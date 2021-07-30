Dr. Angela Fusaro of Physician 360: “Physician Wellness”

Physician Wellness: Patients are coming to medical appointments to see their doctor, to get expert insight, advice and treatment. They are coming to have their quality of life improved, and sometimes, literally for life-saving interventions. They don’t give a damn about the hospital’s XYZ award, some random quality improvement project that impacts them zero or the 1M dollars flower budget to make the grounds look welcoming. When all of that is stripped away, what patients really need are doctors who are mentally, emotionally and physically able to show up for them day after day; doctors who are empowered with the right tools to make tough decisions and are not hand-tied by legal and administrative limitations. Physician wellness has a disproportionately large impact on the patient’s value chain formula.

Dr. Fusaro is an Emergency Medicine physician and co-founder and CEO of Physician 360™. An on-demand telemedicine platform, Physician 360™ offers rapid tests for ear infections, strep, UTIs, flu, COVID and more so you do not have to visit germ-filled doctor’s offices or urgent care clinics. The tests are done at home, or at your community pharmacy, and if needed, a prescription can be filled via your telemedicine session.

A pioneer in healthcare innovation, Dr. Fusaro recently served as a faculty member at the Emory University School of Medicine, where she designed and implemented two entrepreneurship courses for medical students and led a national workshop. The practicum helps physicians translate clinical insight into marketable products that can save, and improve the quality of, patients’ lives. She also has extensive leadership experience in organized medicine, driving business development for the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association (EMRA), the second largest emergency medicine organization in the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in Connecticut and my friends would have guessed that I’d be a lawyer, but I was good at math and science. In selecting my undergrad school, I drew a 500-mile radius around my hometown and decided to apply outside that boundary because I wanted to explore the world. I went to a large public high school and had never heard of Emory, so that is what I chose. I took pre-med classes, but wasn’t a person who was “destined” to be a doctor. I took time off after college, was a teacher in California, and lived abroad in Central America and volunteered. My mind kept coming back to becoming a physician, so I applied to medical school while on a chicken bus in Guatemala. I got into New York Medical College. I was the first woman in my family to go to university and first person to go to medical school, so this was a whole new adventure. Yet again, after I got into medical school, I deferred for another year and got a job with the Michael J. Fox Foundation. When I went to med school I chose Emergency Medicine as my specialty because I like tactical interventions where I can be really impactful. In residency (at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina) I was involved in health policy and then came back to Emory as a faculty member in the School of Medicine. It was fortuitous that we had a collaboration with the Georgia Tech Biomedical Engineering Department, so I went from a policy focus, what needs to be fixed, to an innovation focus, how to fix it. Real world actionable solutions. I completed my MBA with the intention to start an incubator for doctors to translate healthcare insights into working realities. I saw gaps in healthcare and wanted to fix the gaps. I started a series of workshops, and it was there I met my future business partner for Physician 360™, where we re-imagined the practice of urgent care. We saw so much wasted time, such as a patient waiting for 6 hours to get a throat swab in the ER. I was inspired by the home pregnancy test. Why aren’t there other tests like that? Pre-COVID, testing outside of a traditional healthcare setting was a mind-blowing idea.

There are lots of ways to increase access to care, but we went to pharmacies. The pharmacy footprint touches all communities. We married telemedicine and rapid tests and overlaid that with pharmacies and transformed them into functional urgent cares.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In Emergency Medicine you see the best and worst of humanity every day. I have had shifts where I was both the first person someone sees after birth, and the last person they see before death. Just the other week, a guy brought in a live bat in a plastic bag. I had to release it outside. That doesn’t happen every day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Most mistakes are not funny in the moment; only in retrospect, once you know you are going to ‘survive it’, then it is funny. That said, one of the funniest mistakes I made as

a business school student: I had never heard of the brand name Hermes (pronounced hur·meez), before business school. I made a strong declaration during a strategy case about Hermes (pronounced by me as ‘hurmz’) and their handbag competitors. To this day, I can not pass that store without laughing or being reminded by a fellow student.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Vince Lombardi says, “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will.

