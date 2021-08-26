Dr. Caroline Leaf of Cleaning Up the Mental Mess Podcast: “Let the people in your life know you are thankful”

Let the people in your life know you are thankful. When you feel burdened with work, emotionally challenged, or are going through something, try stopping for a moment and contacting someone in your life, even if it is just an email or text to tell that person you are thinking of them and are grateful that they are in your life. Think about how much you love them and all the good times you have shared together, perhaps writing down your feelings and reminding yourself of them throughout the day.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”. What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”? One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Caroline Leaf.

Dr. Caroline Leaf, PhD is a world-renowned Neuroscientist, mental health and mind expert, bestselling author and host of Cleaning Up The Mental Mess podcast. She is a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist with a master’s and PhD in Communication Pathology and a BSc Logopedics, specializing in cognitive and metacognitive neuropsychology. Since the early 1980s she has researched the mind-brain connection, the nature of mental health, and the formation of memory. She was one of the first in her field to study how the brain can change (neuroplasticity) with directed mind input. Dr. Leaf has helped hundreds of thousands of students and adults learn how to use their mind to detox and grow their brain to succeed in every area of their lives, including school, university, and the workplace through her theory called the Geodesic Information Processing Theory of how we think, build memory, and learn.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path? Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Years ago, in South Africa, I was driving to collect my children from school — this was back when they were still very young (they are all adults now). I remember feeling deeply spiritual that day, and extremely aware of being part of a bigger universe. I was introspecting intensely about why I was so driven to study the mind-brain-body connection, and it suddenly came to me: if I can help teach people how to think, feel and choose (mind-management), I can teach them how to find love in all areas of their life, and learn how to function in love.

Although nothing major happened in this moment, internally it was a profound experience — especially considering what I was learning as a post graduate student. I was challenged by a statement made by one of my neuroscience lecturers when I was at university, who declared with absolute certainty that “the brain couldn’t change”. This was the going philosophy of the day back in the 80’s — that all we could do was teach our patients how to “compensate”. I felt, deep down, that this couldn’t just be it, and, when I queried this, he said it was a “ridiculous” question. I then declared my intention to do research on the mind and if it could change the brain. He challenged me to explore my hypothesis in the field of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), which I proceeded to do, and this produced some the earliest neuroplasticity research in my field (see my TEDx talk for more on this).

These two events have driven everything I have done for the past 38 years.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You cannot control the events and circumstances of life, but you can control your responses.”

The reason I love this quote is that, based on both my personal and professional experiences, I have come to realize that, too often, our identity is trapped in by what happens to us — we tend to lean into our experiences, letting them shape us, rather than embracing them and deciding how they will fit into our own narrative. However, when people realize the power they have in their mind and life, they learn that they can choose how to respond to life’s challenges and shape their own narrative. This is incredibly empowering and the foundation of a nourishing mental life!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

There is honestly no one book. Rather, the whole field of psycho-neurobiology inspires me; it’s an almost spiritual and healing experience for me when I read articles and books in this field of work because I find so much meaning in it.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, always! I am developing new content constantly for my app, Neurocycle, app an online platform designed to help people manage their mind and mental health moment by moment. I am also setting up a Neurocycle lab to help coach people using mind managements techniques like the Neurocycle. We also have our annual mental health retreat in December, and I am about to launch a national study based on the pilot and validation study I completed over the past two years. And, of course, my team and I are currently writing up my research for publication. So, good busy is the word!

I think teaching people how to manage their mind is incredibly important, and we try as an organization to do this in as many ways and on as many platforms as possible. As the saying goes, we can go three weeks without food, three days without water, three minutes without oxygen, but we cannot even go three seconds without thinking! Our minds are the driving force of how we experience life as humans; it’s our “aliveness”.

Indeed, the key difference between a dead person and an alive person is consciousness. We wake up with our mind, we go to sleep with our mind, we workout with our mind, we have relationships with our mind and we read articles like this with our mind. Our mind is involved in everything because it’s our driving force. And, when we have a messy, unmanaged mind, the experimental part of us and how we process the experiences in our environment into our brain as physical thought structures is messy. This, in turn, can impact our body, which will affect our overall wellbeing.

