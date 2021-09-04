Dr. Debra M. Kawahara: “Re-engaging with others”

Re-engaging with others. This can be family and close friends, co-workers, community groups that give you meaning and/or purpose, or make new social connections.

Dr. Debra M. Kawahara earned her BA in Psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles and earned her doctorate in clinical psychology with a focus on multicultural and community psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology. She is currently the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Professor at the California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University.

Kawahara is a feminist and multicultural scholar whose work centers on intersectionality, women of color, particularly Asian American women, and the application of feminist and multicultural values and social justice principles. She is widely published, and in 2018, she will become the Editor of Women & Therapy. She has served as chair for over 30 dissertations and enjoys mentoring many aspiring feminist and multicultural psychologists, particularly women and those of color. She is a Fellow of APA Divisions 35 and 45 and the Asian American Psychological Association. In recognition of her work, she was awarded the Shining Star Award at the National Multicultural Conference & Summit in 2017. In 2015, she received Division 45’s Distinguished Career Contributions for Service Award, and in 2012, she received Division 35’s Pioneer Award (Section 5, Asian Pacific Islander Women).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “getto know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I come from a big family. I am the fourth child out of six, but I am considered the oldest of the younger group of children (bottom 3) because of the large age difference between my sister right above me and me. Although my dad made a modest living, we had to live rather frugally because of how large the family was. I would describe myself as rambunctious as a child, which would often get me in trouble. Yet, I found myself drawn to gymnastics. It started in 1972 when I saw Olga Korbut at the Olympics and I was intrigued by it. My mom signed me up for classes at the Parks & Recreation and as I got better, I began training more seriously and many hours were spent at the gym instead of participating in the regular activities like going to friends’ homes afterschool, clubs, others ports, etc. I competed until the 8th grade when I was considered too old and not advanced enough to continue to compete at the elite level. This was a major shift in my life as I did not have gymnastics to structure my life anymore. I then had to adjust to the life of a typical adolescent. Eventually, a group of friends were found and things worked themselves out.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As I reflect back on what prompted me to pursue my career as a psychologist, I remember the longing to make a difference and make society better. I was in my second year of college and exploring different majors when I took a careers course which conducted measures on my career interests and values. Counseling was listed as one of those careers which would match with my interests and values. I read about what counselors do and interviewed those that were working in the mental health field and it seemed to fit. And as they say, the rest is history.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

An instrumental mentor to me is Dr. Oliva Espin. Dr. Espin and I crossed paths early in my career and she guided and mentored me in what I needed to do to be successful in my career as well as provide me opportunities to develop as a professional. Although prolific, well-known, and established as a scholar and therapist, she would always make herself available for me and I always knew that she would give me wise advice.

The incident that I felt most helped by her was when I was being targeted by another faculty member and this faculty member was attempting to gaslight me and my reputation. A letter of investigation was issued with a pending hearing. I was an early career professional at the time and was clearly anxious and upset about being

accused of not fulfilling my job responsibilities competently and being unprofessional. My whole world felt like it was collapsing. After telling her what was happening, she comforted me and then helped me to strategize how to handle the situation and address the misinformation and in accuracies that were being reported. She saw me through the entire situation and he eventually ended up leaving the company.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the most interesting mistakes that occurred in my career happened due to a flight mix up from Hong Kong to the US. An administrative assistant had made the reservation and I assumed that the flight itinerary was according to my instructions. I did not check the dates carefully so I assumed that the return date was when I had asked. However, it was a day later. This led to me arriving at the airport one day early and at check in, I found out that I was 24 hours early, which meant I had to unexpectedly stay one more day in Hong Kong. With the support of students, I was able to make arrangements for the 24 hour stay. It turned out to be a time to spend with students in a more relaxed and casual manner and I was able to connect more closely with them and learn more about the Hong Kong culture and their lives. This was a valuable gift that I would not have had if not for the mistake made with my flight arrangements.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Our feelings are our most genuine paths to knowledge.” Audre Lorde

As a therapist, feelings are an important part of the therapeutic work in examining and understanding our lives. They can often be used as a guide to the underlying “what” and “why” of a situation, providing critical information to us. Feelings can help with raising essential questions and providing insight into our thoughts and assist in decisions and behaviors we ultimately choose. Further, they can help to keep us grounded and be clear about who we are and what we believe and value.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most exciting projects that I am working on is the Bridge for Success program. This program is designed to increase the disproportionately low number of racial/ethnic minority students accepted into graduate psychology programs by offering academic, professional, and relational support to help students from these traditionally underrepresented groups achieve success. It specifically addresses academic and professional competencies and areas of growth and professionalism through a comprehensive approach by preparing students for the rigors of a graduate program the summer before they enter. The program was developed with Dr. Debra Bekerian and Dr. Teresa Chapa. The first group of students recently completed the program and will begin their graduate studies this fall.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that have served me well throughout my career have been grit, resilience and having a strong work ethic. An example of utilizing all three traits was matriculating through a doctoral graduate psychology program. Because of the rigors of the education and training, I was not only challenged intellectually, but

emotionally. The culmination of my studies was the dissertation, which is an independent research study. In order to complete the study, I needed not only to propose a strong rationale for the study to be accepted by my professors, but I had to persevere and work through many obstacles and barriers to complete the study, including collecting and analyzing data to the approved final written report. The entire process took 3 1/2 years.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

In my work as an administrator, professor, and therapist, the issues around burnout are a top priority and I have been educated and trained as a professional to deal with this issue. All of these different roles carry the responsibility and duty to ensure that the environment, whether that is in the workplace, classroom, or therapy room, is conducive for individuals to thrive and function optimally. If I notice someone who seems or looks burned out, then I have the knowledge and skills to assess and intervene if necessary.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a defined state of exhaustion, physical, emotional, and/or mental, brought on by repeated or prolonged stress as well depersonalization and a lack of a sense of accomplishment. It is often related to work, but can be related to a relationship, parenting, and other activities.

