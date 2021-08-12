Dr. Angelos Stergiou of SELLAS Life Sciences Group: “Something needs to be done regarding access to nursing homes and the driving cost around this care”

Something needs to be done regarding access to nursing homes and the driving cost around this care.

As a part of our interview series called “5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System”, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Angelos M. Stergiou, MD.

Dr. Angelos Stergiou is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications.

Prior to founding SELLAS in 2012, Dr. Stergiou co-founded Genesis Life Sciences, Ltd., a boutique health economics and pricing-reimbursement and health access company, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2009 to 2011. Dr. Stergiou has also previously held various leadership roles at a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including PAION AG, Accentia Biopharmaceuticals, BioVest International, Analytica International and Anavex Life Sciences, ranging from Head of Clinical Research and Vice President of Product Development to Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operations Officer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born and raised in Germany but am of Greek descent, as my parents immigrated from a very poor region in Greece to Germany in the early 70s. They literally arrived with two plastic bags of their bare necessities, did not know the language and initially worked in factories to save money and learn the language.

In the early 80s, they dove into the restaurant business. I witnessed the day-to-day struggles and their hard work, perseverance, dedication and sacrifice to provide a “better tomorrow” for my sister and me. These traits shaped the person that I am today — an ethos of being true to yourself, giving it your best, never giving up on what you are doing and always remembering to care about people and where you come from.

In working at the restaurant with my family at a young age, I would help as much as I could, and this sparked my business interest; however, I always loved the sciences and medicine. Growing up, I wanted to blend my entrepreneurial spirit with my passion for medicine and research to develop drugs that could help to cure diseases or significantly prolong patients’

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have many interesting stories over my two decades in the biotechnology industry, but there is one that I will always remember. After developing one of the first therapeutic cancer vaccines for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, BiovaxID, when I led a research team as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development, a patient approached me who had received our therapeutic vaccine in earlier testing and was alive, against all odds with the standard of care treatment at the time.

The patient made a point to find me, hug me and thank me, as he was now able to see his children grow up. I have also received letters over the years from patients and their loved ones who root for us to develop potentially lifesaving and life-prolonging drugs.

In the end, those are the stories that you remember, and I am certain that I speak on behalf of all research teams and biotechnology companies when I say that, in our mission battling diseases, when we see successes and patients benefitting, that is what keeps us going.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember going into my first business meeting in Washington, D.C. I typically, even to this day, do not eat breakfast. However, for some reason, I decided to have a yogurt that morning, right before walking into the meeting. As I opened the lid, the strawberry yogurt splashed all over my white shirt. I tried to clean and hide it as much as possible, but my boss at the time found it funny and called it a “rookie mistake.” There are many lessons out of this but, most importantly, remember that you always need to be prepared to step into a crisis, be adaptable and keep your calm while dealing with the situation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote since studying at Kentucky Wesleyan College is by Louis Pasteur: “Chance favors the mind that is prepared.” I remember walking into my first microbiology laboratory lecture with Dr. David Oetinger, Professor Emeritus of Microbiology and Pre-Medicine Program, and he had the quote in bold written on the board. I have lived by that both personally and professionally — always be prepared to grasp a chance, as you may not get another opportunity.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

For both hospital services and physicians, it is important for a provider to evaluate all the diagnostic and therapeutic options for their patients, which will mitigate the risks of misdiagnosis and poor therapies. Too often, providers try to fit patients into a pattern of care from their experience with previous patients and from their limited experience in their office setting and clinical residency training.

Most patients will fit well, but the few who do not are the ones who need to be considered as exceptions and require more diagnostic workups and experimental treatments. Also, preventative and prophylactic medicine is very important — from the administration of vaccines for prevention, especially as we get older, and screening for prostate cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer and more when appropriate.

Furthermore, there need to be plans that allow patients to get access to the latest therapies, both those that are approved and — in instances where state-of-the-art treatment and procedures are not an option — experimental therapeutics and clinical trials, all at a reasonable cost.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

Aside from closely following general healthcare industry and economic news, as well as global politics, on a daily basis, I enjoy listening to podcasts like NPR’s “Consider This.” There are always interesting topics that are discussed, as well as major news headlines, with various different viewpoints.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

A very exciting program that I am working on now with my team is with a drug candidate called galinpepimut-S, or GPS, which is an immunotherapy cancer vaccine. GPS targets the №1-ranked cancer antigen by the National Cancer Institute, Wilms-Tumor 1. Wilms Tumor 1, in the fetal state, is responsible for kidney formation, among other functions. Once we are born, it actually disappears and only comes back again when it causes cancer. It’s expressed in about 20 tumor types.

