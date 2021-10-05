Dr. Dan Allender and Cathy Loerzel of The Allender Center: “Allow Yourself to Receive”

Allow Yourself to Receive — the other piece of gratitude is our capacity to receive. If we are only giving but refusing care, we are undercutting the gift of being able to experience care we cannot give ourselves. Often receiving care can feel very risky for those of us who are used to protecting ourselves from the vulnerability of need. Receiving will feel risky, but will ultimately open the heart to connection and gratitude. The very essence of gratitude is the delight of something offered and received that you cannot give yourself.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Dan Allender and Cathy Loerzel, The Allender Center.

Dr. Dan Allender has pioneered a unique therapy centered around his innovative theory and training in transforming betrayal, ambivalence, and powerlessness into faith, hope, and love. He is a professor of counseling psychology at The Seattle School and founder of The Allender Center, speaking on trauma, sexual abuse recovery, love and forgiveness, and intimacy. He’s a popular podcaster on The Allender Center Podcast and the author of Health the Wondered Heart,The Wounded Heart, The Healing Path, To Be Told and God Loves Sex.

Cathy Loerzel, MA, is co-founder and executive vice president of The Allender Center. Cathy has spent the last decade working with Dan Allender to develop Trauma Informed Narrative Theory and is a popular speaker and instructor. She and her husband live in Seattle with their two children, two dogs, and thirteen chickens.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Dan — I was Nineteen years old when I found an Olin Mills staged photo of a woman that clearly looked like my mother, and myself at age 4, sitting next to a man who I didn’t recognize. I showed my mother the photo and said, “That’s you. That’s me. Who is that man?” She was washing the dishes, turned to look at me, and said, “That’s your father.” My father, or the man who I thought was my father was asleep upstairs. I said, “You mean the man upstairs?” She repeated her phrase: “No, the man upstairs is your step-father. I suppose I should have told you.” In the next few minutes I learned that my first father had died in a car accident that we all were in. The man upstairs married my mother soon after the accident. I don’t know if it dawned on me in that instant, but it became clearer over years, every family has secrets. Family secrets are cemented in shame and seldom see the light of day even though they shape the lives of the ones who know just as much as the ones who don’t know. As a psychologist who works primarily with trauma and shame I became intrigued by the hermeneutics — (the way we read reality) of shame and secrecy and how trauma shapes what we know and how we process that information or lack thereof as we construct the truths about ourselves.

Cathy — There has always been a felt disconnect for me between what I was feeling on the inside and what I was able to project on the outside. My world celebrated my accomplishments and polished veneer, but there was always a languishing underneath. My anxiety pulsed through my body pushing me to more control and more accomplishment, but it felt as if no one could see I was drowning with a smile on my face. I managed the anxiety and fear and pushed it far beneath the surface to allow the more acceptable parts of me to rise to the surface. But as is true for most of us, what was underneath began to catch up and my way of managing my heartache stopped working. It was then that I realized I was not the only person struggling with this dual existence and that there must be a better way to live and breathe in this world. I began to seek out books and mentors that could help me understand my shadow parts and eventually I ended up at The Seattle School of Theology and Psychology because they were the only grad school that believed that you could not be a therapist unless you were willing to do some deep work on your own story. They said you can’t take anyone any further than you’ve gone yourself. And I was sold because I knew intuitively that if we do not do our own work, we will not be able to help heal others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Cathy — It is hard to look back over my career and find something interesting. Really — all of it is fascinating and filled with wonder. Working within the realm of trauma and abuse is exhilarating and compelling but also incredibly complex and then you add founding and running an organization and all of the sudden remembering all the ups and downs of your career makes me want to hide under my covers and cry. Doing this work can take your whole life until you decide you have limits. So maybe my most interesting story is when I realized that I needed to let someone else take the reins of the organization I had founded.

I write a lot about this in the book, Redeeming Heartache, but at some point in each role we have within our career, we realize we need to let go and move onto the next stage. This is often an agonizing process for those of us who have given our lives over to something. But it is so necessary to both be willing to build and risk, but also be willing to let go when it is time. Nothing lasts forever and each stage of our career is just that, a stage and being willing or able to recognize that will help us transition with appropriate grief but also the dignity of wisdom.