Often, the person feels stuck in the situation and a sense of helplessness and hopelessness can accompany the burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout has been described as engagement. Engagement occurs when one finds joy and pleasure in one’s work that work no longer feels like work. From this state, ideas, optimism and positivity naturally arise and the person feels that their unique skills and talent can be utilized.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burn out is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

If the burnout continues for a very long time, some of the initial outcomes can turn into more severe problems. For instance, numbness, sadness, or irritability can turn into a major mental health disorder like major depression or anxiety or lead to problematic behaviors that become more serious such as alcohol or substance misuse turning into a substance use disorder. Further, excessive stress over a long period of time can lead to more chronic health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other chronic diseases.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Some of the main causes of burnout include dysfunctional work dynamics(e.g., bullying, discrimination, harassments); unrealistic work expectations or norms(e.g., being available at all hours of the day; being discouraged from taking time off of work); a lack of work-life balance (i.e., working excessive hours with no personal life or sacrificing time with family and friends); lack of decision making power or being micromanaged with no or little control; no or little social support; and isolation.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

An important step is for the individual to acknowledge the burnout. Once the person acknowledges the burnout, then steps can be taken.

1. Re-engaging with others. This can be family and close friends, co-workers, community groups that give you meaning and/or purpose, or make new social connections.

2. Re-defining work. It could include re-evaluate how you want work to fit into your life, including limiting the time you work and placing boundaries about the time and amount of work you do.

3. Going back to the basics. Often, when people are burned out, they have ignored taking care of themselves. This includes eating healthy, getting enough sleep, and exercising. It will take some work to establish a healthy lifestyle.

4. Re-evaluating priorities. Because work became a significant part of the person’s life, the person will have to assess and evaluate what is of value and of importance to them again and work toward aligning their life with what is of value and importance.

5. Giving yourself “me” time. This can be extended time off from everything just to rest and relax without demands, time to nourish yourself, or time to do pleasurable activities.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It is often hard for the person with burnout to hear or accept the help from others. Some ways that friends, colleagues and life partners can help someone who is burned out:

1. Give information about their appearance or behaviors that reflect the burnout from your perspective (e.g., you don’t look like your energetic self; you do not seem to have the same energy level; you don’t seem to be reacting like yourself).

2. Listen without judgment. Provide an opening for them to tell you honestly what is going on with them. 3. Validate and acknowledge their feelings and experience.

4. Ask if and how you can help and/or support them.

5. Encourage them to take care of themselves.

6. Do not give advice unless it is asked for.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Because burnout can affect productivity, absenteeism, employee health and wellness, as well as turnover, it behooves employers to prevent and pay attention to employees’ burnout. Some things that employers can do is establish reasonable workloads and work hours; role modeling work behavior by respecting work hours; not contacting employees when they are on vacation and taking personal time off; show appreciation to employees; acknowledge work done well; and reward non-work hour activities.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

It is clear that employee health and wellness is connected to work productivity, morale and work culture. In order for burnout to be curbed, companies will need to make the work environment and culture more conducive to the whole person, which will then impact the overall organization. Here are some strategies that can start companies on their way to raising the awareness around mental wellness.

1. The organization will need to make mental wellness a priority in its strategic planning and goals. It should be as a stated goal for all levels of the organization with accountability for meeting mental wellness goals on a periodic basis.

2. Build engagement in this goal by asking employees for feedback. This can include both assessment as well as proactive action steps. Have employees provide input and views about how the company is doing toward mental wellness and have them be involved in the planning and organizing of mental wellness in the company and their departments.

3. Walking the walk. Employees need to see that executives and managers believe and are implementing mental wellness in their actions. Having appropriate boundaries around work as well as demonstrating work-life balance will demonstrate to employees how it can be done and the importance of it.

4. Measuring mental wellness objectively. Obtaining data by measures will allow the company to be honest and fair in evaluating how the company is progressing and doing in raising awareness in relation to mental wellness.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A major mistake is to ignore it or to not take it seriously. They convince themselves that it is just a temporary state so they just need to work through it or do the very minimal acts to address the burnout. What can end up happening if this occurs over a long period of time are negative consequences or actual damage to one’s health (e.g., illness, serious chronic health issues) or significant life consequences like relationships being lost through divorce or social isolation. To avoid this mistake, it is being able to recognize or identify the burnout and address it proactively. This could come from education or listening when family and friends are providing feedback.

Another mistake is remedying the burnout for the immediate period and then returning to the same work life and situation that created the burnout in the first place. Similar to above, it is recognizing that burnout did not occur due to a short term problem or situation, but more likely happened over the course of time and will need attention and intention to address it permanently.

When others address the situation, a negative or punitive approach is taken with the person with burnout. Criticism, pressure, or an analysis of what is wrong with them can cause the person to become defensive or defy others’ judgment, ultimately compounding the problem. Take an open and non-judgmental stance with kindness and compassion for what the person is experiencing. Also, provide support, help and resources to the person.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, I would want to start a mental wellness revolution. While we often focus on problems and issues that people have, I would like to have a prescriptive pyramid like the food pyramid for healthy eating. Instead, it would be a pyramid of components for mental wellness such as optimism/positivity, coping skills, resilience, grit, healthy relationships, meaning, etc.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I have the chance to have a private breakfast or lunch, I would love to meet with Elon Musk. I find him intriguing as the most innovative and disruptive person of our time. I am fascinated in how he thinks, what he thinks about, how he sees the world and its future, what his worldview, values and beliefs are, how he lives his life and what are his hopes and dreams.

