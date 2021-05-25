Dr. Dan Stevens: “Don’t forget in-facility virtual health solutions”

Don’t forget in-facility virtual health solutions. ‘Telehealth’ is commonly thought of as a solution for letting patients connect to caregivers from anywhere, so they don’t have to visit a healthcare facility. But, the same technologies have a lot of benefits for patients in clinics, hospitals and assisted living facilities too. The biggest benefit is efficiency. Doctors can ‘make rounds’ and visit more patients more quickly by using tele-presence solutions. The same solution also helps family members participate in visits, which can be beneficial and meaningful in numerous ways. And, virtual doctor’s visits also reduce the use of PPE, saving healthcare resources and reducing medical waste.

Dr. Dan Stevens is a member of Lenovo’s Health Care strategy team with experience developing products for technology and care provider organizations. Before joining Lenovo, he served as the Vice President of Strategic Development at Vidant Health and the Director of System Marketing Director at UNC Health Care. Before working within health care systems, Dan worked at Procter & Gamble, where he served as a Senior Scientist developing and launching products in the Oral Care category, and later as the Director of Life Science solutions at Silicon Graphics Inc. (SGI) where he oversaw the development of global high-performance computing solutions to advance drug discovery. Dan has advanced degrees in clinical medicine and scientific research with a focus in immunology.

At one juncture in my career I specialized in life science computing solutions for a large technology company. These solutions supported the bioinformatics and chemical modeling needs for drug discovery and material research. When the world suddenly changed after 9/11, there was an abrupt shift in focus to respond to that tragic event. Through conversations with government officials, we learned that some of our high-performance research computing solutions could be applied, with some modifications, to support efforts to predict and avoid future threats. While I am not able to share the details of this project, I was very proud to be a member of the team and was humbled that our solutions and our consultation could be used to make the world safer. Most importantly, this project taught me how unique and complex problems can be solved by compiling existing resources, capabilities, and solutions in creative and unorthodox ways. Additionally, it exemplified the great value that can be obtained by transferring a mature solution that was developed for one industry and re-applied to another discipline. Today, I believe medical care is undergoing a similar transformation today as both providers and patients are learning how to apply existing technologies to transform and increase access to care, improve quality of care, enhance preventative medicine, and lower costs.

As a student and young scientist engaged in research and, periodically, presenting and writing about results, my advisor would always review my draft documents and presentations. After reading the draft, he would often look up and say in an affable yet blunt way, “Who Cares?” Upon hearing this question the first few times, I was taken back, thinking to myself, “Well…that’s not very encouraging. What do you mean by “Who Cares?” Quickly after posing his startling question, he would follow up and coach me on how I need to reframe the piece so that it includes the context of the reader’s point of view, why these results will be important to them, and how they can benefit from it. So instead of “Who Cares…because this work is so unimportant, who cares about it” he was saying, “Who Cares in the audience because these are important results and you need to think about who might benefit from this work and how can we capture their attention.” In essence, this cherished mentor had used this silly phrase to educate me about understanding customer needs and how to craft communications in a way that will engage, benefit and, hopefully, impact the customers’ behavior. Clearly, its application extends beyond presentations of biochemical research and has become applicable to everything I do ranging from strategic development, product development, marketing strategies and raising children. I’ve used the catch phase to humorously motivate and coach my teams and have even put a ‘Who Cares?” sign up on the office wall to remind everyone to consider the customer’s perspective in everything they do. And so, to this day, when I prepare for a presentation, professional engagement, or customer engagement, I ask myself, “Who Cares?”

On a snowy afternoon while I was a freshman in dental school, I was leaving the classroom after a biochemistry lecture and, on the way out, thought to run an idea by the professor about using computing technology to solve a modeling problem that was discussed during the lecture. The professor smiled at me and asked if I had a few minutes to come with him upstairs with him to see his lab and hear about his research program on that topic. While he showed me around, he mentioned that there were student research programs available and, if I was interested, we could work on a proposal so that I could spend the summer working in his lab on this project. I enthusiastically said “yes” and ended up working on that project for the remaining three years of dental school. Under the mentorship of this professor, I learned how to develop software for scientific computing, write research papers, present research reports to scientific communities, and even taught a course on computing best practices for dentists. He also showed me how to effectively balance between challenging someone to think creatively and excel beyond traditional approaches while, at the same time, be supportive and encouraging. This experience motivated me to continue my education beyond dental school and pursue a PhD in immunology and specialize in Periodontics. I often reflect on that snowy Friday afternoon and how that simple question posed on the way out of the lecture hall created a relationship that, ultimately, would end up redirecting my career trajectory.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

The development of a provider and patient relationship can be very important to establish a communication foundation that is based on trust. Knowing your provider can help to break down barriers when describing ailments and personal matters. Further, a face-to-face visit offers the provider the ability to examine the patient in ways that a virtual visit may not allow. This is especially the case when a diagnostic instrument is required.