We are now in Phase 3 with GPS to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are in their second remission. This trial is called the REGAL study, and it is ongoing, with the primary endpoint being overall survival. The previously conducted Phase 2 study in AML showed a 15.6-month median overall survival difference, in strong favor of GPS: 21 months versus 5.4 months without the administration of booster inoculations.

For GPS in AML, we have Fast Track designation by the FDA. The key with our GPS therapy in AML as a monotherapy seems to be the fact that patients are in remission. If we separate out the patients who were 60 years and older, which is the age range for most AML patients, the median overall survival was 32.2 months in our Phase I trial and 35.3 months in Phase II, which was exceedingly better than the best standard treatment for this patient population, which is typically around 12 to 18 months.

Furthermore, we also have a combination study with Keytruda, which is ongoing under a collaboration agreement with Merck. Our initial focus is on ovarian cancer, but we already showed some very intriguing clinical data of GPS in combination with Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb’s drug, for treating mesothelioma with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

The U.S. is a large economy and has a high cost associated with medical care. High cost is not necessarily a problem, but the lack of transparency of prices and quality of that care doesn’t allow for efficient management or comparison to other methods of care provided in other economies.

The U.S. healthcare costs are very high, and the standards of care are correspondingly high. As such, while people who have access to healthcare get great healthcare (and arguably even too much care –this too often includes unnecessary testing, etc.), a large swath of the population simply cannot afford to pay for such expensive care, neither directly as consumers, nor through insurance.

Thus, access to healthcare is made restrictive through pricing and then additionally so through a low number of doctors. The U.S., to my knowledge, has the least practicing physicians per 1,000 patients of all surveyed by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries. At the same time, the U.S. has the highest rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and asthma among the surveyed countries. Thus, it’s a combination of the highest need and highest cost that restrict access to healthcare which, unsurprisingly, results in not-so-good outcomes. The main reasons that the U.S. is ranked poorly include:

High cost with variable quality

Lack of integrated care where a patient can navigate the complex interactions with different specialties

Lack of incentives for preventive medicine

Many European countries have a “national” healthcare system where prices for procedures, drugs, etc., are negotiated and agreed on versus in the U.S., where it is more of a “supply and demand” type

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a remarkable, eye-opening recognition of inequities in the healthcare system, much more so in the U.S. rather than in Europe: the effects of unequal access to care, restrictions due to structural racism and effects of social determinants of health. This has been driven by a sensitivity in the general public of these issues, and the impact of this recognition continues to affect the entire health ecosystem, including cancer care.

At this time, several policies within healthcare insurance carriers, be it CMS or private major insurance companies, are being scrutinized by both internal and external forces, and we will all see how this evolves.

Another area in which COVID has changed perceptions, perhaps irreversibly, is in the gaps in the model of access to care in the U.S., not only from the point of view of socioeconomic factors but also from the point of view of pure geographic factors. This is especially prevalent when considering the vast distances, especially in rural areas where cancer care is delivered in the community, rather than in concentrated patient populations in urban or suburban settings, where there is much easier access to academic medical centers and other large centers of excellence.

Some of these geography-based gaps and disparities in cancer care access are inextricably entwined with problems having to do with structural racism, as well as fundamental ethnicity-based and socioeconomic inequities. For example, access to cancer care is much harder in Indian reservations, poor rural areas in the U.S., inner-city minority populations (e.g., multi-generational households, inability to have access to affordable childcare and / or elderly care), nursing home quality of care disparities, etc.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a de facto sensitization of the recognition of patients’ ethnicity as a key factor not only in regards to access to care, but also to the degree of embracing or accepting certain therapies, mainly due to gaps in trusting the healthcare providers, even for life-critical / -defining therapeutic areas, such as cancer.

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Let me first point out that I am a pharmaceutical industry executive, not an insider for other aspects of the healthcare system. It is clear that the very high cost of healthcare in the U.S. is a key, if not the main, driver of suboptimal performance of the system as a whole. In terms of the pharmaceutical industry, it would be expected that I propose actions related to prescription drug prices. But I am afraid that focusing on prescription drug prices would not make a significant dent in the cost of the U.S. healthcare. Total annual prescription drug spending in the U.S. represents 14 percent of all healthcare expenditures, but the cost difference between the U.S. and the next most costly system, Switzerland, is more than 40 percent. In other words, if all prescription drugs in the U.S. were given for free, the U.S. healthcare system would still remain, by far, the most expensive and least accessible. With that said, any major cost reform would have to be based on where the biggest expenditures are. Hospital services represent 30 percent of all expenditures, and other healthcare services, like home care, nursing care facilities, etc., represent 38 percent of total costs. Since U.S. duration of hospital stays is in line with other countries, obvious changes would have to include addressing over-treatment and low-value care — medications, tests, treatments and procedures that provide minimal benefit or potential harm. For example, does it really make sense to perform hip replacement surgeries on patients who are bedridden because of their chronic heart failure? The second change would be encouraging community-based monitoring and preventive treatment of chronic conditions (for example, diabetes), which could be done by providers other than doctors. Third, consider increasing enrollment into U.S. medical schools to improve per capita ratio of doctors. Fourth, consider lessening the administrative burden placed on doctors in hospitals, which are very high. Fifth, something needs to be done regarding access to nursing homes and the driving cost around this care.

