Dr. Cedric “Jamie” Rutland: “Empower”

Empower — Let your patient know that they are in control of their own health and they can make decisions that will matter. It’s important for them to feel empowered to follow up with you if they have questions, and where it makes sense, that they know they can and should take charge of their online health profile.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingCedric “Jamie” Rutland.

Cedric “Jamie” Rutland, M.D. is a triple board certified physician in Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Critical Care. He is an expert in lung health and owns West Coast Lung, an interventional pulmonary private practice serving both Orange and Riverside counties in California. Dr. Rutland is also the co-founder and vice president of the Association of Healthcare Social Media (AHSM), a nonprofit organization that aims to eradicate misleading medical and health information on social media sites. As part of his role with AHSM, Dr. Rutland is working with the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies to get the word out about My Health Can’t Wait, a campaign to help people prioritize their health both during the pandemic and into the future.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks for having me! My story starts a lot earlier than most people would probably expect. When I was in the fifth grade, our teacher Sister Ann asked us to write down two short term goals and one long-term goal. For the long-term goal, I wrote, “go to medical school and become a doctor.” That 8.5 x 11 piece of paper remained on my grandparents’ refrigerator for years to come and served as an important reminder of my goal while I was growing up. I got accepted to medical school in 2005, which was unfortunately the same year my grandfather passed away. Ever since he died on November 27, 2005, I have been chasing a bedside I will never catch. I know you probably weren’t expecting such a serious story to start off the interview, but every day, I think about my grandparents and that sheet of paper on the refrigerator, and I really believe it pushes me to be a better doctor. So from fifth grade to today, that’s how I got my start!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Being in healthcare can change lives. This may seem obvious when you think about helping a patient with a physical ailment, but as doctors, we can do so much more than that. When I was a third-year medical student on the gynecology oncology rotation at the University of Iowa, I met a family from the northwest corner of Iowa. I did what I have always done: I educated the family at the bedside about what was going on, and I tried to build a rapport with them and with the patient to establish trust and ensure the best care possible. I remember feeling that they were a little nervous around me, but I didn’t think much of it. I left the rotation and a classmate told me he overheard the patient’s father say, “I never loved a colored fella as much as I love Jamie, but I do.” The classmate was telling me because he was concerned that it was a racist comment, but I didn’t think that at all. I spent 10 days with this family and may have changed this gentleman’s outlook on an entire race of people. That’s the power of being in healthcare.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success is intoxicating yet to sustain it requires sobriety.” This quote is attached to my brain and always reminds me to evolve. We all have to be able to look outside of our own success and not become too arrogant or confident. To be a physician means there is always the next patient who needs us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to be surrounded by so much genius throughout my journey. Recently, I joined a fantastic group of physicians who have shown me nothing but “the way” and respect. The most experienced member of this group will sit with me in the office and give me stories so I learn from his experience along the way. In medical school, during residency and fellowship there were so many faculty mentors whose traits I have borrowed or stolen altogether to become a better physician. One in particular stands out — Dr. Joel Gordon, a nephrologist and internal medicine professor from my intern year. His long hours of teaching us still has an impact on me so many years later. He was simply amazing.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

