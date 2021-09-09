Dr. Andrew Tagg: “Time can play tricks on you when you are grieving”

Time can play tricks on you when you are grieving. You are going about your day and then you see a sign for a Father’s Day sale. Mark those moments, celebrate them. Celebrate Father’s Day and Mother’s Day and birthdays. Though they mark the passing of time these events bind you to the past as well, helping you remember. Not a day doesn’t go by when I don’t think of my baby girl, but sometimes those thoughts are fleeting glimpses. On these special days I can pause and see her again.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr Andrew Tagg.

Andrew Tagg is an emergency physician, working in Melbourne, Australia. Having qualified in the UK he became fed up with the NHS and took the slow route to life overseas, working as a doctor for the cruise line industry. Now he spends his work day looking after patients and his off-time educating healthcare professionals on how they can better take care of the child in front of them through the digital platform Don’t Forget The Bubbles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My father was in the armed forces so I must have moved house 15 to20 times before the age of sixteen. It meant that I spent a lot of my time in books, as whenever I made a new friend it would be time to move again. I’d go into the library every day on the way home from school and take out a handful of books to read by torchlight. I devoured anything I could get my hands on. I remember being asked to take a book in to read in primary school and I astounded my teacher with the well-thumbed copy of Ian Fleming’s Moonraker — not the sort of book that the typical eight-year-old would be reading.

When it came to choosing something to studyit was suggested that I do either Medicine or Law. Medicine sounded so much more exciting. In fact, I wanted to be a pathologist before I started medical school and saw my first dead body at fifteen. It’s amazing the sort of impact TV crime dramas can have on an impressionable teen mind. I though pathologists would be out there helping solve crimes. I was quickly disavowed of this notion by the end of my first week at university.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s something that I constantly circle back to.

“Why do we fall, sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up” Alfred Pennyworth to Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins.

We stumble and lurch from one life event to the next. Sometimes we trip up and graze our knees. We pick ourselves up and get going again, barely pausing to wipe away the blood. But every now and then you fall so hard that you feel you will never be able to get up. You think that things can never get better. When you are at your lowest you forget that things get better. Alfred reminds me of that.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I’m driven to be better. I don’t know why or where it came from, but I have this constant desire for self-improvement. This can be both a blessing and a curse. It can lead to this sense of imperfection, a feeling that I am not good enough, that I should be working harder. But on the best days it means that I feel I can learn from anyone. Everyone has something they can teach me whether it is about themselves or the human condition. In what other job could you be chatting to a faded and long-forgotten 1960s rock star one minute and the mother of ten children, thirty grandchildren and more great-grand-children than she can remember the next.

I listen. I have always been a listener not a talker. This has proved invaluable as an ED physician. We know that doctors tend to interrupt patients within 15 seconds or so of them starting their story. I try not to interrupt and instead I listen knowing that they are going to tell me what I need to know. By listening it helps me forge a therapeutic connection with the patient and their family. It means I am forgiven for their long waits or the diagnostic uncertainty. Nobody, in the main, chooses to come to the ER. For some folk it may be the single most important moment of their lives — they deserve to be treated appropriately. They deserve to be allowed to tell their story without interruption.

And more than anything I am curious. I want to know why? Once you have left medical school most doctors tend to specialize, deepening their knowledge whilst narrowing their focus. Not me, I’m the person that is going to go back and question the dogma. I’m going to go back and look at the source literature that the old gray hairs and no-hairs have been spouting and put my hand up to ask the question.

I was once asked to give a talk at a prestigious hospital. I had planned and prepared. It had magic tricks and surprise gifts for the audience. I thought it was going to be amazing. But then only fifteen people turned up. Actually, I think eighteen turned up but three left when they realized they were in the wrong room. I had stumbled, but I picked myself up. I had done so much prep work that I ended up writing a paper on the very same topic. My talk was only seen by 15 people, my research made it onto Jimmy Fallon and James Corden.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

When we moved to Melbourne, my wife and I were really looking forward to starting a family. My wife was pregnant when we left England to start our new life and tragically, a couple of weeks after arriving she had a miscarriage. It was hard, being in a city where we knew nobody. But we carried on.

