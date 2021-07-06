Dr. Cheyenne Bryant of ‘Mental Detox’: “Read books on Emotional Intelligence”

Read books on Emotional Intelligence. It is important to obtain an understanding of what Emotional Intelligence is before you can implement it into your lifestyle and relationships.

As a part of our series about Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. She is a Psychology Expert, renowned Life Coach, the President of NAACP; branch #1069, Founder of Dr. Bryant Institute, Founder of Dr. Bryant Foundation non-profit, author of the award-winning Readers Favorite Five-Star book, “Mental Detox,” Motivational Speaker, fitness advocate, community activist, host, and brand ambassador.

Her mission is to spread her message and expertise on how to lead a healthier, happier, balanced and more fulfilling life. For years, she has shared her wisdom, awareness, mastery, and insight through her private practice, book, lectures, workshops, and assisting individuals with life impairments and challenges. Dr. Bryant embarked on a similar journey as the one you are undertaking, assisted by Iyanla Vanzant, Oprah Winfrey, Marriane Williamson, and many more. Dr. Bryant’s passion for healing, encouraging, and empowering others is what led her to become a Doctor of Psychology and a Life Coach.

She attended Cal State University of Northridge at the age of 17. While there, she obtained a double degree in Psychology and Pan African studies. She entered the Psychology Master’s Program at University of Phoenix. Dr. Bryant’s desire for self-fulfillment, healing, peace, and balance within herself and others drew her to the field of psychology. Being the overachiever that she is, Dr. Bryant decided to pursue her Doctorate degree in Counseling Psychology from Argosy University.

Dr. Bryant is a pro-active community activist. She sits on many community and collegiate boards such as Los Angeles Harbor College. She volunteers her time providing community care, inspirational speeches, lectures, mentoring, and resources to youth state facilities and at-risk youth programs. In 2014, Dr. Bryant founded the “Dr. Bryant Team” which created and provided employment opportunities. The “Dr. Bryant Team” focused on providing food, hygiene, clothing, programs, and resources to the disadvantaged communities in Los Angeles County all of which Dr. Bryant solely funded. As a result, of her impact on the community, Dr. Bryant founded the Dr. Bryant Foundation; a 501c3 non-profit that provides school supplies, clothing, computers, and exposure to the underprivileged, and implements needs and resolutions to the community to advance the inner-city youth, and families.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was a perfect blend between lots of love, family support, and trauma. My parents were teenage parents, so I was blessed with two mommas and two daddy’s: my grandparents and my biological parents. Being that my parents were teenagers my grandparents stepped up when it came to raising me. My grandmother (whom I also call mom) ran a household that consists of order, discipline, and tough love. She poured her all into us. My deceased grandfather set a great example of a provider and also offered tough love. Being the oldest of six siblings, I was the overachiever child who always competed with myself to be better than my last result. My father held extremely high expectations of me, which he expresses I have met. Thank God- who doesn’t want to make their parents proud! My mother’s unconditional love is unmatched. I’ve had the honor of having parents that turned into best friends. My childhood was full of amazing loyal friends who grew to be family.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My entire childhood inspired me to pursue my career. I grew up around a lot of contrast exposed to many experiences that showed me what and who I did not want to be. I knew that I had to interrupt the cycle if I wanted different for myself and my younger brother who grew up in the household with me. Most of my early years pursuing my career were spent building an empire to create a good quality of life for my family. I wanted to make sure that I gave my siblings something I never had growing up, which is a blueprint to success and a great dependable role model.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There wasn’t any one particular person who helped or encouraged me. My success is a result of a beautiful supportive village that consists of family, friends, and mentors that believed in me and accepted me for my authentic self even when maturity and growth created change in who I was.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The advice that I would give a young person who aspires to follow in my footsteps and emulate my success is to seek self-mastery not purpose. Find yourself and there’s your purpose! Always stay true to your authentic self, that’s where the freedom lies. Do what you love, put a price to it, and find folks who will pay and appreciate your work. Throw your whole self into everything you do. Trust the process and most importantly trust yourself. As my father always tells me, “ keep your blinders on” and run your race. Don’t let the chatter of others sink your ship. Keep the water out that’s the only way to stay a sail. Lastly, learn to love all your moving parts and be easy on yourself when you fall short. After all, you are the only person you will never depart from.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are many books that have had a significant impact on me. My book, “Menta Detox” is one of them however, the book that has had the most impact on me is, “As a Man Thinketh” by James Adam. This book was the start of my healing and self-mastery journey. It was this book that inspired me to write my first book. This was my first introduction to the power of my thoughts and the law of attraction principles.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is one that my mother sent me, “When you operate in your gift you don’t have to be at the head of the table. For wherever you sit or stand the table will shift.” This resonates with me because what’s yours is yours, no one can take! When you operate in your power you set the tone like a thermostat. You don’t have to position or label yourself with titles, seats, or being in the forefront. All you have to do is show up, your presence will draw all that to you.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My “ABC’s of Manifestation” online program and new book are my most exciting projects I’m currently working on. The “ABC’s of Manifestation” takes the individual on an uplifting journey through 26 core principles of self-love, self-determination and self-actualization. It is perfectly designed for the busy, ambitious adult who desires change along with humor and a modern, all-inclusive perspective. Both the online program and digest are life changing!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

