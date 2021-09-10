Dr. Danita ‘Dr D’ Morales Ramos: “One of the most challenging things for people to do is to recognize and accept burnout and difficulties”

One of the most challenging things for people to do is to recognize and accept burnout and difficulties. I do five things to get my mojo back — accept, assess, address, account, and applaud. The first thing I do is acknowledge that I am burned out. Many people focus too much on “keeping it together” instead of doing what it takes to stay healthy. I acknowledge my experience through self-acceptance. The greatest gift you can give to yourself and accepting where you are in the moment. When I’m frustrated or tired, I admit it and give myself permission to care for myself.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you "get your mojo back"? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called "Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout," we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can "Beat Burnout.".

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Danita Morales Ramos.

Dr. Danita Morales Ramos, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist who has helped thousands globally identify and remove barriers that prevent them from being assertive in their relationships, businesses, and lives. She empowers individuals to overcome “people-pleasing” antics that can cause burnout and emotional distress, limiting them from living their dream lives through her assertiveness coaching. Her direct, no-nonsense approach entails honest yet practical feedback and constructive guidance on strategies to get my clients the results they want in their life without apology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was raised by my mother and stepfather as my parents divorced when I was 5 years old. I was a latchkey kid as my mother worked three jobs and my stepfather was disabled. I was a troubled teen because of my childhood sexual trauma.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I experienced trauma from an early age that I did not understand or process until my mid-20s. In middle school, I “counseled” my family and friends. My mother said to me one day, “You think you’re Dear Abby.” I embraced that idea and decided to become a psychologist in the sixth grade.

My first therapist is the person who inspired me to pursue my dream to become a psychologist because of my therapy. I was severely depressed and burned out after having my youngest son. I sought outpatient treatment at the advisement of my OB-GYN. In my first session with this therapist, she asked me about past trauma. I told her about my trauma not recognizing that those traumatic experiences since impacted me adversely. In two sessions, one individual and one family, she helped me speak about something I had not discussed since childhood. She also helped me recognize how unassertive I had been since that time. Working with her help me to realize how important it is to disclosure our experiences. I rediscovered my voice, and I conducted research on self-concealment and writing books and blogs about assertiveness.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the mistakes I made in my career happened in graduate school. I participated in a mock counseling session in a class. I attended a Christian university. My fake client was struggling with the idea of pursuing her passion of becoming a preacher. She felt stuck because her father did not believe in women ministering. The client and I were both Christians. I continuously encouraged her to follow her dreams despite her father. Afterward, the client and I both shared our experience of the mock session. She reported feeling like I did not understand her issue. I acknowledged I did not understand the problem. The underlying challenge I realized is that I assumed that since we both identified as Christians, we both held the same Christian beliefs. She would have shared her identification as a Southern Baptist Christian if I had asked more profound questions. I identified as a Baptist Christian at that time. A Southern Baptist belief is that women cannot preach; Baptists typically do not hold to that belief. I learned to be more curious about individuals’ experiences and how and with what they identify. I have used this lesson throughout my practice identifying myself as a multicultural therapist allowing me adequately treat individuals from various cultures and populations.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

