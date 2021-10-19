Dr. Brianna Gaynor: “Celebrate the triumphs, even the small ones”

Celebrate the triumphs, even the small ones. Sometimes we tend to look at ourselves within our business and think about how we may not be where we want to be, and start comparing ourselves to others. This practice is a bad habit and will only bring disappointment. But, unfortunately, we often do not give ourselves credit for our little successes. Little successes might include something like, did you make payroll? Have you completed your tasks for the day or week? Are your clients happy with your product? Are you making a difference in other’s lives? Find these small wins and celebrate them. Put them on the board under “daily accomplishments” and look at that board when the day/week starts to get to be too daunting.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Brianna Gaynor.

Dr. Brianna Gaynor has been a Clinical Psychologist in the state of Georgia for the last ten years. At her private practice, Peace of Mind Psychological Services, she has the honor of serving children, adolescents, and adults in identifying and treating mental illness. Her vision is to help clients find peace in every circumstance, which she achieves with the help of her incredible clinical and administrative team.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Well, my name is Dr. Brianna Gaynor. I received my Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and received my Master’s and Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology/Argosy Atlanta in 2009. I’ve planted my roots in the state of Georgia as a Clinical Psychologist in the state of Georgia in May 2011 and I haven’t looked back since.

The main path that led me to become a Clinical Psychologist was always being someone who advised a genuine place of love and understanding. My earliest memory is from middle school; kids would always find me to talk about things going on in their lives and ask for advice. At that time, I thought that was what a psychologist did and, since I seemed to be good at it. So I decided early on that this was a path I wanted to take. I couldn’t shake the desire to explore this exciting career field, so I was all too eager to take my first psychology class upon entering college. I immediately fell in love with the possibilities of where this could take me, and the rest is passionate history.

I now specialize in comprehensive psychological evaluations that assess one’s strengths, weaknesses, and specific treatment needs. And I pride myself on my ability to create a caring, supportive, and collaborative therapeutic environment for each client.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Becoming a true leader within my private practice has been a journey. In the beginning, I was asked [more times than I’d like to admit], “Are you the doctor?” I found my elderly patients were often surprised that I was “the doctor” because I look young and, oddly enough, because I have curly hair. Encountering these stigmas pushed me to show just how qualified for the title of Clinical Psychologist I really am. Ten years later, I believe I’ve made that point very clear.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember trying to de-escalate an angry and embarrassed child during a session. The client was upset because he did not want to attend the appointment and had what most people would call “a meltdown.” His mother asked for help. Being the professional team that we pride ourselves on, the office manager, the psychometrist, and I were all in the parking lot trying to reason with him, which brought more attention to the client. We were ultimately negotiating with a child who didn’t need any additional negative attention. Hindsight being 20/20, it would have been better to have one person come out to identify the desired behavior and consequences.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We have to access the right sources in order to accomplish our goals. This means we need to take assessment of whom/where we are seeking business advice. If you want to get out of debt, start finding out what people who have obtained wealth have done and start shifting some of your thoughts, behaviors and habits to what they do. If you want to leave your dead-end draining job to pursue your passion, start finding others who have done the same thing. In this technology age, there are loads of internet resources, podcasts, videos, e-books, and other resources on pretty much any topic one could ever imagine. Connect with those tools so that you can gain encouragement, insight, and motivation from like-minded people and be able to believe that you can achieve, excel in, and exceed all expectations you initially had for your dreams!

I’d attribute my success in many ways to my consultation group. The experience within that group of business leaders has been monumental. When I first considered starting a business, I attended a consultation group that a close friend recommended. During that time, I met two women who were pursuing businesses as well. We began to meet together monthly to discuss business and gain insight from each other’s experiences. These meetings eventually grew to an annual one-cabin retreat, which led to two to three retreats a year. Now they are not only my colleagues but my friends whom I can call anytime for support. I am grateful because I know that without them, I would not be where I am today.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding women back from founding companies?

