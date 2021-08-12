Dr. Augustine MK Choi: “A key strategy for improving diversity is building the pipeline of Black doctors”

A key strategy for improving diversity is building the pipeline of Black doctors. Studies show that there is greater trust between doctors and patients when they are the same race or ethnicity, leading to increased engagement on both sides and better compliance with health care recommendations. Once admitted to medical school, Black students may experience a greater financial burden due to structural inequalities.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi.

Dr. Choi, the Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, is committed to accelerating the institution’s efforts in medicine and biomedical science to make a positive impact on the health of individuals in NYC and around the world. As an entrepreneur, he fosters an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation that brings new treatments to patients. An experienced clinician-scientist with expertise in the pathology and biology of lung disease, he hopes to spark inspiration for the next generation of healthcare leaders. He is the author of more than 330 original publications in peer-reviewed journals, plus 16 book chapters and 60 reviews.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

My father — who narrowly escaped death in the Korean War — was a prominent cardiothoracic surgeon before emigrating to America. After my family left Korea, my dad was the only doctor in a small town in the jungles of Malaysia, and our home was around the corner from the infirmary. On weekends I used to help him — with menial things, but I got exposed to patients, nurses, and doctors — and it probably affected me more than I remember or admit.

As a student, my first interest was oncology, but I switched to lung disease because I liked the ICU. I liked the fast pace. And to be successful in the ICU, you essentially have to become a lung expert. I worked in basic science for about fifteen years, and it turns out that a molecule I was working with produces a gas that has potent anti-inflammatory properties for lung disease. I’m delighted that this discovery has been translated to three clinical trials on sepsis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and ARDS.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite inspirational quote is “find a mentor and then be a mentor” because mentorship provides critical guidance in the ongoing education required as a doctor or researcher. Being a mentor is essentially caring about other people. Not in exactly the same way that you care for patients, but with a similar kind of empathy, compassion and selflessness. Mentorship in that sense is central to the practice of medicine.

Part of the mission of academic medicine is to train the next generation of leaders, and it is critical to share your knowledge and wisdom with those following in your footsteps. By nurturing others, it proactively creates a healthier, more compassionate, and more equitable world for everyone.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Last month, Weill Cornell Medicine launched our 1.5 Billion dollars We’re Changing Medicine campaign with more than 750 million dollars in gifts already secured. This campaign is part of the first strategic plan in decades that encompasses all three of Weill Cornell Medicine’s missions — care, discover and teach — simultaneously. The money raised for this campaign will ensure that our debt-free initiative program, which eliminates medical education debt for all students with demonstrated financial need, continues in perpetuity.

The campaign will also help us to build a new student residence hall just a few blocks from our campus that will nearly double the institution’s residential living space. The new residence hall is generously supported by a 50 million dollars gift from Board Fellow and campaign Co-Chair Jeffrey Feil and the Feil family.

The campaign will enrich our patient care and scientific research focus on infectious diseases, as well as diseases and disorders that affect the heart, brain and metabolic system, translating into new treatments and therapies that can transform the health of patients around the world. It will empower our precision health enterprise that focuses on personalized disease prevention and treatment and enhance the comprehensive care it provides women across every stage of their life. The campaign will also expand our children’s research efforts to drive new discoveries that will set the stage for a healthy life.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Medicine is a lifetime commitment. Finding compassion and ways to truly care for your patients are not things you can learn overnight. It is a lifelong process that takes discipline and perseverance. The goal is to have the greatest, most positive impact on the health and wellbeing of others.

Medicine and healthcare continue to change very rapidly. Excellent healthcare providers keep up with the latest advances to offer, so that you can offer your patients the very highest quality of care possible. Keep learning and developing new skills. Being the best doctor you can be is about growing, learning, and continually moving forward.

Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

We gained insights from the COVID-19 pandemic that will benefit all Americans moving forward. As New York grappled with the worst of the crisis, video visits were an invaluable tool for outpatients who needed to consult with a primary care doctor or specialist. The crisis demonstrated that many symptoms and treatments can be assessed remotely, while critical care physicians used mobile devices to observe and help manage ICU patients in other hospitals that were short-staffed. Medicare and many health insurance companies responded to the state of emergency by temporarily extending coverage for video visits with physicians. These measures should be made permanent.

The pandemic also highlighted health disparities. Black and Latino populations suffered a significantly higher proportion of infection and death from COVID-19 in New York City, and across the country. Social determinants of health, including lack of access to adequate medical care, crowded housing and exposure from one’s occupation, can influence the likelihood of acquiring COVID-19. Co-morbidities such as obesity, diabetes and lung and heart disease that put people at risk for severe illness, are also more common in Black and Latino populations. While we have many programs in place to address these issues, notably, Weill Cornell Medicine’s Clinical and Translational Science Center (CTSC) was awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health for COVID-19 research. The two-year 1.5 million dollars grant will fund projects to investigate the role of social and biological factors in determining COVID-19 severity and outcomes in New York City patients.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

We helped New York City survive the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. Our doctors and clinical staff demonstrated extraordinary bravery in facing down a new infectious disease and cared for thousands of patients in extreme and unfamiliar circumstances. Nearly 400 healthcare workers were redeployed to temporary responsibilities in intensive care, the emergency room, hospital wards, and telemedicine.

