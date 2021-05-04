Dr. Denise Yvette Mose of DYM Global: “Be kind to Yourself”

Be kind to Yourself. Recently, I drove to Asheville, North Carolina to simply breathe. I walked through Biltmore, took a hike, played in a waterfall and slept in every day in my hotel. It was perfect.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Denise Yvette Mose.

Dr. Denise Yvette Mose is a proud Alumnae of Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary and Early Childhood Education. Florida Metropolitan University in Orlando, Florida is where she received her Masters in Business Administration. In 2004, she ascertained her Doctorate in Business Administration with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship from Walden University. Dr. Mose has taught over fourteen years in the classroom from Kindergarten to College. She holds certifications from Oxford University in Oxford, England and Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Having authored three Award-Winning Books, she is a sought-after speaker on a myriad of topics such as: Self-Image, Business Strategies, Public Speaking, Fashion and Wardrobe. In 2016, Dr. Mose traveled as a Media Correspondent for NBC to cover the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil! In 2019, she covered Wimbledon in Wimbledon, England to report on Tennis Legend Serena Williams and young phenom Coco Gauff. Dr. D is an annual Red Carpet Host for the Academy Awards, Sundance Film Festival, NFL Draft, Grammys, Disney Dreamers Academy, Essence Music Festival, American Black Film Festival, New York Fashion Week, NBA All-Star Weekend and the coveted Kentucky Derby.

She served as “Professor in Residence’’ for a year in Shanghai, China at the George English School in 2015. Dr. Mose had the opportunity to travel to the following places: Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangkok, Korea, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Liushi, Xi’an, Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Nanjing, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Yeoqing, Taiwan and Dubai. While in China she taught the following: English, Western Culture, Etiquette, Traveling and Communications. She is an Entertainment/Fashion/Travel Correspondent for many publications.

Dr. Denise Y. Mose is a “Jill of all Trades”! Presently, her latest book, “Blind Faith”, My Life Changing Journey in China” can be purchased on her website www.sheisdrdenise.com. Dr. D discusses the beauty of traveling and how teaching in various cultures makes you stronger. In March 2021, she was gifted with a 4 Million-Dollar Celebrity Billboard in Times Square New York due to her rapid success as a Global Entrepreneur and Thought Leader. Her award-winning podcast, “Self-Discovery on Sundays w/ Dr. D” airs each Sunday at 4pm CST on Pandora, iTunes, IHeartRadio and Spotify.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I am the product of amazing parents. They were both Educators and validated my potential very early in life. Being from the South, I have a strong need for family and blatant honesty. These life-long traits guided me in building my company, DYM GLOBAL, LLC. Everything is housed here: Books, Workbooks, Producing my Podcast, Consulting Clients, Reviewing Contracts, Hiring Staff and Upcoming Projects

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing has been dissecting every area of Entrepreneurship. Growing revenue, hiring practices and increasing profit have been my top three focal points. Having multiple streams of income will grow your revenue. I know this, now. Relying on one way to make money is naive and dangerous. I learned to hire the right people and only from project to project. There is no need to keep a digital expert on a 3-month retainer if the website is already built. Learn things yourself. Increasing profit means having a new circle of colleagues. You must be ok with making room for creatives who understand what you need. Don’t hire your friends, you already know they are not qualified. Currently, I have three people that I employ and none of them live in my state. They are on a contract basis and not permanent. This also frees them to take on other projects.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is by the Renown Poet Laureate Dr. Maya Angelou, “I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass”. This means so much to me because as a whole, women are still devalued in so many ways, especially equal pay for equal work. This quote reminds me that if I want something, I’ve got to make the effort. When I moved 7,000 miles to China as a Foreign Professor, these words hit home. It was either sink or swim! I have these words in every room of my house.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Hmmm, “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Website: www.ta-nehisicoates.com

Online Course: Business Marketing Strategies from Cornell University: https://online.cornell.edu/business-strategy

