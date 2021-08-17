Dr. Demetris Elia of PEAKiropractic: “Improve your mobility and get moving”

Consistently get a good night’s sleep

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Demetris Elia.

Dr. Demetris Elia is a chiropractor in the Dallas — Fort Worth metroplex in Texas. His passion to help people improve their life led him to becoming a Certified Functional Medicine Provider. The knowledge he gained allows him to dig deeper to find the root cause of his patients’ chronic conditions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am from an island called Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Growing up, you would always find me outside either playing, gardening, or camping. Especially in the summers when we got 3 months’ vacation from school. From a young age though, I realized that if I wanted to eat tasty food, I would have to learn how to cook. So, I followed my mum around the kitchen and helped any way I would. Shortly later, I was in charge of cooking with my boy scout group and then for the whole camp site. To cook well, you have to put passion and a desire for the highest quality plate you can provide. These say qualities were imprinted in me and follow me in anything I do.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Many chiropractors had a life changing event where chiropractic gave them hope and got them well. My story is exactly opposite. Growing up, I was a hammer thrower, a track and field event. When you training 6 days a week, 3 hours a day on average, you learn how to take care of your own body. Part of that was my older teammates “cracking” my back. I knew it helped me feel lighter, move better and was able to train harder. Whenever I came to the US for hammer throwing, I threw my back out. I asked the athletic trainers if they could “crack” my back. They said that I would go see the chiropractor that visits the training room. That’s when I found out that chiropractic was an actual profession. Needless to say, I went to see the chiropractor. When my turn came, I sat patiently in the room and the moment he stepped in I would feel the negative energy he was holding onto. He adjusted me and told me to put ice on my back. For the next 3 days I could not stand up straight. Even though that chiropractor didn’t help me, I knew that chiropractic helped. In my eyes, the difference was that my old teammates had good intentions when they cracked my back, and the chiropractor was full of negativity. That is when I decided that no one should ever have to experience something like that. This is why I always give my patients 100% of my focus with a desire to get them better.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are a lot of people to whom I owe my achievements!

First was my youth coach that pushed me to break the national records in Cyprus for hammer throwing and get qualified for the 2010 World Junior Championships in Canada. I later found out, it was just for a bet. But through it a friendship grew that lives on today, 11 years later. That also put me on the map and gave me a chance for a scholarship here in the US. Second, my family that supported any decision I took, and finally my wife. We met while I was in chiropractic school. The chiropractic program is 3.5 years long, 3 terms per year, with 24–29 credit hours per term. And the subjects are not the friendliest. My wife was the one that pushed me through the hard times, and did it with a smile. The story that stands out was collecting the money necessary for my board examinations. As any other college student, I could barely make ends meet. That went on for 3 years and on the last stretch you have to pay to take the boards exams to get licensed. That was an expense I did not account for. Christine got a white envelope and wrote “Boards” on it. Every time I would get paid from my job I had to put a certain amount in that envelope. It wasn’t easy, but with her persistence and determination for me to take my exams on time, we made it! I had saved just enough money to take the exams and passed them with flying colors.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that? Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is “The master has failed more times than the beginner has ever tried”. For someone to be great at what they do, they have to keep trying. And with trying, comes failing. But that’s all part of becoming great! You learn from it and keep trying.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most exciting things for me is my practice. One and a half years ago, I saw the need for a house call practice to bring chiropractic care to the people that cannot make it to an office. Whether this is due to time constrains, preference or just simply they cannot get out of bed. We have recently expanded our services to include house call massage therapy which our patients love! They can finally get treated in the privacy of their own space and time convenience, by providers they can trust. I believe this to be a complete change of paradigm, one where the patients don’t waste hours sitting in waiting rooms and traffic but instead take a little break from their daily routine to keep their body functioning at its best.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As mentioned above, I always pushed my body to its limits. From weight lifting, to throwing and conditioning. I know and understand what someone is going through when they are pushing themselves to reach a goal. As a chiropractor and a certified functional medicine provider, I now know and understand the way the body does what it does. When you look at the body as a whole at the cellular level and not break it up into organ-systems, the interactions are vast. My goal to always stay current and expand my knowledge of how the body works is what drives me every day.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

For my standards “healthy body weight” is the weight that each person is comfortable with. By being comfortable I mean, your weight is never a problem with your activities of daily living. For example, if someone gained 15–20 pounds and can no longer go for the walk or jog like they use to because of pain, I would say that is not healthy body weight. A healthy body weight should never impose health risks. Physical or mental.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Many people define themselves are overweight or underweight according to their Body Mass Index (BMI) which has been used by the fitness community and many health care providers as a measurement of progress and evaluation tool. The truth about it, is that the BMI calculation was created by scientists to quickly screen patients as part of their criteria of inclusion for health studies. It by no means take into consideration bone density, visceral or subcutaneous fat deposits and so cannot accurately categorize anyone as far as their health status.