However, when we learn to manage our thinking, that is when we tap into what I call our “wise mind”, we can learn how to manage this process and find the peace and happiness in life we deserve. This is my life’s work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has been a pillar of support and actually works with me in my business, as do three of my four children. Indeed, my family has had a tremendous impact on me and how I run my business and research — they are amazing!

Two of my professors from my Master’s and PHD research have also been a great influence in my life — they always encouraged me to swim upstream in my field, especially as a women challenging that status quo on a number of “set” concepts and ideas.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is a way of appreciating positive life experiences, coping with negative life circumstances, and/or a way of trying to neutralize and offset negative emotions. It is an intrinsic part of being human, and facilitates rebalancing our “wired for love nature,” that is our natural optimism bias.

As we know, there are a plethora of books on gratitude, and many of the overall claims of these books (such as peace, happiness, improved physical health) are based in research that has shown how things such as letter writing and gratitude diaries can increase our overall wellbeing, and help with chronic pain and depression. Studies have even shown that gratitude not only makes people feel good in the present, but it also increases the probability that these individuals will function with more resilience in the future, that is they will feel better more quickly when met with life’s many challenges.

In fact, there is an interesting time element involved in the deliberate and intentional practice of gratitude that many people don’t consider, which is that is based upon the mind-brain-body and the neuroplastic nature of the brain. In order to change a way of thinking and the subsequent behaviors attached to it, it takes around 63 days or 9 weeks cycles (I examined this in our latest clinical trials). This means that if we practice gratitude every day for at least 9 weeks, we can establish a “gratitude mindset” (we literally build this into the brain), which can make the many beneficial effects of gratitude mentioned above a more sustainable part of our life.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

When we are immersed in the adverse experiences of life, it really can be a “can’t see the wood for the trees” situation. Our perspective becomes distorted when we are in pain; strong emotions reduce the brain’s functionality, which can make feelings like gratitude seem very elusive.

But, on the other hand, we also don’t have to always learn something from challenging times or just “be grateful for what we have” — these expectations often result in toxic positivity, which can negatively affect our mental wellbeing, especially when we are going through a rough patch. Sometimes we just need time to process, and, when we are ready, we can start to move slowly into gratitude to facilitate our healing process.

I am also concerned about a sentiment I have seen often in the wellness world concerning gratitude, that people think we can deal with pain by just “saying 10 gratitude statements everyday” or some such advice. In many cases, this is like putting a band-aid on a festering wound. It is far more important to take the time to look within, do an evaluation/analysis of everything that has happened over this time and how you responded, and how you can become more resilient in a way that works for you (having someone to talk to as you go through this journey, such as a therapist or counselor, can be invaluable!).

Remember to give yourself credit and grace, and do this with kindness — it is okay to let others support you on this journey. A gratitude mindset literally needs to be wired in through daily practice to build up our resilience, which, as I mentioned above, will take cycles of 63 days.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

As mentioned above, gratitude can change the brain and body for the better. Research on the effects gratitude has on our biology shows how being thankful can increase our longevity, our ability to use our imagination, and our ability to problem-solve. Gratitude also makes us feel that life is worth living, which results in a number of mental health benefits (in a positive feedback loop in the brain) that leads to more cognitive resilience, or the ability to bounce back quicker during hard times. Gratitude is therefore essential to overcoming difficult circumstances and achieving success in all areas of life.

As I explain in my latest book Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, when we think, the brain literally changes in hundreds of thousands of ways — on cellular, molecular, chemical, genetic and structural level. The key thing to remember is that you can learn how to direct this process, and gratitude is one way we can do this! It literally infuses hope throughout the whole of our psychoneurobiology (the mind-brain-body connection) by balancing our brainwaves across the left and right side of the brain, allowing for the optimal neurochemical flow of dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and anandamide — the bliss hormone.

Of course, we will not be happy all the time, and a certain amount of realism is important. It is of course healthy to think realistically and see our circumstances for what they are — this is normal. Indeed, as I discuss in my book Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, sweeping things under the rug and pretending everything is great is never a good idea, and can actually allow toxic mindsets to take over our thinking. We should never stick our heads in the ground like an ostrich if there is something negative we do not want to face, because toxic thoughts and emotions grow like weeds if we do not deal with them.