I recommend these both because they offer a unique way to see life and business: they are both one in the same. It resonates with me because it’s about the power of memories that can change the course of your future.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Hmmmm! Should I really tell you? Ok, here goes. Presently, I’m working on my first murder/mystery/suspense novel and movie. The trailer will be released on my birthday this summer. Stay tuned!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Mrs. Sarah Drake is my Mentor. When I was in my senior year of college she encouraged me to leave home and start my teaching career. She said people usually stay home, so make sure you are different. Explore a new city, state, people and culture. That was invaluable advice! We are still very close.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude to me means absolutely thankful for all that you have. I have gratitude in life itself. Each day presents a new set of opportunities, you can accept or reject them. Issues never go away unless they are addressed. Once you take them on, that’s one less thing to concern you.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Undeserving. Many people feel like they aren’t worthy and have nothing to be grateful for in life. We don’t get to choose our family, however we can decide the course of our journey. I find that people aren’t happy unless they’ve been rewarded in a grand way (house, car, trip). As I live each day, I find gratitude in the simple things. I’m building my new house, business is growing, products are getting noticed and more creatives have come on board. This is motivation to see the next day.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Passion! My desire to show people that WHATEVER they want to do can be done. I am a living example of “going off script” and planning the life you want. Also, the failures I’ve had along the way reminded me that it won’t always remain negative. Having increased gratitude for merely existing is a source of personal gusto! I look myself in the mirror everyday and recite my affirmation (which is my last name MOSE): I am Moving Obstacles Slowly Everyday.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

As a Right-Brain Creative, my mental wellness protects my peace. For example, I tackle my hardest, most-pressing projects first thing in the morning. My energy is up, my mind is open, and my focus is razor-sharp!

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

One, Be kind to Yourself.

Recently, I drove to Asheville, North Carolina to simply breathe. I walked through Biltmore, took a hike, played in a waterfall and slept in every day in my hotel. It was perfect.

Two, I do something I like each day.

This can be as simple as a warm cup of tea or binging on a great series that’s steaming.

Three, I like the company I keep.

Having like-minded people around me helps me grow. Plus, they don’t want anything from me nor I from them. We all desire to succeed and that is how we WIN!

Fourth, my Vision Board is a snapshot of every goal.

Once I ascertain one, I keep it on there and add another. Last month I was featured on a 4 Million Dollar Billboard in Times Square, New York due to being a Thought Leader and “one to watch” in the media. This was on my vision board two years ago. Delay is NOT denial.

Fifth, I look for ways to show gratitude to others.

My mentees are included on a few of my events just to see if they are ready and the exposure. Also, I spoil my family when I fly because I usually take them with me. For example, I take my twin on all of my Red Carpets. Danielle has been to the Academy Awards, Sundance Film Festival, Kentucky Derby, New York Fashion Week and EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. It’s fun to see her enjoy these invite-only Galas.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

When I get this way, I take a nice warm shower. I let the problems slowly fade away as the water hits my body. Also, I take advantage of Ecotherapy. Enjoying a nice walk, sitting in the park, or jumping in my truck for a relaxing drive. You’d be amazed at how changing your surroundings makes you feel. Trust me!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I really like the book, “Harder Than I Thought” by Robert D. Austin and Richard Nolan. I love “The Black Girl Podcast”! It’s a very uplifting and helpful way to navigate power moves in the world. My resources are appreciating good music that offers escapism in my roller coaster life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that involved young people in key places of power. Today’s kids are fully aware of every aspect of their lives. I’m not sure we give them enough credit. I mentor some fantastic young ladies and our future is in great hands!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Facebook: Denise Y. Mose

Instagram: @denisemose

Twitter: @denisemose

LinkedIn: Denise Y. Mose, Ph.D

IMDb: Denise Y. Mose

Website: www.drdenisemose.com

Podcast: “Self-Discovery on Sundays w/ Dr. D” Click Here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/self-discovery-on-sunday-w-dr-d/id1546683710