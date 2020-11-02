Dr. Doris Dalton: “What makes us all stand out”

You need to have a clear point of difference and a defined story for your brand that you are telling with your products. Your brand is the perception of your company out there in the world and it’s important that this story is clearly defined. Before you can expect your customers to connect with your company and products, you first need to understand who you are as a brand. Oftentimes, this means that you believe in something so strongly when others may not yet, or you see a solution to a problem that others can’t see yet. I have always found that if you believe in something strongly, there is a good chance others do, too. For me, it was taking my journey and my experience and really telling that story through my brand and my products. My cancer was a total wakeup call in my life and thank goodness, it turned my entire life path around. I took my passion and belief that makeup could make you feel good and act as skincare and I wouldn’t stop until it became a reality. People thought I was crazy at the time (if you can imagine that!).

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Doris Dalton, founder and President at Doll 10 Beauty. A former Wellness Doctor and Cancer survivor, Doris is passionate about changing the old paradigms in the beauty industry and creating clean formulas that act as beauty solutions for her community. Each product that she creates in the Doll 10 Beauty line is clean, cruelty free & developed using a handcrafted recipe of ten skin repairing ingredients that act as nutrition for the skin.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well first I have to thank you for having me here! I am truly honored and excited to share my journey with your audience. My entry into the world of beauty was a bit non-traditional, but I love the synchronicity of it all. I truly feel like I’m exactly where I should be. I’m actually a chiropractor and never planned to get into the beauty industry at all. As life would have it though, and to make a long story a bit shorter, I developed a rare form of cancer and didn’t recognize the woman looking back at me in the mirror after treatment. I lost my hair and my brows, and I wanted to look and feel like me again. All of the makeup on the market at the time was just way too harsh on my extremely fragile skin. As a Wellness Doctor, I knew what the body and the skin need to heal, so I went to work creating products that would allow me to get dolled up, feel beautiful and be good to my skin.

So, it was really out of necessity. After my cancer and treatment, my skin was so fragile and there was nothing on the market that I could use or trust. So, I created Doll 10 for myself and for my sensitive skin. The fact that we’re changing the way women feel about themselves and giving them total confidence transformations with our products is still a “pinch me” moment for me every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think getting to where I am today is probably the most interesting that has happened. If you would have told me while I was in Chiropractic School that I would have a beauty brand one day, I am not sure that I would have believed you. But nevertheless, here I am! I am a huge believer in positive energy, the will of the universe and being exactly where you are supposed to be in life. I have learned so much on this journey and I wake up everyday feeling so blessed and grateful that I get to do what I do. My favorite thing is the way that I’m able to make women feel when they use Doll 10 products. Beauty is really not about the way we look, it’s all how we feel. If I can give a woman the opportunity to feel beautiful and confident with a swipe of lipstick powered by 10 skin-loving ingredients she can trust and feel good about using, then I’ve done what I set out to do. I love waking up every day with a purpose and living out my passion! I always say, “this is way too much fun to call it work!”

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me, was the first time I ever went on-air on QVC with the first product I created. It was the “Brow Fix” brow shaping system and I created it to give me brows back after I lost them to cancer treatment. I spent over a year working on this formula because I wanted something that was incredibly easy to use, had a clean formula base and then I added my blend of ingredients that would help my brows to begin to grow back… and I just wouldn’t settle. In simpler terms, I really created it to give me my sense of confidence back in a way that no other product on the market at the time was able to do. It was deeply personal for me and I was so nervous to be so vulnerable on national television in front of millions of people. Well, the first time I went on it sold out in 8 minutes and then went on to sell out 6 more times in a row. To me, this was not at all about the sales, but about other women understanding where I was coming from, relating to my journey and being able to take a negative situation (my illness) and turn it into something positive. The Doll 10 difference was created in that moment and from there I have never looked back. Now, almost 10 years later — I’m honored to have a community of women that share my passion and enthusiasm for the products I create.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many individuals that have empowered me to get to where I am today, to which I am eternally grateful. With that said, if there were one person that has lifted me and carried me, it would be my mom. When I set out to really push forward with Doll 10 Beauty, she said, “honey you can do anything you set your mind to and if you are going to create a makeup line — make sure it’s the best makeup line that exists and make sure it is priced for all women to be able to be to afford.” I’m lucky enough to still have my mom with me, and I reflect of those guiding words every day. She taught me that if you’re going to do something, make sure it is great! Give it 100% and as always proceed as though success is the only option.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I always say, we work backwards from how most beauty companies work. We don’t think of what will “sell” or what trends are… we look at ourselves, what we want for our skin and what beauty related problems we can solve. We develop our products as solutions and as skincare first; color is secondary. With my medical background, I just always take a difference geared approach. I’m always in the lab and working on new ingredients to help the skin preserve and repair itself. Our newest launch, Dollskin™ Anti-Stress Skin Perfector is a great example of our beauty solution philosophy. Stress is aging us at a rapid rate, so we created something to counter that process and the effects it has on the skin. We are also about to launch our Smooth Assist™ Overnight Facial Resurfacing Serum which is incredible. It has dramatically transformed my skin and I can’t wait to bring it to our DollSquad community. We’re one of the few color cosmetics brands that has been able to crossover into clean skincare — which I am very proud of. I think it is a testament to our philosophy as a brand.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

