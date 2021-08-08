Dr. Asha Parekh Of Front Line Medical Technologies: “Trust in the process”

Trust. Trust in the process. Trust that you’ll find a way to do what needs to be done, and trust that it’s going to be okay even if you don’t feel like it will. Just keep going.

Dr. Asha Parekh is co-founder and CEO for Front Line Medical Technologies Inc. Asha has a PhD in biomedical engineering from Western University with a specialty in biomaterials and medical devices. She has several patents and publications and has secured multiple grants and funding for her projects. She is passionate about medical device innovation and looks forward to making a global impact with the COBRA-OS. In her spare time, she enjoys playing and watching soccer and F1 racing.

Front Line Medical Technologies Inc. is a medical device company that has developed a product called the COBRA-OS™ (Control of Bleeding, Resuscitation, Arterial Occlusion System). The COBRA-OS™ is the first 4 French REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta) device, making it the smallest ever available. It is an innovative, easy-to-use aortic occlusion device with an extremely low-profile for temporary hemorrhage control and resuscitation. The medical device allows front line personnel to save more lives by controlling patients’ bleeding in fewer steps with the potential to decrease complications.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My journey from PHD studies to where I am now has very much unfolded organically in a very exciting way. After completing my PhD in biomedical engineering, I participated in Western’s Medical Innovation Fellowship, which was where I met Dr. Adam Power, my now-business partner and co-founder of Front Line Medical Technologies. We worked together on a few projects and later developed the COBRA-OS, which stands for Control of Bleeding, Resuscitation, Arterial Occlusion System. When we realized the incredible value that this type of device could offer on a global scale, I became very passionate about bringing that impact to fruition. After we received initial funding, we had the opportunity to put significant effort into the project and did just that. I took the leap from engineering into entrepreneurship and have been dedicated to Front Line ever since.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I never planned on co-founding Front Line, but I always wanted to work on a project that was translatable to the real world. I always wanted to truly help people, so I may have been born with certain traits of an entrepreneur. However, the desire to become an entrepreneur only came from my work on this project. I believe it’s important to have that spark from an idea to embark on the entrepreneurial journey. Being an entrepreneur is not always easy; passion and motivation are huge drivers of success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

From a technical standpoint, Front Line stands out because our device, the COBRA-OS, is the first 4 French REBOA device in the world. It’s the smallest on the market and almost half the size of its competitors, allowing it to be deployed significantly quicker and with fewer steps — in one minute, compared to an average of 8 to 10 minutes for current alternatives. This means less blood and a greater chance of survival for the patient. It’s something that some people don’t even believe we have achieved when they first hear about it, and that stands out. We are also very dedicated to creating social impact and our business goals are always set keeping that in mind. We want to bring down the barriers for people using this type of technology, including cost and availability in hard to reach places, so that everyone can benefit.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Collaboration. I believe that being able to collaborate is a major key to being successful. It implies an open-mindedness, and I think that we can all benefit from different perspectives. I have collaborated with many different people along the way, but my partnership with Adam stands out for many reasons. One key aspect is that we work well together, but perhaps more importantly, we can continue to work well together when we have a difference of opinion. We push each other’s mentalities in ways we wouldn’t necessarily get to otherwise, and that sometimes propels us forward in a different direction because we come to new understandings — it’s amazing! Risk-taking. Entrepreneurship has some inherent risks and taking that leap from my engineering pathway into entrepreneurship was only the beginning. When making business decisions, especially for the first time, you really don’t know how it’s going to turn out for the most part. At some point, you have to be willing to take that risk and pull the trigger. Honesty. I’ve always been a firm believer in that we can create growth from truth. Being authentic is not always easy, especially in difficult situations, but those are particularly the opportunities that can be transformative. I’ve had some very honest and difficult conversations for Front Line’s benefit, and I truly believe that they were for the best and helped our company.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I think it’s important to encourage balance. That’s usually easier said than done, but we all have priorities in our whole lives, not just work-related priorities. I usually give the example of someone having five priorities in their life (at a given point in time, since these can of course change and can be any number). Let’s use an example of: 1) work, 2) spending time with family, 3) physical exercise, 4) meditation, 5) volunteering. If we spent all of our time on just one out of those five categories, we would not feel fulfilled because we would be letting go of other priorities that are important to us. Over time, that can lead to stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. Ideally, you can split the time that you have across your five priorities, which is usually easier said than done. If you can manage your time across what’s important to you in life as a whole, you’re less likely to feel overwhelmed or burnt out. Providing space for outside-of-work activities in the workplace has also worked well for many because it provides ease of access, like exercise, meditation rooms, and so on. Showing that you support your employees, taking care of their mental health and finding balance in their lives helps create a good culture for people to want to thrive.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

To build trust, credibility and authority in your industry, it’s important to understand that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You can’t do it overnight; you have to show up every day with kindness, drive and authenticity. Lead by example, share your vision and set the benchmark by positioning yourself as the industry’s authority through strategic innovation. Speak truthfully and practice transparency. I truly believe that transparency is underrated in value and is something that can make a world of difference. Take time to build meaningful relationships with other leaders in your industry, and search for opportunities to strengthen each other and collaborate. Relationships are key! No innovators can do it alone; the best breakthroughs happen in collaborative environments, as we all contribute in our own unique ways.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

