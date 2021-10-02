Dr. Cristie Ritz-King: “Gratitude”

Gratitude. My mom taught me this. Long before Oprah’s gratitude list turned into shelves of journals and then daily list phone apps, my little old mom was reminding me on a daily basis about all we had, not all that we had lost. It may seem overdone, the idea of being grateful. It may seem too simple; oh sure just be grateful and all the world’s your oyster. I know, it isn’t simple, or even easy some days, but the truth is, having a sense of gratitude for what you have is the most surefire way to feel happy. If you are thankful, how can you help but feel joy?

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Cristie Ritz-King.

Cristie Ritz-King is a psychologist and licensed professional counselor in New Jersey specializing in trauma and maternal mental health. Her hallmark therapeutic approach combines a down-to-earth and realistic style that empower others to live their best lives. In addition to a thriving psychotherapy practice, Ritz-King offers Mindful Parenting Courses and Wonder Weekend Retreats for women.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood, I think, is a perfect example of how we as adult humans tend to spin our lives toward the story we choose, often downplaying or ignoring the effects our childhood experiences actually have on our adult behavior. For instance, when first asked, I thought I would say I had a great childhood. I lived in a wonderful neighborhood with a big, boisterous family, and a collection of friends constantly in our house.

I’d tell you tales of the neighborhood pool where I whiled away summer days and the Catholic Church youth group that played a huge role in my high school years (even when I was doing very un-Catholic churchy things with members of said youth group).

All of this is true.

Also true is that my father died of cancer when I was 4, leaving my high-school educated mother to raise me and my five siblings alone, on a salary from the aforementioned Catholic Church that hired her as their bookkeeper upon my father’s death. In addition, I am the youngest, by many years, of six kids, almost all of whom are a full generation older than me.

I was a later in life surprise for my parents. So, I was raised as kind of an only child with a widowed, working- mom who had kids as old as some of my friends’ moms and instead of typical sibling relationships, I had, lots of de-facto mothers and fathers who all had, and shared their many opinions about how I should live my life.

My mother and I were perhaps unusually close because of me being the little kid she had to focus on instead of totally succumbing to her grief. I lost her to cancer as well, when I was thirty years old and had just brought my second baby into the world. Most of my life as a mother I have spent without a mother.

I absolutely love my family and wouldn’t trade my life for anyone else’s. AND I have had to do a lot of work to untangle a lot of internal knots over the years in order to make sense of ideas about personal value, happiness, and love. I’ve had to work on my childhood stuff to be able to live in healthy adult relationships with my siblings, my spouse and my own kids.

In my work, I always ask people about their childhood. After they finish telling me how normal or great it was, I ask again. That’s usually when we get to what we need to in order to address the very grownup issues they come to see me with. We’ve all got stuff, and no matter how beautiful our childhood was, our stuff usually starts there.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Initially it was Super Storm Sandy. I was a former teacher turned online content creator/stay at home mom when that storm blew into our beloved Jersey shore towns and left devastation in its wake. I volunteered for some of the clean-up efforts and had the absolute privilege of hearing stories from survivors and volunteers alike. All I kept thinking was, who is going to take care of these people in 6 months when the media goes away, and they are left to mourn their losses?

I knew, in that moment, that education wasn’t the career for me anymore, but rather mental health would be.

Over the years of studying crisis and trauma therapy and working with survivors of all manner of personal and global traumas, I realized my heart is always pulled toward caregivers. Be it parents, or adults tending to their parents or patients, overseeing someone else’s care has a way of forcing us to examine our own selves. Now, I love working with parents and caregivers to help them learn to take care of themselves first. This is never easy, but always necessary for the ultimate wellness of everyone involved.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’m not sure there is enough space in this column for me to address the people who encouraged me and helped me get to where I am today. Perhaps it’s a function of being the youngest sibling or maybe it’s just my personality, but I’ve always thought of myself as a patchwork of everyone in my life that I’ve encountered. Whether it was a teacher, an old boyfriend, that kid from high school youth group who showed up during the pandemic in a way I didn’t even know I needed, or even the nice lady in the grocery line who didn’t judge me when my kid melted down for a solid ten minutes on that rainy day in the early 2000s, I can tell you what that person imprinted on my soul and how their presence in my life improved me.

I walk through the world trying to learn enough to keep growing; from people, places and events. So, if we’ve met and talked for any amount of time, I can promise I remember you and I thank you for the gifts you have given me.

Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

It is possible that the very privileges and opportunities you speak of are also the reasons why we rank low in happiness here in the US. It is hard to speculate on an entire country’s population, but I may venture to guess that our definitions of and expectations for happiness are skewed by the culture in which we live.