I like that quote because I get asked a lot ‘What’s the secret sauce to entrepreneurship?’ What I have learned, there isn’t one. You have to have the ability to just figure it out. Just grit and determination.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There are two professional projects that I am excited about:

We are building a vaccine portal for patients. This is a secure place where immunization records can be stored. No more worrying about finding that CDC card! And the best part is we are integrating with state registries so the immunizations are verified, which is valuable information for employers, schools and travel authorities. Related to #1, we are continuing to add more features to the pharmacy persona in our software platform. For example, instead of manually looking up vaccine status and information in a state registry, our software can automate that process for pharmacists. We envision a world where pharmacists can run health clinics out of their stores because we empower them with the right tools. Similar to how things work in Europe, how great would it be to be able to pop into a local community pharmacy and receive treatment on-demand at a fraction of the cost of typical urgent care visits. Personal projects, I am building an adult tree house. I love constructing things and this has been a bucket list item for a while.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An ‘excellent healthcare provider’ is someone who can concurrently be efficient and data driven, which leads to the fastest, most accurate diagnosis with the best outcomes. Also, someone who can walk the patient through that decision making process with patience and compassion, being able to connect back to when they themselves have been in the passenger seat as a patient.

Oftentimes, especially in the setting of complicated conditions, it takes more than one stakeholder (i.e. specialists, nurses, pharmacists, etc.) to treat the whole patient. Being able to work collaboratively is important; being able to put your own ego on the back burner, pick only the battles that truly impact patient care, and not being protective of your ‘turf’ are instrumental to being an excellent care team.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

As with many national and global efforts, coordination was an area of opportunity for improvement.

Lots of groups (governmental agencies, hospitals, start-ups, non-profits, etc.) moved quickly. The trade-off of moving quickly is typically a lack of consensus and coordination. I would have liked to see some of the ‘giants’ in each sector take the lead on coordination. For example, when wait times for large telemedicine companies surged to 20x normal, subcontracting the overflow to smaller companies to keep patient wait times contained and counterbalanced would have been optimal.

It also took way too long to appreciate the significant impact of health disparities. Some of the basic guidance for addressing COVID-19 (social distancing, home schooling, etc.) was simply not achievable for some families. Approaching future health challenges with the most vulnerable in mind during the design phase, and having multiple types of plans, customizable for different realities, would at least partially correct these issues moving forward.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

I saw COVID-19 from every perspective, as a front line healthcare worker, as an Emergency Medicine physician in Albany, Georgia, which was a national hotspot, to being the CEO of a digital health company that was able to roll out, in partnership with community pharmacies, testing and treatment programs as early as April 2020.

