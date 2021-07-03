Dr. Deane Waldman: “RECONNECT PATIENT WITH PHYSICIAN AND WITH SPENDING”

Let the people in their states decide what system works best for them. This is called StatesCare. Contrast this to Washington’s one-size fits-all, command-and-control approach. All the Washington-generated “fixes” — Obamacare, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, HIPAA, UMRA, etc. — have left us with unaffordable, inaccessible health care.

As a part of our interview series called “5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System”, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Deane Waldman.

After education & training at Yale, Chicago Med, Northwestern, and Harvard, “Dr. Deane” Waldman practiced pediatric cardiology for more than 40 years with stints as Chief at University of Chicago and University of New Mexico

Combining his MD with his MBA (Professor of Decision Science at Anderson Business Schools) Dr. Waldman is a recognized authority on healthcare policy and strategy, including a stint as Director of Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Dr. Waldman is the author of nearly 300 published articles and 12 books on healthcare practice, policy, culminating in “Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine”– how Americans can fix our critically sick healthcare system.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Everyone in my family have been physicians for four generations. I really did not have a choice. (I claim to be the only child raised in Manhattan who ASKED for piano lessons and was turned down. I wanted to be a conductor and my mother expected me to be MD.) Fortunately, I loved being a pediatric cardiologist.

After decades of doing what I loved, I began to wonder why I was, like most care providers, miserable at work? I applied my MBA knowledge and tools to “diagnose” my frustration, which helped me understand the real reasons that our healthcare system was so sick. This shifted my career path from clinical care to healthcare policy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the more interesting stories demonstrates why doctors and nurses are sooo frustrated. The system that is supposed to help them care for patients in fact obstructs and blocks them.

A newborn baby was transferred to us with a very malformed heart. She was the first child born to young Spanish-speaking parents. Uncorrected, the condition would soon cause the baby to die.

One surgeon, call him Dr. X, who was twelve hundred miles away had experimented with special repair techniques. He had developed a way to fix the baby’s problem in one operation.

I wanted to send the baby to Dr. X. The insurance company said they had a contract with a different but widely respected surgeon (Dr. Y) and that I had to send the baby to him.

I called Dr. Y and discussed the baby with him. “Of course, I can do the surgery,” he said without hesitation. He went on to explain that he was comfortable with the old, partial, now-obsolete technique.

I then called back to the Medical Director of the insurance company and showed him data proving that Dr. X and the technique he developed was the best, the right, indeed the only, choice for this baby. I said that Dr. Y was not an acceptable alternative. The Director was unmoved. “The baby goes where we say she goes. After all, we are paying the bill!”

The baby, though stable, had to stay in the hospital because she needed a medicine that could only be given intravenously (IV). It did not work orally.

Administrative battle lines were drawn. The parents and I were on one side: the insurance company was on the other. We considered a lawsuit to compel insurance to send the baby to Dr. X but knew that would take years. I thought about threatening to hold a nasty press conference for the 11:00 p.m. TV news.

Meanwhile, the father did some investigating. He found that he could change insurance carriers to one that would send the baby to Dr. X. However, he could only change the insurance if the baby were discharged from hospital. This meant I would have to stop the life-protecting IV medicine.

It was standard of care to give the IV medication. Discontinuing it was clear malpractice. To give my patient the best care possible, I had to commit malpractice.

After more phone calls, emails, threats, stonewalling, and no progress, I decided I had to take the chance. I stopped the medicine, and discharged the child around 7PM and made plans to see the baby in my office first thing the next morning at 6AM. The goal was to give the father a chance to change the baby’s insurance carrier.

While I was doing this, nursing staff reported me to Hospital Risk Management and to the Chair of my Department.

Next came the irate phone calls from hospital lawyers and the Chairperson warning me about the legal risk that I was creating for myself, my Department, and the hospital by discharging the patient. (The lawyers and administrators didn’t understand I had to do what was medically dangerous. Otherwise, she would be operated by Dr. Y, which was more dangerous.)

The morning after discharge, the baby was worse but still alive. I immediately put her back in the hospital and restarted the medicine she needed. During her eighteen hours at home, her father had been able to switch insurance carriers. I called the Medical Director of the new insurance company and convinced him that the baby should go to Dr. X.

In the neonatal intensive care unit, with the life-saving medicine re-started, the baby returned to a good condition. When I was discussing with the neonatal doctor all the details of transfer, she commiserated with me about everything I had gone through to get the baby the care she needed.

It was the hot topic all over the hospital. There was a lottery going about how quickly the Chief of Cardiology (me) would be fired.

The mother was behind a curtain when I was talking with the neonatologist, but she heard every word the other doctor said to me.