There are certainly clinical benefits to having a patient in front of you because there are simply some things you cannot do remotely, but I really think the main benefit of an in-person visit is personal connection. Being able to establish a trusting relationship, read body language and perform any necessary onsite exams gives you and the patient a sense of comfort that may be more difficult to do through a telehealth consultation.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Well, there are some exams that you cannot perform remotely, for example listening to the heart and lungs with a stethoscope or performing certain tests. There could be technology issues or just people’s overall discomfort on a video call versus an in-person appointment. While these are all challenging, it’s important to note that there are also many benefits to telemedicine when used correctly. I’ve actually be working with the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies on a campaign called My Health Can’t Wait, which provides people with tools to prioritize their health. Among other resources, on the myhealthcantwait.com site, there’s a helpful “Telehealth 101” tool to help patients navigate through telehealth visits to try to get ahead of some of the more common challenges with telehealth that we know we can address.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Connect — Communication is key to helping patients feel confident about prioritizing their health. We know that the pandemic caused delays in care because so many people were unsure about leaving their homes and going to the doctor. In fact, a survey form July 2020 found that 68% of Americans said they or someone in their household had delayed care due to the pandemic. This is concerning, because waiting too long to seek medical attention could have serious, even life-threatening implications. What I found really interesting though, is that patients who received a call from their doctor were 20% more likely to resume care. So, my first tip is that communication is key — and a two-way street. Smile, acknowledge your patient’s concerns and create a human connection to build trust. If you’re not sure where to start, the My Health Can’t Wait website provides tools for both patients and HCPs to help facilitate the important conversations that can lead to more informed decisions around the need for telehealth or in person visits. The doctor/patient discussion guide for patients and a tips document to help HCPs communicate with their patients remotely might be just what you’re looking for to build that connection. Understand — Understand that a telehealth visit may be different for both you and your patient, but some things can be the same. Just like an in-office visit, set the agenda so you can engage with your patient to prioritize their health concerns and questions. Provide them with a summary and teach back to ensure you understand them, and that they understand you and your recommendations. Educate — Educational discussions over the phone or via telehealth should be kept brief and easy to remember. Follow up by asking the patient questions to help them understand and offer educational materials from reputable sources to help them be more compliant. Empower — Let your patient know that they are in control of their own health and they can make decisions that will matter. It’s important for them to feel empowered to follow up with you if they have questions, and where it makes sense, that they know they can and should take charge of their online health profile. Practice what you preach — My family faced a health scare of our own during the pandemic when my wife, who wanted me to share this story, found a lump in her breast. At only 36 years old, she is considered young to be facing these health issues — we could have postponed scheduling a check-up for this lump until after the pandemic, but because of my participation in the My Health Can’t Wait campaign, I realized it was essential that we investigated this as soon as possible. The lump turned out to be breast cancer, and my wife had to have a very significant surgery during the pandemic. I am grateful we were able to prioritize her health during these challenging times. You can help set a good example for your loved ones by responding to health issues with urgency and motivating your loved ones to get the appropriate care they need.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth is a great way to be able to see patients you normally wouldn’t be able to due to geographical limitations. You can also make those appointments from anywhere with a good connection, so you can be home or at your clinic. Once they get used to using telehealth, patients may actually prefer it for more routine visits because of how convenient it is. I can remember last week there was a patient who sought advice for Covid-19. She was younger and lived across the country, so being able to video visit with her and manage from a distance meant a lot to her. She wanted me to weigh in clinically and telehealth created the opportunity to do so.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Video has allowed us the opportunity to feel the other person’s presence. Looking into someone’s eye telling them they will be ok or that you are doing something for them means so much.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

A telehealth system that allows patients to upload their labs and imaging. When it comes to imaging, not just their results and what radiology says, but their actual chest x-ray or CT so that I can physically look and evaluate their organ without reading a report would be great.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Well, the first and most important thing is to make the decision to prioritize their health and feel comfortable using telehealth. Then, once we are talking to each other, a Patient & Caregiver Checklist, is also super helpful so we don’t forget to address any concerns. From there, it’s just a matter of talking to each other and having a trusting relationship so we can help them have the best outcomes possible.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Any new technology that has the possibility to disrupt the system and how we deliver care is exciting to me, so I’m always on the lookout for what the latest and greatest tools are to help me do my job.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

With new technologies always come new challenges, along with the benefits. For example, even today, social media has done amazing things for the transfer of information, but it has also propelled a large amount of medical misinformation that really troubles me. Whenever we’re online, we need to make sure we’re informed about how to identify medical misinformation, so we can stop it from spreading.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would inspire would be to allow physicians to be diverse in how and where they practice. Physicians can always see patients in the office, but we need to continue to educate ourselves and others and meet people where they are. So beyond practicing or educating in an office, I’d love to be able to be more involved with the community, and come up with content, drawings, figures and different ways of educating patients that make sense to the people we need to reach. It would be great to see a movement take place where we are encouraged to reach outside the walls of our office or the hospital and make a difference.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me at my Twitter @drjrutland, Instagram @drjrutland or my Youtube channel: Medicine Deconstructed with Cedric Jamie Rutland MD and follow the My Health Can’t Wait Campaign at myhealthcantwait.com

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.