A simple subcutaneous fat percentage is a more accurate way to discern if one is over or under weight. Taking health to another level I would recommend one to perform blood work every so often. Blood work can give us an insight to what is happening on the inside of the body instead of just looking at the outside. The same way a mechanic cannot know what’s going on with a car just by looking at the paint job.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Inside our bodies, hundreds of metabolic processes take place at any given time. You cannot break the body into parts as the vast network of interactions is immense. As an example, a female that is under weight might not have enough fat in her body to create steroid hormones and other neurotransmitters. As a consequence, her hormone levels are imbalanced and her nervous system doesn’t have the necessary parts for it to function as it should. This can lead to reproductive organ dysfunction, even depression. On the other hand, when someone has an abundance of stored fat, this adipose tissue pushes the immune system to a state of chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation can lead to bacterial imbalances, immune activation, and a push towards a state of disease.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Some of the benefits of being healthy and maintaining a well-functioning body are proper development, elimination of toxic substances and metabolic waste, a plastic nervous system and a thriving organism. Having the right amount of energy at the right time, keeping stressful situations at bay, and being able to overcome and adapt to any adversities that come their way are signs that their body is well functioning. The benefits of keeping a healthy body weight will amaze you.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

There is no doubt that today we are bombarded with food advertisements everywhere. At home, on the road, and even on social media. The constant exposure to food images is meant to stimulate our brains in a way that makes us want to try everything. Since most of this advertising is unavoidable, we should strive to change the things we can, to reduce the temptation, urge, and desire to eat. Below you will find 5 things to do that will help you losing weight and change your habits to keep it off.

Consistently get a good night’s sleep Do not eat up to 3 hours before bedtime. Avoid food that you are sensitive to. Improve your mobility and get moving. Stop snacking.

Even though it is easier said than done, as you master one thing at a time, the rest will become easier to implement. The trick is to start with what you feel less challenged by and work yourself through the remaining habits.

Consistently get a good nights’ sleep

Today we are always on the go. Whether this is to hold a job down or take care of our loved ones. Whatever the reason may be, we cannot give from an empty glass. Taking good care of yourself is vital for the body to function at its best performance so you can give 100% to the things you want. The single most important thing for the body to regenerate and eliminate waste is sleep. This is the reason why we sleep for a third of our lives. But what does that have to do with weight gain?

Recent studies have demonstrated that the duration and quality of sleep affects a lot more than just your energy levels. Not getting enough sleep can decrease glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, leptin levels, raise evening cortisol and ghrelin levels, and as a consequence, it can increase hunger and appetite throughout the day. To find out how these events are intertwined and lead to obesity, we have to have a basic understanding how our bodies work.

Cortisol is a hormone that circulates in our bodies with several jobs at a cellular level. It tells our bodies when to be awake and alert, and how to process the glucose that is available in our bodies. While cortisol is secreted by our adrenal glands, it is directly related to blue light exposure which is found in natural light. As the sun rises and our bodies get exposed to blue light, the release of cortisol begins and peaks at about mid-day. This helps to wake us up and go about our day. As a consequence, insulin sensitivity increases, and glucose metabolism begins. Insulin is a hormone that signals the cells to take in glucose, the energy source for the cells, to sustain the metabolic activity necessary for your daily routine. When cortisol levels are out of balance due to lack of sleep or poor quality of sleep, insulin sensitivity increases. Over time, the cells become oversensitive to insulin while getting stuffed with glucose. This leads to insulin resistance, a common finding in many disease processes in the modern world. The body will always prefer to get the energy it needs from a new source, i.e. food, instead of using what it already has. When insulin resistance increases, the cells cannot get the necessary glucose for the bodily functions therefore you try to increase the amount and type of food you eat to compensate for that. Increasing your intake and changing your diet towards high glycemic indexed foods, like simple carbohydrates, will stimulate an increased amount of insulin to be secreted so that your cells are able to get the necessary energy. Whatever energy is absorbed but not utilized is stored as fat in the bodies adipose tissue.

As explained above, getting adequate good sleep is important for proper insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. If you want to learn more about how to get good and adequate sleep visit our previous post and use our checklist to get your there.

Don’t eat up to 3 hours before bed time.

Everyone has heard of this trick, but how does it work?

Assuming you are getting 8 hours of good sleep, that being from 10 pm to 6 am, not eating for 3 hours prior to going to bed, leaves an 11 hour window for the body to utilize what it has. By depleting your fast energy storage before you eat again, forces the body to utilize other sources available to it. Outside of glucose provided by food ingestion, our bodies are able to make glucose via two processes called glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis. By increasing the amount of time fasting, you are forcing your body to utilize these methods for energy production.

On the other hand, reducing the amount of hours that you consume food, increases the amount of time you are not consuming food. This often leads to less food consumed throughout the day.

Avoid food that you are sensitive to

Food sensitivity has become a hot topic during recent years. This is not the same as food allergies which create an immediate immune response that needs medical attention. Food sensitivities often lead to temporary symptoms like feeling bloated, gassy, and knots in the stomach but can have chronic implications.

