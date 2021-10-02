Dr. Annika Sorensen: “You need to be able to forgive”

You need to be able to forgive. I mean forgive both your surrounding but also yourself. To hold grudge against others or against yourself cost energy. Energy wasted because the only one that will be hurt by your bitterness is you. Even if someone has done terrible things to you, you cannot change what has happened. You can’t change the person who did it, but you can change your way of looking at it. To forgive is to let go, for your own sake, not for the other person, and your mind will be free from that burden and no more draining of energy. Now you are free to feel joy and happiness.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Annika Sorensen.

Dr. Annika Sorensen is a Swedish MD for 30 years, working in primary care seeing stress from all angles, including experiencing it herself from the inside. In later years Dr. Annika has changed focus from disease to well-being and health in the leadership and workplace. Today she runs her own business AskDrAnnika.com helping stressed out business leaders find peace and calm to get things done without having to work harder! She has 2 TEDx talks and is the author of 2 books, all on the subject of stress management.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As I remember I had a good childhood. Mother, father, on older sister and a younger brother. I was a smart and introvert kid, often playing “school” with my dolls and teddy bears all by myself. I had good grades, but I was not the popular type. I had friends but was never invited to the parties. Instead, the guys could ask me which other girl they should invite. I think this was why I early learned to be resilient, to watch, to ponder — and talk when things were in order — when I had control. This characteristic has followed me ever since.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I started early to talk about being a doctor when I grew up. I was the scientist in the family, the one caring for nature and was awed about how biology got it right most of the times. This awe would be something that helped me in later tragedies.

In my teens my father would take me for car rides on weekends while we talked about life. At this time girls were more expected to dream about getting married, but I wanted to study. My parents supported me, which I still am very grateful for. I always felt my dream was possible.

Despite my dreams I did not have grades enough for medical school when time came. I started to look for other ways to get in. I worked 6 months in a German hospital, then 6 months in a Swedish one. Studied to be a laboratory technician and worked for 6 years before I finally got my spot. I was by then 29 years old.

5 fun years later just as I was getting my exam and ready to start working, to do wonders, to save the world — I was thrown into the worst stress test ever. You see, just because I now was a doctor, I was not immune to disasters. I lost both my brother, who had a severe mental illness, and our firstborn daughter, who was diagnosed with a severe genetic disease within the same week. 7 days after each other. He was 31 years old, and she was only 10 weeks old. I fell into a black hole, and I just wanted to join them in the darkness.

But with help from friends and family I managed to climb up high enough to see the light again and I got professional help, because I think we need that in some moments of life. This is when I realized the importance of taking care of your basic needs to get energy to climb all the way up again. We have all we need within ourselves. Someone also started to talk about me being a victim — and that is not me, I am not a victim.

This became a time when I had comfort in my belief and awe around biology making biology correct most of the time. My loss was an exception, or 2 exceptions. I did not wind down in any blame circle, even though many friends told me to blame — someone or something.

In the upcoming years after I gave birth to 3 more girls who today are my sweethearts, all grown up and healthy. Now I even am blessed with the sweetest granddaughter.

Life went on and with 3 children and a fulltime job as a doctor life was hectic to say the least. About 10 years ago I was very close to burnout, I could almost touch the famous wall and I desperately did not want to hit it. Reflecting back to those dark days I remembered how important taking good care of yourself was. I made a turn in life quitting my ordinary work as a doctor in the health care system. Instead I became a business leader to be able to build a business to help other business leaders not become patients from a stressful leadership situation.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

First thing I did in my new life as entrepreneur was to get into a Collab — I was unexperienced and yeah, it was not the best thing. The person had a hidden agenda behind my back, and we went bankrupt after 18 months and we lost a lot of money. I got good use of my own stress “medicine” that I by then knew quite well.

It was obvious that I needed guidance and in the beginning I got help from the local Swedish Jobs and Society organization. When I started to get both speaking gigs and mentoring clients, I moved on to seeking help from a variety of online Gurus. Learning different ways of running a business. They have all given me bits of help. I will not mention names, except Brendon Burchard. I have been to 3 of his events live and gone through his courses. He has had a lot of impact on the way I see life and work — to see it from the positive side.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was in my specializing years offered to attend a course in leadership for young lady doctors. It was a program running over a year and I was working full time. At home I had 3 young daughters. Towards the end of the program, we were to do a test showing our leadership possibilities. That is: Can I become a good leader?

I do not remember the questions now; it was a deep dive into our work situation and thoughts around the job and also a dive into our private life. When the result came the instructor told me: “You can never become an entrepreneur. You can maybe be a good boss, but you are too kind. You seek security and that makes you weak.”