In my opinion, one setback that is holding women back from founding companies is a lack of confidence in achieving their goals. In addition to lack of access to funding sources, minor setbacks and other personal obligations tend to scare a lot of women from staying the course. Staying the course requires a bit of courage. Courage is defined in its purest form as “the ability to do something that frightens one.” At closer view, we do this all the time.

In all of our lives, there are many times where we need to get out of our comfort zones and be courageous in practical ways. What’s holding you back? Well, here are some questions to ask yourself?

1. What is the courageous thing I need to do?

2. Why am I so scared?

3. What is the worst that can happen?

4. If the worst thing happened, would I survive?

5. What do I lose if I don’t do this thing?

6. Are there steps I can take to move forward and eventually reach my goal?

7. Who can help me in the areas I am stuck in?

When one has multiple responsibilities, the stress of starting a business may be overwhelming. Finally, when we are not plugged in with others to actually see/experience what may be required of us within a particular industry, our fears can overpower desires and vision.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government to help overcome those obstacles?

I believe education is crucial to overcoming obstacles. Therefore, individuals contemplating starting their own business should do their due diligence using the vast resources right at their fingertips. That can look like actively creating a personalized awareness campaign about what starting a business involves, from the basics to the advanced steps, and locating services that help provide the needed resources, such as creating a business plan or developing a team. For example, the Office of Women’s Business Ownership at the SBA (www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/headquarters-offices/office-womens-business-ownership) is a fantastic resource. Or download the Hello Skip application (https://helloskip.com/services) where you can find services to support your vision and goals such as travel services, grants, track EIDL advance and loans, get personalized loan and forgiveness help, and list and market your business.

Additionally, finding online and offline support groups/forums on social media or at our local library or community center allows many female business owners and female entrepreneurs to openly discuss topics such as managing their role as a founder with other responsibilities. In other words, finding like-minded women to share your journey with will help you and others to avoid pitfalls that may deter your goals because there is nothing like hands-on experience.

Overall, our thoughts have power. What we believe and think is often who we become. My hope is that with the application of the tips above, you can begin to not only dream, but also begin to make your dreams a reality. Shift those thoughts, put those actions in motion, and live those dreams. Think about your thoughts, count those small victories, develop an attitude of gratitude, view obstacles as opportunities, and surround yourself with like-minded people, resources, and tools. Most importantly, believe that you can LIVE YOUR DREAMS. Take the limits off!

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Research supports the theory that more women should take on leadership roles in business. One specific report “The State of the American Manager: Analytics and Advice for Leaders report provides an in-depth look at what characterizes great managers based on over four decades of extensive talent research.” (https://www.gallup.com/services/182216/state-american-manager-report.aspx)

Aside from being better motivators, more women should become founders because we have unique gifts that the world needs. Women tend to have better communication and analytical skills as the bigger picture is always what’s in front of us. This means women tend to consider more factors when making decisions and look for more areas where collaboration with help our businesses thrive.

“In a Gallup report based on over four decades of research, including the analysis of 27 million employees’ responses, female managers outperform their male counterparts when it comes to driving employee engagement. Gallup defines engaged employees as those who are involved in, enthusiastic about, and committed to their work and workplace.

Regarding the day-to-day practical evidence, the study found that if you reported to a female manager, you were more likely to reply “yes” to the following statements:

“There is someone at work who encourages my development.”

“In the last six months, someone has talked to me about my progress.”

“In the last seven days, I have received recognition or praise for doing good work.”

(Schneider, Michael. “40 Years of Research Proves Women Are Better Managers than Men Because They Tend to Have This Crucial Skill.” Inc.com, Inc., 19 Apr. 2017, www.inc.com/michael-schneider/40-years-of-research-proves-women-are-better-managers-than-men-because-they-tend.html.)

