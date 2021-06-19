Dr. Casey Lau Of ELIMS: “Always keep learning”

Remember to always do what you love, and if you love what you do, work hard at it. Always keep learning.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Casey Lau.

Casey Lau owns and operates Mid-Valley Dental Care in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles with his dental partner and brother. He has been practicing all aspects of dentistry including cosmetics, orthodontics, and implant dentistry for over 19 years. Casey always wanted to help increase sustainability in dentistry but wasn’t sure how to proceed since single-use equipment is highly preferred for sanitation reasons. When his wife, Belinda Lau, approached him with the idea for ELIMS, an environmentally conscious oral care company, he knew it was the future. Casey earned both a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Doctorate in Dental Surgery from the University of California, Los Angeles. He believes in a student-for-life mentality and is constantly seeking out additional classes and opportunities to expand and hone his dental skills. Casey is a proud father of three young boys and enjoys traveling, snowboarding, and personal fitness in his free time.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I think I have always been drawn to healthcare and helping people but you really have to be introduced to the field of dentistry. I grew up with an engineer father and a school principal mother. My dad’s side of the family is filled with art. My grandmother and grandfather used to run a pretty successful art school in Hong Kong. My much older brother went into dentistry and really influenced me in my decision to choose dentistry. I don’t think I would have found it if it wasn’t for my brother, but I like to say I chose dentistry despite my brother. He and I practice together in Northridge, California, which is a suburb of Los Angeles. It really is a great field. I love the idea of working with your hands and I love the artistry in it, but it’s really precise and technical. I guess dentistry really combines a little bit of all of my upbringing‒ art, engineering, education, and my desire to help others. I’ve been working for nearly 20 years now and it’s always bothered me how much waste a dental office produces. It felt sort of impossible to do anything about it but that didn’t stop me from complaining about it all the time to my wife. One day she had this great idea to try to do something about it and that is how we created ELIMS.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Healthcare is filled with waste. Health takes precedence over other demands. Everything needs to be sterilized or single-use and these days it’s easier, quicker, and cleaner to use disposable things. But there is little to no emphasis on recycling or compostability or anything that is earth-friendly. Dentists and doctors know about this but the earth-friendly movement is slow. In my very busy office, we see hundreds of patients a month, and everyone gets stuff to go home. A goodie bag with different oral hygiene tools to make sure every nook and cranny of your mouth is clean. Most of it is plastic. None of it is recycled or going to be recycled. None of it is biodegradable or compostable. Most of it will be on this planet for the next few hundred years, long after any of us will be here. In fact, all of it will need to be dealt with for the next 3–5 generations. However, it takes one person to create change and when my wife and I began developing the mission behind ELIMS, we decided to create sustainable earth-friendly oral care products made with biodegradable packaging. You have to start somewhere so we decided to start with oral care.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The only story I can think of is when we barely had an idea. My wife, Belinda, had introduced our company to an Accelerator Contest, known as the Cleantech Open. We had a great idea and that was it. She applied for this really prestigious contest and we got in. We were the only healthcare company. Every other company that was competing had millions of dollars in investments and tons of technology. Solar batteries for cities, drones that could fight fires, water filtration systems made from plants, and all kinds of stuff I couldn’t understand. It was intimidating, to say the least. The introductory meeting was in Fremont, California and I remember that I had to miss most of the initial ceremony because I was seeing patients for most of the day. I flew in and met my co-founders but it was in the lobby of the hotel. We sat down for drinks to discuss how everything went and what were our chances. Of course, it was so late that everything was shutting down so I went to the bar and tried to order a drink. Who was there, but all of the mentors and judges for the contest? I hadn’t had a chance to learn everyone’s names or who was in charge and I am sure I made a fool of myself. Man, that was a learning experience. I learned that, first of all, I should be proud of what we represent and, of course, I better always do my homework, even when I really wasn’t expecting to be in front of people. The best part of that experience was when they all recognized that we were the “teeth people.” Everyone related to what we were doing and couldn’t wait for us to be successful. They all told us how they thought of us every morning when they brushed their teeth.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Honestly, I went to an outstanding school. UCLA School of Dentistry really gave me the tools to have an outstanding career in dentistry. It’s also a University that leads the way in sustainability. I learned so much from great professors like, Ronald Mito, Richard Hoard, Henry Takei, Dudley Glick, and Russell Nishimura. I definitely feel blessed to have had the opportunity to go to such a prestigious school and excellent program. But I can say that I continue to learn every day from those around me. While I love to think of myself as an equal to my brother, Dr. Terence Lau, truth is, I feel like I learn from him every day. From diagnosing difficult cases together to seeing how he gets his energy from doing the work that he loves doing, he is truly an inspiration to me and sometimes I just don’t get how he never stops thinking about dentistry. I think he gets a lot of that from our Dad. My father has helped to build some of the most famous and beautiful buildings in America and he had that entrepreneurial spirit. At one point, after working for some of the most renowned engineering firms, he started his own firm and was very successful. He really made an impact on my life. He worked so hard for his career, and for his family. And believe me, his expertise was very sought after. I really looked up to him and at one point thought that structural engineering was in my destiny. I guess I was right, but it was the structure of teeth. My everyday inspiration, and really someone I admire in my entrepreneurial and business career is my wife, Belinda. She works so hard and has so many great ideas. She is probably the most capable and hardworking leader I’ve worked with.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