While 2020 has certainly been an incredibly challenging year on so many fronts, I think it has been a year of awakening and reinvention. We have had to pivot so many things and learn to quickly adapt. I am so grateful to my amazing team and our dedicated community for weathering through the ups and downs and sticking by us! I think it has brought us all closer to together and with that said, I am so excited about what is on the horizon both for Doll 10 & our entire industry.

First and foremost, though, seeing the shift to clean beauty is incredibly inspiring for me. I think this has been happening for a little while now and to see the acceleration with more brands doing the right thing is HUGE. Creating clean formulas was one of my founding principles and it’s always been critical to who Doll 10 is, but now the consumer is demanding it which will only benefit us all in the long term. When I first started in beauty, I couldn’t believe some of the ingredients that the bigger brands were using to save on cost. Now, they’re being forced to level up and phase out those hormone disrupting ingredients in place of clean alternatives. The ingredient technology is finally catching up as well so I am excited to see what kind of innovations we will be able to soon formulate with that will be both clean and powerful.

Second, I think the forced shift to a digital centric space has created more and more ways for us to connect with our community. Our Dolls are the heart and soul of our brand and they’re the reason we get to be here creating products. Our community is our everything — it’s a place where we can connect with our consumer and solve their beauty problems. We’ve created a new Facebook show, hosted live webinars and set up digital masterclasses in order to be able to share tips and tricks and just have “girl time.” Sometimes we don’t even talk about makeup, but these shifts have deepened our community connection and strengthened our relationships within it.

Lastly, if I had to choose just one more thing, I would say the ability to use our community and consumer feedback to create products and then tweak them when necessary. Thanks to social media, our community drives 90% of our product development since we are able to get their feedback so quickly and then act on it. It’s extremely rewarding to work with our actual customers on their needs and wants and then witness an idea come to life in a product, then hearing how our products have changed people’s confidence and their lives.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I would say, number one is I would like to see is more real! I see so much inauthenticity in the beauty industry and I would really like to see that change. I think it’s important for brands and influencers to be true to who they are, to their values and what makes them truly unique. I see a lot of “trying to fit in” and I hope to see that focus change to “what makes us all stand out.”

There’s also a huge push towards sustainability in packaging and ingredients, which is so important. As a clean beauty brand, we really believe we all need to do our part to take care of our earth. Since my first grandson was born this year, this has become even more of a priority for me. I want to protect and care for the world he will grow up in. We’re taking initiatives to reduce our footprint as much as we are able to by using glass instead of plastic when we can (even though it’s much more expensive), getting rid of the box a product comes in and creating our recently launched mascara trade in program where we take back old mascara wands and reprocess them to be used to clean animals that are injured in oil spills around the world.

