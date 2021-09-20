Dr. Brianna Gaynor Of Peace of Mind Psychological Services: “Compassion”

Compassion: I believe that one of the most important things we can provide to others is compassion, letting you know someone cares. I take pride in hearing clients’ concerns and providing them with the tools and support to go through what they’ve gone through. In addition, I often find myself validating parents, particularly mothers, for seeking my services and doing all they can for their children, which tends to be what they need to hear.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur,” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Brianna Gaynor.

Dr. Brianna Gaynor is the Director of Peace of Mind Psychological Services in the greater Atlanta area. She is a Clinical Psychologist who works with children, adolescents, and adults, “helping them find peace in every situation.” She specializes in providing therapy and conducting psychological evaluations. Specifically, during treatment, Dr. Gaynor guides and encourages clients to become empowered, cope more effectively with life stressors, and embrace their circumstances. She also completes comprehensive psychological evaluations that assess one’s strengths, weaknesses, and specific treatment needs. In addition, Dr. Gaynor creates a caring, supportive, and collaborative therapeutic environment for each client.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up as an only child who learned from my mother how to make friends and be a friend early on. From an early age, I was the support person for those around me and always provided a piece of great advice when asked. As a young adult, I thought that this was all it took to be a psychologist, and that became my goal. Unfortunately, when I went to college to earn my Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Drexel University in Philadelphia, I learned my assumption was wrong! However, that did not stop me from fully exploring the world of psychology, and it had to offer (in addition to great advice). The rest is history!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

At the time, I was working at a private practice and had been there for two years. Until then, I never wanted my own business. The “Aha moment,” or as I like to call it, my “God moment,” was when I walked into my office one day and thought, I want to do this for myself. I wanted to bring a little something extra to my practice. I wanted to create a place where peace of mind was the only (and most important) resounding message. I wanted a business that was a consistently warm, collaborative environment, where the opinions and concerns of everyone matter. In my practice today, everyone is most dedicated to the health and well-being of our clients. My staff genuinely enjoy each other, and that is what makes my entrepreneurial journey a successful one and having the unyielding support from the friends that I told from the onset about my idea. They were extremely encouraging, which inspired me to get started and keep going.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I can honestly say that I never wanted my own business. However, the desire to do so had developed over time. I looked at it like this, I went to graduate school for five years and learned to be a psychologist, not a business owner. I did not take any business classes, so opening my business what a challenge. The wonderful thing about this entire process is that I have gained a tremendous amount of knowledge through consultations and coaching sessions. However, my most considerable support has been my consultation group, whom I have met with consistently for the past six years. We have done business together through every season thus far.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dear friend Brooke was an immense support. She had begun her business before I started mine and allowed me to work with her while building my business. Having her to talk to and learn from has continued to be a fantastic gift that keeps giving. And, of course, my consultation group, as mentioned earlier. I met a remarkable woman in the group who had a very successful counseling practice before I left my job, and the skills I learned from her were everything I needed to get started.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Peace of Mind Psychological Services stand out is how we show kindness and care for clients. One of the best compliments I received was when people commented that they felt at peace when entering our office (pre-pandemic). I believe this is one of the reasons we now receive so many referrals through word of mouth. When people tell me that their friend or family member raved about our services or someone sent them to us because of their excellent experience, I know we’re accomplishing our goal, and to my staff, I’d like to say, “job well done.”

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion: I believe that one of the most important things we can provide to others is compassion, letting you know someone cares. I take pride in hearing clients’ concerns and providing them with the tools and support to go through what they’ve gone through. In addition, I often find myself validating parents, particularly mothers, for seeking my services and doing all they can for their children, which tends to be what they need to hear. Trust in God: The cornerstone of my life is faith and trust in God. I believe that this journey was absolutely a “God thing” because I never wanted a business before starting one. I understand the tremendous responsibility of being a leader and supporting and treating people who are struggling, which I take seriously. I take the time to pray daily, seek the Lord’s guidance, and allow the bible to guide how I treat others. Admitting mistakes: As a leader, it can be very easy to focus on what others are doing wrong but not on making errors. Therefore, I make sure that I am as open to correction as I encourage my staff to be. Being an active participant in creating standards within my practices shows that we are all human, make errors, and should always be willing to improve things with open communication.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was once advised that I should do everything possible to hold on to staff. This piece of advice is something I’d come to regret, but as the old saying goes, “hindsight is 20/20.” I have learned that while it is important to work with employees to improve and correct things that may not be going well within the business, everyone has their season. Therefore, it is important to allow people to leave when it’s time and not hold on because that leads to stress and negatively impacts the company.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

