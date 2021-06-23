Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr. David Agus on His Joy Trigger and Prioritizing Sleep

“When I was younger, I’d pull all-nighters and then sleep the next day. But that doesn’t really work.”

By

Prioritizing my well-being is essential to me, especially since I have a crazy schedule: I’m up most mornings by 3:00 or 3:30 a.m. to be on CBS on the East Coast. I need deep sleep, otherwise I can’t perform. I try to go to bed early, at 8:30 or 9:00 p.m., so that I can get enough sleep. I don’t drink alcohol during the week, I try to stop caffeine by 10 a.m., and I wear blue-light glasses in the evening. We eat dinner so early that we have friends who will eat with us and then go out for a second dinner at 8:30 p.m.! 

Regularity and schedule is critical when it comes to well-being. When you get up, when you go to bed, when you eat your meals — it all matters. When I was younger, I’d sleep when I could: I’d pull all-nighters and then sleep the next day. But that doesn’t really work. In the medical field, when you’re on call, it’s not always possible to prioritize regularity — but as soon as I was able to make those changes in my routine and stick to a schedule, I saw a lot of positive changes in my well-being. It makes an impact, really being in charge of your schedule and planning. 

Clearly, I prioritize sleep, and there’s only one thing that can wake me up without making me upset: our puppy! She’s just always ecstatic to see me, and it brings so much joy to my life. Every moment with her is positive. No matter what happens during the day, when I see her, my shoulders come down and I relax.

    Dr. David Agus

     Dr. David B. Agus is a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and Viterbi School of Engineering and the founding director of USC’s Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. He is one of the world’s leading physicians and the cofounder of several pioneering personalized medicine companies. Over the past twenty-five years he’s received acclaim for his innovations in medicine and contributions to new technologies and therapeutics that change how all of us maintain optimal health and treat cancer. As a contributor to CBS News, he comments on important health topics regularly on television. Dr. Agus specializes in treating patients with advanced cancer. His clinical responsibilities include the development of clinical trials for new drugs and treatments for cancer, supported by the National Cancer Institute and other private foundations (he has no financial ties to drug companies). He serves in leadership roles at the World Economic Forum, among other prestigious organizations. After earning his Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, he completed his medical residency training at Johns Hopkins Hospital, a research fellowship at the National Institutes of Health, and an Oncology fellowship at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He is a 2017 recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