To me, the obvious wins were how quickly the start-up community pivoted to respond. Many founders discovered translatable ways in which their teams and products could be directly relevant during the pandemic. That helped the companies stay solvent but also created an entire fleet of scrappy founders, excited to exercise guerilla warfare to respond to the pandemic.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Inclusion: We need to design a healthcare system that works for everyone. Top of mind for us is how those in rural communities get care. Patients living in rural communities don’t have the same access to urgent cares, hospitals, and even PCPs. Maybe they are even off the Amazon Prime grid. The point is, a one-size-fits-all model is probably not going to work for a system as complicated as healthcare. Let’s keep an inclusion-centered mentality during the design phase of each of these models and acknowledge that the best overall system will be one that accommodates different models for different groups of people (i.e. rural versus urban, able-bodied versus patient with a disability, etc.) with the goal of equitable access to quality care. Impact of Consumer Data: COVID really put patients in the driver’s seat of their care, but without proper education, that can be an overwhelming feeling. Patients are buying gadgets and apps which are giving them data but many times, they don’t know what to do with that information. Is an O2 saturation of 96% ‘normal’? Or ‘My genetic profile says my family has a risk of colon cancer, but no one in the family has ever had it, now what?’ With patients having direct access to their personal health data, we have to think about how to educate them on what is clinically relevant and how to take action from that data. Without guidance, that data can be a big distraction and detriment. Physician Wellness: Patients are coming to medical appointments to see their doctor, to get expert insight, advice and treatment. They are coming to have their quality of life improved, and sometimes, literally for life-saving interventions. They don’t give a damn about the hospital’s XYZ award, some random quality improvement project that impacts them zero or the 1M dollars flower budget to make the grounds look welcoming. When all of that is stripped away, what patients really need are doctors who are mentally, emotionally and physically able to show up for them day after day; doctors who are empowered with the right tools to make tough decisions and are not hand-tied by legal and administrative limitations. Physician wellness has a disproportionately large impact on the patient’s value chain formula. Physician Education: There was a time when a physician’s role was primarily as an information gatekeeper. Think about life before the internet — — a doctor might be the only resource for any medical guidance. These were simpler times when for example, only a handful of medications existed and antibiotics had not yet been invented. Nowadays, patients have access to an immense amount of information and therefore the role of the doctor is changing. Now, doctors’ ability to synthesize information, anticipate downstream challenges and propose innovative solutions is paramount. Medical education should reflect this evolution. Do away with the immense amount of explicit knowledge memorization and rote repetition and regurgitation that is no longer necessary. Align incentives: This is not rocket science, but I would be remiss to not acknowledge it; we need to align incentives between patient behavior and physician time. I visited an acupuncturist the other day; this professional spent two hours with me! We spoke about every part of my lifestyle, down to what temperature I like to drink beverages at, and yet we are expecting doctors to get patients to stop smoking with five minutes of counseling. And if that patient does actually quit smoking, their incentive is marginal from an insurance cost perspective compared to the willpower it took to accomplish a game-changing behavior adaptation. I am not an expert in game theory or the gamification of healthcare, but if we could get patients and doctors to express as much enthusiasm about healthcare as they did for PokeMan Go or Candy Crush, think of how healthy we would be as a society.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

If we want the best and brightest to continue to become doctors we need to change what that journey looks like. Would you sign up for the reality of having a mortgage-amount of student debt? Possibly not being able to have and raise a family without immense logistical stress? Constant administrative threats to your livelihood, and most overwhelming, the weight of daily life-and-death decision making?

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

While I have seen great initiatives to improve racial and ethnic diversity, our current physician workforce still does not reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the country. And while we have had an increase in female applicants, medical students and physicians over the last decade, there is still a wage gap of more than 30% to male counterparts.

Like with many complex problems, we need a concerted effort over time to truly move the needle. This effort needs to be a priority of everyone, including those in positions of power with decision making authority, who still tend to be male and part of the racial majority. COVID has shown us that when something is important enough, we can and are willing to move quickly to address the problem. I would love to see tech company giants like Google, LinkedIn, and AirBnB share what they have learned around recruitment and retention with medical schools AND fund initiatives that actually put those practices into effect over the course of months, not years.

Any program whose goal is to achieve health equity by fixing disparities that does not come with a reasonable budget to support the mission is actually doing more harm than good. It is making it seem like health equity is an impossible concept to achieve, but in reality no seed can grow without sunlight and water. Let’s stop disrespecting these concepts by expecting them to do the impossible.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

For most people, performing meaningful work is a requirement for happiness and fulfillment. But a lot of us don’t realize our work is meaningful unless we are shown true appreciation. For physicians, I think that looks like policies that truly support their ability to thrive. Student loan debt reform, reasonable parental leave, and strong reimbursement advocacy.

I made a house call the other day for a friend who had an unfortunate run-in with a food processor. Once we got the situation under control she said to me “ I don’t know how you do this every day. You deserve every dollar you are paid. Actually I’m sure it’s not enough.” I realized that in all my time as a doctor, no hospital administrator had ever said that to me.

We can’t ask physicians to properly show up for the most vulnerable moments in our lives, seeing the best and worst of humanity every day, if we are not providing them the ability to free-up emotional bandwidth. And finally, doctors are problem solvers. If there is a tough budget cut that is going to impact their financial solvency, engage them in the process.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is a hard one! I would have to say I would start a campaign to instill radical empathy. Until the day when there are no disparities, compassion is the great equalizer. Until we live in a world where there are no external challenges (natural disasters, disease, etc.), we have to turn inward and support each other to find solutions.

Every challenge we have faced as a human race is made more complicated if there is a lack of empathy. So I guess rather trying to solve any one of the triggers, I would try to improve our response.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

