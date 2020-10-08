Dr. Dipak Nandi M.D – The First Presidential Debate: an Opportunity or a Setup

In the interview with Mr. Vibhuti Jha, Dr. Dipak Nandi M.D, a renowned psychiatrist, a visionary and a pioneer in the field of healthcare outsourcing and telehealth solutions observed in the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, Trump was crystal clear that voting for him means crystal law and order for Suburban women and all suburb of America, what most all the American people are looking for and wants.

Being the recipient of several entrepreneurial awards for his work and an important member of the United States India Business Council (USIBC) Dr. Nandi Nandi MD, who is involved across the United States and India with key strategic initiatives in healthcare services like medical billing and telemedicine in the interview further highlighted, Trump not only is clear about the economy that the stock market would be going up eventually resulting in less unemployment but also the fact that he was been elected for four years and not three years; where he is been seen fulfilling all his responsibilities that the constitution requires him to do.

Dipak Nandi MD in this interview further speaks about how despite being cornered and labeled as a white supremacist supporter, President Trump was only seen calmly answering and explaining how Antifa being the real culprit and Proud Boys to stay away. In fact, being natural who work with instinct what most of the Americans like about the President, Trump further ignoring the fact of Biden’s earpiece also made everyone realizes how Biden is nothing but a socialist and leftist agenda person.

Proving to be more of a setup, Dr. Dipak Nandi the experienced psychiatrist also clearly observed that the debate was nothing but Chris Wallace’s agenda of creating troubles by interrupting president Trump and giving Joe Biden more opportunity to speak. As Chris Wallace defending Biden was only seen interrupting the president and creating a lot of crazy intervention and troubles for Trump on bringing out topics like the 1994 drug bill, where millions of black people were put into jail for simple possession and even topic of law and order.

Though President Trump was loud and clear in all his messages despite so many hurdles, conspiracy, and adulterate, Trump should have discussed Joe Biden’s 1988 dropped out from the presidential election in September because of plagiarism further suggested Dr. Dipak Nandi. As with a track record of plagiarism, lying, cheating, stealing etc is answerable to all.

In the interview with Vibhuti Jha, Dr. Nandi Nandi MD further clearly brings out liberals’ reason to hate Trump is nothing but hate for the person who is fulfilling all his responsibility and fighting to end corruption. As the end of corruption will destroy many liberal’s easy livelihoods and Washington DC is the perfect place for lobbyists, the place of corruption.

Concluding the interview, Dr. Nandi MD suggestion for Trump was he should focus on putting a very clear cut message to the people of the United State about: