Dr. Dan O’Brien: “Navigating the healthcare system”

Navigating the healthcare system: This is a difficult right now for patients to navigate the healthcare system because of how complex healthcare can be. Helping patients navigate the healthcare system and health insurance is crucial right now for sustainable success in healthcare.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.n

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Dan O’Brien, MD, MBA, PhD.

Dr. Dan O’Brien is a physician, public health expert, business-savvy consultant, podcaster, and author. Business leaders look to Dr. Dan as a “next generation” health and business expert, and make critical decisions based on his insights and perspectives.

Dr. Dan brings cutting edge experience in research, academic teaching, scientific writing, new product launch, medical presentations and clinical work. What makes Dr. Dan different is his ability to evaluate critical issues and devise solutions using both a medical and business mindset. Executives are able to leverage his multi-dimensional expertise to make the right choices, solve problems quickly and deliver the best outcomes.

A skilled national media commentator, Dr. Dan’s relaxed communication style reflects his no-nonsense, straight-talking Midwestern upbringing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

What brought me to this path of medicine is my humble Midwestern roots being raised in an Irish family where passion, loyalty, service, and being a kind person were taught to me. I wanted to bring these values I was taught growing up to the healthcare field to make an impact to patients and improve long term outcomes for patients especially using innovative healthcare technology. These advances in healthcare technology would be able to provide the necessary clinical tools for medical professionals to use to as a resource to improve the quality of care, cost, and access in healthcare.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story was COVID and because of this we saw a new era in innovative healthcare technology as medical professionals and patients had to adapt to the use of telemedicine and remote monitoring.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I first started is making sure my fellow MD classmates were well hydrated and fed before our clinical rotations started. Many of my classmates would pass out at the site of blood in front of the patient. The lesson I learned from that is to take care of your peers around you because we are all in this medical professional together, and if you think your exhausted and want to pass out you have to think about the patient who is even more tired.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A winner is a dreamer who never quits” This was relevant because my Dr. Dan book talks about resilience and how to overcome resilience by perpetually adapting to overcome challenges. Adapting is a sign of strength that we all need during this time.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I just finished my book Camel Resilience Dr. Dan’s Guide for Turning Surviving into Thriving and I have given several keynotes talks and I am honored the impact this book is having on medical professionals, business executives, and everybody out there who has challenges and needs to implement more resilience.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

A provider who is willing to take the time to listen to your needs and establish a first-class doctor/patient relationship. The physician/patient relationship is so important in improving the outcomes of patients that it often goes unnoticed.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Navigating the healthcare system is extremely difficult right now. Patients are struggling with navigating the healthcare system because it’s so complex and confusing, especially with healthcare insurance. We can correct this moving forward by providing patients with the right resources and innovative technological tools to understand this new era of healthcare we are facing.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Our healthcare system did extremely well because of healthcare technology innovation. An example is diagnostic companies who have developed remote phlebotomy systems where lab techs would go to a patient’s house’s and draw blood so they would not have to go to the doctor’s office and be exposed to COVID. Remote monitoring is not only important during COVID, but it is the future of medicine.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Quality of care: Healthcare providers need to continue to improve the quality of care in healthcare to improve long term outcomes for patients. Cost: Lowering of costs is important to build a sustainable healthcare system. Access: Technological advances like telemedicine and remote monitoring can improve access and outcomes to patients. Navigating the healthcare system: This is a difficult right now for patients to navigate the healthcare system because of how complex healthcare can be. Helping patients navigate the healthcare system and health insurance is crucial right now for sustainable success in healthcare. Healthcare technology: AI and data analytics, robotic technology, CRISPR technology, and digital health clinics is the future of medicine.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Create more residency programs and give students a chance at attending a medical school in the USA or create a reward system like tuition reimbursement for primary care physicians to enter the field as there is a huge shortage of primary care physicians especially in underserved areas.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Continue to develop physician diversity groups at each hospital including teaching hospitals so physicians are constantly in an environment where they are exposed to diversity.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Provide a more well-balanced lifestyle for physicians and provide education to these medical professionals on what can happen if your facing physician burnout. Physicians need to be more educated about the consequences.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

A) Individuals need to develop a perpetually adapting mindset to changes.

B) Corporations need to support their employees and continue to help educate them around how to stay healthy.

C) Communities need to not be in survival and recovery mode, but rather communities need to continuously adapt to changes around them.

D) Leaders need to have camel resilience as my books states to win the battle.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Help stroke patients by providing greater access and resources to care for them. Hundreds of Americans face strokes each and every day. These stroke patients need the care and more advanced healthcare technologies to improve their long-term outcomes.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website: drdanmd.com and my email is: [email protected]

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your great work.