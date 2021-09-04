Dr. De Vida Gill: “Positive mindset”

Positive mindset (what you say to yourself and about yourself) — stay positive as much as you can

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. De Vida Gill.

Dr. De Vida Gill is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Life Coach/ Strategist, Educator, and Author. She has over 25 years of personal, professional, and program development experience working with nonprofits, for-profits, schools, community, and government entities. With a background in the performing arts, she has incorporated her creative talent into her daily work, developing programs, facilitating training, and working with clients.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I was raised in California, where I found my love for the performing, visual, and literary arts. As a child, I wrapped myself in theater, dance, and music and found my calling in artistic expression… stage, film, teaching, and mentoring. As an adult, I continue my passion for artistic expression, integrating it into my practice as a therapist, coaching practices, teaching, and in writing children’s literature. My mission is to provide social awareness through the integration of the arts, mental health, and education.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have several, but the two I use most often are:

(1) I AM a creative person, and I can solve any problem, and (2) For every one problem, there are ten solutions.

During my cancer treatment, I consulted with several doctors in western and eastern medicine. I was determined to find a treatment solution that was best for me. After talking with them, it seems there are many. You just have to keep looking.

Life is full of both successes and character-building days. With the most challenging days, I have to be mindful, acknowledge the craziness, assess the situation, lean into my emotions through creativity, and pivot when needed. In short, the thought of cancer is crazy. Moving through it, I needed to acknowledge the reality. As the treatment plan and side effects continued to change, in the early days, I had to pivot almost every time I had an appointment.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Sure. One night I woke up in pain and felt a big knot on my breast. I initially thought it was just a cyst and would go away, but after a day or two, the pain was still there, and it didn’t feel right, so I contacted my doctor.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was finding out how I would tell my two daughters and the rest of my immediate family. I had more questions than answers myself and was trying to process it all myself. I was not ready for all the emotions that would come from EVERYONE! The worst thing that I felt could happen is dying and not being here for my family. We had just lost my father a year ago. So this, on top of THAT loss, was too much!

How did you react in the short term?

I cried nonstop and then leaned into my emotions and fears. I decided to jot down my feelings, which led to writing my children’s book, “I AM NOT My Cancer.” I kept it on my phone during my entire treatment and read it almost daily as a fuel source to get through each day. In my book, the feelings I recorded (through artistic expression) of my positive side reminded me during those lonely and challenging days that it (positive side) was still here!

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

Honestly, I’m not quite sure that the emotional dust has totally settled. Like school, it is an experience you never forget as there are always reminders, but as a graduate, often you are glad it is over.

Physically, I didn’t do much because I was under very aggressive treatment where there were days I could barely walk. I had a lot of unbearable pain, so I constantly shifted my body and moved, even if it was only rolling my shoulders and head. It was challenging to find comfort in the pain.

Mentally, I practiced meditation and relaxation techniques. To aid in the process, I lit candles, recited positive affirmations, read fun books, watched movies that made me happy, spent a lot of time with my family, played music, and talked to my friends on the phone. I wrote in my gratitude journal and did a lot of self-reflection work. During treatment, since no one could join me due to COVID, I always Facetimed my family on a group call to feel like they were with me. That helped tremendously during chemo treatments. I looked for peaceful places that took me away from the physical pain and the reoccurring “what if” mindset.

Emotionally, I monitored my emotions, was mindful of negative thoughts that came up, gave myself grace, and didn’t allow anyone to entertain any negative thoughts in my space. This process was challenging due to being diagnosed during COVID. I was completing my second doctoral degree, teaching, working with the local high schools, and running my private practice. Many people tried to tell me to quit, that it was too much stress, and I couldn’t do it. I knew stopping what I was doing would be the worst thing I could do for ME, and I wasn’t ready to buy into the limitations of others on MY journey. So, I pivoted and modified as needed, eliminated outside distractions, and did what was best for me. I realized that not everyone was going to be on this journey with me and that although I had a lot of initial support, ultimately, I would be going through it alone. I practiced a lot of grounding work to center me, such as deep breathing and meditation.

Spiritually, I prayed A LOT and leaned on my faith.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I would say my family and a few of my close friends. They were my rock and still are as I continue with treatment. My youngest daughter moved home from college during COVID in March to finish her education, and in September 2020, I was diagnosed. She was my taxi, my receptionist note-taker, my medication manager, and everything else in between. My family would attend all my appointments via FaceTime to hear what my treatment team had to say and ask questions. My oldest arranged with her boss to drive down from the San Francisco bay area every other week to help.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

You are stronger than you think you are. I keep trying to beat you, even brought in more of my cancer friends to join in the attack, but you keep knocking us down as if to say — not today. LOL

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that not everyone would go on my life’s journey, and that’s okay. The people who were/are there for me were meant to be there. It reminded me of the power of thought(s) and mindset and reaffirmed that what people think of me is none of my business. It is more important to know yourself and do what’s BEST for you.

Cancer has opened my eyes to life through a different lens — the lens of showing how I see myself and the world around me. There were times my allergic reaction to treatments made me question how I saw life and how precious it was, how life can change in an instant without notice, and to live life and be happy. That peace of mind is Everything!

It taught me that everything happens for a reason and it’s up to me to self-reflect and identify what is important in life. For me, it was to slow down, not compromise my happiness, and listen to my body. I never really listened to my body as I listen to it now.

I remember days when I was trying to finish my doctoral courses, projects, dissertation, etc. — exhausted from treatment. I had to plan my life around my naps and pain and adjust as needed. I realized how important flexibility was and how giving myself grace was imperative.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I think the biggest plunge for me was when I went public with my diagnosis on social media. I’m a very private person, but I felt I should tell my story if I can help one person. My story has many twists and turns in it that most people are unaware of, but I feel if I can break the cycle of isolation during character-building days, it might bring a glimmer of light to a darkened day.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

To only use western medicine. I had a lot of allergic reactions to my treatments as my body didn’t do well. I was fortunate to have two people on my treatment team who had the knowledge and practiced both eastern and western treatment modalities. I think consulting with both types of treatment teams helped me not only in understanding my treatment, side effects, and possible remedies, but it left me feeling like I wasn’t alone.

That everyone’s cancer journey is the same. This is a HUGE misconception. I had side effects that weren’t in the books, and my body did not like the treatments. Not everything is black and white, so it is imperative to talk to your treatment team about everything and ask questions.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

An excellent treatment team — Make sure you and your family like your treatment team. Positive mindset (what you say to yourself and about yourself) — stay positive as much as you can At least 1–3 people who are your accountability partners and will check in on you — be honest with them about how you are doing. These people should also be your contact person in case of an emergency contact if you need to go to the hospital. They should also be honest with you. Everything is not okay all the time. This is a fight, don’t believe otherwise! A treatment toolbox (fuzzy socks, warm blanket, ginger tea, nausea gum, scriptures, aloe vera plant, warm heating pads, journal, list of hobbies you can do that don’t require energy, music, etc.). Schedule 10–30 minute virtual get-togethers consistently, via phone, facetime, or in person. Human contact is important, even if it’s virtual.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

As I said before, integrating the arts, mental health, and education. These three fields of study are in everything we do, say, and be. We interact with each of them every day, yet we don’t recognize them in their natural form.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Ms. Oprah Winfrey or Mrs. Michelle Obama. I believe they understand the power of thinking and how one significant life-changing event (even if just for a moment) can change a person. They each used that power to pivot and help others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can see my children’s books at diversechild.com and some of the other things I do at mahoganyvida.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you.