However, ruminating on our negative thoughts and feelings, and allowing pessimism to take over our minds, can be incredibly damaging to the brain and body. Every thought we have changes the structure of our brains. If we constantly have negative thoughts, we build these thoughts into our brain, which affects our future thoughts, words and behavior. Indeed, a 2013 BBC study has shown how ruminating on negative thoughts is one of the “biggest predictors of depression and anxiety”! A cynical mindset also tends to stop us from seeking helping or trusting others to help us, which can isolate us and further impact our mental and physical wellbeing.

So how can we stop ourselves from falling into a cycle of pessimism? As I discuss in my book Think, Learn, Succeed, being thankful is one of the best ways to improve your mental and physical health, and avoiding the black hole of doubt and hopelessness. One recent study that investigated the effects of gratitude on behavior and looked at the response in the brain to the mind found that subjects who participated in a gratitude letter-writing exercise showed both positive changes in their behavior and greater brain activity in the front of the brain (medial prefrontal cortex) up to three months later! Other research on the effects gratitude has on our biology shows how being thankful can increase our longevity, our ability to use our imagination, and our ability to problem-solve. Choosing to be grateful instead of thinking the worst in any given situation can help us see our circumstances differently, giving us the ability to persevere and stay positive even when times are tough!

In fact, recent findings on the neural correlates of gratitude show that it involves both an emotional and cognitive response, activating a healthy, coordinated and balanced brainwave response in the medial prefrontal cortex and anterior cingulate. When the brain is activated in this way, we make better decisions, we have increased cognitive flexibility and resilience, and our intellect and increases, which is pretty great! We can even become better at predicting the effects and impacts of our own actions on another person, which is obviously really good for our relationships!

Gratitude can also be a beneficial side-effect of mind-management. My recent clinical trials demonstrated that increasing self-regulation can help someone feel more empowered over their life, which contributes towards feelings of mental peace and gratitude, which, in turn helps someone better self-regulate their thoughts, feelings and choices. Gratitude even stimulates the amygdala, which, when activated in this way, can help balance emotional perceptions and develop a healthy perspective around issues, which also helps with mental processing.

There is also a large body of research showing how our mental health and the mind-management of our emotions impacts the immune system — the cellular composition of our immune system responds to both negative and positive feelings, including gratitude, which has been shown to potentially support a healthy immune response.

In addition, there is research showing how gratitude broadens mindsets and builds enduring personal resilience, which can be mental reserves to draw on in times of need.

The experience of gratitude, and the actions stimulated by it, can also build and strengthen social bonds and friendships. It encourages people to focus on the benefits they have received from others, and makes them to feel loved and cared for by others. Gratitude is therefore a form of love and can help is develop a sense of spirituality/connection. It helps us appreciate what we have to be thankful for right now, making it easier to achieve what we desire in the future.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

All the benefits mentioned above can impact mental wellbeing.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Mind-management: As mentioned above, I have developed a mind-management system called the Neurocycle, which is based on over three decades of clinical application and research. It is a 5-step system that teaches you how to manage and direct the neuroplasticity of the brain. You use the 5-steps of the Neurocycle in 21-day cycles to change/build a mental habit. Here is a brief example of using the Neurocycle to rewire the brain and develop a gratitude mindset/habit.

STEP 1 : GATHER AWARENESS of the emotional and physical warning signals that you are feeling, such as anger, resentment, hopelessness, heart palpitations, stomach aches and so on. Do this for around 1 minute.

: of the emotional and physical warning signals that you are feeling, such as anger, resentment, hopelessness, heart palpitations, stomach aches and so on. Do this for around 1 minute. STEP 2 : REFLECT . Ask, answer and discuss why you feel the way you do. Do this for around 1 minute. What triggered your feelings? Why?

: . Ask, answer and discuss why you feel the way you do. Do this for around 1 minute. What triggered your feelings? Why? STEP 3: WRITE . Capture what you have gathered and reflected onto paper; don’t worry about order or neatness or if it makes sense, just pour your thoughts down on paper. This will help organize your thinking. Do this for about 2 minutes.

. Capture what you have gathered and reflected onto paper; don’t worry about order or neatness or if it makes sense, just pour your thoughts down on paper. This will help organize your thinking. Do this for about 2 minutes. STEP 4: RECHECK. Now, look at what you have written. Take another color pen/highlighter and sort it out, looking for your thought patterns and triggers. Are your reactions based on assumptions or reality? How can you start shifting your perceptions? Start thinking of ways you can incorporate more gratitude into your life. Do this for about 2 minutes.