That is a tough question for me. I “live” in a world of science and technology, being in the health field. As long as it is studied and tested, I truly believe in disruption. It is what has allowed us to advance our industry and help patients in a modern and healthy way. Disruption has led us to digital radiographs, white fillings, 3D X-rays, all-ceramic crowns, and of course, clear aligners instead of metal braces. I am a dentist that does quite a bit of orthodontics, as well. I would say that my orthodontic practice has gone from some clear aligners 15 years ago to almost all clear aligners now. I believe in innovation. As a scientist and doctor, I especially believe in innovation in healthcare. You know, ELIMS, is not being that disruptive. We believe that big companies have considered exactly what we are doing, but they don’t think that anyone cares enough about our planet. We don’t think that’s true. We believe that if you get a great product, a cool product, and a great tasting product that works better than what’s out there, and it’s sustainable…it’s a no-brainer, and people will make a change for the better.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

There is no such thing as should haves, Only dunderhead!” — Winston Lau

I know! This is not very public-friendly but my hilarious but extremely wise father always said this. I always thought it was just my dad being profane. My dad worked in the construction field and often my friends were surprised to see him speak like a drunken sailor. But Dad is one of the wisest people I know. His point was to not dwell on your mistakes but to move on and not be a dunderhead. Don’t dwell on the past but don’t be a fool either. This advice is probably the fundamental foundation of how I live my life and what I tell my kids. You are bound to make mistakes. It’s when you dwell on them and not learn from them. Don’t lament about what could have been. Make the next moves the right ones. This is going to be very important with ELIMS as it has been in my dental practice. In both businesses, we have to be nimble. If you make mistakes, you have to learn from them, try not to repeat them, and not dwell on them and let them take you or your company down.

2. Care for everyone like you would your family.

You know as a dentist; I don’t have one story about how this advice has shaped my life. This happens every day. I constantly have to look at a patient and ask, “what would, or should I do if this were my mother, wife, father, brother, child.” To be honest, as a clinician, if you ask yourself this one question every single day then patients will see in your decisions that this is what you sincerely believe should be done. And that is what patients want. Skill in your work and sincerity in your choices.

3. Remember to always do what you love, and if you love what you do, work hard at it. Always keep learning.

I threw the last part of that in. Actually, anyone can tell you that I am passionate about what I do. Honestly, I geek out about it. When I wake up in the morning, I am a dad, a husband, and a dentist. I probably don’t work the longest hours of any dentist, but I bet it’s close. Don’t get me wrong, I am not a workaholic, not by far, but I love the field and I have a thirst to learn more. There is always something more to add to what I can do and to my knowledge. I don’t know it all. But I can try.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Not by any means. My wife, partner, and cofounder have opened all kinds of doors in my thinking. It has always been about how can I perform more procedures, how can I help more patients, how can I help my patients better. ELIMS has introduced a new way to reach people and help people. The audience just grew from a few thousand (which is a pretty large practice) to possibly millions. We can make people smile more, be healthier, and help the planet while doing it. The sky is the limit.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I read a book about Zappos that really resonated with me. It was written by Tony Hsieh, who grew up around the same time as I did and actually has friends in common with me. It was called, “Delivering Happiness.” Now it’s sad because it was by a brilliant man who has left us but I really took it, heart. He talked about culture and customer service. He believed that creating the correct culture in business would translate to what the customer would experience and he even kept his “office” as a cubicle among the people that worked for Zappos. He believed in unbelievable customer service and he prided himself on how great the customer service at Zappos really was. In fact, there was one story where he actually called at 3 in the morning and tried to order a pizza from his shoe company and the representative came back with a list of pizza restaurants still open in a walking radius from where he was. This is pretty extreme, but it really shows how successful companies position themselves around the customers that they try to acquire and service. I try to understand this and implement it as much as possible in my dental practice and I feel like this is an important tenet for ELIMS Oral care, as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two quotes I love. I am a huge Bruce Lee fan and a huge John Wooden fan. I feel like I would be remiss if I didn’t share two quotes that I love. First:

The key to immortality is to first live a life worth remembering. — Bruce Lee

I’ve always felt that Bruce was filled with wisdom beyond his very short life. In that time he embodied this quote. I felt that the way for me to achieve this “immortality” was to treat my patients the best that I could and to provide great service to all that I saw. I still feel this way. But ELIMS has given me a larger platform. I can affect more people by providing great oral care products and decreasing oral health issues to more people all over. And the best thing about this is that the better we are about doing this, the better it is for our planet. Through ELIMS I hope to do my part to make this planet last much longer so that my children get a chance to enjoy it, too. And if we are really lucky, theirs too, as well.

If you are afraid to fail, you will never do the things you are capable of doing. — John Wooden

This is the other life lesson I love. There is so much wisdom in how John Wooden taught his teams. I think the gist of this is that you have to try new things that can and often fails, but if you try new, unconventional things then that is how we get to disrupt industries. ELIMS is creating products in a field that has plenty of them. We are trying to be better than the rest and we are trying to do it without hurting this planet. If we don’t produce great products then it doesn’t matter how earth-friendly they are. It’s daunting, but it’s a fight worth fighting (for oral care and this planet).

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, to be honest, as a dentist and as a citizen of this planet, I care about oral healthcare and I care about making this planet last a little longer for my kids. I want us to take care of our teeth, our nutrition, and our health. The better we do this, the longer we will be around. We better take care of our planet or we won’t have a place to live. Brush your teeth, floss, care for yourself and your family and take care of our planet. Recycle, compost, and use reusable energy as much as possible.

How can our readers follow you online?

