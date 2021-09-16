Dr. Cynthia Bailey: “Make it your singular and highest priority goal to survive”

Make it your singular and highest priority goal to survive. Do what you need to do in order to achieve this. For me, it meant going on medical leave from my practice. As a physician who owned a small private practice, this was a huge leap. My monthly overhead was way more money than I could afford, including funding the paychecks for my loyal and long-term employees that I did not want to lose should I survive. But I knew that I could not work and take care of myself at the same time. I took the leap, announced my medical leave and what happened was that colleagues offered to come in and cover my practice during the year. I would have never expected it, going on medical leave was a huge risk but one I needed to take to focus on my wellness and survive the chemo and surgeries that I faced.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Cynthia Bailey.

Dr. Cynthia Bailey is a dermatologist, the founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care https://drbaileyskincare.com/ a wife and a mother whose life and career were interrupted by cancer at the age of 55. Little did she know, her body carried a genetic cancer time bomb -the BRCA gene mutation. Dr. Bailey made surviving a grave cancer prognosis her top priority. She shares what she learned about beating cancer in this interview.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

My father’s family had so many cancer stories that I grew up afraid of cancer. My paternal great grandmother died of breast cancer in her 30s after apparently ‘injuring’ her breast working in the family’s California vineyard. She left a ranch house of 7 Italian-Swiss children, including my 14-year-old grandmother, who then took charge of ‘mothering’ the family. I learned that breasts were scary, you protected them from injury because this caused cancer, and you went to the doctor every year for breast exams once you were a woman.

In medical school, I learned that the causes of breast cancer were more complicated than simply injuring your breast, but the disease was common. 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer and I was haunted by the thought that the ‘1’ meant me. During my early medical training in the 1980s, I cared for many lovely women as they died from this horrible disease. My fear of it eclipsed any rational mind. When I was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer (actually 2 independent cancers, one in each breast), I was panic stricken and knew this was a life-or-death fight. Ironically, the BRCA 1 gene that I inherited came from my mother’s side of the family and not my father’s side. My maternal grandmother, a nurse anesthetist, died of cancer before I was born at the age of 55.

As a patient newly diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, I gave myself the advice I would give someone as their doctor, adapted to emphasize the importance I place on overall wellness of body, mind and spirit. From how I chose my oncology team, surgeons and complementary treatment providers to my diet, exercise and my social support network, I walked through a full year of cancer care and came out a survivor. In the process I learned how to prioritize my overall wellness to increase my odds of long-term survivorship. Marking the 5-year disease-free milestone in 2018, I am considered cured.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Never give up” Sir Winston Churchill.

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My tenacity and optimism have always kept me from shrinking in the face of fear, including my personal worst health nightmare, breast cancer. It served me well in my battle against cancer because my prognosis was initially dire. I created and carried out a strategy that I know helped me beat the odds.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I found the small hard lump doing my self-exam when my husband, Frank, and I returned from celebrating our 25th Anniversary with a dreamy trip to Europe. I had many false breast cancer alarms in the past, including 3 prior biopsies. This time turned out to be the real deal. I promptly scheduled my annual mammogram and peaked over the tech’s shoulders when it was done. What I saw looked bad, even to a dermatologist. On the follow up visit to my breast cancer surgeon, he said I also had another suspicious tumor in the other breast and maybe a little abnormality in a lymph node. In optimistic denial I said, “I can’t have breast cancer, I just bought the most beautiful bras in Italy”. My surgeon was a professional colleague of mine and I’m pretty sure I saw a tear in his eye as he processed how far from reality I was at that moment.

It turned out that I had the most aggressive type of breast cancer, with a small and very deadly tumor in each breast. When my breast cancer surgeon said that I needed chemo my denial spoke again, “I eat organic and am a natural health fanatic, I can’t possibly put chemo into my body”. Denial finally let go when he, a surgeon, said, “Only chemo will save you, surgery won’t. This is an aggressive cancer and you only have one shot — it’s chemo. We take your breasts off after chemo to prognosticate, not to treat.” Translated, this means that if the cancer is gone after chemo, I live, if not, I won’t; this type of cancer spreads into the body within 18 months and most women won’t live past 3 years when that happens. I couldn’t wiggle out of this and I was scared of both the cancer and what chemotherapy treatments would do to me and my carefully cared for body.

