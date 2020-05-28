Dr. Darria x Robert Mack

“I grew up thinking I’d be depressed my entire life. As early as 5 years of age, I hated myself” – is NOT something you expect to hear from someone who became one of the world’s leading (and Oprah fave) Positive Psychologists.

But Rob Mack, my A-MAZING guest for my latest Dr.Darria X collab, a Wharton-trained positive psychologist, leadership coach, and TV regular (Oprah, Today, GMA, Access Hollywood, and everywhere else), says he stumbled into positive psychology “just wanting to save myself”. In the process (including taking his own notes to track what worked and what didn’t for his own feelings), he learned the evidence-based tactics to improve the lives of everyone around him.

Rob dropped serious wisdom GOLD, teaching us how to “micro-meditate” (especially good for those who don’t like meditating), that “Emotion is more contagious than anything else on the planet”, how to come out of this COVID crisis stronger, and how to help your children deal with their own struggles and disappointments right now.

You’ll absolutely want to listen – this interview was a gift. I’m taking my own notes – and am implementing them myself.

I’ve included some of my favorite time-stamped moments below!

Want more of Rob? Find him on his website or Instagram, FB, Twitter (@RobMackOfficial), his book Happiness from the Inside Out, and look for his upcoming book, Joy from the Inside Out – coming out by August!

XXX,

Dr. D