How you do one thing is how you do everything. That quote resonates with me because when I want to cut a corner at home or work, I remind myself that I am giving the same energy or mindset in one area; I am giving to everything. Reminding myself of this quote keeps me from cutting corners.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Writing books and public speaking excite me. I enjoy motivating people. I can reach more people writing books and speaking than I can in one-on-one sessions. While meeting individually with clients can be helpful, I want to reach the masses.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three most important character traits that I possess as a leader are acceptance, authenticity, and assertiveness. I accept myself and my experiences, and I accept the same in other people. By accepting what is, I can address conflict and problems objectively. It is challenging for many people to accept things the way they are, which makes them ill-equipped to solve issues. I am authentic, meaning I show people who I really am because of my commitment never to silence my voice again. I am able to lead others because I encourage them to be authentic rather than concealing themselves. When individuals relate authentically, they aren’t trying to hide themselves to please other people. Lastly, I am assertive in communication and behavior. It means I ask for what I want and need. If more people expressed what they need and want, including physical and emotional safety, they could reduce emotional distress, conflict, and toxicity in their lives.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I am editing my fifth book, called The Four Critical Habits to Overcome Burnout. The book comprises techniques that I teach my clients and principles I have shared in previous books. I also teach these concepts in corporate training. The core principle in the book is setting and keeping healthy boundaries.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout can be simply explained as a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion that is caused by excessive stress. It is important to note that burnout isn’t technically a diagnosis in itself. On the contrary, it often refers to a wide array of collective symptoms. Burnout occurs when you feel emotionally drained, completely exhausted, have little motivation to work, feel anxious, or even irritable. More simply put, if you start to feel less capable at work, hate your job, and showing signs of weariness, you are suffering from burnout. This can eventually lead to a serious dip in your performance and work output. The reduced productivity and diminished energy can have a compounding effect on your mentality, which further cultivates the feeling of helplessness and hopelessness. Over time, these feelings can aggravate cynical and resentful behavior. Some people can experience pronounced physical symptoms such as stomachaches, headaches, or even trouble falling asleep when dealing with burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Burnout is the feeling of being overwhelmed emotionally, mentally, and physically. It is a metaphysical experience of exhaustion, lack of motivation, and loss of sense of self.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The idea that burnout is a minor annoyance and one can simply “soldier on” is more dangerous than you can imagine. This mentality negates the problem in the first place. Accepting that something is wrong is the first step towards finding a solution for it. With this approach, you are least likely to acknowledge burnout as a serious issue and would probably continue without taking steps to solve the problem. Consequently, this will end up taking a massive toll on your health as well as your productivity. Chronic burnout leads to sleeping disorders like insomnia and frequent episodic headaches. High-stress levels can disrupt normal sleeping patterns, which further aggravates general exhaustion. Too much stress is very dangerous for your body as well as your mind. Studies have shown that burnout can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular complications as much as obesity and smoking. Burnouts are often accompanied by depression and extreme anxiety. Hence, on a macro level, burnouts can drastically diminish collective productivity in society.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout can result from a wide array of contributing factors. These may vary on an individual basis and are often dictated by the surrounding environment. However, generally, the most crucial reason is often the lack of control. The inability of an individual to influence their assignments, schedule, or workload often leads to burnout. When your workload matches your work capacity, you are most likely to perform tasks very effectively. But the moment your workload exceeds your limits, you end up being chronically overloaded. Many people may also suffer from burnout when they have unclear job expectations. When you are unclear about what your supervisors or others expect from you, you’re least likely to feel comfortable working in such an environment. Another major factor that may lead to burnout is the community. Who do you work around with? How trusting and supporting are your colleagues? A difference in values can also play a big role in burnout if you value something while your company doesn’t share the same belief. Your motivation and productivity may fall drastically. It can be very important for some people to match their values with those of the organization they are working with. Lastly, a lack of appropriate work-life balance can also contribute to burnout. If you are some who inputs a lot of your time and energy into your professional work, your personal life is bound to suffer. This often leads to frustration and anxiety or can even lead to resenting time at your workplace.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

At some point, everyone experiences burnout in their lives. However, the current pandemic has caused a lot of people to experience burnout more often. It is essential to acknowledge that you’re suffering from burnout, and then work towards reversing it. When aiming to deal with burnout, you should focus on what’s causing it in the first place and try to tackle the root causes.

