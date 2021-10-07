Dr. Bart McDonald Of Superior Physical Therapy: “Take the time to embrace financial stability, so you can feel secure and enjoy your life”

Take the time to embrace financial stability, so you can feel secure and enjoy your life.

Dr. Bart McDonald, PT, MPT, ECS, FMSK, is the President and owner of the iconic Superior Physical Therapy, with three clinics located in Pocatello, one in Idaho Falls, Idaho and a new location coming soon to American. Falls, Idaho. . He is also the author of new book, ’Debt-Free PT.’

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Growing up in a Rocky Mountains of Idaho, I would say I enjoyed the best of family, hard work, clean air and outdoor fun. I took every opportunity I could to find a sport with a view — including snow skiing, wakeboarding, hiking and mountain biking. My father worked as a civic professional in economic development and urban renewal, while my mother was an elementary teacher. So, dinner table family discussions often centered around education, goals, economics, and politics. Community and service were also emphasized, and all four boys in our home became Eagle Scouts and all the children in our home learned the importance of education.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

After starting my undergraduate courses in engineering, I sustained a knee injury skiing the steep slopes of Bogus Basin just outside of Boise Idaho. Shortly after I was introduced to an amazing physical therapist that helped me through the rigorous knee rehab needed to get back on my skis. I recognized then that my unfortunate ski accident had opened my mind to an amazing profession. I changed course and majors, completing a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University and attended graduate school receiving a Master’s degree in Physical Therapy from Emory University. My passion is treating patients and changing lives.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Often when a patient comes into the clinic for physical therapy, there is a personal focus of why they are there. At Superior Physical Therapy & Diagnostics we call this the patient’s “IT.” Deep down every person has a motivator; something that drives us in recovery. For me personally, a daily exercise routine of running or biking in combinations with toning and strength training keeps me going. It sharpens my mind, elevates my mood, maintains fitness, and keeps me focused on the day ahead. But this is not my “IT.”

What’s my IT? IT is the look across the skyline of mountains just before skiing off the edge and down into the powdery snow. IT is the sharp turns through the tunnel of white crystalized trees as I navigate down the mountain slope. IT is the wind whipping by my body as my skis leave the ground, elevate and then land again on the snow-packed earth. The daily training and exercise are a part of what prepares my body to enjoy every moment on the slopes. Just like my patients, the “IT” makes all the daily effort and sacrifice with exercise, training or recovery well worth the time on the skis.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Shortly after graduating from PT school, I was fortunate to find a phenomenal job in a large outpatient sports medicine clinic associated with a local hospital in Idaho. The passion of treating shoulder, knee and spine injuries was a phenomenal experience. I remember treating my first collegiate athlete, a basketball player from the hometown that was starting in a division one program until he tore his ACL. He and I worked for hours, five days a week to get the knee range of motion and strength restored. One of the biggest obstacles we encountered in the road to recovery which is typical after traumatic knee injury was the fear of re-injury. For some athletes the innate psychological response to protect the injured joint can stop them from reaching their highest potential.

Overcoming fears and venturing into the unknown also applies to business. I always desired to start my own physical therapy practice, but just like an injured athlete, overcoming the fear of failure can stop us from reaching our highest potential. However, the ability to treat more patients and changes more lives was worth the risk, and in 2004, I opened my first PT office. I believe that when we follow our passion coupled with cutting edge education, there is no limit to the mountains we can climb and the heights we can reach. My passion for treating patients and helping each one of them achieve their “IT” has grown into several clinics over southeastern Idaho, and a multi-million-dollar corporation of like-minded physical therapists of shared vision. Every patient that returns to sport, to work or to life activities that bring lasting happiness, is a measure of our clinic’s success.

TELL US about your book and how Debt-Free PT will help the physical therapy industry to be financially stable.

As the CEO of Superior Physical Therapy & Diagnostics and a franchise owner in Hands On Diagnostics, I have been privileged to work with some of the greatest PT minds in the country. I have always been under the impression that maintaining a cutting-edge practice and working hard to serve every patient bring success. However, with the Medicare payments reducing drastically each year, PT practice owners are concerned about our ability to properly take care of elderly patients and our ability to pay the physical therapist the salary they deserve.

One afternoon over a year ago, I received an alarming email that one of our valued PT associates was leaving our practice. I quickly made time to sit down and evaluate the problem. This therapist, like so many in our field, was drowning in a sea of student debt. While he loved the practice and helping athletes return to sport, he looked me in the eye and explained that he was being forced to make a career change to pay off his student loans and provide for his family. With the average debt of a physical therapist is now over 150,000.00 dollars and one of the worst debt to income ratio of any medical profession, he was simply not surviving.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated experience. With over 1.6 trillion dollars in total student loan debt in the US, the cost of education is not just a PT specific challenge. After examining my own experience of successfully paying off in six years the student loans that equated to almost three times my salary, I realized that perhaps I could do more to help this generation of physical therapists.

