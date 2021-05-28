Dr. Dvorah Graeser of KISS Platform: “Do everything with joy and passion”

Do everything with joy and passion — Always focus on what you feel most passionate about. That passion will help you create the best solution and overcome all obstacles. By joy, I don’t mean that every situation will always be happy — but you should find joy in whatever you do. If you don’t, then reconsider how to find that joy. Sometimes it may involve taking a break.

Dr. D’vorah Graeser is the founder and CEO of KISSPlatform, dedicated to helping innovators go rapidly and efficiently from idea to market. In her journey as a patent professional, Dr. Graeser noticed a troubling reality within the industry.

While large corporations seemed to benefit from endless innovation resources, entrepreneurs and startups often struggled without proper support. KISSPlatform solves that problem by providing an AI-powered agile competitive intelligence solution at an affordable price. It makes patent search painless and precise.

D’vorah received an undergraduate degree in Biochemistry from Harvard and a PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Michigan. She did two postdocs with the Human Genome Project as a programmer. She founded Dr. D. Graeser Ltd (Israel) in 2000, Graeser Associates International Inc (USA) in 2010, and KISSPatent Europe BV in 2015, all of which are still operating.

D’vorah has supported the filing of thousands of patent applications in 15+ industries over the course of her career. Her specialties include AI, blockchain, and the intersection of tech with healthcare.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was a geek from an early age!

First, I was into all kinds of science books. Then, I discovered computers and realized that I needed to live in the virtual world!

Computers and science always made intuitive sense to me.

I also started doing long-distance sports fairly young — first running and swimming, then moving onto marathons and now ultra-marathons (I’ve done 2 100km races, including 1 in the Swiss Alps!).

All of these experiences shaped me into the kind of person I do today and the kind of work I enjoy!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I really like the quote from Edison that says, “the value of an idea lies in the using of it.” I work with ideas every day, people come to me with new ideas, we discuss ideas, we do everything related to ideas. But ideas don’t matter if they can’t solve a problem. If your idea is not useful, then think again.

This quote has helped me keep the focus on what I want to do for my company and my clients. Yes, we have great ideas every day on how to make our services and products better but, how do we turn them into something tangible that can support our clients?

That’s when innovation happens.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really like The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers by Ben Horowitz.

This is a book I recommend to everyone. Especially if you’re building a company, it’s a must-read because, as the title says, it talks about the hard things of running a business, like working with friends, how to sell your company, and how to lead a company during difficult times.

For all of us building something or those that enjoy doing it again and again, it’s relieving to know that we’re not the only ones experiencing hard truths and, hopefully, not the last ones.

Also, it’s a very enjoyable reading since the tone is both light and brutally honest.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How can a potential inventor overcome this challenge?

The first step is to validate the problem they’re trying to solve. A lot of entrepreneurs jump into building a product or trying to provide a service without actually understanding if their solution is needed or will be used.

I always suggest having a phase of problem validation before even starting to work on any solution.

This means that you have to look for a real, poorly-met need that is present in a market and, once you’ve found it, making sure that you’ll have people that will accept and pay for your solution.

Basically, finding product/market fit.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Beyond the basic “google it” to find out if there’s something similar out there, I always recommend conducting a patent search.

I know a lot of people are not familiar with the concept (or with how to do it) but it’s truly one of the most powerful tools startups and innovators can use.

A patent search is important because patents are only granted to ideas that are unique, new, and innovative. If your idea hasn’t been patented yet, then it means you have a good idea!

There are some free tools like Google Patents or my semantic search tool iSearch.ai that can help you conduct a free patent search.

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps that one should go through, from when one thinks of the idea until it finally lands on the store shelves? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

I’ll focus on patents because it’s an often overlooked topic among innovators and it’s so important to consider for any business strategy!

First of all, patents are not only about protecting your invention from your competitors and stopping copycats. Patenting also helps your company establish market dominance by restricting competitors from your market. And, if you’re looking to grow your business, owning a patent increases valuation and makes your company more attractive to funding.

To get started, all you need is a detailed description of your idea and a few patent drawings.

I always recommend filing a Provisional Patent Application, instead of a non-provisional patent application right away. This is because it’s easier, faster, and cheaper. Also, it lets you keep working on your idea for one year until when you file for the non-provisional one.

The best time to file for a patent is as soon as possible, so don’t waste your time waiting for the perfect moment!

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

The first step is to validate your problem, once you’ve done that, the rest will follow.

Validating your problem will help you build a better solution, understand your audience better, know who your competitors are up to, and provide real value to your potential customers.

You can start by conducting a general internet research or by talking with people who would be potential customers.

But don’t forget, validate before you spend time and money on something you’re not sure will work.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

It really depends on the kind of company you want to run.

I see a lot of entrepreneurs rushing to build something they can show to VCs, without really validating problems or solutions, and just with raising money in mind. Other companies have raised money and built amazing products that have helped make this world a better place.

On the other hand, I’ve seen innovators that decide to go the bootstrapping way and lack the resources to launch their ideas. But there are other bootstrappers that have built profitable businesses that help a lot of people on a daily basis, without getting external funding.

What I’m saying is that it really depends.

Personally, I’ve bootstrapped all of my companies. It has worked for me because I have been able to run the companies I’ve wanted, at my own pace, and growing organically. The challenges bootstrapping brings is something I enjoy, like having to solve problems with limited resources.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Do everything with joy and passion — Always focus on what you feel most passionate about. That passion will help you create the best solution and overcome all obstacles. By joy, I don’t mean that every situation will always be happy — but you should find joy in whatever you do. If you don’t, then reconsider how to find that joy. Sometimes it may involve taking a break.

This too shall pass — Entrepreneurial life has many highs and lows, sometimes at the same time! Even if you’re in a stressful situation, or everything seems terrible — it will get better.

Take calculated risks — I’m with Guy Raz (“How I Built This”) and the Startups.com group on this issue. Calculate your risks and decide if you can afford to take them. There are many ways to launch a business. Staying at your day job when first launching your new business can help mitigate those risks and reduce your need to urgently raise money.

Be curious — Don’t be afraid to chase after an interesting idea or concept. Some of my best business launches have come from going down a side road because I wanted to know more about something — and it turned into a great business!

There’s no one right way to do anything — I’ve heard many business leaders and investors speak very definitively about how you “should” or “must” do something. I disagree — there are many ways to reach your goals. Find the way that works best for you, and don’t accept the status quo!

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My success relies on the success of others, so I see it as a cycle where I support innovators and they help me support more innovators in exchange.

I’ve helped many companies to bring their ideas to the world, first with our intellectual property services and now, with the iSearch.ai tool. Through my work, I hope to encourage better innovation processes inside of companies.

I’m always happy when an entrepreneur I’ve worked with is successful in what they’re trying to make!

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A lot of people have ideas every day, ideas that could potentially change the world. The problem is many of them don’t get a chance to bring them to the world. If I could inspire a movement, it’d be one where people feel confident and compelled to share and work on their ideas.

It would be a movement where people are inspired to start working on their dream projects, even if it’s just during the weekend or in their free time.

I would love for that to happen. I believe we need innovators now more than ever… and innovators from all backgrounds, not just from the tech industry.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Yes, with Arlan Hamilton. She was so dedicated to her goal of starting a VC fund that would focus on women and minority founders that she slept in the SF Airport at night. That VC fund became Backstage Capital. She showed true dedication — and made me realize how comfortable my life was, even now!

That would be a very interesting breakfast!

