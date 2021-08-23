Dr. Caprice Young of Learn4Life: “Equity is essential”

Equitable and fair access to opportunity for all students. Equity is essential. All students should have access to a quality, tailored education, regardless of their racial, ethnic, economic or social background. Giving them equitable access to academics, technology and social-emotional support helps all students succeed in a positive and safe learning environment. An equitable education breaks down the specific challenges and barriers faced by individual students and provides personalized support to help them succeed. Keeping vulnerable students connected to one-on-one support, counseling, free broadband and food, while providing equitable access to a quality education, is critical. Getting all students access to and support in advanced courses is a key, solvable, equity issue.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the U.S. educational system, I had the pleasure to interview Caprice Young.

As the national superintendent of Lifelong Learning, Dr. Caprice Young is the organization’s voice for its client schools that serve over 47,000 secondary school students in 80+ learning centers throughout California, Ohio and Michigan. She is an advocate for education reform, and long-term solutions that provide equity for the underserved and Opportunity Youth.

Raised in a foster family, Dr. Young brings her own family experience to her work with students who have experienced trauma prior to changing their story at Learn4Life. She is a recipient of the Coro Crystal Eagle for Excellence in Public Service, the California State University Los Angeles Educator of the Year in 2016, and an inductee to the national Charter School Hall of Fame. Dr. Young serves on the boards of several organizations committed to improving education for students nationally. She has been a lecturer at the UCLA Graduate School of Education & Information Science and the USC School of Education. Dr. Young holds a bachelor’s from Yale University, a Master of Public Administration from USC, and a doctorate in educational leadership from UCLA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I grew up with more than three dozen foster siblings as part of a host foster family. My brothers and sisters came from every different kind of background you can imagine. My parents’ example taught me to be empathetic, show compassion and get along with the people in my life quickly. After serving four years on the Los Angeles Unified School Board, I realized I wanted to devote myself to improving education for underserved students like my brothers and sisters. And that is what I have been doing for 20 years now.

Can you share an interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Once in a classroom on a school site I knew well when a 14-year-old boy barged in late and disruptively, clearly in a really bad mood. He brought all of the trauma from his life outside of the classroom in with him, in addition to the anticipation of getting in trouble for being late. The teacher, feeling personally attacked by his aggressive attitude, scolded him and sent him to the principal’s office where he received a one-day suspension. While her reaction was understandable, it didn’t achieve her long-term goal of changing his behavior and ensuring that all her students continued to learn.

An educator trained in trauma-informed practices (as this teacher later became), would have handled the incident differently by de-escalating the situation instead of increasing the level of conflict. That is not easy work. It requires educators to separate themselves emotionally from the conflict, focus on settling the disruptive student down through a variety of techniques, and refocusing the entire class on the lesson at hand.

The result is that the students witnessing the situation see great problem solving in action, the disruptive student learns that the classroom is a safe place where they are welcome and know their personal challenges will be addressed in another context, and the well-documented pipeline from suspension to prison is disrupted. More importantly, teachers with strong de-escalation skills and back up from administrators keep those incidents from happening over and over again by putting in place strong processes. The cycle of discipline trauma can and must be broken long-term.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have been working throughout the pandemic to maintain our close relationships with students and their families. Now, our focus is on helping our students recover from the trauma of the past year and accelerate their learning. Our schools are a safe haven for many students and were forced to transition to remote learning during the pandemic. Many students found learning difficult with all the stresses of crowded homes and no quiet space to study, of worrying about family members getting sick, and of needing to go to work themselves to help support their families.

Our faculty heroically kept most students engaged by providing them laptops, hotspots and continuing our one-on-one instruction and support. But learning slow or even stopped for many students. Our emphasis is delivering a personalized education to students with a trauma-informed approach that recognizes behavioral or academic issues as symptoms of stress or grief that must be addressed as part of the educational process.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority in the education field?

Learn4Life has been providing trauma-informed, educational services to our students for more than 10 years. Our schools are pioneering the Trauma-Resilient Educational Community (TREC) accreditation. In partnership with ACEs Connection, all staff are certified in the Foundations of TREC/ACES Science, develop high level resiliency programs and practices, take part in wellness trainings, and finish with scenario-based training and a formal accreditation review.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

That’s really tough, especially this year as everyone is trying so hard. I’d give it an “incomplete.” It is failing a majority of students in urban and rural communities, and that needs to be addressed with urgency. Even before the pandemic, the U.S. public education system hadn’t kept up with a changing world and was leaving a lot of students behind.

For a variety of reasons, academically failing students are more likely to be people of color and to come from a disadvantaged background. And we know that dropouts are eight times more likely to be incarcerated at some point.