I call it “The Cancer Year”, 4 months of ‘scorched earth’ chemo followed by many surgeries and over 16 hours of general anesthesia. Along the way I learned that I carry the BRCA 1 gene mutation for breast and ovarian cancer meaning I also had that to contend with having my ovaries and fallopian tubes out and tested. My life changed, and not all for the worse. My Cancer Survivorship Physician Dr. Amy Shaw said to me, “Going into the rabbit hole of despair with your diagnosis is normal, how you pull yourself out is important. You have to pull yourself out.”

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I had cared for many women during my medical training and internal medicine internship in the early 1980s. Treatment was grueling and often unsuccessful. The images of lovely women losing the breast cancer battle are still fresh in my memory. I thought that would be me — I was panic stricken expecting to vomit my way to a painful and early death as cancer ate away at my well cared for body.

How did you react in the short term?

At first, I fell apart. I needed anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medicines and nothing blunted the shock as I began a zombie walk into being a cancer patient. Then my perspective switched. After one of the many doctor visits early in the process, my husband and I went out to a wine country happy hour at our favorite restaurant. Over a glass of half-priced Russian River Pinot noir Frank said, it’s like Sun Tzu says in The Art of War, “when war is declared against you, you need to mobilize and marshal your resources for battle while at the same time deal with the shock.” This diagnosis was war against my body and I needed to marshal, mobilize and focus. The optimistic and tenacious Cynthia Bailey was back and ready to help herself beat cancer.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I used a combination of practical steps such as an organized process to ‘shop’ for who would be on my medical and surgical team and to track all the information they gave me. I sought BRCA and cancer mentors and ultimately set up my lifestyle to increase my chances of sorting into the “good prognosis” group that my doctors were always describing to me. I crafted key lifestyle changes that got me through the process into the survivor/thrivor group that signifies I won “the war”. I put all of my focus and energy into surviving cancer by caring well for myself as I describe below.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I was blessed to have a Cancer Survivorship doctor in my oncology center. Dr. Amy Shaw told me “Don’t sit on the couch eating saltines and feeling sorry for yourself, it will hurt your chances of survival. Get out and exercise every day, even if it is just walking around the room, because it gives you a 20% bump in your survival statistics.” I took this specific advice and also this concept to heart; I stacked my statistics for survival with my lifestyle choices including:

Daily walk dates were a priority. I needed help to go for walks and used a Caring Bridge calendar where friends and acquaintances could sign up to come and help me.

Yoga practice was important and I continued to practice twice a week with my long-time teacher and her class.

I ate a plant-slant diet of whole foods to help discourage cancer cells from thriving in my well-fed body. To this day, I continue to eat this way.

I took care of my mental health seeing both a somatic therapist and a talk therapist who specialized in cancer survivorship.

I slept well, meditated/prayed, and minimized stress — all factors known to benefit survivorship.

Our community has a complementary medicine clinic for cancer patients and I would go for acupuncture or neuromuscular massage every other week. I ultimately found that acupuncture right before chemo infusions eased the side effects for me.