Emotional intelligence is the gateway to self and all things successful. It enables growth, healthy relationships, and businesses to flourish. It is a vital part of mental health.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage and articulate one’s emotions in a way that empowers, heals, and builds. It is the ability to emphasize and connect with others from a place of maturity and insight often resulting in healthy communication and disarming conflict.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

I like to describe Emotional Intelligence as coming from the heart space and intelligence as coming from the mind space. We connect with the heart. We rationalize with the mind. Connecting with others from the heart space is relational and leads to life-long relationships. Connecting with others from the mind space is transactional and usually ends when the thought or transaction is complete. Heart space relationships are usually much more fulfilling!

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

A few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic to have is that all of the tools that are needed to obtain and sustain a healthy, and successful relationship with yourself and others it entails. Those tools are self-awareness, relationship and self-management, and social awareness.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

Prior to obtaining Emotional Intelligence, I would personalize things. I had a heightened sensitivity to what others said and did. I was easily triggered and unable to properly manage the feelings that resulted from being triggered. My relationships were built more on codependency; needed others to be a certain way for me to feel or be comfortable in relationships. Emotional intelligence has enabled me to be a better leader, better partner, and better friend. I’m less triggered by the opinions or emotions of others. Which in return decreases stress levels and increases peace of mind.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

Some examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world are obtaining the ability to lead their business or team from a healthy, fair, understanding place. The ability to understand that business is business and need not be taken personally. It allows a person to move from one transaction to another without conflict and disappointment. It ultimately, leads to a successful fulfilling business.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

A relationship cannot survive without Emotional Intelligence.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health by alleviating stress and creating peace of mind through healthy relationships, self-awareness, and self-management.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Five recommendations that people can do to develop Emotional Intelligence is to get a qualified coach. Every one of my clients has developed Emotional Intelligence through the homework I assign them and the work we do during our session. Read books on Emotional Intelligence. It is important to obtain an understanding of what Emotional Intelligence is before you can implement it into your lifestyle and relationships. Take a self-inventory on your emotions and triggers. This is how you gain self-awareness. Make a list of the emotions you mismanage and seek to understand them. Lastly, knowledge is not power. The application of knowledge is. Apply all principles to every area of your life and take inventory of the positive results. Repeat this until you breed the results you are seeking.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

Absolutely! I believe Emotional Intelligence should be a pre-requisite for graduation in both secondary and post-secondary education.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, it would be a human rights movement. This movement would bridge the gap between the marginalized communities such as health care, housing, discrimination, etc, and unify the collective. Interesting enough, for this movement to be effective Emotional Intelligence is needed.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The persons, I’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with would be Barack and Michelle Obama. I’d humbly ask them for their endorsement for Los Angeles Mayor 2022!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website: DrBryant.co

Instagram & Twitter: @_drbryant

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.