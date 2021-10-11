Contributor Log In
Dr. Christopher Zed on Everything You Need to Know About Adult Braces

Orthodontic services aren’t just something parents get for their children; they’re a significant part of dental care for people of all ages. Whether or not they were unable to get them when they were younger, or they’re just looking for a change, many adults are getting braces nowadays, primarily due to the advent of many discreet […]

Orthodontic services aren’t just something parents get for their children; they’re a significant part of dental care for people of all ages. Whether or not they were unable to get them when they were younger, or they’re just looking for a change, many adults are getting braces nowadays, primarily due to the advent of many discreet teeth-aligning technologies.

Many adults get braces for aesthetic value as they don’t like the state of their teeth and wish to get them aligned to improve their physical appearance. However, it’s also common for them to get teeth realigned to reduce infection risk as teeth too crammed together can be difficult to properly clean, leading to inflammation and tooth decay.

It’s also common for people who received braces when they were children to get braces as adults since teeth move around over time, undoing much of the work completed earlier.

New Technology

Much of the popularity of adult braces in the modern day can be attributed to the slew of available options. It used to be that braces required the installation of incredibly bulky, noticeable hardware, which was very off-putting for adults looking to get their teeth realigned. 

However, modern technologies have allowed individuals to change their teeth without them being overtly visible to other people. Some modern options include ceramic braces, plastic aligners, and elastic banding.

Things To Consider

The timetable will depend heavily on the individual case regarding the length of time required for braces to work effectively. More complex or involved cases will require a more significant time investment. Still, typical situations usually require a year worth of time for teeth to become property aligned, perhaps a little bit more.

As for cost, the range is also quite extensive. A lot of the newer technology tends to be more expensive, with $5000 not being an uncommon estimate for ceramic braces. This means that while different options exist, the economical choice is still to get the classic form of braces, which will run a few thousand dollars for most people. Some insurance plans may cover the cost of orthodontic treatment, although it’s uncommon for insurance companies to cover braces for people who are legal adults.

Article originally published on DrChristopherZed.org

    Dr. Christopher Zed, DDS at Bayview Lonsdale Dental

    Dr. Christopher Zed has spent over thirty years building up his impressive reputation in the dental industry. While teaching up-and-coming dental students as a clinical professor at the University of British Columbia, he earned a reputation as a trailblazer of dental technology innovation. Dr. Christopher Zed next moved on to chose a position with the Vancouver General Hospital, where he mentored others about issues such as the importance of community dental care and more strict procedures regarding oral cancer treatments. His research was published and still consulted to this day.

     

    His current job is Owner and dental surgeon with Bayview Lonsdale Dentistry. Since 2014, Christopher has also been a Principle Associate with Apnea Dental, a sleep disorder treatment clinic in Canada. During his decade spent as Chief of Dentistry at Vancouver General Hospital, Dr. Christopher Zed became even more focused on the patient-focused side of the dental industry and healthcare. In addition to being a perennial student of technology regarding the world of dentistry and artificial intelligence, he has always emphasized the importance of his clients being empowered enough to make decisions regarding their own dental care. 

     

    One highlight of Dr. Christopher Zed’s career was holding the position of Chief of Dentistry at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Dr. Zed also gave a presentation on the topic of Dentistry and reiterated the importance of patient education, empowerment, and healthcare.

    In his spare time, Dr. Christopher Zed enjoys spending time exploring the Canadian outdoors and being with his family. Their favourite seasonal activities include fishing, hiking, and skiing.