I could not believe my ears. She was supposed to support me, help me become that good leader the organization needed. Instead, she was telling me I was not good enough. That I was a loser. I who had so many dreams. I was due to my current life situation just too tired to express them.

This planted a seed of disbelief in my mind and that seed grew for years until I 10+ years ago was close to hitting the stress wall again.

Instead of crushing into the wall I took a step back and took a course in stress management. I wanted to save myself.

During that course I saw the light. This is what I shall work with. Helping stressed out business leaders not become patients from stress.

Then came the disbelief back.

“I can’t do this; I am not the entrepreneurial type.”

That old test years ago had told me, and it was deeply rooted in my mind.

I pondered a lot around this and after some time I saw that it was a belief planted in me, it was not who I was.

Realizing this I quit my pay job as a doctor and started my company. And I have not regretted it once.

Today I just laugh at the fact that “You can never be an entrepreneur”. It has turned into a brave “ Yes you can!”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Today I am active in many projects. The one closest to my heart is my mentorship program helping stressed out business leaders slow down so they later can speed up and do wonders in their companies without having to work harder. It is a privilege to follow these hard-working individuals and see them turn calm and get new energy to continue their mission in the world.

I am also deeply involved in an upcoming huge, very exciting, global project called WinWinWomen.com for women’s health and wellbeing in the world.

On top of that I have been invited to be part of a new program for nature-based therapy for stress management in Sweden. It is still in the making and I am happy to be part of it because I truly believe we can benefit from being close to nature. Nature heals.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience is my core character. It has been a part of me since I was little. When I look back on stories in my life resilience is always there. I just didn’t know that was what it is until about a year ago. I was in a program called 2nd Act to learn more how I can help my clients, what in me is important to use when I help others. They made us write what seemed like a short version of our memoirs. It was a remarkably rewarding exercise. Because when analyzing it, it became so obvious that was my core way to be. I could see that I had been the person on the side, pondering, taking things in but not acted in the moment but evaluating to see what was best for me.

Empathy is my second character. It is good to have when you work with people in the health care. I know I had empathy also in younger years, but I think I realized it was a core value for me after our baby´s death. I met a colleague who, in front of the full work group, told me I was a failure since I had not yet fully come over the tragedy that had happened a year earlier. That was a wake-up call for me on how I wanted to be treated and how I want to treat others. Even if you have another opinion, you as the doctor always need to look at things from the patient’s angle. To try to understand and discuss. It was also a good reminder of that you never know the other person’s full story. So be gentle, show integrity.

The Smile is my third character. I have always showed a smile when meeting others, even when feeling sad. I know that the smile in those cases is a defense. Today I use the smile as a tool too. I am a very cheerful person in general and when meeting people in despair I smile. A gentle smile. Because the smile is contagious. When I smile it reflects in the brain of the person I meet and they get feel good hormones released in their brain too, whether they want it or not. This means I help them in the right direction in mind even before we start to talk. I continue to use it all through the conversation for the same reason. The smile usually makes it a good connection and I have helped the person just by being there. Even if you don’t feel like smiling you can use it. Just go to a mirror or to your phone in photo selfie mode and look at yourself. Force yourself to a smile and seconds later it will be automatic — you have just fooled yourself into feeling better. The Smile is a very powerful tool.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am an authority in my field of stress management and health promotion because of my medical exam and all the years I have worked as a doctor. But that does not automatically make me an authority in finding joy. The reason I call myself an authority in joy and happiness comes from getting up from all the potholes that I have been down in over the years. Tough time getting into med school, disastrous tragedy when I lost my baby and my brother, getting into overwhelm touching the stress wall, getting into a Collab that went bankrupt and here I am, still loving life. I am always trying to look at life from the bright side. Most of the times I succeed. Some days also in my life are grey and sad. But not for long. Happiness and joy is just a thought away.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

It might be a bit odd for me coming from another part of the world to tell what you lack. Still, you are #19 on a list of 165 so I´d say you are as a nation on the bright side

One reason you are not on the Top10 can be those privileges and opportunities in themselves does not give happiness.

If you keep looking at what others have with envy and grudge, you will never be satisfied and happy even if you have everything you need.

Negativity, just as positivity, is contagious. You become as the ones you surround yourself with. That is if you are more envious of what others have than happy for what you actually have you will stay in negativity land. You will become as the system you are born into — it conditions you to be the same, it gives your paradigm.

USA is a very polarized country today and there is a lot of envy, lot of hatred for what the other side do or don’t do. As long as you put all your focus on what others have or do you cannot work towards what YOU want, and you get stuck in a not so happy space.

Happiness is a choice.

