Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo: “Have confidence in yourself and your ideas”

Have confidence in yourself and your ideas. I actually had the idea for twenty/twenty beauty several years before I kicked it off but working in beauty was so new to me that I didn’t know where to start. It felt like outside forces were telling me it wasn’t going to work — and even friends and family weren’t convinced I could do this — but I kept believing and pushed forward.

Women are 50 percent of society and that should be reflected in business, but it isn’t. There should be more women at every level of the corporate structure, from CEOs to employees, but it’s been skewed for far too many years, and too frequently, women’s voices and issues are not taken seriously. To make a healthy society, you need balance. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo. She is the founder of twenty/twenty and a board-certified ophthalmologist in private practice in Oakland, NJ, where she has been diagnosing and treating eye conditions for 25 years. She is renowned for her expertise in correcting a wide range of disorders of the eye, both medically and surgically. Dr. Hilal-Campo’s beauty brand, twenty/twenty, debuted in 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’m a board-certified ophthalmologist. I was a member of the first class of women at Columbia and went on to attend Columbia for medical school. I completed my residency at Mount Sinai, and then went on to open my practice in Oakland, NJ, where I’ve been practicing medicine for 25 years. I was always fascinated by science as a child and grew up very near-sighted, and still remember how transformative it was to get my first pair of glasses. That, combined with my interests in microsurgery and helping people, made ophthalmology a natural fit for me. After years of seeing women struggle with painful ocular health complications caused by eye makeup and beauty practices, I founded my most recent business, twenty/twenty beauty.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I started my first business, my private medical practice, in 1996, and have seen some jaw-dropping diagnoses caused by beauty practices. One patient was a flight attendant. After having a reaction to the glue from lash extensions she got abroad, she landed at Newark and came directly to me. She had been working the entire flight with eyelids that were practically swollen shut. Another patient came in after a friend dyed her eyebrows with a dye that was so potent, it caused a chemical burn that resulted in some eyebrow loss. I also had a patient visit me with a horrible infection caused by getting permanent eyeliner several days before — her lash line was full of pus. These experiences are just some of many that inspired the launch of twenty/twenty beauty. Since the debut of the brand, many people have approached me to thank me for filling this niche. It’s unbelievable that we’ve put all these chemicals around our eyes for so many years without even thinking about it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve been working on this brand since 2019. I was very excited for 2020, because it’s when we planned on launching, and it was supposed to be “the year of the ophthalmologist.” With the brand name being a nod to both the projected launch and ocular health, it seemed like all the stars were aligned, right? Well, we all know what happened in 2020. Due to being on the front lines throughout the pandemic as a doctor, I was unsure that people would be able to see past the name twenty/twenty beauty after the challenges of 2020. I am so grateful to have a team that helped me stay focused on our vision (pun intended!). The takeaway there was to stick to your instincts rather than be swayed by external factors, especially in chaotic times. Don’t let stress control your choices.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to so many people, especially all the teachers who helped me along the way, including my chemistry teacher at Horace Mann, Dr Carole Stearns, who inspired my love of science. Dr. Stephen Podos was the chairman of my residency at Mount Sinai, and he gave me a chance when so few women were given opportunities in ophthalmology. My father was a huge source of inspiration to me as a scientist, professor, and the head of the neuroradiology department at Columbia. He was there from 1964 to 1991, when few women were working in his field, and he heavily advocated for female doctors. Through his work championing women, he taught me the importance of valuing my intelligence.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

There are so many different factors, both intrinsic and extrinsic, that make it challenging for female founders. One can be fear of failure. Imposter syndrome tells women that if you’re not overqualified, you’re probably under-qualified — it can be such a pervasive feeling. Meanwhile, I find that under-qualified male founders rarely have that same fear.

External forces like managing a household also make it complicated to be a female founder. Women tend to bear that burden and it’s very difficult to balance all of those personal factors with your professional life. If there was more support at home, including better childcare options in the United States and more supportive partners, it would be a boon to entrepreneurial women.