When a provider is confronted with an ailment that is not obvious, they have to behave in a way that is similar to a detective where they have to compile and assess the patient’s reported symptoms, diagnostic data, subtle and non-verbal cues. While they are gathering this information, they are constantly thinking of the most likely diagnoses as well as those conditions that might be less likely and even perhaps more consequential. When confronted with one of these difficult to diagnose and potentially complicated situations, it is most likely best to have the patient present rather than on a video call since a patient in the office can quickly be tested, imaged or assessed to provide rapidly provide clues to help the provider make accurate decisions. Clearly, telehealth is an appropriate means of providing care for the majority of cases that are straightforward to diagnose but for the tougher cases, having the patient in the office provides benefits for the patient and provider.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

As providers and patients begin to widely embrace telehealth, the experiences will help to balance of the benefits as well as the limitations of this model of care. The advantages of telehealth care are well documented, ranging from improving access, removing geographic barriers (e.g. for rural populations), increasing provider efficiency, and the application of automated services to collect data. However, as with any tool, the application of telehealth has limitations and should be applied in appropriate situations. Some uses that might not be ideal for telehealth-based care are:

When a physical examination is necessary to make a definitive diagnosis

If a specialized medical device is required to diagnose or treat a condition (e.g. imaging equipment)

If the patients reported condition indicates an acute situation that suggests a risk emergency treatment

Treatment of patients who are nervous, require comforting during medical discussions, are not informed how to operate digital equipment, or are uncomfortable with video communications

When the patient is under duress or in a hostile situation

If the patient and provider have communication barriers such as language or if the patient has a hearing or speaking disability

If the patient does not have broadband capabilities or if their connection is unstable

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t forget in-facility virtual health solutions. ‘Telehealth’ is commonly thought of as a solution for letting patients connect to caregivers from anywhere, so they don’t have to visit a healthcare facility. But, the same technologies have a lot of benefits for patients in clinics, hospitals and assisted living facilities too. The biggest benefit is efficiency. Doctors can ‘make rounds’ and visit more patients more quickly by using tele-presence solutions. The same solution also helps family members participate in visits, which can be beneficial and meaningful in numerous ways. And, virtual doctor’s visits also reduce the use of PPE, saving healthcare resources and reducing medical waste. Remote patient monitoring combined with telehealth can greatly benefit patients with chronic diseases. Six out of every 10 adults in the U.S. have at least one chronic disease, with four in 10 suffering from two or more. A patient-to-provider solution that allows care teams to remotely monitor, guide, and educate patients with chronic health conditions can help reduce in-person visits and readmissions. It can also help build and reinforce better habits for diet, exercise and medication. Efficiency means increased access to healthcare teams and improves quality of care. With virtual health solutions doctors can actually have more time for more engagement with patients with longer and more frequent visits. Additionally, these solutions can be used to increase patient access to the right specialists within a healthcare system. Include family members in virtual patient visits. A patient’s support network is critical for addressing social determinants of health (SDOH). With proper awareness and support from family members issues like medication adherence, exercise and diet can be better managed. Develop and practice your best ‘webside manner’. It seems counter intuitive, but personal connections may actually be easier online, make the most of it. Anecdotal accounts suggest patients are less inhibited and more willing to share personal information in virtual visits, so don’t be afraid to build personal connections and go deep during conversations with patients. Also, because the experience is remote and potentially less emotional, don’t fail to take the extra time to demonstrate empathy with a patient about their experience. An extra word of concern might be needed for their emotional wellbeing.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Yes, I can share a few. Lenovo Health is focusing on virtual healthcare solutions and we now offer two — a virtual care solution and a virtual rounding solution. Both have unique benefits over traditional in-office visits.

The Lenovo virtual care solution combines trusted Lenovo hardware with advanced biometric devices and AI-powered software to coach patients through their individualized care plan and drive better overall outcomes. The remote patient monitoring solution allows clinicians to continually assess and engage with enrolled patients, reducing the need of multiple in-person visits and readmissions. Because of monitoring and coaching, virtual care also supports the development of healthy habits for patient care-plan compliance and outcomes.

The Lenovo virtual rounding solution is designed for patients in rooms at care locations such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or long-term care facilities, it provides a reliable collaboration tool for their video conferencing needs in healthcare environment. Making hospital rounds is a valuable time for providers to check in with patients and their families, discuss diagnoses and care plans, and answer questions. Virtual rounding allows providers to remotely communicate with patients safely and efficiently, increasing their ability to reach more patients, saving critical supplies of PPE, and limiting face-to-face time with patients to help better protect provider health and safety.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I’m very proud to be working on Lenovo’s virtual healthcare solutions because they are focusing on addressing the biggest challenge in healthcare which includes more effectively treating those patients with chronic disease by helping them be engaged in their own wellness behavior and, at the same time, providing a solution for the providers to effectively monitor these patients without overburdening the system or themselves! Further, as has been well reported, most of the ever-increasing healthcare spend is dedicated to managing people with chronic diseases. While there has been much effort to more efficiently treat chronic disease and reduce an individual’s progression into chronic with age, results in reducing the rate and costs associated with these diseases has yet to be realized. We believe that applying technologies such as tele visits and remote patient monitoring will be critical tools to effectively address the chronic disease crisis.