We’ve contributed significantly to the medical and scientific understanding of COVID-19 across many different fields. Basic science, translational, and clinical investigators have quickly pivoted their research to address one of the most serious public health crises of our time, resulting in more than 700 peer-reviewed publications by Weill Cornell Medicine physician-scientists.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system?

The U.S. healthcare system could benefit from creating systems to support and create more diversity, addressing physician burnout, adjusting the cost of education, funding bench-to-bedside research, and supporting precision health to focus on personalized disease prevention and treatment.

A key strategy for improving diversity is building the pipeline of Black doctors. Studies show that there is greater trust between doctors and patients when they are the same race or ethnicity, leading to increased engagement on both sides and better compliance with health care recommendations. Once admitted to medical school, Black students may experience a greater financial burden due to structural inequalities.

The cost of medical school needs to be addressed. An average annual cost of approximately 90,000 dollars and average student debt upon graduation of nearly 165,828 dollars, medical school can prove a massive burden for students. Medical schools are beginning to recognize the problem with several now providing debt-free financial aid for all medical students who qualify for financial aid.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

One of the barriers of going into medicine is the cost of medical school. In 2019, Weill Cornell Medicine announced our transformative new scholarship program that eliminates medical education debt for all students who qualify for financial aid and empowers students to pursue their medical education without financial burden and allow students to ultimately focus their careers on their interests and talents. The program replaces student loans with scholarships that cover tuition, housing and other living expenses.

We compared students who entered in 2020, the first class that applied after the debt-free initiative, to those in the four preceding years, 2016–19. Underrepresented minority applicants rose from 20 to 29 percent. Applications from public college graduates increased from 24 to 35 percent, and from 13 to 24 percent from those who qualified for fee assistance with their medical application materials, an indication of financial need. Among this class, 73.5 percent of students qualified for the program. Applications to Weill Cornell Medicine increased overall by 11 percent.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

At Weill Cornell Medicine, we have multiple programs to inspire people at a very young age to pursue medicine and science. In particular, there are three Weill Cornell Medicine summer training programs — all dedicated to helping socioeconomically disadvantaged or underrepresented in medicine undergraduates explore careers in the medical sciences: ACCESS, Gateways and Travelers. All three provide research experience, mentorship and insight into the admissions process for medical or graduate school, as well as stipends and on-campus housing.

As an example, the Travelers Summer Research Fellowship, which launched in 1969, offers 25 students the opportunity to work in laboratories, attend lectures, shadow physicians and gain deeper insight in the field, each year. Since then, we have trained more than 1,200 undergraduates from across the country. Nearly 83 percent went on to medical school.

Our newly appointed assistant dean of admissions, Jessica Peña, is an alumnus of Weill Cornell Medicine’s Health Professions Recruitment and Exposure Program (HPREP) that provides underrepresented student groups the opportunity to meet and learn from healthcare professionals since its inception in 1989.

During the last thirty years, there has been a significant decline in medical school matriculation among Black and Hispanic men partly due to lack of industry exposure and mentors. Black and Latino Men in Medicine Initiative (BLMiM) was initiated to advance Black and Latino male faculty, trainees, and students at WCM. BLMiM operates the Science and Leadership in Medicine Mentoring Program for high school and college students.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

This issue begins in medical school and continues throughout physicians’ careers, so we must first address it with medical students and then continue to work on this issue throughout the career span.

In September 2019, Weill Cornell Medicine hosted a two-day conference in partnership with the Association of American Medical Colleges, Associated Medical Schools of New York, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to address the increasing rates of psychological distress among medical students nationwide. The symposium spotlighted the findings of leading mental health researchers, clinicians and educators while giving a needed platform for students and stakeholders to de-stigmatize the conversation about mental health.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Our organization has created a chief quality and patient safety officer position for the Weill Cornell Physician Organization. We are creating programs within specific physician specialties to provide support and address burnout issues within that specialty.

Our more seasoned faculty come from generations where these discussions about burnout and mental health were uncommon. It will take time to change that culture. At the same time, many faculty will be relieved that we are finally starting to talk about this. Being committed to building a culture of community and camaraderie, care and mentoring is vital to decrease student and physician burnout.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am very passionate about mentoring, and I truly believe it is the key to whether trainees and early-career faculty are successful. At that level, they’re all hardworking and smart. But what ultimately determines who is successful and who is not? Impactful mentoring. Many times, in academic medicine, there’s no right or wrong answer, and mentors can help navigate that. In mentoring, there are not obvious metrics, because the fruits are not next year, or even five years from now. It may be ten years later when that person is not even at Weill Cornell Medicine, but you’ve done something for the common good. I think we as an institution are ahead of the curve in our mentorship of students, trainees, and faculty. But we want to lead the curve, and it starts from the top. A challenge is figuring out ways to incentivize faculty to mentor when they have so many other demands on their time and to create a culture of mentorship, not just formal programs.