Often letting go will feel like walking out of the city gates with a pack on your back, not sure where you are headed, but if we hold onto ourselves and lift our faces up to the unknown, we will find new ventures and corners of the world that we could have never imagined inside the wall of the city. Many people these days are re-evaluating their jobs and careers and I think it takes a lot of courage and wisdom to know when it is time to transition but I also think we have to be careful not to romanticize that there is some utopia out there that has the perfect job, perfect boss and perfect salary. If we can discern with wisdom and care our motivation for leaving, we can lean into freedom and flourishing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Dan — “We can lead people no further than we have gone.” I find in every sphere of life that our fear determines how far we will grow. Unfortunately, we equate fear with weakness and often attempt to hide our uncertainty and confusion or resolve it. In fact, fear is revelatory and helps us name and address what we often most value but are unwilling to name. Fear is meant to be a companion that teaches us honesty, humility, and courage and in turn allows us to enter the suffering and struggles of others. If we will enter our fear, we can far better authentically engage the heartache of others.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Dan — I love the work of Soren Kierkegaard. I remember reading Fear and Trembling soon after discovering my father was not my father. In Fear and Trembling Kierkegaard is wrestling with the call of God to sacrifice his son, Issac. It is a disturbing story. There is no ethical way to obey God who says: “You shall not kill” and do what God asked. We are all in ethical binds and want a code to follow and do what is right. Soren doesn’t exonerate God or condemn Abraham. He asks us to enter a complex space with a willingness not to abdicate or merely do what is ‘right’ or what is ‘asked’ but to linger in that space to be formed and shaped by ambiguity. A dear friend once said to me, “Whoever can bear ambiguity the longest, wins.” The truth is we hate the complexity of life, at times, and refuse to let the complex demands shape us into our humanity.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Dan — My co-author Cathy Loerzel and I just finished a book entitled, Redeeming Heartache: How Past Suffering Reveals our True Calling. No one can escape trauma or heartache. The more we attempt to ‘resolve’ it, the more we tend to reinforce patterns of fight, flight or freeze. We can never move on, until we look back, but we need language to help us move backwards in a way that doesn’t retraumatize or enable us to remain a victim. We use categories of trauma found in the Hebrew bible of orphan, stranger, and widow as archetypes of suffering that if entered and engaged with honesty and honor will open a path for healing. Our work is religious without requiring any one set of beliefs, yet draws from the ancient wisdom of Scripture. In a highly polarized religious America we are taking a risk of drawing from the ancients without a tone of dogmatism. We affirm our need to draw from rich sources that may not be our beliefs but have given a vision of flourishing found in other times.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Cathy — When I started working at The Seattle School of theology and psychology I was a freshly minted MA and working with the organizational development team of the school. I was running student orientation and helping student affairs manage our body of learners. The job was a stopping point of sorts until I figured out what I wanted to do. And one day, the president of the school at the time, Keith Anderson, came to my desk to see what I was working on and as I talked to him about some of my new ideas, he looked at me kindly and said, if we let you spread your wings, you could really fly, couldn’t you. I looked at him with the longing of a daughter to a father and said — yes. He then began to invest in me and position me within the organization to eventually create and build The Allender Center which I have been running for the last decade.

Keith saw me, was not afraid of my capacity and delighted in my ingenuity and guts. It was life changing to have someone not only see my gifting, but see my character and believe I was worth investing in. Keith changed the trajectory of my life and the lives of so many. Our lives are deeply impacted by those who not only believe in us, but are willing to roll up their sleeves and invest in us.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Dan — Gratitude involves an awareness that I need something that I don’t possess on my own and that someone else must offer on my behalf. The depth of our gratitude is always related to the extent of our need. A ‘nice’ birthday present elicits a ‘thank-you.’ When I got ties from my children, I felt a modicum of gratitude. But when they spent time working on a drawing and then put words to what I meant to them, I often was close to tears or cried. Gratitude increases to the degree the sacrifice of the other reaches what I most deeply desire. I am good with ties. I have plenty. I long for meaningful connection with others, especially my children. When someone risks to give and offers freely, our hearts respond like flowers that brighten with the sun.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Dan — It is hard to admit need and perhaps harder fully to receive when the desires we have are only partially fulfilled. It requires humility to be grateful and honesty to admit need. We live in a day where disappointment is rampant and demand for gratification is entitled and expected.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Dan — Gratitude is the lubricant of love. One can no more operate a car without oil than one can lead a company or grow a marriage without gratitude. It transforms all relationships to know that our sacrifice and risks are not only honored, but enjoyed. Further, gratitude is the means by which we express honor and delight to one another. The absence makes any relationship a transaction rather than a transforming gift.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Dan — Gratitude opens us to a child-like wonder. If we take in the beauty of the world and those around us, our hearts are better prepared to face adversity and more resilient to engage our heartache. It enables us not just to trudge through struggles, but to ask for help and take in what we need to move forward. It aligns us with others humanity and creates a community of delight and honor rather than just getting on or tolerating the situation.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Cathy — Gratitude has the power to change our lives. It can shift our trajectories, rekindle delight, grow love and increase joy. Studies have shown that even simple moments of gratitude boost the chemicals in our body that bring rest and happiness and when harnessed, can heal communities, families and marriages. We all know that gratitude is incredibly powerful and yet for so many of us, we are still languishing in anxiety and despair.

