Dr. Carlos M. Nunez of ResMed: “Brief the patient”

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carlos M. Nunez MD.

Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., is chief medical officer for ResMed, a global leader in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices that transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. A digital health patent holder, Carlos received his medical degree from the University of Miami and completed postgraduate training in anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and clinical research.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The focus of my career from early on has been to merge my education, training, and practice of medicine with my love and respect for technology. I’ve always admired the visionaries who stood at the intersection between society and technology, and because of a random chance during a business trip, I had an opportunity to meet one of the greats. I was flying across the globe as I often did pre-pandemic on an exhausting leg of travel that began with an 11-hour flight to London. As I was going through security at Heathrow Airport, standing right in front of me was Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. I asked him for a selfie, and he was very gracious to step aside from the security line and take one with me. He noticed that I had the newly released iPhone, and he asked if he could see it. He had been traveling internationally, and his new iPhone was waiting for him back in the US. Sharing that moment with Woz helped me remember why I chose this career path; that there is a place for technology in all of our lives, and if we can use it to help people lead their healthiest life, we may have done the most good.

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The person who says they can and the person who says they can’t are both right.” I use this quote with both my sons to this day, even though they are grown. It’s so simple and yet so powerful; when you set your mind to something, you will find a way to make it happen. For me, it’s knowing that technology can change the lives of people for the better. But if you believe there is no way to improve lives using technology, then you will sit on the sidelines and watch someone else figure it out.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in medical school and during my residency, my mentor was Emanuel M. Papper, one of the first academic anesthesiologists in the United States. When he was professor emeritus at the University of Miami, my alma mater, he interviewed medical students interested in becoming anesthesiologists or part of a subspecialty, like critical care, which was my area of sub specialization.

He encouraged me to apply to the residency program, and I was accepted. After that, I scheduled monthly meetings with him to talk about my goals and aspirations, and he always listened without judgment. When I told him that my interest in technology might push me away from clinical practice in the future, he never discouraged me. Instead, he encouraged me to follow my passion. He gave me books to read on the history of anesthesiology and shared his interests in literature and poetry and their unexpected connection to medicine (the topic of his Ph.D. thesis and one of his books), showing me the value of connections that may not always seem apparent, but which can have incredibly significant outcomes.

To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

The traditional physical exam will always be necessary and is a primary step in the diagnosis and management of disease. There are also many tests and other diagnostic evaluations that must be done with the patient physically present.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

There are some visual cues, such as reading body language, that may not be as apparent on video, and people can get distracted by their own image on the screen. Also, as mentioned previously, there are just some things that can only be done when a patient is physically present.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

The key is to capture as much information as possible when interacting remotely. The physician and patient should prepare in advance so that both parties can make the most use of the limited time.

Physicians and other providers should take advantage of any and all of the patient’s health information that can be captured via remote patient monitoring tools. For example, if a patient has a wearable device that captures physiologic and/or treatment data, that data may be available to you. With these tools, you have more access to data over a broader context, which could prove to be more valuable than just a snapshot in time during an office visit.

What are your “5 Things You Need to Know to Best Care for Your Patients When They are Not Physically in Front of You?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Patients should feel comfortable in the telehealth environment and confident in its ability to give them the care they need. Thanks to the information that digital health tools can capture, researchers, clinicians, and patients have more actionable insights to enable better health outcomes than ever before.

Make sure whatever technology being used for the encounter is tested by the physician and the patient. Any troubleshooting should be done in advance of the appointment. The physician should also send instructions in advance, keeping in mind that not every patient is tech-savvy.

Brief the patient. Make sure you send them instructions, not just on how to set up the technology but on ways to prepare for the visit, such as getting their questions ready in advance. Since time is limited, this preparation will allow for more meaningful interaction.

If the patient is using any wearables or devices or doing any monitoring on their own, you should ask them to come to the visit with a report in the format you desire. For example, if you have a patient with asthma using an app to track their inhaler medication use, you will want them to prepare a report in advance of their activity over the last several weeks.

It’s also important to be clear with the patient on any next steps, such as any lab tests that need to be done, new medications that need to be filled, and if a follow-up video or in-person visit is required.