Now, look at what you have written. Take another color pen/highlighter and sort it out, looking for your thought patterns and triggers. Are your reactions based on assumptions or reality? How can you start shifting your perceptions? Start thinking of ways you can incorporate more gratitude into your life. Do this for about 2 minutes. STEP 5: ACTIVE REACH. Create an action to practice what you have learned from these 4 steps today. This could be as simple as a statement saying “I own that I feel ungrateful when…happens, and that I am frustrated about…but I am working on it” or “Yes this happened and angered me, but this also happened to today which made me so thankful. Life is not a zero-sum game.”

Now, repeat this for 21 days, and from day 22–63 you just practice your final gratitude active reach for about a minute a day to practice your new gratitude mindset/habit. For more on how to do the Neurocycle, see my book Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess and app.

2. Volunteer. Find a local organization and join their volunteer team! When you help those in need, you will realize just how wonderful and full life can be (this will also make a great active reach!).

3. Meditate on your blessings. Start every morning meditating on what you are thankful for in your life — this could also be a good active reach. Counting your blessings early in the day makes it easier to recognize them later because your mind will get better and better at the process of building a positive and grateful mindset. Remember, the more good you see in your life in the now moments, the happier and more successful you are likely to be at school, work, and life in the future. As Willie Nelson once said, “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.”

4. Don’t just say you are thankful for a specific thing or person, analyze how grateful you are. Be as specific as possible. Keep a record, somehow, of every time you are grateful and every time you are feeling down and how you attitude affected your ability to think and act in a particular situation. Remind yourself of what you have to be grateful by setting a reminder on your phone or stick post-it notes on the fridge, your computer or anywhere you spend a lot of time. Make it a habit to read these reminders throughout the day (another great active reach!).

5. Let the people in your life know you are thankful. When you feel burdened with work, emotionally challenged, or are going through something, try stopping for a moment and contacting someone in your life, even if it is just an email or text to tell that person you are thinking of them and are grateful that they are in your life. Think about how much you love them and all the good times you have shared together, perhaps writing down your feelings and reminding yourself of them throughout the day.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

We all know it is good to stop and smell the roses every once in a while — to pause and realize how much we have be grateful for. Pausing can be a great mood booster when we feel down/stressed. Every time you find yourself feeling down, think about all the good things in your life. Maybe write down what you are grateful for on a post it note and place it somewhere near you. Perhaps text or call a friend and tell them how thankful you are to have them in your life. When dealing with trauma and adverse circumstances, you may feel you have no control over your thoughts. But, actually, you do — you can learn to control them every ten seconds, to be precise. This means you can learn how to be in control pretty much all the time, which can help you feel more at peace and grateful during stressful times. The Neurocycle technique (discussed above) can help you develop this. The Multiple Perspective Advantage is the ability we all have to literally stand back and observe ourselves as though we are talking to someone else. This can be useful when we are upset, anxious and stressed out. Just imagine that you are speaking to a friend is going through what you are going through, or imagine that you are standing next to a box or building that contains your issue. This will help distance yourself from the pain of your emotions. See my book Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess for more information on this. Practice deep breathing: take a 10 second pause for about 9 times. Inhale for three counts, saying “I am grateful for…”, then exhale for seven counts and name what you are grateful for. It takes time for the mind-body-brain connection to become active and manage a sensitive, anxious or depressed moment, so this 10 second pause can help a lot by calming down the chaotic neurochemistry and erratic brain waves that occur when we are upset.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I love TED talks (my current favorite is this talk by David Steindl-Rast) and mental health podcasts like The Gratitude Diaries. You can also listen to my podcast Cleaning up the Mental Mess, as I often talk about gratitude, happiness and mental health. Listening to, reading or watching new information daily actually helps strengthen the mind and brain, building up our cognitive resilience as well!

Some other books I also like on gratitude are:

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without a doubt, I would start a “mind-management revolution”! As I mentioned above, when we learn how to we manage our minds, we manage our moments and we move one step closer to an “enhancement culture” — we can become better at being loving humans that respect and honor differences in opinions, lifestyles, culture, beliefs and so on, which would enable us to better support each other through mental health struggles. The stories we tell ourselves about how the world works ultimately govern what we perceive. After a while we see only what we are taught to see — lets teach each other to manage our minds and to therefore love.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