Lenovo’s virtual healthcare solutions are advancing care delivery enablement by improving patient engagement and clinical workflows, which lead to better outcomes. The recent stresses placed on healthcare systems by the global pandemic accelerated and validated our virtual health strategy. Lenovo virtual care and virtual rounding solutions are poised to make a big impact by connecting more clinicians and other health professionals with more patients more efficiently. Health systems and care teams value virtual healthcare solutions because the technology supports a value-based healthcare — a delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient health outcomes.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

In fact, I do help design Telehealth systems. In my opinion, the perfect Telehealth solution has an integrated IT services system and can produce and service solutions for healthcare efficiently and at scale. Scalability is key when it comes to healthcare or enterprise solutions. If it’s not easy to implement and cost effective, health systems will look for another solution. I’ll give you two examples of what I mean. First, Lenovo’s virtual care solution is a platform that supports the use of multiple biometric devices to monitor and help treat different chronic diseases. A lot of remote patient monitoring systems are single care, e.g. only a glucometer for treating diabetes. Our solution helps health systems consolidate, economize and package remote treatments for patients. Second, we first created our virtual rounding solutions on a Microsoft Teams environment, because it’s the platform most widely used by health systems. Offering a bespoke system our customers would have to work hard to integrate would have made the solution less scalable and attractive to them.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I wish more patients knew about the virtual healthcare solutions I’m describing, so they can then ask and look for those solutions in supporting their own treatments. Patients should be asking questions like can you offer me a remote monitoring solution to help me manage my heart condition? And, can you offer me a way for me and my family to consult with my primary and specialist physicians more frequently from my hospital bed?

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Absolutely! Lenovo’s ThinkReality team is dedicated to scaling AR/VR solutions for the enterprise. Lenovo supported the groundbreaking use of its VR technology in collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation, which is used the Lenovo Mirage™ VR headset in its Starlight Virtual Reality program. The VR technology enables pediatricians hundreds of Starlight partner hospitals and healthcare facilities in the US to use the headsets as a procedural tool for critically ill young patients, primarily to reduce anxiety during mild to moderately painful procedures.

Lenovo also recently announced our ThinkReality A3 smart glasses. Our newest AR solution, the ThinkReality A3 is a great example of the kind of integrated solution only Lenovo can offer. Cutting-edge smart glasses supported by our ThinkReality software for fleet management of AR/VR devices, integrated with Motorola smartphones for mobile use. The new ThinkReality A3 smart glasses are the most versatile smart glasses designed for the enterprise, ever. They enhance productivity for the office professional and industrial worker in small business or a global enterprise, and everywhere in-between. We haven’t deeply explored their applications in a healthcare setting yet, but I’m looking forward to seeing how our healthcare customers look to deploy this AR solution.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

No. Frankly speaking, I’m really positive about this trend. As I previously mentioned, I think IT solutions are having a big impact on healthcare and will have an even bigger impact in the future. Improving the same traditional inputs, i.e. more money, more physicians and nurses, and better medicines — is simply not enough to balance the equation and solve challenges in improving healthcare. That approach has been tried for decades and has proven unsuccessful. We cannot train physicians and nurses, develop new therapies, or increase budgets fast enough. We must change the inputs and stop trying to force analog solutions in an increasingly digital world. The integration of better IT in healthcare has been staring us in the face for a long time and we must do things differently so we can achieve a lot more by using less hospital resources.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Traditionally, when one speaks of healthcare, they are referring to the typical physician and patient interaction at a medical office or hospital complex. And when one considered his or her personal wellness, they were probably thinking of their health in context of the things they personally control such as diet, weight, and physical fitness. While the digital tools to support personal wellness is well established, the use of technology to empower the user for their healthcare needs has only recently been widely accepted and adopted. Clearly the pandemic-induced acceptance of telehealth is an excellent example of this trend.

As the world recovers from the pandemic and transitions to a new normal, there is a great opportunity for a cultural shift to align these historically distinct approaches to health. Leveraging the ubiquitous computing capabilities offered by cell phones, each person can take greater personal control of their health by extending personal wellness (diet, personal fitness) and to their personal health (chronic disease management and more fluid interaction with their providers by virtual interactions). Think of a world where a person can use an app to find recipes that manage their weight, blood pressure and glucose level, monitor their diet, monitor their blood pressure, send the data to their medical record and, when necessary, communicate with their provider about alerts or other outcomes.

The significant benefit from this approach may seem minor at first glance, the impact can be significant since it would help the individual better understand the connection between their personal habits and health outcomes. Technology will be the link and portal that will connect these traditionally distinct approaches to personal health. One could envision how gamification can be applied to rewarding improvements to diet and exercise and blood pressure could positively change habits, health awareness and outcomes. Further this would help to free up the health care provider system so that they can spend more time treating those conditions that are more complex and requires their full attention. Removing physician oversight from tasks that can be managed through technology and personal oversight is a unique approach to addressing the physician shortage.

In summary, I believe we are at a juncture where a blending of individual ownership of one’s wellness and traditional healthcare can result in a significant improvement in the population’s overall health, reduce the use of traditional healthcare resources, and lower healthcare costs. The approach has the ability to democratize access to care for the population just as Uber and Lift have democratized transportation.

