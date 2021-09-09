Dr. Cris Berlingeri-Ramos: “You need to have clear boundaries between all your different aspects of life”

You need to have clear boundaries between all your different aspects of life.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Cris Berlingeri-Ramos.

Dr. Cris Berlingeri-Ramos was born and raised in Puerto Rico and is the youngest of five children. She practices dermatology and dermatopathology in East Texas and has been married for 17 years and has three children. In her spare time, Dr. Berlingeri-Ramos loves to serve her community by volunteering in medical clinics and working in her two personal business: life and weight-loss coaching and her bakery.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. I am the youngest of five siblings and I practically lived in the same house from when I was born until I got married at age 25. I mention this because it brought a sense of stability for my life which I am very thankful for. Also, being the youngest of five children defined me in many ways. Both of my parents worked very hard to put us all through school, so I spent much of my time with my siblings and their friends. You could say I pretty much got away with anything I wanted, but it really provided me with the evidence that I could achieve anything I wanted with enough persistence. Also, from very young, I would observe my siblings and learn from their mistakes, something I still apply in my life today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Discomfort is the currency of our dreams.” When I truly became willing to be uncomfortable, my life opened in unimaginable ways. This became applicable to every single aspect of my life: in relationships (with my husband, children, family, and friends), work, fitness, devotional life, etc. We are not here on Earth to be in a constant state of comfort. If we remain there, we will never fulfill our potential. We will feel unfulfilled, unsatisfied, bored, and begging for more. It is about knowing that to get to a better place, some discomfort is required.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Willingness to be uncomfortable — Postpone instant gratification

Determined — I trust I can figure out anything

Purpose driven — Seeing the bigger picture, how I can serve others…it’s not just about me

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My career experience was really good. I was living the dream as a dermatologist and dermatopathologist. Initially in academic medicine, as I love to teach, and then in private practice.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I think it all started when I found life coaching. With life coaching I learned that our main limitation is our mind. That our thoughts drive our results. So, I started living on purpose. I enrolled in seminary to pursue a master’s in theology, I enrolled in life coach school to become a life coach and decided to create a company to start selling my baked goods.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

This is hard to pinpoint but I guess I thought, “Why not? What do I have to lose? Let’s just have fun with it.”

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I knew I was good at the things I was pursuing but what I thought I did not have at all in me was the business/entrepreneurial side. That took me completely by surprise. I guess it all came down to taking the next step I had to take. To not be overwhelmed by the hugeness of the whole task and just do one small thing for that day that would take me where I wanted to go. Also, keeping in mind the people I was impacting with my services. Getting out my own head is a big motivator to keep going through the parts I don’t like. Finally, telling myself that I don’t have to do absolutely any of this, that I just get to do it and have fun with it.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Going incredibly well! In life coaching, the niche has found me! I help Hispanic physicians lose weight for the last time! I have all my slots full and have a wait list. In the process of creating an online course so I can have a larger group.

In the bakery, our storefront is being built and we should be opening in about two months! We have had huge support from the local community, and we have been featured in the local news and newspapers. In my seminary studies, well, I just finished writing my first Bible study in Spanish and currently am piloting it!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I can think of a handful of people I am grateful for in my different ventures, but if I would choose one person that has to be my husband. He has never doubted my potential and never questioned any of my crazy dreams or goals. He supports me 100% without any doubts, hesitations or even questioning me. I do not think I would have achieved any of it without knowing he backs me up. Even the moments when I have wanted to quit, he encourages me to keep going.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

In general, just the interest and amazement it has sparked in other people.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I think one of my strengths is the belief I have in myself…but I can be very indecisive. I have a fear of regretting the use of my time and their resources and because I know once I put my mind into something I will achieve it, I go through a period of indulging in indecision. So, I guess, then, I struggle with believing I will make the “right” decision. I overcome this by realizing there is no right or wrong decisions. I make a decision and then I decide, on purpose, it was the best decision.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

As long as I know God is in it (or I bring God with me) and I have my husband’s support, I am good. Of course, after those two things are met, I look at my life and evaluate what things I am employing my time in that could be delegated and then I do that so I can focus on what’s most important to me.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Understanding that discomfort is required. There is no growth without discomfort. But if we stay the same, then that’s uncomfortable too. Once you realize there is discomfort at both sides, it becomes a matter of choosing deliberately which discomfort you want. The one required to pursue your goals or stay the same.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You need to have clear boundaries between all your different aspects of life. Wanting to quit is part of it. Nothing has gone wrong. You will feel awful many times, and that’s OK. You need to be willing to delegate and you need to know what you need before you ask someone to do it for you. Compassion for yourself first, then extend it to others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Forget about getting credit and paying it forward. Whenever you are the recipient of an act of kindness, just pay it forward. No matter if you get credit for it or not. Imagine how many people could be impacted if everyone did this?!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

If it could really be possible, having lunch with Michelle Obama would be truly amazing. I could get some pointers in leadership, as I like to think of myself as a leader, particularly in the Hispanic community. But if that’s too far out of reach, I would love to have lunch with either Angie Smith or Jen Wilkin, both authors of Bible study books, and get some wisdom and encouragement from them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a podcast called “The Joyful Weight Loss Podcast” and you can find me on Facebook as @crisberlingerimd and on Instagram as @coachcrisberlingerimd. For my baking ventures you can follow us on both Instagram and Facebook as @lemonyellowlatinbites and our website has that same name.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!