I come from one of the higher Happiness rankings in the world, we are #7 in Sweden. I do not have the answer to why, but I guess one reason can be we have a fairly well-organized society where you are safe if something happens to you, you get help from society. Everyone is included in the system independent of what we bring ourselves.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

A myth about happiness is that it is around the corner, in the next “thing”. “If I just finish “this” I will be happy”, “If I only have “that” I will be happy”. There is a belief that happiness and joy are given to us by others, if we deserve it.

I had a client who had spent all her life chasing happiness this way. She firmly believed she would in the end find what she was looking for. She had gone from one employment to the other and happiness did not show up. She climbed in the ranks with each job, she was well qualified, and thought every time “This is the place where I will be happy”. She came to me because stress was chasing her, she started to hate her job.

I always start with mindset work in my mentoring and so we did here too. Digging into her beliefs was a wild journey. She was from her childhood filled with beliefs that others would give her happiness when she was worthy of it. She was startled when she realized everything was just thoughts in her mind. After this hard learned lesson, she realized that one of her earlier jobs had been the best and she moved down on the career ladder to get a job where she found that peace of mind and happiness she longed for.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Buying “stuff” is believed to give happy days. I have over the years met quite a few clients who have told about all the things they have bought for themselves and for their spouses often as an attempt to find peace of mind. Pampering with shiny things to cover up for not being there. People think they need to do this to be happy when all the other person want is connection, time to talk, a hug.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

5 things you need to live with joy and happiness:

You need to smile. The smile is contagious because we have mirror neurons. It is an instant system. One of my daughters learned this in her early teens and for some time she used it walking in town. She smiled towards older ladies who looked lonely. Her smile “forced” them smile back and afterwards they didn’t look so lonely. It was a great win-win for everyone involved. You need to accept what is. Look at the situation — this is how it is. Ask yourself if you can change it. If you say YES, then do what is needed to change. If you say NO, then you have to accept what is. A very up to date subject around acceptance right now is the overall corona situation. It is not in your hands — BUT how you think about it is in your hands and in your mind. Therefore, it needs so much more acceptance. The more restrictions you have where you live, the more important it is to dig deep in what you can do or control. If you focus on what you can’t control you will soon fall into a black hole of despair — because we get what we focus on. The virus will not go away because we want it to — we have to accept — and use this time to take care of ourselves You need to take regular breaks, let your mind rest, be in the now. The only place where you can be really free is in the now. When you live in the past there is anxiety for what has happened before and if you worry about the future you live in fear of what may happen. Taking short breaks multiple times a day will help you get back in the now. And that is where the joy and happiness is. You need to be able to forgive. I mean forgive both your surrounding but also yourself. To hold grudge against others or against yourself cost energy. Energy wasted because the only one that will be hurt by your bitterness is you. Even if someone has done terrible things to you, you cannot change what has happened. You can’t change the person who did it, but you can change your way of looking at it. To forgive is to let go, for your own sake, not for the other person, and your mind will be free from that burden and no more draining of energy. Now you are free to feel joy and happiness. You need to look for the positive. This is a general rule that goes for every corner of life. Positivity is contagious and so is negativity. Whichever you chose of these two ways to look at the world it will be. I recommend you pick the positive road towards more positivity because then you will have positivity in abundance — and room for joy and happiness.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Feeling down and depressed from time to time is normal and most people are in that state at some moments and get out of it by themselves.

If you see that someone in your nearby stays down, you can support them by telling them that you have seen their sadness. In that low state of mind they might not want to have that conversation but please continue to reach out. Do it privately. Tell them you care and offer support. LISTEN without judgement.

Encourage your friend to start taking walks, walk with them if you can. Daily brisk walks are scientifically proven to reduce stress and light depression. Walking and other physical activity helps our brain to raise the nerve cell activity, making our thinking come up with more solutions.

I have personally had good use of this daily walking in though times helping me stay sane.

Of course, if you see that they are more depressed help them to contact healthcare.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I can wish freely, I would love to be speaking at large conferences about and around leadership. Conferences targeting business leaders from around the world.

I would at those conferences present a joyful talk about happiness and joy in their leadership.

I decided on this target group because business leaders around the globe have so much power and influence on so many. What they say and do matters.

When they start taking good care of themselves, they will also be able to see the big picture for their organization and the people in it. All they learn and do will dribble down in the organization with ripple effects in the whole organization and to all their private spheres too. Helping ONE leader to happiness and joy will give ripples to hundreds, even thousands of other people. This is my mission.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Simon Sinek because I love his wisdom and cool and easy way to share it with the world. He says what I believe, what I think and what I sometimes know. I am so happy he is sharing his wisdom with us.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.askdrannika.com/ — for information, services, blog, books and to connect.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!