To my fellow entrepreneurs in the field of psychology, I would implore you to engage with your employees frequently. As a point of clarification, engaging frequently does not mean crossing boundaries, but it does mean creating an environment where you are available, and people can ask questions. I also think it is important to create an environment where you can smile, laugh, or talk about how the day is going. Finally, be willing to hear their suggestions, as being heard will go a long way toward your employees feeling like vital members of your team.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I would advise other business leaders to be the best they know how to be in their field. Being the best version of themselves simply means to ensure that as a business leader, you are caring for your customers, giving them quality work or products, not over-extending yourself, or making promises that you cannot keep. It would be best if you were willing to listen openly and correct mistakes immediately. When people are satisfied with your work, it establishes your credibility, and they will begin to tell others about you. Businesses can be made or destroyed from word-of-mouth advertising, so be sure to provide an honest and trustworthy product/service, ensuring your business growth and reputation as a leader in your industry. The more you get that advertisement; the more comfortable and confident others will be with you as an authority.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Generally speaking, people tend to trust first-hand opinions of those who have tried a product or a service, much more than what we can boast or advertise on our own. That is why people love to read or watch review videos from others who’ve tried your product or service. They want a glimpse into what their possible experience may be. So while traditional advertising promotion is important, your work, the product, and how you show up daily speak volumes more than any advertisement.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One common mistake is not having support in a staff. When starting a private practice, there are often times when we are a solo, one-person show because your company is in the building stage. However, when that capacity is reached, seeking to delegate responsibilities to others and allow others to take over certain tasks, so we have space to complete our tasks more important. Once we have trusted people, learning to let go and allow them to do their job is also important to leaders being more efficient in their position.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

When you are an entrepreneur, the weight of the business falls squarely on your shoulders. For instance, employees expect to be paid whether your revenue for the month was good or bad. You are ultimately responsible for the product that goes out, the work completed by employees and contractors, and the business’s overall reputation. Generally speaking, you may not receive all the perks or benefits (i.e., sick time, vacation time, insurance benefits) that you would working at a larger company. These things have to be incorporated over time and tend to be dependent on the business’s productivity.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There are times when I am in the office alone and I find myself walking around in awe that this business, this facility, this office that I call Peace of Mind is my business. So I walk around that building, praying, and thanking God for the people we see, the impact we make, and that the phones are ringing, it is a very humbling experience. Talk about a positive high!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In the beginning, I had the hardest times were when people left. Not that it ever gets easy to see someone you’ve worked with exit your business, no matter what the reason. It would initially catch me off guard, and at some point, I probably took it personally. But, trying to figure out how to transition people out and offset their load has been particularly challenging and stressful.

Based on your experience, can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I’ve realized that people serve in their seasons, but that doesn’t always need to be long-term. I’ve learned something different with every departure that helps me to be a better leader. I have also learned to be grateful for those lessons, even the difficult ones.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

A day of rest. I often have my laptop with me all the time. Work does not stop, and it would be easy to lean into that. However, I also realize the importance of boundaries. Therefore, on Sundays, I do not answer emails or perform work tasks of any kind. Although it can be challenging not to look at email, it helps me be more productive and engaged throughout the week. Develop a strong team. With growth comes the need to seek additional support for your business to thrive. Delegation is such an important concept to consider and utilize. I find it to be a saving grace daily. I trust that I’ve hired the right people to handle the areas where I am not strong. Patience. Having patience is essential when working with people. Having patience has been a constant challenge for me but very helpful. Know that it takes a while to develop a cohesive team, and the road to this may not always be smooth. However, do not give up and know that you will eventually meet your goal when you are working towards a common goal with dedicated people. Support is key. I am convinced that my success would not be possible if I did not have a network of colleagues who understand, are willing to listen, and provide advice. I have a consultation group of ladies who are also entrepreneurs, and having the benefit of their support and their own experiences has been essential to my growth. Take care of you. Often as leaders, we care for everyone else around us. As a mental health professional, I find that when work is done, I also tend to have people in my life who want me to listen as well. Although I love being someone’s support, I’ve to realize when I don’t have it to give. At those times, I do not answer calls. I also take time daily to consider how I feel, exercise regularly, cook because I love to do this, and have also been in therapy to ensure my mental health is balanced.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to thrive despite life’s challenges and traumas. Resilient people have an optimistic temperament, good emotional intelligence, strong social skills, and a foundation/value guidance system. However, resilience is often much more about external factors than those that are internal. Therefore, having social support, close family, an upbeat cultural repertoire, and coping skills that can be developed are essential to dealing with challenging life circumstances.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

At this point in my life, I’d consider resiliency my superpower. I grew up with a single mother who had a chronic medical illness, which caused her to be hospitalized at times. Yet, despite her struggles, she continued to work, was self-sufficient, and most importantly, was one of the most joyful and kind people I’ve ever known. Everyone loved my mother, and she was always positive in her outlook on life, in part due to her faith in God. With a role model like that, how could I shy away from struggles?

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

If I’m honest, initially, no. However, I have realized that my initial reaction is not bad because I need to process how I feel. I’m a very emotional being, and I tend to feel deeply. However, once I process, I can see the struggle from a different perspective and often develop a positive attitude.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Clients and employees are often looking to their leader for a guide on how to handle various situations. However, leaders have to keep in mind that a negative attitude affects and infects the entire team. Therefore, the more positive a leader can be, the more it inspires and changes the atmosphere.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite inspirational quote that motivates me to pursue greatness is, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9. This bible verse encourages me that I am never alone on this life journey and am more than capable of taking courageous steps daily.

How can our readers further follow you online?