Lastly, I would love to see more acceptance and the standard of beauty just feel more attainable in general. In our modern world of social media where everything is edited, filtered and so often fake, it has created standards that are impossible to achieve. I think we are living through a revolution in many ways in the beauty industry and I think it’s a wonderful thing. Up until pretty recently, we had conditions and stereotypes around what was defined as “beautiful” and I see those quickly fading away. We should feel beautiful in our skin no matter what — and embrace what makes us feel our best. We’re working with a few of our brand ambassadors on a campaign centered all around loving yourself from the inside out that will launch in January alongside our TCE Foundation. I believe makeup is a tool to express ourselves and enhance our confidence but being truly beautiful means loving ourselves purely and totally exactly how we are with or without makeup.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I live by the saying “age is just a number” and I truly believe that! I just celebrated a birthday and I feel, I’m not getting older — I’m getting better, wiser and more grateful! I think it’s important to take 10 minutes for yourself each morning so that you can enable yourself to feel like the best version of YOU! As we age, our skin gets drier and loses its elasticity, so I think it’s important to take care of your skin, be super conscientious of the ingredients in your products, get enough sleep, make sure you are cultivating a positive mindset, use the right foundation and concealer for your skin type and don’t be afraid to experiment with new colors! When all else fails, just be happy and smile. It is by far the best beauty tool!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

The landscape of the beauty industry is changing every day. There are a few basics though that I think remain constant when it comes to delivering your message and your point of difference. I read a quote once that stuck with me and I think this about sums it up: “when it comes to branding your business, there are three basic concepts to understand. They’re known as the “three B’s” — brand, branding and brand identity.” I would also add to that a few things which I will elaborate on.

First and foremost, make sure you have a good, solid business plan. This will allow you to allocate all of the financials that will be required and ensure you don’t overextend yourself. It will also help you to iron out any kinks and avoid common mistakes. My plan helped me to define my brand “roadmap” early on when I could have easily gotten off track if I didn’t have it to refer back to.

Second, you need to have a clear point of difference and a defined story for your brand that you are telling with your products. Your brand is the perception of your company out there in the world and it’s important that this story is clearly defined. Before you can expect your customers to connect with your company and products, you first need to understand who you are as a brand. Oftentimes, this means that you believe in something so strongly when others may not yet, or you see a solution to a problem that others can’t see yet. I have always found that if you believe in something strongly, there is a good chance others do, too. For me, it was taking my journey and my experience and really telling that story through my brand and my products. My cancer was a total wakeup call in my life and thank goodness, it turned my entire life path around. I took my passion and belief that makeup could make you feel good and act as skincare and I wouldn’t stop until it became a reality. People thought I was crazy at the time (if you can imagine that!).

Third, define your mission and your values. These are the things are important to you and your company — they will affect everything from who you hire to what products you launch and everything in between. Our company culture is like a family and it’s important that we all share the core values that drive our brand. We’re all passionate animal lovers (hence our Dolls4Paws Initiative), we are clean ingredient obsessed and we really believe we are making difference in people’s lives with the products we create. It is almost like roadmap for all of the decisions you’ll need to make along the way.

Fourth, make sure you hire a passionate team. I feel very blessed and lucky to have such a fantastic team surrounding me. Building a company takes commitment and it makes the job so much easier and honestly a lot more fun when your team shares your vision in what you’re trying to accomplish.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, you need a strong belief in yourself and your brand. If you don’t believe in yourself and what you are setting out to do, no one else will. It is by far the most important thing that will be needed for success. There will be setbacks, there will be failures to experience and learn from, but as long you hold your belief in your mission you will be able to pick yourself and keep going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you so much for those kind words! I try to do this every year with our Dolls 4 Paws charity and adoption event! We recently had was second annual “Clear the Shelters” adopt-a-thon in which we partner with the Women’s Animal Center in Bensalem, PA. In addition to the event where we cover all adoption fees, we donate 10,000 dollars to the center that goes towards sustaining the no-kill sheltering of the animals. It’s unbelievable that all those families came out to rescue a fur baby from the shelter. They opened their homes and their hearts to those dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs and hamsters! Hundreds of animals have been adopted to date and each one honestly makes me cry tears of joy. This is a movement close to my heart and one that I have been fortunate enough to turn into a huge charity initiative for our brand.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Really value your time. It’s your most precious commodity. I regularly tell my team, “you can always make more money, but you can’t buy more time.” Do things that fill you up, make you happy and renew your spirit. We only get one life, live it to the fullest!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.