Even though, there are a lot of reasons why one might be sensitive to certain foods, and it should be evaluated by a licensed health care provider, the repeated exposure to this food can present detrimental effects in the body. One of the biggest implications this has is the creation of what is called “leaky gut syndrome”. This happens in the intestines and has a great effect on how the immune system interacts with the ingested food and the body itself. Over a series of actions, leaky gut syndrome can lead to chronic inflammation, dysbiosis of the gut flora, and autoimmunity. Once these conditions are created, a vicious cycle begins that perpetuates itself and makes it hard for one to get out of it without proper guidance.

Improve your mobility and KEEP MOVING

A lot of people say that one should simply get up and exercise. Seeing this happen firsthand, doing so is not easy. To exercise, one needs to be ready to exercise. When one’s body is in constant pain, has muscle spasms, and a limited range of motion, the last thing they want to do is exercise. Instead, we recommend beginning an at-home routine that will help improve one’s mobility and flexibility. Once the body can move a little better, pain will diminish, and the goal of exercising will not seem so farfetched. We recommend starting with stretching exercises and then move into body weight exercise routines. However, once you decide to start, “KEEP MOVING”! Being guided by a professional will make this process easier, with faster results, but no matter what you do, KEEP MOVING!

During the process, it is important to get checked and treated by your chiropractor. This will ensure that your body does not have imbalances and make sure your joints are moving at their full range of motion. After being treated by PEAKiropractic, our patients experience increased range of motion, more energy, faster recovery, and less injuries during their comeback!

Stop snacking

When you find yourself in the bodybuilding arena, the notion of 7 meals per day is a common concept. Even though this has merit in that community because their bodies are lean and constantly burn a lot of energy, it is not ideal for someone that is not a bodybuilder.

Our digestive system has its own nervous system and functions somewhat independent to the rest of the nervous system. One of the biggest jobs it has is to provide stimulation to the smooth muscle of the gastrointestinal tract for it to contract and push the food down, in a process called peristalsis. A large part of clearing out the GI tract is through a process called Migrating Motor Complex. The most important part of this process is stimulated by fasting and is interrupted by food ingestion. Although it’s believed to be the housekeeper of the GI tract that clears out undigested food and unused enzymes, its exact role is still unknown. Our nervous system is just like us; the more often we do something, the better we can do it. As a consequence, the more frequent we snack and inhibit the MMC, the less this process happens. However, the absence of the MMC is linked to Small Intestinal Bacteria Overgrowth, gastroparesis, IBS, enteric neuropathy, and other gastrointestinal disorders. With that in consideration, snacking frequently and not allowing the MMC to do its’ job, whatever that may be, is not a good thing. You should allow at least 3–4 hours between food intakes.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Since humans are creatures of habit, take it one habit at a time. Pick one thing off the list and start implementing it into your daily routine. Once you think you have mastered that, add another one and so on. Sooner than later, you will find yourself losing weight, sleeping better, and have more energy. But remember, Rome was not built in a day, so realistically it is going to take time, and it will take small steps of progression to reach your goal!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the biggest mistakes I have seen in my patients, and I am guilty of too, is that once you start feeling better you tell yourself “this one time won’t make a difference”. Even though it will not make a difference on the outside, our bodies are a reflection of what is happening on the inside, and this one time does make a difference to the inside. For example, when one has antibodies against gluten which are at bay because they have been on a gluten free diet for 3 months. They think to themselves that eating gluten once is not going to change anything. The reality is that the insult of this one time consumption will activate the immune system for the next few weeks.

My recommendation is a change is a change of mind. Stop looking at your new habits as a way to get out of the state of disease. Instead look at them as activities that prolong your life and allow you to do the things you love doing and being the person you want to be. When this paradigm shift happens in the brain, patients change their ways.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

This task is not as easy. From my experience, there are underlying causes that hold the body back from achieving it. These could be anything from toxic accumulation in the body to traumatic events that you are still holding onto. My recommendation is to work with certified functional medicine provider that can hone in on why your body is stuck in that state and can help you find ways to regain health.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

I always tell my patients to take things one step at a time. Starting with the smallest task and moving onto larger ones. This allows your to improve without the added stress of “you have to do this and that” mentality. One simple task at a time.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Starting from the concept that our bodies are made up from the things we eat, I would urge everyone to start growing some of their own food. This works on multiple levels. The process of gardening will teach people that life is a process. Starting from a seed and then a plant, it takes time, the right conditions and a few bees to get to fruition. It will also bring people close to nature, something we have lost over the years. Lastly, you will know exactly what you are eating, avoid toxic chemicals used in commercially grown produce, and discover vegetables and fruits that are not available at the grocery stores.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It would be an honor to meet Paul Stamets, the person that has put some much time and effort unraveling the healing powers of fungi.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow my wellness blog on my website for different tricks and ideas on how they can improve their health.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.