Dr. Shaw motivated me to take this comprehensive approach to beat my otherwise bad prognosis. She recommended the complementary medicine clinic, the book Life Over Cancer by Keith Block that better helped me understand the role of diet and cancer, and the psychotherapist that helped me cope with a cancer diagnosis. She also got me out walking daily. This forced me to ask for help and led to friends and family visiting me daily. I credit Dr. Shaw for setting me on this path.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Cancer most definitely had a message for me that came very clearly during a meditation. The message was “be kind to yourself, you matter”. I wasn’t in the habit of being kind to myself. I was a driven career woman, wife and mother, focused on achieving external goals, not on self-nurturing. In meditation, the tumor in my right breast communicated that it was an opportunist, present because of the excessive professional stress in the past several years that had sapped my vitality. The tumor in my left breast was tender, on a rib and situated directly over my heart. Its message was that I had personal mental health work to do around feelings of worthlessness and fear that would continue until I got back into therapy. The psychological burden would continue to sap my vitality and stand in my way of experiencing genuine joy, vitality and peace.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that my drama and stress start in my mind; they only exist there and the stories I tell myself are temporary and limited to my lifetime. The entire confabulation doesn’t feel good and I have a choice to let it all go. For example, I let go of a longstanding habit of blame and anger and felt immediate relief. It’s what I call my Oven Epiphany. During the early days of chemo, I had The Oven Epiphany standing in front of my chronically frustrating and half broken oven. As I tried to start the temperamental oven, ready to launch my familiar angry story about everyone I can blame for the problem including the company that made it, the appliance store that recommended it, the utility company’s brown-outs that repeatedly blow the oven’s circuit board, and boxed in architecture and cabinet design that make replacing the oven a construction nightmare, etc., I realized that if I die from this cancer in the next several years, the story dies with me and the oven survives without my litany of acrimony towards it. The oven will live on with my husband who doesn’t care that it’s partly broken. I made up this miserable story and it has created anger and stress inside of me every time I’ve tried to turn the temperamental appliance on for 20 years — 20 years of anger over an appliance. At that point I realized that I can let it go, I can let the oven and all similar internal blame and anger dramas go. They live only in my mind for my lifetime, they are not universal truths and they sap my vitality, joy and peace.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I shared my cancer experience openly in my Dermatology blog and with patients. Many expressed gratitude for my openness and how it helped to de-stigmatize cancer and illness. People have also reached out to me as a cancer and BRCA mentor and I help as I can. My blog includes lessons learned from my cancer experience including how to avoid skin infections, tame chemo curls, manage port scars, and tips for skin care during chemotherapy. I also created my dermatologist-developed Chemotherapy Skin Care Kit and donate the profits to FORCE, the non-profit advocacy organization for the genetic cancer community. The Chemo Skin Care Kit includes the products that I used to keep my skin healthy during chemo. I think it also makes a thoughtful gift for anyone going through the chemotherapy experience and the profits go to cancer research and advocacy.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

There is a misconception that cancer is a death sentence and is embarrassing. Cancer isn’t a death sentence and admitting that you have cancer isn’t something to hide. Cancer is common and survival rates have improved so much that treatment, while sometimes significant, is often a temporary blip in a person’s long life. Breast cancer death rates, for example, have decreased by 40% since I began training in the 1980s. Melanoma, a potentially deadly cancer that I’ve diagnosed on thousands of patients, has a 99% 5-year survival rate when caught early. Cancer is not a death sentence. Nor should it be an embarrassment.

In the past, serious illness was stigmatizing and most families, such as my grandmother’s, kept it as a closely held family secret not to be discussed. Times have changed, but it’s still not easy to admit you have cancer. When you do, people worry about you, feel sorry for you, pity you, and are glad not to be you. They also start looking for signs of whether you are going to live or die.

I decided that telling the full story was the best way to intercept speculation and rumors that might be even more imaginative and damaging. This occurred when I was going on medical leave from my job. In my overwhelmed state I needed everything to be simpler, not more complicated, and being honest would simplify things with the truth. I told patients and my community the full truth — I had aggressive cancer and needed aggressive treatment; I had the BRCA gene and my treatment was going to be a long and drawn-out process.

