Dr. Anthony Wheeler: “Find your personal respite”

Find your personal respite. We all have things in our lives that we just enjoy doing. It could be reading. It could be listening to music. It could be cooking. It could be sitting in a coffee shop and reading the newspaper. It could be meditating. Whatever that “thing” is for you, schedule it in your day every day for an hour. That personal time becomes a place where you can just focus on you and doing something that brings you joy.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Anthony Wheeler.

Anthony R. Wheeler is a professor of management and Dean of the School of Business Administration at Widener University in Chester, PA. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland in College Park and his masters’ and doctorate from the University of Oklahoma in Norman. He has over 50 publications on topics including stress, burnout, and engagement, leadership, and employee fit, retention, and turnover.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was raised by a single mother in the Washington, DC area. I was active in athletics during my youth, playing football and lacrosse through high school. I am a proud alumnus of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC, and I graduated with my undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland in College Park. After working in the management consulting field for almost 4 years, I returned to school to complete my masters’ and doctoral degrees in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at the University of Oklahoma.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My grandfather, whom I’m named after and died a month before I was born, dropped out of school at a young age to support his Italian-speaking parents. He believed that education was the key to the ‘American Dream’ and instilled that value in his children. Perhaps it is my DNA that I ended up working in the field of higher education.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I studied under a professor in graduate school — Dr. Michael Buckley — who has served as more than just a mentor. He is more like family, and I would not do what I do for a living if not for him.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It is hard for me to call anything a “mistake” given that my experiences have all led me to this point in my life and career. The hardest lesson I’ve learned is listening to instincts when deciding to change jobs. It can be difficult to say no to an offer that furthers your career despite warning signs about company culture or challenges with leadership. If you experience challenges or issues with a company or organization during recruiting, it does not bode well for your future work prospects at that company once you join as a full-time employee.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final.” — Rainier Maria Rilke

While we all like to think that the trajectory of lives or careers moves in a straight line, it does not. When you find yourself stuck in that moment where everything seems to be going wrong, it is easy to lose hope or think that the moment will not pass. This quote reminds me to embrace all of the feelings…good and bad…and move forward. Live in the moment but understand that nothing is final.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just published a book on the future of human resources management in an age of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. I could spend hours talking about the implications of this technology on humans at work! Some might find this future of technology frightening, but I view it as an opportunity. We have a say in shaping that future, but we first have to understand the challenges. We have to grapple with the problems. We can’t be afraid of the problems.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy — If I can’t understand someone’s perspective or feelings, how can I help them accomplish their goals let alone the goals of the company or organization? I’ve found myself at the head of large change initiatives, and it is really easy to think that resistance to change is just that: resistance. Perhaps, though, the resistance comes from a place of knowledge or experience. If I think the accounting curriculum needs updating and someone objects, that objection could come from just a natural tendency to protect one’s work. It could, however, come from a deeper understanding of how a curriculum change would affect a student’s knowledge to pass the CPA exam. I have to understand peoples’ motives and experiences. I have to have empathy, or I can’t facilitate change.

Selflessness — I mentioned being a proud alumnus of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC, whose motto is to create “Men for Others.” Being a leader is not about what I want. It’s about serving the interests of others. It’s about moving the company or organization forward to accomplish goals. In order for me to lead the organization from Point A to Point B, my own goals or interests are tied to the goals and interests of others. I can only accomplish what I hope to accomplish if I can first take care of the needs and interests of those around me. I live this daily in my work: how can I connect the needs and interests of the individual employees to the goals of the organization?

Self-esteem — None of what I have said could happen if I did not fundamentally like who I am as a person. Leaders make for easy targets. Not everyone will always like you or the decisions that you must make in a leadership position. You have to believe in yourself and your ability to learn and adapt. Moreover, the best leaders are those who shine the spotlight on others instead of themselves. I do not need the spotlight, but I can shine the spotlight on others to make them feel good about the work they’ve done. You cannot shine the light on others if you are not secure in who you are as a person. It’s never about me. It’s always about the people I serve. That is the only way I know to move an organization forward.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have conducted numerous research projects on the topics of stress, burnout, and employee engagement (the opposite of burnout). I have spent thousands of hours immersed in this research, reading too many research papers and attending too many conference sessions to count on these topics. I have published research in the top academic journals in the world on these topics, and I have appeared in articles in the top newspapers in the world talking about these topics.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a psychological state consisting of three components: emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and reduced self-efficacy. Emotional exhaustion is exactly what it sounds like. When your alarm clock goes off in the morning and you roll over and sigh or groan, that’s emotional exhaustion. Depersonalization describes the tendency to pull away from relationships and isolate yourself. It is sometimes referred to as withdrawal. Reduced self-efficacy describes when you feel like you can no longer do the things that you’ve always been successful doing. These three components combine to form burnout, but we also know that emotional exhaustion is the leading edge of burnout. When you become emotionally exhausted, the other two components will start to occur in short order.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Employee engagement describes the opposite of burnout. When you feel energized, absorbed in what you are doing, and committed to continuing the work you’re doing, you are engaged in your work.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Employee burnout is a ruinous experience and can trigger a drain spiral in your entire life. You might first feel burned out at work, but this can spread to your personal life. Burnout is linked to poor physical health — weight gain, heart issues, weakened immunity, self-harm. Burnout is linked to poor mental health — depression, emotional breakdowns, and suicide. The costs of burnout from a societal perspective are significant — healthcare costs increase, crime and domestic violence increase, relationships end. Burnout also decreases job performance. Simply put, employees in a state of burnout do not have the mental, emotional, and physical resources to perform their work at levels to which they or their supervisors typically expect. This, in turn, decreases organizational effectiveness and performance. A burned-out workforce is a poorly performing workforce that cannot meet customer needs.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

When we experience more demands — which are experienced as stressors — on us than we have resources — mental, physical, emotional, material — to meet those demands, we become burned-out.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back? Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

One of the paradoxes of burnout is that relationships can be a main stressor/demand on us while relationships are often the primary sources of support that we need to bring us out of burnout. It’s who those relationships are with and the nature of the relationship that determine whether the relationship is a demand or a resource of support.