I would be curious to compare today’s numbers with a time when we had access to less media and examples with which to compare ourselves. I’ll speak more about definitions later, but overall, I think measuring happiness and satisfaction is complicated and speaking on the results of those measurements even more so.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest myth about happiness is that it can be universally defined and therefore methodically obtained. Happiness is subjective. Only you can decide what happiness is and how it feels to be happy. The problem is that all the programs and books and retreats that want to sell you their method for achieving it would like you to believe otherwise.

Often when women come into my office reporting that they don’t feel like their lives are going well, I start with the magic wand question: If I had a magic wand and could turn your life into whatever you wanted it to look like to feel real joy, what would change.

You know what? They almost never know. Most people can tell me what stinks. They know what they want less of, but they cannot name what they want more of and they often can’t even articulate what would feel good. They know what people tell them should make them happy. They see other happy people online or in their neighborhoods and they want the feelings those people seem to have. But they cannot, when forced to look inside, tell me what would get them to their own happy.

Sure, there may be some commonalities with people’s ideas of happiness, but if you think trying to achieve something that someone else defines for you as happy is the answer, you’ll never feel as good as they tell you you will, no matter how strictly you stick to their foolproof plan.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I really find the biggest mistake people make is letting someone else define happiness for them. Whether the definition comes from expectations set by family, friends, society or from images that people envision after they have been comparing their life to the curated ones we see online, striving for someone else’s ideas of happiness will never make us happy-even if we somehow make it there.

Related to that, people tend to put off happiness until they get somewhere on an arbitrary timeline. Instead of recognizing the things in their daily, ordinary life that already makes them happy, these folks are in an endless pursuit of something they have created in their mind to feel at a later date.

I can’t even count anymore the amount of highly successful people that have shared with me that they think they’ll be happy as soon as something else happens in their life. These are people with big jobs, and fancy lifestyles and high-achieving kids who aren’t happy because they still feel like happiness is something they are trying to get to.

Next month when they get two weeks in Hawaii, then they’ll be happy. Or next year when their kids are out of college and the tuition bills are finished, then they’ll feel content. Sometimes it isn’t even until after they retire that they think they’ll finally be happy. Instead of cultivating happiness on a daily basis or recognizing all that they can be grateful for in the here and now, they are wasting away their lives in pursuit of something that they may never find.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