Can you share a few ways that telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

We spend a small fraction of our time in a doctor’s office or a healthcare facility. We aren’t connected to the doctor’s office; we are connected to the supercomputers in our pockets. That’s why wearable devices and connected medical devices are so helpful in monitoring our health. They can provide valuable information about everything from how much you walk every day, how much sleep you are getting, your blood oxygen level, heart rate, etc.

For example, patients with sleep apnea that are using a CPAP device that is not cloud connected, are adherent to proper therapy only about 50% of the time. If a patient uses a cloud-connected CPAP, like ResMed’s AirSense 10, their physician can connect with the patient’s device remotely, monitor how they are doing, and adjust their treatment as needed. When their care is remotely monitored, 75% are adherent to therapy (Cistulli PA et al. Am J Respir Crit Care 2020 — study of 2.6 million patients). And if patients download an app that allows them to self-monitor their CPAP therapy, up to 87% are adherent when remotely and self-monitored (Malhotra A et al. Chest 2018 — study of 128,000 patients).

This critical data collection is not limited to connected medical devices. Wearables can also provide a wealth of information. For example, if a patient has asthma, they can use an app on their phone, like Propeller Health, which tracks air quality and their inhaler medication use. If the air quality is poor and rescue inhaler use has increased, the app can learn to warn a user that the air quality is forecast to be poor, which seems to trigger their asthma. This rich information from devices and wearables can add a lot to the understanding of a patient’s complete healthcare context, making virtual encounters much more impactful.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I’ve found that for physicians who treat and patients who are managing sleep apnea, digital health tools are extremely useful in helping patients understand and embrace their therapy. For example, ResMed’s myAir allows patients to track the quality of their sleep apnea treatment via an easy-to-use mobile app. And, our free educational app, HelloSleep helps patients recently diagnosed with sleep apnea successfully transition onto CPAP therapy.

If you could design the perfect telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

For me, it would be a feature that brings together all of a patient’s relevant data, collected from connected devices and wearables, in a meaningful way to improve their care while maintaining a patient’s data security, confidentiality, privacy, and trust.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I’d want my patients to feel confident in the quality of care they will receive during a telehealth visit. They should be comfortable sharing information and asking questions, knowing that all of the same security, confidentiality, and privacy standards of a traditional visit apply. Lastly, they should be prepared to ask questions and take notes.

Technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and mixed reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

What excites me most is the intersection between where the real world and the virtual world become intertwined. It’s a place where you won’t need to wear a headset or glasses. All of your health data and information could be there in front of you like a hologram. For example, if you have sleep apnea, instead of looking at your device screen every morning to see how you slept, all the information might be floating above your nightstand. Or, when you walk into your bathroom, on the mirror might be a display of information about your weight, BMI, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, glucose levels, etc. The integration of data from a variety of sources, in ways that leverage display and user experience technology breakthroughs, will make the management of health and wellness more accessible and seamless than ever.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

What concerns me is how we protect the patient and their data at the end of the day. There is a significant discussion playing out between technology companies and regulators around the globe on how to best handle sensitive data from these evolving and innovative technologies. It’s important to distinguish the use of health information from other consumer data, as health information is fundamental to clinical research, advancing the delivery of higher quality care, improving patient access, and better health outcomes at a lower overall cost. To do this, policymakers, patients, providers, and industry will need to consider the unique nature and importance of health data and assure that health data can be used responsibly while being subject to appropriate safeguards for data security, privacy, and confidentiality.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to make healthcare technology as assessable and easy to use as consumer technology. It should be as easy for someone to set up and participate in a telehealth visit as it is for them to order a pizza and have it delivered to their doorstep. It should be easy for someone to understand their medications and have them refilled and sent directly to them. It should be as easy for someone to find accurate information about their condition or how to use a device as it is to find a video to watch on Netflix. Consumers have high expectations for technology, especially over the last ten years with the wide adoption of the smartphone. Still, the healthcare industry needs to catch up with the consumer technology industry to deliver cost-effective, high-quality care to improve patients’ health and wellbeing.