I went to check on the baby just before the transport team left. The mother came to me with tears in her eyes. She put her hand on my shoulder and with a shaky voice in broken English, she said, “Thank you for fighting for my baby.”

For me, the mother’s words were all “payment” I needed. I was willing to accept whatever punishment the University decided. In fact, because I had tenure and because no lawsuit was filed by the parents, I merely received a formal reprimand. I also earned the enmity of the hospital administration who called me a “loose cannon.”

The next day at lunch, a nurse expressed the whole thing better than I could. She said, “You know, when our babies (meaning our patients) do well, it feeds our souls.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest is when I was not recognized.

Harvard medical school students don’t walk, they tend to swagger. Humility is not a word that applies to them. They see themselves as the chosen ones, the best of the best, smarter even than the attending physicians who are supposed to teach them.

In late May 1975, the Journal of Pediatrics released a medical paper I wrote describing some of my research. The next month, I moved from Chicago to Boston, and began my fellowship and teaching position at Harvard in July.

In August, I was making rounds at Boston Children’s with a bevy of Harvard med students trailing behind me. I wore a white lab coat with my name badge on the left lapel. The badge was made of heavy metal and had flopped over taking the soft lapel with it. No one could see the badge.

After visiting with a few patients, while in the hallway, one of the students asked me a question about an esoteric subject. He smugly queried, “Sir, do you know the effect of low oxygen levels on the blood cells in babies with cyanotic heart disease?” He then smiled expecting me to shrug my shoulders and say, “Gee, I have no idea.”

That was not my response.

I began speaking, “Well, children with cyanotic heart disease and low blood oxygen have problems with the function of platelets, such that…”

At this point, the student imperiously interrupted me saying, “No, no, no, that’s not right! According to Waldman et al in Chicago, the problem is in the white blood cells.” He was quoting my own research to me in front of everybody, and quoting it WRONG!

I should have given him a calm, reasoned, adult, evidence-based, unemotional answer. I just couldn’t. That’s not who I am. Observing the superior look on his face, I responded as follows to him, in front of all the other students, three nurses, and a senior attending (observing) physician.

With fire in my eyes, I turned over my name badge for all to see, and in the middle of the crowded hallway, with a stentorian voice heard four miles away, I shouted, “I’m Waldman, you schmuck!!”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We learn by study and by life experience. Then we forget what we have learned and repeat the same mistake. Examples abound but here are the good ones.

#1. The American people disapprove of what Washington does (both parties). Approval ratings for members of Congress have been below 30 percent for decades. Nearly three quarters of voters disapprove of their elected officials and yet, they keep returning these same people to federal power. Can you imagine any business staying in business when 70 percent of their customers dislike the employees?!

#2. We have learned the mass media has ceased to a fourth estate objectively reporting the news, giving us the facts. It has been ideologically coopted and is no longer objective. Yet, we still listen to CNN, read the New York Times, and believe they are providing unvarnished truth.

Often, we forget, or worse, intentionally ignore, what we know to be true.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

A well-trained, open-minded practitioner who understands that he or she is responsible for and to the patient; who readily accepts that responsibility; and who recognizes that the patient’s welfare comes before everything else, including following rules promulgated by corporations or government. I can express this in German as, Der Patient Uber Alles.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

During my MBA studies, I was fascinated to learn how much medical practitioners could learn from business world experience. Three examples are how we should learn, how to communicate, and how to solve problems. I penned several research papers on these subjects because doctors did not know how to unlearn or how to communicate effectively.

My favorite single book, that made me a better leader, was Russ Ackoff’s 2008 title, “Ackoff’s Best: His Classic Writings on Management.” I tried to get the med school to make this mandatory reading. I was laughed out of the room. (I wasn’t laughing!)

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My new and exciting project, after practicing medicine on patients one at a time, is to practice good medicine on all Americans together, whom I like to call We the Patients in honor of We the People.

It will help everyone to start thinking of our sick healthcare system as though it were a c critically ill patient. First you diagnose the cause of patient’s illness, and then you treat that, not merely the symptoms.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

First, the study you cite is less than reliable. The Commonwealth Fund is overtly globalist, with a socialist/progressive agenda, and generally anti-American. Further, different countries report their data in different ways; some actively fabricate or manipulate data. For example, infant mortality in defined in several different ways by various governments: you can’t compare apples to grapefruits, yet that is what Commonwealth Fund does. Finally, when you read the actual data, the U.S. does better than some in various categories and worse in others. We are not consistently “the worst.” Nonetheless, it is true that the U.S. greatly overspends. It is equally true that we do not get requisite value for our spending. THOSE facts are incontrovertible. When you ask for the reasons why U.S. healthcare does poorly, I will answer like a doctor. Healthcare has symptoms and root cause. The symptoms are national overspending, individual unaffordability, inaccessibility, and variable quality. The root cause is disconnection: disconnecting patient from physician and disconnecting patient from his or her money.