But this languishing is for good reason. The world is deeply broken and heartache seems unhinged like a series of unending waves where we have just enough time to reach the surface and take a breath, but not enough time to swim ashore before the next one hits. This is the world we live in. And in truth, this has always been the state of affairs, we just did not have screens that reported the trauma and injustice of the earth we inhabit. We are inundated collectively and we are suffering personally. Trauma and heartache feel like they are around every corner.

So given that, how in the world would we possibly go about practicing gratitude without just giving ourselves over to a Pollyanna view of the world where we are doing nothing other than sticking our heads in the sand? Well? I think the only way to have true gratitude is if we do not sugar coat the state of the world but also know that part of our calling in this world is to notice just how utterly beautiful it is and pay attention long enough to know that it is worth fighting for. But it is not a war won by the latest Instagram proverb or profound quote, but a war won when we slow down long enough to sink into the dirt of our lives and be captivated by the lavish goodness all around us.

Gratitude is a natural consequence of being present to our lives and watching for the small moments of kindness that will take our breath away. Let’s look at 5 key elements that create the alchemy of gratitude:

Be Present to the Ordinary — so much of the goodness that surrounds us is seen in the mundane and the ordinary. The goodness is often between the lines and in the subtle contours of the human experience. It happens when you say yes to playing a card game for the 50th time with your 5 years old or sitting long enough to listen to the explanation of a drawing that is for all intents and purposes unrecognizable. Today, maybe you find yourself sitting at the table with your kids as they complain about the dinner you have made and there is a pile of dishes and laundry. You are exhausted and even too tired to be sad. You are languishing but this is where the seeds of gratitude begin to form. Because in that very moment you also notice the sweet expression on your childs face, or the way the trees look outside as the breeze creates an intoxicating russell. You remember how barren they are in winter and all of the sudden, you are caught by their devastatingly fleeting beauty. Your heart is open to the unremarkable and the ordinary and you find a moment of reprieve and remember why it is a gift to be human. Gratitude is found in the ordinary. Be Willing to Give — to give is to join the very essence of the goodness of humanity, but if you do not believe that you have something good to offer, you will hold yourself back from giving that which the world actually needs. The world needs you, your neighbor needs you, and your friends need you. You are not wholly wise, or perfect but you are beautifully human. Each of us is made with something unique to contribute, are we willing to believe that we don’t need to be perfect to offer what we have? As you offer what you have, your heart will come alive and connected to the common good and our common humanity. To give is to activate gratitude. Allow Yourself to Receive — the other piece of gratitude is our capacity to receive. If we are only giving but refusing care, we are undercutting the gift of being able to experience care we cannot give ourselves. Often receiving care can feel very risky for those of us who are used to protecting ourselves from the vulnerability of need. Receiving will feel risky, but will ultimately open the heart to connection and gratitude. The very essence of gratitude is the delight of something offered and received that you cannot give yourself. Create Healthy Boundaries — Gratitude is almost impossible when you are overextended and not honoring the limits of your humanity and life. We are finite beings and need to be aware of what we are letting into our minds and bodies. We are porous and need to honor the fact that we are deeply impacted by the energy of the world around us. If you are over extended, you will grow resentful of what the world is requiring of you. But by acknowledging the edges of your capacity, you can create space to be present, give that which you have been gifted and receive that which you need. Live an Examined Life — This brings us to the crux of gratitude, which is the knowledge of who you are and the truth of your story. Often our stories are filled with heartache but if we are able to settle into our bodies long enough to honor the ordinary, and give and receive care, and cultivate healthy boundaries, we can face the heartache and agony we don’t know how to heal from. Our instinct is to gloss over the trauma of our past and current realities and clutch onto false gratitude but the world invites us into something much more sacred — a life worth living.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Dan — I love lists. Even more, I like scratching off things on my list. I think it is a fabulous way to grow in gratitude to do what a thousand folks have already encouraged us to do: Make a list at the end of every day where you can say, “thank-you” for the gifts that have come. But I find that only helps up to a point. I also write out a list of the things/people/moments where I am anything but grateful. And then I ask these two questions: “What would it cost me to see the possibilities embedded in the less than desirable moments?” “What might come if I surrender to those possibilities and say, “thank-you”?

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Dan — I’ve been raving about a book called The Wild Edges of Sorrow by Francis Weller. I believe our capacity to grieve is deeply linked to our health and healing. This book invites you on a stunning journey to both understand your grief and also move deeping into your own healing and wholeness.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Much of our work is highlighted on The Allender Center Website- theallendercenter.org. You can find more about our book, Redeeming Heartache at redeemingheartachebook.com and you can follow us on instagram @cathy.loerzel and @danallender and @allendercenter.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!