One of the most challenging things for people to do is to recognize and accept burnout and difficulties. I do five things to get my mojo back — accept, assess, address, account, and applaud. The first thing I do is acknowledge that I am burned out. Many people focus too much on “keeping it together” instead of doing what it takes to stay healthy. I acknowledge my experience through self-acceptance. The greatest gift you can give to yourself and accepting where you are in the moment. When I’m frustrated or tired, I admit it and give myself permission to care for myself. My self-assessment is my second strategy to counter burnout. In caring for myself, I assess the four core areas of my life: purpose, physical and emotional condition, relationships, and business. I examine these areas to see if there is a need I am not meeting (e.g., exercise or diet) or instances where I have overcommitted myself (e.g., lack of delegation), and I satisfy those needs. I reverse my experience of burnout by meeting my needs first. For example, if I have not been exercising or walking, I am not prioritizing it. I am likely focusing too much on an area, such as on work. It is helpful to allow adequate time for myself in each area. To recenter me, I address the need. I take action. I ensure that I have the exact days and the detailed exercises I will do for the week in my planner. I reach out to my accountability partner and my trainer for support in getting back on track. I sign up for Fitbit walking challenges as my goal is to walk a minimum of 4.5 miles a day. Burnout relates to the constant need to stay busy and stay likable at the cost of one’s quality of life. Regarding accountability, I keep an inventory of where I am daily by practicing gratitude and visualization each morning and weekly reflection of my accomplishments and areas where I would like to continue to grow. When I am burned out, I lack the motivation to do most things. What I understand as a psychologist that many do not is one’s “mojo” or motivation does not just come back. Motivation is created. I motivate myself through listening to music, visualization, exercise, dancing, travel, spending time with family and friends, and protecting my energy by keeping healthy boundaries with myself and others. One can improve their mood and thus motivate themselves through activities that generate emotional regulation — doing things that I enjoy, relaxing, and getting adequate rest to send the happy chemicals through my body, such as endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin. I routinely plan my week out on Sundays to prevent burnout and adverse effects such as anxiety and other psychological distress. In doing the things that I enjoy and increasing my motivation, I, in essence, applaud myself for maintaining my quality of life. Employers can help their employees reverse burnout by offering an employee assistance package. The assistance program should include brief counseling, in-services on burnout prevention, and other wellness options. I teach four simple steps in my book, The Four Critical Habits to Overcome Burnout, on ways to stop and reverse burnout. In the book, I share how to identify who and what one is responsible to and for. I further teach how to effectively interact and communicate with others one’s responsibilities and the level of access they will give others when fulfilling their duties. I provide corporate training to organizations, helping them build a culture that proactively implements methods to prevent the domino effect from burnout. Employers should encourage their staff to practice these strategies at work and home to combat burnout effectively. What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout? If you feel that someone you care for is headed for burnout, it is very important to reach out and ask them if they need help. It is also possible that they might not be ready to admit they are burned out. Don’t press on. This simple gesture will be enough to comfort them and believe that someone is there for them and would help if required. Just offer support and make them realize you are there for them when they are ready to talk. And if they choose to talk, listen without judgment, listen to understand. A simple act like listening can help your loved ones feel heard, which can be incredibly helpful. If your loved one is suffering from burnout, offer to help before they have to ask. Asking for help can be pretty intimidating for a lot of people. Moreover, try to practice small acts of kindness when someone is struggling. This can make a big difference in their lives.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employee burnout is at a historic level since the current pandemic. Employers must foster a mental health-friendly culture at the workplace. It is crucial to set up a feedback system to identify employees’ root causes and maintain a dynamic feedback-correction loop to ensure a healthy and safe work environment. Creating transparent and open communication with your employees will help identify any issues and enable you to make timely decisions. Encouraging an employee to avail their vacations days can also play a pivotal role in curbing burnouts in your employees.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

If you are an employer who encourages open and transparent communication about work-life balance and mental health, it is a step in the right direction. When employees see that their employer is available for them and will assist in improving their lives, they feel cared for and comfortable in their workplace. The topic of mental health should be frequently discussed in group meetings. Employers must hear burnout complaints from employees, as this can be a powerful lesson in understanding the causes and working towards solving the root causes. The employees must be given confidence for openly sharing their experiences and shouldn’t be afraid of judgment.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

When suffering from a burnout episode, people often fail to recognize that their hyper-productive state of mind is actually what has caused this in the first place. They fail to identify that their abnormally hyper-vigilant behavior is forcing them into the vicious cycle of stress and burnout. It is crucial that they take a step back and slow down. If you continue to push through burnout and maintain the same routine, you’re working harder, not smarter. You are just burning your energy with minimal overall productivity.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I had the power to inspire a movement, that would be the hope movement. I believe hope is the most liberating and freeing gift that one can possibly give others. The idea that you can change, that your past does not define your future, and that your life can get better; is a very strong and empowering belief. Today, I see many people suffering in silence, whether that’s financially, personally, and even mentally. Hope is an invaluable gift that has the potential to empower people to change the course of their lives and, in the process, affect so many lives around them.

