay focused on what’s in your heart. It’s important not to lose sight of “What’s my true mission?” And that comes back to that passion. “What am I trying to do here?” “At the end of the day, am I serving my patients or my customers?” I never lose sight of our patients and how to make their lives better. The key is focusing on the mission, keeping it front and center.

When I interviewed for my current position at Organon, I was pushed to articulate my vision and philosophy for how I would always put the needs of women first. It wasn’t about, “How do we find our billion dollar drug?” It was about, “How are you going to help the women who are depending on us?” It was so refreshing, and it’s why I signed on the dotted line in short order.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would take on unintended pregnancies.

According to a recent study from Pediatrics, aside from discussions on puberty, conversations about reproductive and sexual health aren’t happening early or routinely enough, even though 72% of 15–17-years-olds (and 78% of their parents) consider discussions about methods of birth control important.** Women should work with their healthcare providers to discuss their birth control options as they head back to campus. Once they face chaotic class schedules, reunions with friends and social engagements, they may not make time to talk with their healthcare providers.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I find the business world intriguing — how companies work and what makes companies successful. It’s the leadership, but it also gets back to their vision. I’d love to sit down with someone like Marc Benioff, the founder and CEO of Salesforce, because whenever I see his interviews on CNBC, this guy has got such an incredible passion, and it’s all about helping customers help their customers. I’d happily share a healthy meal with him if ever given the chance.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on LinkedIn at Edio Zampaglione.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

