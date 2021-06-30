Dr. Christopher Zed on The Best Practices for Healthy Teeth | Vancouver, Canada

Good oral hygiene is essential for healthy gums and teeth. According to experts, the health of a mouth can indicate larger problems within the body. Thus, it’s essential to negate any external factors for dental concerns.

Oral health problems are considered to be a global health burden – but there are certain things that children and adults alike can do to help mitigate adverse effects. Proper dental care is the number one preventative measure against countless dental and gum problems.

Regular Brushing

Most people are raised knowing that they have to brush their teeth at least twice a day. Doing so prevents plaque buildup while also helping to keep teeth looking nice and clean. More recently, the idea of brushing for two/three minutes at a time has become common practice.

However, what is less commonly talked about are common brushing tactics. There is such a thing as brushing too aggressively. Aggressive brushing is one of the leading causes of damage to both enamel and gums. In short: people should be avoiding the stereotypical sawing back and forth motion and instead should be making gentle circular motions.

Floss Regularly

Another oral hygiene staple is flossing. It’s something that people love to hate, and yet the impact it has on dental health cannot be ignored. Flossing removes any plaque or bacteria stuck between the teeth – areas that your toothbrush won’t be able to clean.

Fluoride

Some people may not be aware of the positive benefits of fluoride or that not all dental products contain it. However, fluoride helps prevent cavities and should be considered an essential process of any good dental regimen.

In the US, fluoride can even be found within the water supply. It is intentionally added due to its many benefits. However, that percentage isn’t enough, so people must also use toothpaste and mouthwash that contains fluoride.

Mouthwash

While mouthwash isn’t technically a requirement of proper dental care, it is incredibly beneficial. People should consider adding it to their daily routine. Mouthwash reduces the amount of acid in the mouth, re-mineralizes the teeth, and helps clean harder to brush areas.

Additionally, for those concerned about how much (or little) fluoride is in their routine, fluoride rinses are available. This is a helpful additive for anyone concerned about cavity prevention.