Some additional points for consideration:

Transparency of pricing

Measured and reported quality outcomes

Patient satisfaction surveys

Reduction of physician bias

Matching patients with the right treatment options to make informed decisions independent of cost

Broaden access of preventative medicine (standard work-up, such as breast cancer checks, colon cancer, etc.) to all, as well as key drug administrations (vaccines, etc.)

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

None of these changes are an easy fix. Overhauling such a gigantic and deeply entrenched system is beyond the reach of any individual actor. The healthcare system accounts for 24 percent of all government spending and 18 percent of the U.S. GDP. What individuals can and should do is participate in the process, which has to be led by political leaders — elected representatives, activists, etc.

Corporations have a vested interest in supporting such changes, as their competitiveness on the world stage is affected by the burden of insurance costs that they have to provide for their workers, as well as lost productivity due to suboptimal outcomes. Furthermore, policy changes to promote transparency of medical information and shared medical records are also important.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

The COVID-19 pandemic’s pressure on the American healthcare system has left patients with reduced access to standard, routine cancer screenings and raised barriers for patients getting suspected cancer diagnostic work-ups, follow-up and monitoring. All of this has led to delays in the application of standard therapies, especially in surgical oncology.

There has been a potentially significant underdiagnosis, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis of cancer cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As most of society has been vaccinated and a satisfactory level of herd immunity has been reached, there is a possibility of seeing a potentially marked increase in the volume of patients seen in cancer practices, especially in the community setting.

COVID-19 has brought forth the acute need for a functioning healthcare network for tracking diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for the pandemic itself. It also had the halo effect of highlighting the very same need for tracking / documenting major health initiatives in cancer throughout the patient’s journey, as well as sensitized those cancer patients who have reached an operational “cure” or converted their cancer into a manageable chronic disease, bringing forth issues of survivorship and health-related quality of life.

The U.S. has a particular challenge and disadvantage due to its size (being essentially an entire continent) and the heterogeneity in both geographic and population factors. There is a need for better use of existing databases and better planning in building databases to track patient outcomes, as well as patient / caregiver needs, treatment-related toxicity burdens, etc., so that these factors do not get lost in the shuffle of cancer care, especially considering that 80 to 85 percent of cancer care takes place in community settings in the U.S.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

One obvious way, as I mentioned above, is increasing medical school quotas. It would have to be accompanied by finding a way to decrease the cost of studying medicine in the U.S., which is enormous. Finally, again as I’ve said before, administrative burdens that are placed on doctors in U.S. hospitals greatly increase the cost of the system and, at the same time, decrease availability of doctors to patients. In addition, it leads to early doctor burnout, further reducing the available pool of doctors. More efficient care models include the use of new technologies and workflows with ancillary staff to streamline physician decision-making and follow-up care.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

It is an important issue for many obvious reasons — one of them being to have people from underprivileged communities more likely to go to doctors whom they can better relate to. However, medical school is a very advanced level of education, so increasing diversity in medical schools depends on increasing access to colleges and universities, as well as promoting medicine as a field to all people and encouraging foreign medical graduates from other countries, as well.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

I don’t see mental / behavioral health as anything except another specialty, where the organ involved is the brain as opposed to the heart or lungs. More communication and transparency is needed around how a patient’s mental health may influence his or her other medical conditions, and the reluctance to refer patients to mental health providers needs to be reduced so that they can get access to the right care.

Overall, this is a very complex question with so many variables and moving parts that it would require multiple experts focused on that field to provide meaningful input. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20.6 percent of U.S. adults suffer from a mental condition. Given the sheer magnitude of this issue, how do you integrate one in five of the U.S. adults into a general healthcare system? Can that be done within the traditional healthcare framework? Does it even need to be done? Again, a topic like this requires enormous engagement of various sectors, starting with politicians, activists and large corporations.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One important movement would be to support clinical research and participation in clinical studies. Volunteers and patients who have participated in many important clinical studies ultimately allowed for lifesaving therapies to get approved for the benefit of patients around the world.

The COVID-19 vaccines are a perfect example. If we did not have those volunteers participate, these vaccines would not be available. This also goes for drugs that we take every day. From headache medicine to blood pressure drugs to cholesterol drugs to innovative immunotherapies (and many more): science will always prevail.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow our exciting work via our website: www.sellaslifesciences.com

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.