What happened next was incredible. The cards of support started coming in. They were so moving, healing, and spirit lifting. People told me how much I mattered to them as their doctor. They shared their memories. They sent beautiful cards, emails, and letters — and it really did cheer me up. I realized how much people cared and wanted to help. I did the same with my blog readers and the influx of support from my web readers was huge — again, spirit lifting and healing. Being open about my diagnosis was the right decision for me.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need to Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Make it your singular and highest priority goal to survive. Do what you need to do in order to achieve this. For me, it meant going on medical leave from my practice. As a physician who owned a small private practice, this was a huge leap. My monthly overhead was way more money than I could afford, including funding the paychecks for my loyal and long-term employees that I did not want to lose should I survive. But I knew that I could not work and take care of myself at the same time. I took the leap, announced my medical leave and what happened was that colleagues offered to come in and cover my practice during the year. I would have never expected it, going on medical leave was a huge risk but one I needed to take to focus on my wellness and survive the chemo and surgeries that I faced. Doctor shop and pick your treatment team carefully so you can trust them and let go of control. I picked my team carefully, including seeking consultations from regional experts in high grade triple negative breast cancer, BRCA oncology and gynecology oncology. I traveled to Stanford and UCSF to get consultations to help guide my local team and to ensure that I was getting the most advanced care. My husband is a lawyer and he accompanied me to all visits, taking notes on things we needed to do. We recorded each medical appointment with the permission of the physicians because I needed to refer to the visits during dark times when I was sure they said I was going to die. Take the time to carefully collect information and pick your treating team so that you can fully trust their care and let go of control once you enter the treatment process at each juncture. Find someone who can be your ‘medical information advocate’. This person’s job is to help you research your treatment options and other things that you can do to improve your chances of being in the “good prognosis” group. This would be someone with an inclination for sorting through medical information such as a nurse or doctor family member or friend, or someone well versed in science. You will be bombarded with information, both from your treatment team, well meaning ‘friends’ and the internet. Someone needs to help you sort through it all, and some of it is depressing. I did this for myself since I’m a physician. I would put my ‘medical advocate’ hat on, do the research, often get depressed but learn a lot, then take the hat off and be the patient again. It helped me pick treatment choices such as the type of breast reconstruction surgery and what nutritional support options to use. Find mentors that have your same cancer situation and let them help you. I sought out BRCA breast cancer survivors and asked them questions about treatment teams in my locale, breast reconstruction options etc. I was lucky to have a local friend who had just gone through this. She gave me great tips including going to Stanford to see her BRCA oncologist. I also sought out FORCE, the advocacy group for the hereditary cancer community and closed Facebook groups for BRCA breast cancer surgery mentoring. Let people help you. For me, this was outside of my comfort zone. I preferred being the helper but I needed help. I set up a Caring Bridge Calendar and sent invites to friends and acquaintances that expressed a desire to help — and whose company I thought might be nice. People signed up to help me with my daily walk, to drive me to appointments and to come over and visit so that I wasn’t isolated. It was lovely. Their visits were the highlight of my days and helped keep my spirits up and out of the ‘pity pot’. I even let some people from my yoga class hold a ‘Sacred Healing Circle’ for me before my double mastectomy surgery. I was terrified and imagined I would bolt off the gurney and run out of the hospital because I was so afraid to have my breast cut off. The Healing Circle changed all that. In the end, I focused on coming out of surgery ready for what’s next instead of panic stricken and fighting going into the procedure. It was extraordinary and well outside what I would have considered my comfort zone before The Cancer Year.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

In the context of surviving cancer, it would be to create a deliberate and actionable process where cancer treatment is the catalyst for us to reframe how we walk through our days; making our wellness a top priority in a health-focused way, not a self-focused way, so that our physiology and spiritual vitality helps us thrive and beat the disease, and/or transform us so that we are at peace with whatever comes.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

It is funny you should ask this because during The Cancer Year, I read the Huffington Post regularly and I wanted to guest post for them. I would want to have a conversation with Ariana Huffington. She is well connected and influential in publishing. I have ideas that could help people and would love to see them published and reaching a wider audience. In my organized way, I created a process to tackle a cancer diagnosis and treatment. I beat a horrible prognosis and people ask me to mentor them one by one when they receive a horrible diagnosis — including cancer or another serious disease. I thought an article, and perhaps a short and actionable book would be of value to people.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I write the longest running skin health blog in the world authored by a dermatologist. I started my blog in 2009 and it is a passion-project for me. My blog can be found here https://drbaileyskincare.com/blogs/blog

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!