One of the most concerning issues is how schools treat trauma as a disciplinary issue rather than an opportunity to teach problem solving and social-emotional life skills. Schools suspend students when they should instead be asking, “what happened to you?” Teachers and counselors need to look at behavior problems as a cry for help…and then get that student the help they need.

Not surprisingly, the discipline gap widens the achievement gap with students of color and low-income households being suspended at rates much higher than their white, affluent peers.

This fall educators need to understand the trauma students have experienced the past year and take steps to keep them in school while maintaining a calm, safe learning context for everyone.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

Yes, by looking at success we can do more of what works and less of what doesn’t (and know the difference).

Educators are showing profound heroism. Districts and schools are stepping up to feed families, and teachers are being more flexible in how they provide education. There is a new willingness to try alternative ways to engage students. There’s more focus on social-emotional learning (SEL). Students who display excellent coping skills show improved positive social behaviors and perform better academically. They learn how to recognize and deal with their own emotions while becoming more empathetic with others. SEL isn’t just about making us a more compassionate society, SEL skills are concrete, vital job skills employers are demanding. Leaders recognize that the pre-pandemic status quo wasn’t working. I believe people are waking up to the fact that the delivery of public education in this country hasn’t evolved much in the past 100 years. After the pandemic uncovered the many problems with a factory-style, one-size-fits-all education model, parents, teachers and schools are seeing the value of structuring learning specific to the individual student. Equity is not a zero-sum game. I know that people have been worried in the past that allocating resources to support historically underserved students came at the expense of others. There is a growing realization that increasing support, resources and focus to benefit disadvantaged students doesn’t equate to a deficit in serving affluent, white students. With the huge infusion of resources into our schools, all students can finally get the resources they need to excel. Federal and state governments are committing more money to students. Education funding is going toward critical needs like addressing the teacher shortage, supporting mental health for students, and implementing learning acceleration programs for students who are behind. The money has been allocated to more nontraditional needs like supporting students experiencing homelessness, connecting adult students to jobs or post-secondary education.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Turning around discipline practices isn’t just about ending suspensions and expulsions; it is about creating educational environments that promote real learning. School systems that rely on punishment as their primary discipline strategy are lazy and ineffective. Studies show that students in schools with higher suspension rates experience negative short- and long-term impacts on their education and are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated as adults. What we need to do is much more fundamental. Curriculum and instruction should be interesting, relevant, and high quality. School leadership teams need to actively develop positive school cultures through clear expectations for youth and adults, intentional student engagement practices, and a discipline approach focused on fostering belonging over exclusion, social engagement over control and meaningful accountability over punishment. We must use problem solving and mediation rather than punishment, allowing students to take responsibility for their actions, understand consequences and have an opportunity to redeem themselves. Schools must teach students life skills like conflict resolution, anger management, and resiliency. Education must become personalized and rigorous. The more we can tailor curriculum and wrap-around services to the individual student needs and interests, the more they are engaged in their learning. Students should progress from grade-to-grade based on their competency in the subject matter, not how much time they sit in a classroom. The new reality is a need for flexibility. Schools must be able to offer effective remote and on-site learning without interruption and with personalized support. Students who must work or care for children rely on flexibility so they can stay in school, and by “stay in school” I mean learning and progressing towards a diploma, college, and a career. Trauma-informed practices must become the standard. Schools have primarily treated behaviors associated with stress and grief as discipline cases rather than opportunities address student trauma and to teach life skills. Students should be empowered to take ownership and responsibility for their present and future learning. For students whose path to graduation is obstructed by hardship, we must provide extra supports to keep them on track. Once on a path to dropping out, students who receive personalized, trauma-informed support gain the confidence they need to pursue diplomas and turn their lives around. Job and life skills are key. Along with a quality high-school education, it is essential to provide healthy skills development for life after high school. Job skill training programs help students prepare for a future beyond high school with work readiness skills, real-world learning, internships and job opportunities. All students should have access to career and technical education, college preparation, dual enrollment and workforce partnerships to jump-start their futures with the mastery of in-demand skills and real-life experiential learning. In the world we live in now, everyone must be entrepreneurial and pro-active. Those are teachable job and life skills. Equitable and fair access to opportunity for all students. Equity is essential. All students should have access to a quality, tailored education, regardless of their racial, ethnic, economic or social background. Giving them equitable access to academics, technology and social-emotional support helps all students succeed in a positive and safe learning environment. An equitable education breaks down the specific challenges and barriers faced by individual students and provides personalized support to help them succeed. Keeping vulnerable students connected to one-on-one support, counseling, free broadband and food, while providing equitable access to a quality education, is critical. Getting all students access to and support in advanced courses is a key, solvable, equity issue.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.