The workforce, in a lot of places, has become virtual over the past year. It’s so important to maintain open communication with colleagues and others in your network, which has been tougher to do. A lot of the magic happens when we collaborate with others. With the “virtual” workplace also comes a greater need for meaningful relationships and a strong level of trust when you are not with your team in the day-to-day. This year has been so tough for so many people on a personal level, so there is an added layer of need for trust and empathy across the board. The virtual platform may make it that extra bit harder, but it’s that much more important to keep you engaged with your industry peers.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I would have to say firstly, not having product-market fit. Founding a company without knowing that the market has an appetite for your product is a mistake that you may think is an obvious one not to make. However, through research, it has been found that up to 42% of failed startups identified that “lack of a market need for their product” was the single biggest reason for their failure. There are multiple ways to assess and confirm product-market fit prior to launching. In my opinion, the best way is to get out there and talk to your potential customers. However, if that is not a viable option, then market research can be conducted via alternative methods such as using databases.

Another mistake I’ve seen is that startups will grow internally too quickly. As we know, the rollercoaster ride of a startup can span over multiple years, so if you take on the responsibility of a large team too early on in the process and your success doesn’t play out as anticipated (and you don’t have a contingency plan), then you’re unfortunately in a tough position. You will likely have to restructure your company. Human resources can be hard to manage but it’s so important and it carries a large weight if you’re hiring employees. Their livelihood is ultimately in your hands, and that shouldn’t be taken lightly. I would say it’s best to grow organically, which I realize sounds very vague; however, every company is different and will need to grow at different rates. A “gap assessment” of the company can be indicative of what/who is required, but in my experience, those “gaps” will become very obvious when they’re actually needed in the near future of your timeline.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

In my opinion, it comes down to ownership. Being an entrepreneur is a challenge not only because you’re leaving a guaranteed salary and predictable schedule, but because it’s all on you: success, results, making hard calls, and the failures, they’re all on you. Ultimately, it makes the highs that much higher and the lows likely that much lower. You feel that much more proud of your accomplishments because they’re yours, and you’re that much harder on yourself for the lows because they’re also yours — you own both deeply, which normally isn’t the case in a “regular job.”

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I don’t know if it’s unusual for the healthcare/medtech space, but obtaining regulatory approval for our medical device gave me a high that I’ll never forget. The path to market for medical devices is not a short, easy or cheap one. After three years of dedication towards everything it took to get there from fundraising to getting those submissions in to the regulatory authorities, getting that stamp of approval was incredibly rewarding.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Passion. This is your motivation through every minute of every day, with all the highs and lows. Resilience. There will inevitably be some form of lows, which you have to rise back up from. Patience. As mentioned, the rollercoaster may last a while. Be in it for the long game because you love it. Appreciation: for the highs and lows, but also for the journey. What an amazing experience! Trust. Trust in the process. Trust that you’ll find a way to do what needs to be done, and trust that it’s going to be okay even if you don’t feel like it will. Just keep going.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I would define resilience as feeling energized by challenges rather than overwhelmed by them. Resilient people recover from difficulties and identify the strengths they gained from their mistakes, rather than dwelling on the mistakes themselves. They are confident in their abilities, able to quickly adapt, and can stay calm under pressure. They persevere through the unexpected to execute successful, innovative solutions. Resilient people can navigate opposition with positivity. Most people can put in some sort of effort to adapt and cope in unfavorable situations, but not everyone can do it with a positive attitude. A positive attitude wins over plain effort in my books. Resilient people do what needs to be done, unaffected by circumstances, to reach their goals.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I strive to stay positive during difficult situations. Of course, it goes without saying that there are times when it’s easier than others, but I try not to dwell on things that I can’t control and let them affect me. When I struggle to stay positive, I start by remembering why I started this company and why I love my work. Our device can save people with crucial, life-threatening injuries and ultimately save more lives around the world, and that passion to help people truly drives me. I’m also super motivated by my team! Being surrounded by great people is incredibly powerful. Sometimes when I’m even just having a low-energy day, I think of them and it motivates me to at least set a goal for that day so that I make progress forward.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

An unavoidable consequence of leadership is passing on your mood to those around you, and like a virus, negativity can quickly transmit from one person to the next. Everyone has experienced working for someone who’s unable to manage and regulate their emotions and as a result, whether it’s done knowingly or not, they take out their bad mood on everyone around them. Perhaps more than you realize, your team can easily pick up on your mood, so I truly believe that positive energy and a positive environment are so important in the workplace.

As a leader, your company’s culture is largely focused on you, so in order to successfully inspire and motivate your team, you need to create an environment where people feel valued and supported. This translates to employees who go above and beyond and results in improved cooperation, decreased conflict, exceptional job performance, and enjoyable customer experiences.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice.” This was relevant to me before, however, it became even more relevant when I jumped into entrepreneurship and had to start making more choices than ever before that would ultimately shape my future.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Readers can connect with me on LinkedIn here, and follow Front Line Medical Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!