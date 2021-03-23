Dr. Bita Nasseri: “Take time for yourself!”

Take time for yourself! Whether it is engaging in some form of physical activity, meditating, or another self-care activity of your choice, it is so important to block out that time, unplug from the outside world and just focus on yourself and your mental health. I like to block out 30 minutes a day for myself and those 30 minutes are a non-negotiable.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Bita Nasseri.

Dr. Bita Nasseri is the CEO and Co-Founder of EUKA, a preventative wellness company, and a distinguished doctor who brings over 22 years of medical experience. Her training spans across the Mayo Clinic, USC, and UCLA, with cardiac, transplant, airway, and outpatient anesthesia expertise. In addition to consulting for numerous news programs, Dr. Bita has overseen her own successful surgical centers throughout her career. As a proud parent to three children, she has a passion for preventive and holistic care and she aims to make preventative health more accessible and understandable for the everyday consumer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

As a first-generation immigrant, I was overjoyed with all the opportunities this country had to offer me. I graduated from University of California, Los Angeles, School of Medicine in 1997. I am now an Anesthesiologist doctor with over 22 years of medical experience from Mayo Clinic, USC, and UCLA. My career began in the UCLA Accelerated Biomedical Program, where I earned my MD and BS in just seven years.

I now proudly work side by side with my husband, Dr. Shawn Nasseri, at our practice and running our new holistic respiratory wellness brand, EUKA. I have a passion for holistic care and created EUKA to revolutionize preventative health with a simple yet robust self-care routine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was seven months pregnant with my first child, I was paged to asses a patient in the ER who was experiencing chest pains. Upon my arrival, the patient was more concerned with my pregnancy rather than his concern for his own discomfort. He told me that he was concerned on whether I have slept through lectures on pregnancy prevention and women’s health while I was a student, which could have avoided getting myself pregnant. After treating him with Tums and Zantac, I gave him a long lecture of female physicians and empowerment. This experience taught me that gender-equality still has a long way to go which further ignited my passion for equity for women in healthcare.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the past, I had the tendency to make preconceived diagnosis’ for patients based on a summary or synopsis. I had an over-reliance on my own ability and judgement instead of listening to my patients clues to their diagnosis. I realized that I was using my lack of knowledge and experience as a defensive mechanism. With time, I learned to be more receptive when listening to patients and understand the ambiguity of their own diagnosis.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful for the sacrifices and hardships that my parents faced to bring me to this country. They have always played a huge role in my life and have helped me become the independent-minded young woman I am today. They taught me to believe in myself, value my self-worth, and to persevere.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My experience as anesthesiologist and physician has evolved into becoming an innovator for health and wellness. Having spent 20 years treating some easily avoidable illnesses in our practice, along with handling our own children’s antibiotic prescriptions, health hiccups, and multiple ER trips, I had the realization that we needed to find a way to bring a preventative system to the masses, which led me to creating EUKA.

I am on a mission to make preventative health more accessible and understandable for the everyday consumer and empower people with the best tools and tips to become their own health advocate. EUKA does just that- it a system of curated products that work together to promote respiratory wellness by repelling harmful pathogens and clean conscious rituals that you can do daily to strengthen immunity. Everything is non-toxic, made with natural ingredients, and environmentally conscious.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Wash your nose like you wash your hands! Covid has made people realize, or pay more attention to, the fact that most of the things that make you sick enter through your nose and mouth- aka your respiratory system. The nose is the body’s natural air purifier and washing your nose is just as important as washing your hands. Using a saline spray daily helps flush out bacteria and pathogens and maintains a healthy nasal biome so your nose can function properly. EUKA’S Wellness Saline Spray is a PH-balanced and salt-balanced mist. Unlike many other saline sprays that use preservatives or other potentially toxic chemicals, this one goes through a 2-week natural sterilization process.

Use essential oils! Not only doessmell trigger positive responses and boost mood, but certain essential oils have antimicrobial properties and can help enhance the air you breathe. With EUKA products, we have a signature blend of eucalyptus, oregano, clove, grapefruit extract, lemon extract, rosemary, and more.

Take a conscious daily vitamin! 50% of Americans are Vitamin D deficient. It is imperative that you take the right daily supplement. Consult with a doctor as always, but there are systems out there that are thoughtfully formulated and include a curated spectrum of vitamins A, C, D, B complexes, Zinc, Folate, Echinacea, and more that must be taken daily to complete the wellness routine. Also, be aware of what else is in them. Many brands have synthetic fillers, artificial colors- things you don’t want, but wouldn’t even think of if you don’t read the labels closely.

Cleanse and keep “personal space” personal! Germs really are everywhere so good health starts with keeping them at bay. Even pre-Covid we made sure our patients were conscientious of keeping their personal space clean in public places, especially when traveling. Wipe down any area you sit with disinfecting wipes and continue to wear a mask especially when in enclosed spaces with many people you may not know. EUKA’s Breathe Well Antimicrobial Face Mask offers 3+ plus layers of protection and is crafted with a professional grade, antimicrobial-treated cotton modal outer layer.

Take time for yourself! Whether it is engaging in some form of physical activity, meditating, or another self-care activity of your choice, it is so important to block out that time, unplug from the outside world and just focus on yourself and your mental health. I like to block out 30 minutes a day for myself and those 30 minutes are a non-negotiable.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Empowering people to be their own health advocate! People have a tendency to forget that their health is largely in their own hands and what you do day to day helps lay the groundwork and creates a healthy foundation within. Developing a daily wellness ritual routine is the EUKA movement! Health and wellness is a human right, not earned or bought or born into.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Embrace all of life’s ups and downs. All the peaks confirm your strong work and all the troughs strengthen your drive to do better and be better.

2. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Be kind to others and be kind to yourself.

3. Forgive your mistakes. You are not a failure.

4. Take a moment to take it all in. Life is a really fast moving amusement ride. Don’t take it for granted.

5. Make time for your family, especially your parents. You may not realize they need love and attention as much as they give it to you unconditionally. They will never ask you for it directly.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of these topics have a significant value in my life, but the one I find to be the most personal to me would be sustainability. We strive to be eco-friendly at EUKA, from the ingredients we use, to how we package our products, and this is something that will continue to evolve as we grow.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@thenasseridoctors and @eukawell

Thank you for these fantastic insights!