An inward gaze. It may seem counterintuitive to say focus more on yourself to be happy. But the truth is, if you don’t pay attention to what is right in front of you, or even closer, what is inside of you, then how can you even know what happiness feels like for you? It is so important to know ourselves before we can know what makes us happy. When I mentioned how many of my mom-clients don’t know the answer to what they want it is mostly because they have spent so much time focusing on the needs of others, they have lost total sight of what fuels their own self. It is easy to distract ourselves with what is happening around us, especially when it is making us feel bad. To turn inward, even for a few minutes a day, not only shifts your gaze from the potentially negative, noisy outside world, but it allows you space to learn what you need to feel good. A relationship with your physical self. I bet if I asked you to, you could easily recall a childhood memory of running or skipping, cartwheeling or swimming with nothing but enthusiasm and joy. For me, it is roller-skating down the sidewalk in front of my house, with my arms tucked behind my back like the American Speed Skater, Eric Heiden, who I watched, wide-eyed as he made history in the 1980 Olympics, and then emulated every day after that. In those moments, with my thighs burning and my hair blowing away from my face, I was 100% sure I looked exactly like him on the long track. It didn’t matter that my skates were so cheaply made that they threatened to fall apart with every lace up. It didn’t matter that I was a 6-year-old-kid in roller skates on a suburban sidewalk, not a well-trained champion on an indoor track, for those few moments every day, I was in the body of an Olympic Long Track Speed Skater, and it FELT glorious. Somewhere along the way, as the world started weighing in on how my body was supposed to look, and move and where it was supposed appear, I stopped having a relationship with it. As creepy men started to notice it; as boys used it or rejected it, as various coaches tried to change it, or asked of it things that hurt, as the mean girls criticized it, I separated from my body as an act of protection. In an effort to stop feeling bad in my body, I stopped feeling anything. The collateral damage was that I forgot how it felt, in my body, to be happy and full of joy. When you try not to feel hurt, you sometimes lose the good feelings too. I can remember the moment when I reignited my relationship with my own body. I was nursing my first-born child soon after I had returned to work in an elementary school. I didn’t experience the elation or flush of happy hormones that some people do when they have a child. Quite the opposite actually. I spent most of the first few months in a haze of anxiety and depression, struggling to not hate myself for doing this motherhood thing “wrong”. But one evening after our work to home commute, I sat in the rocking chair in my baby’s nursery and attempted to nurse her before bed. It was quiet, she was successfully eating, and everything was working the way it was supposed to. As I sat starting at the tiny face of this little person I was in charge of, I felt this warmth spread through me that I had to assume was similar to the way new moms describe the post-birth joy. It felt like my whole chest was opening, my shoulders relaxed, and the tingles went all the way to my toes. It felt good. Like, really good. I wanted more of it. I knew then that I knew what happy felt like and I set upon the journey of finding that feeling any way and in any place I could. Before you can know what happiness is, you have to recognize how happiness feels. Once your brain and body are integrated then, you can do what comes next. Have a clear definition of what happiness, joy,or jois de vivre means to you. Are you tired of this old refrain yet? I apologize for my repetitiveness, but I sure hope that if I say it enough this will get through: only you can decide what happiness is and trust me, it is a decision in the end. I can promise you that what makes me happy is different from what makes other people happy. I can promise you that it isn’t my job or my bank account or the car I drive that ultimately makes me happy. Do I feel better when my work is fulfilling and aligned with what is important to me? Yes. Is it easier to be happy when there is money in my bank? Absolutely. Does the security that comes with a safe and reliable car make happiness clearer? You bet. Even though each of these things is an element in my happiness equation, not a single one of them brings happiness for me. I used to think they might. When I was a young adult working for a boss, I thought that I when I worked for myself, then I’d be happy. When I was a new mom struggling to pay the bills that come with babies, I thought hitting a certain income would bring happiness. When I pulled up to the shopping mall in a banged up, well-loved mini-van, I was sure when I got a new car then I’d be happy. You know what? In part, I was. In all those cases, when I started my own business, had some extra money in my account and finally got out of that minivan, there was some joy, for a moment and it is those moments that add up to live a happy life. But while appreciating the moments in life that bring us joy is an integral part of the big picture, how can you appreciate those moments of you haven’t defined what joy is for you? Pay Attention. When you have tuned in to your own needs, felt what joy is in your body, and then defined the times you feel that joy or the elements necessary to bring that joy, then you’re ready for the daily living part. To live with joy, even in times of great stress or uncertainty, we must purposefully focus our attention on what is good. Please don’t misunderstand. I am not talking about toxic positivity or ignoring real problems by pretending to “only see the light”. No, what I mean is that even in the muck and mire of doing life’s work, there are always moments of gentleness, beauty and light, and it is our job to look for them, even if we’re in a season where they are hard to find. We are designed, as humans, to look for the cracks in the sidewalks, to finely tune in to the sounds and smells of impending danger. To combat our inner negative Nelly’s, we must purposefully look for the good and then soak it up, even if it’s only a drop at a time. Just noticing isn’t enough, we must absorb the good moments so we can store them up for the times we need them most. All through my kids’ childhoods I would have what I now call snuggle moments. If you’ve ever held a baby or (don’t tell my kids I made this comparison) a little puppy or kitten and they nuzzle into your neck with their warm little faces, you know that feeling you get of pure love. You feel, even for a brief moment, like everything is right with the world and I can handle whatever comes next. Well, those moments get fewer and farther between as those babies (and puppies and kitties) grow into precocious children and surly teens. So, I made a point of watching for them and really soaking in that joy to help keep me motoring along the motherhood road. When I was in that old min-van with all three of my kids captive for a road trip, I relished the conversations and giggles that came in-between fighting over who got to pick the next DVD to watch. When my teenagers all agreed on a show to watch, and we gathered, all tangled limbs, and huge feet, on the sectional sofa, I absorbed all that closeness like I was a dry sponge on a wet countertop. These moments weren’t in isolation. There was usually some larger problem looming, a worry taking up space in my brain that could have easily thwarted any attempt at happiness, but instead of letting the worry win, I chose to pay attention to the joy and hang on to it so I could fight another day. Paying attention and looking for the joy is the best method for finding happiness, even when it isn’t easy to see. Gratitude. My mom taught me this. Long before Oprah’s gratitude list turned into shelves of journals and then daily list phone apps, my little old mom was reminding me on a daily basis about all we had, not all that we had lost. It may seem overdone, the idea of being grateful. It may seem too simple; oh sure just be grateful and all the world’s your oyster. I know, it isn’t simple, or even easy some days, but the truth is, having a sense of gratitude for what you have is the most surefire way to feel happy. If you are thankful, how can you help but feel joy?

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Keep showing up. When someone in our life is struggling, we sometimes get so worried about doing it wrong, we disappear. You don’t need to do anything except keep being there for someone who is having a hard time. You don’t need to “try to make them feel better” or help them “get over something”. It isn’t your job to point out what is good in their life. That can feel condescending and unhelpful.

The best thing we can do for the people we love is to simply be present and remind them that someone cares about them and will be here no matter how long it takes. You can offer your help and if they are able to ask for it, then you can do what they need. But if they can’t articulate that, then just assure them you’ll be around when they can. Send a daily text emoji or share silly memes. Drop off their favorite cookies or a magazine you saw that you thought they’d like. Offer to do the weekly report to your boss if you think they’re feeling overwhelmed, and you know that’s something you can take off their plate. Just make sure it is something you won’t regret or feel resentful about later. Consistently communicating that you are in their corner, and you’ll wait patiently for them to be ready for your company or your help is the most loving thing you can do.