Debt Free PT was written for the PT and the PT practice owner. The book creates a step-by-step process to eliminate student debt for the PT. It also addresses how to build revenue streams for practice owners through diagnostics that will benefit both the practice, the patients and create employer-driven student loan repayment. Debt Free PT analyzes the problems and explores solutions that can save our industry.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The financial costs in health and wellness medicine are the greatest problem of our medical generation. Over the past ten years we have watched copays and co-insurance for patients climb higher and higher, making access to care more difficult. While PT is often the first line of treatment for musculoskeletal injuries, the cost of healthcare demands improved treatment efficiency. We as physical therapists truly care about our patients and preserving their physical and financial health.

Several years ago, Superior Physical Therapy researched ways we could improve our patient outcomes in a more cost-effective way. The solution required extensive specialty education in cost-effective diagnostic training. Performing two elite tests in the PT clinic reduces costs for patients in having expensive MRIs or unnecessary surgeries. The diagnostic tests are Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Imaging (MSKUS) and Nerve Conduction Studies with Electromyography (EMG). MSKUS is a test that generates a picture of inside the body of joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and bone. This technology, just like the images created to view an unborn baby, can effectively visualize rotator cuff tears in the shoulder, knee injuries or inflammatory problems, hip, elbow, wrist, hand, or ankle issues. EMG is a test that identifies the severity and location of pinched nerves, nerve diseases and muscle diseases. Being able to use these tests when appropriate clearly identifies the cause of the pain has shown to change how we treat the patient over 63% of the time (Clinical data from The Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies.) This translates in more effective treatment as we truly get to the root of the problem.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Not long ago, a patient came into one of our PT clinics complaining of neck pain with numbness and tingling radiating into her right hand. She was a 48-year-old female technician at a local microchip manufacturing company that was concerned she was not performing well at work. Sleep was difficult and her exercise routine was suffering due to the pain and mild limitations with grip strength. Her doctor X-rayed her neck and found degeneration that may require surgery. Before sending her to the spine specialist, he decided to try PT first.

The physical therapist evaluated the patient and then performed further diagnostic testing which showed a pinched nerve in her wrist, or Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and that the nerves at the neck were healthy. The physical therapy treatment became specific to the true problem, resolved the issue and that patient was pain free. Upon returning to the doctor, he was ecstatic that she had avoided a costly MRI, surgery and after surgery care due to the diagnostics and treatment in the PT office. Truly this is a fantastic win for both patient health and their bank account and it happens every day in our practice.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most exciting projects we are focused on at Superior PT & Diagnostics is outreach to under-served rural communities in Idaho. We have been privileged to work two incredible healthcare organizations over the past 18 years that serve underprivileged, underinsured and minorities in our area. Our next step is to bring clinics closer to those in need. By the end of 2021, we will have added an additional clinic to a community that is limited with therapy services. Before this monumental step, patients in the community have been required to travel, even after surgery, to find the right care. It is time for us to meet their needs is a more complete way and bring the additional benefits of diagnostics to their community.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe three character traits of being a successful leader means: 1.) You are willing to do the hard work at every stage of your career, 2.) You are open to always be learning, and to embrace new education in your field and 3.) You mentor others so you are always paying it forward.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a holistic experience. You need to balance your work, financial, physical, spiritual, and home life in order to embrace wellness. Sometimes I think people see wellness as a treatment outside Western Medicine. However, wellness extends beyond into all aspects of our lives.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

If you focus on your wellness, you will actualize your dreams. Here’s why: by not getting caught up in all the chatter around you, and instead focusing on what makes you feel well and calm, you will discover greater focus, peace, and success will flow naturally. Your focused brain, healthy body, and spiritual reality must all be in sync, so that you thrive now, in real-time, and not in 20–30 years when you “have the time to relax.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

On our part, we have always told our physical therapists to take the time to reset, relax, and treat themselves as well as they treat their patients. Throughout my career I have spent a great deal of time trying to prevent injuries in larger manufacturing companies in our area. Treating injuries ergonomics has always been a main function of our involvement. However, perhaps our greatest impact is training employees to become an “Industrial Athlete”. This includes a healthy, strengthening and conditioning, stretch breaks throughout the work day and the mental balance needed in life to maintain high level of function while reducing risk for injuries. Prioritizing physical and mental fitness in the workplace not only reduces injuries but improves job and life satisfaction and fulfillment.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Be willing to do the hard work, at every stage of your career.

2. Keep learning, and embrace education in your field.

3. Take the time to embrace financial stability, so you can feel secure and enjoy your life.

4. If you have student debt, tackle it as I guide you in my new book, Debt-Free PT.

5. Plan time for yourself to relax, ride a bike or do whatever you love.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger:-)

If I could start a movement, I would encourage every student in the country must volunteer to help others in order to graduate with less debt. I have always heard that time is money. Well, student debt steals time over the length of our careers. With over 1.6 trillion dollars in student loans in the US today, there is a bondage of debt that limits this generation from making a greater impact on the world. I am not suggesting some type of bail out of student debt. The vast majority of people have the ability to be self reliant. However, each of us could use added direction at critical moments in our lives that enable us to reach our highest potential.

Therefore, whether I am in business, an electrician, a school teacher or some type of profession, each could use a mentor to help see a path towards eliminating school debt in our lives and enabling each of us the time to give back to community and those in need. This would be transformative for all young people in the nation.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Mitt Romney.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To read my new book, Debt-Free PT, which can be used for anyone in debt, visit https://debt-freept.com/.