Here are the “5 Things You Should Do if You Are Experiencing Work Burnout”:

Sleep. One of the best ways to pull yourself out of burnout is to make sure you get restful sleep. This can be a challenge because when you’re experiencing burnout, it interrupts your sleep. However, follow best practices. This includes getting on a set schedule for sleep and wake-up. Do not use your bedroom as a workplace. Do not watch TV or look at a screen for more than an hour before you go to bed; otherwise the brightness of the screens makes your brain think that it is morning! Have a bedtime routine that you follow to help you unwind and relax. Sleep helps you physically and mentally restore yourself. Exercise. Getting 30–60 minutes of exercise a day will help you feel better. Literally, your brain releases neurotransmitters like dopamine while you exercise that make you feel better. Exercise also helps you sleep better. Exercises like yoga have been found to help reduce stress. Find your personal respite. We all have things in our lives that we just enjoy doing. It could be reading. It could be listening to music. It could be cooking. It could be sitting in a coffee shop and reading the newspaper. It could be meditating. Whatever that “thing” is for you, schedule it in your day every day for an hour. That personal time becomes a place where you can just focus on you and doing something that brings you joy. Create boundaries. This can prove challenging for people under normal circumstances and can be even more challenging when experiencing burnout. Part of what leads to burnout is having too many demands placed on you, so creating boundaries can help you limit demands. If work is the source of stress leading to your burnout, set a boundary that limits the spillover from work to home. Do not bring work home with you. Do not check your email after 6:00 PM. If your home life has led to your burnout, set boundaries there, too. Set expectations with your friends and family about what you can handle. Do not respond to phone calls or text messages until you have time and are in the right mindset to talk. Take your vacation. In the United States, collectively millions and millions of vacation days go unused every year. It has helped create the current burnout epidemic that is seldom talked about in the United States. You need breaks from work and breaks from your everyday life. Use that time to recover both mentally and physically. Do not bring your laptop with you. Do not answer phone calls, text messages, or emails. Doing so frees you from the stressors in your life that have led you to burnout. When you are on vacation and you respond to a work email, you are not on vacation. You’re thinking about work. You’re inviting that stress into your vacation.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Two forms of relationship support exist: instrumental and emotional. Instrumental support describes providing actionable help to solve a problem. If you have a challenge at work and your friend gives you advice on how to solve that specific work problem, that is instrumental support. Emotional support describes providing empathy or emotional support. Sometimes, you need to vent. You don’t need advice. You need someone to sit and listen without giving advice. Sometimes, you just need a shoulder to cry on or a hug. You can tell your friends which type of support you need. If you’re lucky, you have a friend that will actually ask you “Do you want my advice, or do you want me to just listen?” You shouldn’t expect people to read your mind, though. You need to tell people how they can help you in that moment.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

This gets manager specific because unless you have a company culture or company policy specifically regarding stress reduction, managers play the most important role in helping employees manage stress. Limiting “after hours” work helps. Adopt a “no email after 6 PM” policy. Do not call or text your subordinates after hours unless it is an emergency. Adopt a “no work on vacation” policy. Make employees turn off their email notifications while on vacation. Do not allow employees to bring their work laptop with them on vacation. A good manager will always ask an employee “how can I help?” Then, follow through on that help. That is the best way you help your employees manage their stress.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

When companies understand the link between a healthy employee and a productive employee, having that company adopt healthier policies and cultures is much easier. While a satisfied or happy employee might not always be a productive employee, a healthy employee certainly is. Healthy workplaces see fewer sick days. Heathy workplaces see fewer employees requiring healthcare interventions that increase company costs. Healthy workplaces see higher customer service ratings. Healthy workplaces are not just healthy for employees but healthy for every aspect of the company, including financial. Sadly, this will come down to whether or not the leader of the company values treating employees well. It really is that simple. Treating people well is not mutually exclusive from company profit. In fact, treating people well increases financial profit.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

People live in their own idiosyncratic resource world. That is, what one person finds a demand or stressor, another person won’t. What one person finds a resource, another person won’t. We are all unique in that way. Telling people what they need or giving unsolicited advice, even if that comes from a good place, can actually add stress and increase burnout. Sometimes people just need time and room to figure out what they need. An avalanche of advice or questions can become stressors. I find it helpful to simply acknowledge the situation, tell the person you are there to help, and let them know that you can give them the time and room they need to figure out what kind of help they actually need.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

“How can I help?” Every manager or leader should ask employees at least once a day that question. And then follow through on it. Helping others brings you great joy and satisfaction. It puts good energy out into the workplace and world. When you find yourself in a time of need, someone will then ask you “How can I help?”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oooh, this is a tough one. I’d love to spend time with Eddie Vedder — apologies to Barack Obama, who is surely too busy! I wouldn’t even want to talk to Eddie about music or the accomplishments of him and his bandmates. I’d just love to talk with him about what he’s interested in…whether that’s books, music, art, current events, or sports. How cool would it be to just talk about normal, everyday things that happen in all of our lives with someone who has seen so much of the world?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I recently published a book on the future of Human Resources Management in an age of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning where I talk quite a bit about stress and burnout. You can also connect with me on LinkedIn.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!