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

There are two key word in your title question, “5 things we must do improve US healthcare.” The first is WE. We the People, not the federal government, must fix healthcare. Second, we must not merely “improve” healthcare. We need to CURE it. Here are our five key steps:

Stop looking to Washington to fix healthcare: Washington is the disease. It is cancer. Cancer will never cure cancer. We can make our healthcare system work for us if we excise the cancer: Remove Washington from control of our health, its care, and expending our healthcare dollars. Nearly HALF of US healthcare spending produces no care! RECONNECT PATIENT WITH PHYSICIAN AND WITH SPENDING. Return control of health decision-making, both medical and financial, where it belongs–in the hands of individuals. WE are responsible for our health, not some faceless, nameless federal bureaucrat or insurance executive. Let the people in their states decide what system works best for them. This is called StatesCare. Contrast this to Washington’s one-size fits-all, command-and-control approach. All the Washington-generated “fixes” — Obamacare, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, HIPAA, UMRA, etc. — have left us with unaffordable, inaccessible health care. The best way to get affordable, timely care is for Americans to control their own individual (family) healthcare spending.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Individuals: should lobby their state representatives to pass laws remove Washington control from healthcare in their state, starting by withdrawing from Medicaid and refusing to pay the feds the state contribution to Medicaid. Corporations: should (a) support the lobbying efforts mentioned for individuals; (b) lobby to get the tax advantage of their insurance contributions transferred to the employee and then give their employees what the company now pays the insurance entity, letting the employee decide how to spend that money; © recognize that neither they nor the government are responsible for employees’ health care: THEY ARE. Communities, advocacy groups, and especially opinion leaders: need to be open to and actively solicit discourse about healthcare between factions with various perspectives, diverse opinions, and different

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

To cure a patient, whether human or a sick system like healthcare, one must identify the root cause and fix that.

My published research proved the root cause is physician frustration due to how the healthcare system treats them. It harasses, obstructs, penalizes, and assumes that bad outcomes are automatically the doctors’ fault. It’s not about the money.

To fix the problem of physician shortage, “dissolve” (per systems theory) the root cause. Make the system HELP providers care for patients and reconnect patients with their doctors, with no third-party decision makers separating them.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Patients want compassionate, well-trained, readily available care providers.

Diversity is a very distant second to those characteristics. By the way, more than 50 percent of med students are women, so gender diversity can’t be a concern.

To be blunt, patients will always prefer a physician of a different skin color or other gender available tomorrow over a similar, “non-diverse” doctor in six months. When it comes to choosing a physician, compassion, understanding, and willingness to listen beat racial/gender identity every day and twice on Sundays.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

Like so many other aspects of modern life, medicine has experienced the deleterious trend to break things to their component parts, to label people–black, white; democrat, republican–and then think the label defines the whole person.

A doctor is no longer a healer of a sick person. A surgeon is no longer someone who operates. An orthopedic surgeon doesn’t operate on bones, he specializes in one bone or joint. The human has become a part, rather than a whole.

We label a person as an arthritic hip joint, a diabetic, a cavity (tooth), or a schizophrenic without considering the whole person: Mr. Jones who has diabetes, immobile from a degenerated hip, with a painful lower molar and schizophrenia who lives in an angry, highly polarized environment called the USA.

As a systems thinker, I fully understand the dangers of considering the parts of a system–an organization, a country, or a person–in isolation rather than encompassing the entire person and how all the parts interact with each other. In systems thinking, we contrast a system from a “pile of parts.”

Medicine ignores the system called Mr. Jones and considers each “part” in isolation. This is bad medicine and harmful to Mr. Jones.

The trend to super-specialization in medicine is harmful for patient care. To heal people, we must always consider the entire person.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :

The movement I want to start is simple and can be summarized with three words: TAKE BACK CONTROL. Americans need to stop ceding our autonomy, decision-making, and our dollars to faceless federal politicians and bureaucrats. They are supposed to serve us but that has been turned around. We serve them: we must do what they say and WE are to blame. We keep returning these tyrants to power instead of saying, NO!, I will decide how to spend my healthcare dollars, not you!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can go to www.deanewaldman.com.

Also, by all means read, “Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.” Readers can start by enjoying the nice book trailer at: https://bit.ly/34FtER1. Oh, also, there is an audio book version beautifully narrated: you would enjoy listening to her reading a shopping list!

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.