In short, having a woman who can provide a sense of structure, stability, and innovation helps to show inclusivity and provide an example to youth that everyone can achieve this goal.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Myth #1: I don’t know who started this myth, but it needs correcting; Being a founder is easy and requires fewer responsibilities. The truth is, being a founder is complex; it can be emotionally and financially draining, and ultimately success and failure fall on you — even when you are not directly involved. Myth #2: As a founder, you are supposed to be the expert within your company and industry with all the answers to lead your team. However, we must recognize that you are still engaged in on-the-job training even after years of running a business. The great news is, you do not need to know it all! Having places you can go to ask questions or participate in continuing education courses for you and your team is essential. Myth #3: You don’t have to answer to or consider anyone else but yourself when making decisions. This is false. An excellent leader knows that you must consider your internal customers (your teammates) even more because a business thrives when your staff is productive. Likewise, a great leader knows that you must also consider your external customers (your target market) and their needs; being a good leader requires a great deal of selflessness.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion, there are a few specific traits that would increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder; however, being a business owner is not for everyone, but no job is. To increase the possibility of being a successful founder, one of the most important traits is the desire to be a leader with a vision that serves others. Being a business owner is more about caring for and ensuring other’s needs are addressed more than your own. In addition, you must be willing to take on an extremely high level of responsibility and manage conflict. Because there will be times where your internal and external customers are unhappy (and sometimes that can happen simultaneously), so being willing to listen and defuse conflict are skills that you will need to exercise daily.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder are:

Be confident in who you are as a professional-being a founder is challenging. Therefore, making sure you are confident in your abilities and skills is essential. This will stretch you in every way, including but not limited to emotionally, physically, and relationally. Remember that what you bring to this world is unique and unlike anyone else. Have a support team. Having others to share in your successes and failures and to gain advice is invaluable. This includes your employees and others who can help, such as a CPA, banker, communications specialist, and financial advisor who specializes in those areas can help you become aware of areas of concern you may not be. Be flexible. There are important and inevitable changes in life and business that will require you to adjust. For instance, when the pandemic started, my practice needed to pivot to online therapy. We needed to be willing to adapt to thrive. Paying attention and adjusting to changes in the world will be essential to success. Embrace the struggles. Over the last ten years, I’ve learned that founding and running a business is challenging. There will be times of struggle when things are not going well, and there are multiple stressors. However, be aware and open to this being challenging and continue to push through and deal with the struggles. Celebrate the triumphs, even the small ones. Sometimes we tend to look at ourselves within our business and think about how we may not be where we want to be, and start comparing ourselves to others. This practice is a bad habit and will only bring disappointment. But, unfortunately, we often do not give ourselves credit for our little successes. Little successes might include something like, did you make payroll? Have you completed your tasks for the day or week? Are your clients happy with your product? Are you making a difference in other’s lives? Find these small wins and celebrate them. Put them on the board under “daily accomplishments” and look at that board when the day/week starts to get to be too daunting.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

As a Clinical Psychologist and keynote speaker, my greatest achievement is being able to speak life into others.

For me, more often than not, my achievements within my practice tend to happen with mothers. Mothers do so much for everyone and often blame themselves for something that is not right. I remind them that the best thing you can do for yourself and your children is to ask for help outside of yourself when you realize that you have done all you can. I assure them that it is brave to seek an answer and not give up; it is not a weakness. I also express the courage it takes for any parent to take steps to ensure they’re setting their children up for success through the selfless act and willingness to ask for help when they need it.

As a keynote speaker

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a founder, rather than wallowing in the challenges, take time to view the obstacles as opportunities for greater blessings, financial gains, job creation, new opportunities, etc. to come your way. Don’t give up. Let the challenges serve as steppingstones that lead you one step closer to your goals, visions, and dreams. Defeat only comes if we fail to get back up from the hurdles that attempt to hold us down. Keep following your dreams no matter what attempts to block your progress, and you will see the manifestation of your dreams.

For me personally, one of my greatest challenges is demystifying the stigma of mental health would be significant. We all struggle and there is nothing wrong, weak, or deficient about admitting your struggles and asking for the help you need.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? They might just see this if we tag them.

Fantasia Barrino is one of America’s greatest R&B singers, songwriters, actresses, and authors. She has been such a beacon of strength and honor in how she has triumphed over the tragedies in her life and continues to serve God. Her voice and spirit are a true testament to what it means to be an overcomer.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.