Finally, becoming a founder can be prohibitively expensive. A big part of why I was even able to launch twenty/twenty beauty is because I’ve had a successful career working as a surgeon for 25 years. I could never have done this when I was younger, especially while I was focused on buying a house and putting my children through school. Because I’ve already accomplished those things, I knew I could take this leap — founding a second business — without jeopardizing my family’s wellbeing.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Women need high-quality and trustworthy childcare, which could be subsidized by the government and tax rebates. If women knew that their children were safe as they worked on their business, it would give them the mental space to be entrepreneurial. It’d also be wonderful if there were more opportunities available to female entrepreneurs, such as mentorship services and venture capitalists with a focus on supporting female founders.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

This is just common sense — it’s essential for society. Women are 50 percent of society and that should be reflected in business, but it isn’t. There should be more women at every level of the corporate structure, from CEOs to employees, but it’s been skewed for far too many years, and too frequently, women’s voices and issues are not taken seriously. To make a healthy society, you need balance.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The top myth that everyone has about being a founder is that it’s a cream puff job. As someone who has two businesses, both my medical practice and now twenty/twenty beauty, let me confirm that is absolutely not true. The reality is that not only do founders work very hard across all facets of their businesses, but they also should be working ten times harder than everyone else.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think everybody has the potential to be a founder! It’s just a matter of finding your niche and knowing what type of business you want to start, and I’m grateful that this particular skill has come easily to me. However, founders also need to know their strengths and weaknesses — and being able to ask for help to address your weaknesses is a huge strength. With the right help, you can fully realize your dream as a founder, no matter what your business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

As I just mentioned, finding the right people to support you is essential. As a doctor, I’d never been the face of a brand to the same degree before, and it’s taken a lot of support and practice to feel more confident in those abilities. Working with media trainers, publicists, and professional writers in addition to other incredible talents that know the beauty industry inside and out has been essential — they’ve allowed me to really focus on my goal of educating people to take better care of their eyes. If you’re starting a business, it shouldn’t just be about achieving success, but also realizing your passion. You need to really believe in your mission or else the work will truly feel like work. The goal of your business should be something that you’re truly excited about. Have confidence in yourself and your ideas. I actually had the idea for twenty/twenty beauty several years before I kicked it off but working in beauty was so new to me that I didn’t know where to start. It felt like outside forces were telling me it wasn’t going to work — and even friends and family weren’t convinced I could do this — but I kept believing and pushed forward. Don’t be afraid to change course, even if it’s inconvenient. When you’re working on your passion, I believe you can’t accept anything less than perfection. There have been a few occasions when we’ve completed beautiful formulations for my products, but I didn’t want to settle, so we went back to square one. Even though these choices caused delays, it was worth it to me — I want to be proud of every single thing we do. Save your energy for productivity, not worrying about going outside of your comfort zone. I started twenty/twenty beauty because I know that people need a healthy option for their eyes, but I’ve had to do a lot of things that I’ve found intimidating along the way — and I couldn’t let my feelings inhibit my mission. You have to do what you have to in order to achieve your goal and worrying takes away from your power.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Aside from my work on twenty/twenty beauty, I have used my skills as an ophthalmologist to help people around the world via surgical missions in countries like Ghana and India. Helping people on a global level has made it even clearer to me that so many take eye health for granted and that eye care education is crucial to long-term health.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The whole philosophy behind my brand is that healthy eyes are beautiful eyes. I want to educate as many people as possible that we only have one set of eyes and they need thoughtful care. Over 30 million Americans suffer from dry eye disease, and two-thirds of those people are women. Too many beauty products and practices are contributing to this deterioration in eye health. And, in addition to being toxic to the ocular surface, many eye makeup ingredients, like parabens, can be harmful to the entire body. Parabens are known endocrine disruptors, can affect the reproductive system — and are disproportionately found in women’s urine.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Melinda Gates. She’s a very intelligent, accomplished, and powerful woman passionate about doing good for the world through philanthropy. She is involved with so many world issues and works with many organizations and industries. I find her fascinating and inspiring, and I’d love to learn from her and get more insight into her perspective on life.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!