Flash forwards a year or so and she was pregnant again. We had made it past the stressful first trimester and past the time of the miscarriage and so we allowed ourselves to relax, to prepare. She was just over 39 weeks when her waters broke and the bag had been packed and by the front door forever, it seemed. We laughed and joked between contractions, and it wasn’t long before we were in the delivery suite. I dumped the bag in the corner and the midwife began to check my wife’s vital signs. As the contractions came closer together, she snapped on some sterile gloves and took a look to see how things were progressing. Although my wife’s waters had already broken these were only the fore-waters, just in front of the baby’s head. The midwife needed to rupture the hind-waters for the birth to progress as it should. As she scraped the Amni-hook there was a gush of blood instead of clear liquor. She tried to remain calm as she began attaching the monitoring electrodes but as I saw her struggle to find the fetal heart sounds, I knew that something was wrong. Time seemed to distort as the emergency buzzer was pushed and a crowd of doctors and nurses and orderlies crowded the room. They needed to do an emergency Caeserean.

As a doctor I had been to many of these. They normally went without a hitch, the baby was delivered and handed over to the paediatrician (me) and all was well. This time I wasn’t a doctor, but a father to be, burdened by too much knowledge.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

There was no time for me to put on scrubs and come into the operating theatre. I was asked to take a chair outside. It was late at night, or early in the morning depending on your point of view and there was nobody around. So I just sat there, waiting.

Suddenly there was an overhead announcement ”Code Blue Neonatal” and I knew that was for us. I saw more doctors rush into theatre but still I sat there on my own, not knowing what was going on. A nurse poked her head out after about 15 minutes and told me that a doctor would be along to talk with me in a minute. And so I waited, and waited.

I looked up as I heard the clip-clopping of shoes heading in my direction and knew, in that instant, that my daughter had died. I recognized the look on the neonatologist’s face, the way she couldn’t maintain eye contact with me as she walked across the room.

How did you react in the short term?

It was so hard. We had called up our parents when my wife’s waters had broken so they knew that we were going to hospital. When I called them that morning, they were expecting the news that they had a beautiful grand-daughter. I could barely get the words out over the long-distance line. I think I managed to blurt out a little of what happened, but I have no idea what they said in response. I couldn’t hear anything over my own tears.

Because she had had a Caesar my wife had to stay in hospital for a few days and the social worker arranged for me to stay in the room with her. Every time we looked at each other we just burst into tears. We felt safe though, cocooned away from everyone until it was time to leave.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Like a lot of doctors I deal with trauma by compartmentalizing my emotions. I had to. Whilst my wife was sitting in the rocking chair grieving, one of us had to pay the bills, do the shopping. To do that I locked the grief away and got on with life. I had to be strong for my partner. I would go to work, and distract myself, pouring everything into my work, for good or ill.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I was so angry after Elizabeth’s death. I was angry with the midwife, with the neonatologist, with the system. How could such a beautiful baby die, I would ask myself. More than anything, though, I was so angry that I had not been with her when she died. My wife was unconscious under a general anesthetic and I was sitting outside the room as my beloved daughter died in the arms of strangers. I never wanted this to happen to anyone else, so I began to speak about it at every opportunity. Whenever I would give a lecture on neonatal resuscitation, I would make sure I spoke about bringing the parents in. I wanted to spread the message and so I spoke at local and state meetings and even flew to New York to speak at a the FemInEM conference for female emergency physicians.

Only by taking back some control over the narrative have I been able to let go.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

We have three amazing, live children now and not a week doesn’t go by when one of them doesn’t mention their big sister. We say her name out loud so she is not forgotten. We celebrate her birthday. Her picture is on our walls. She is not nor will ever be forgotten.

When I think about her now, I don’t think about that awful day, but of the intense love her sisters have for someone they have never met.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

When we were I hospital they didn’t want to place us on the labour and delivery ward. For one, we didn’t want to hear the happy cries of newborns, but also, I don’t think the new mothers would have been comfortable. We were placed on a surgical post-operative ward instead. The nurses would change from shift to shift, afraid to come into the room but every day one of the hospital social workers would come in. She would acknowledge our pain and distress and not ignore it. She arranged for a mattress on the floor for me, next to my wife. She arranged for Elizabeth to stay with us, until we left hospital so that any time of day or night she would not be alone. It must have been confronting for the hospital staff to walk into the room and see one of us holding our dead daughter, but that time was so, so precious. And then, as it came for time for us to leave she arranged for a photographer to come in, on a Sunday, to take the only pictures we have of our girl.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Honestly, no. There is never anything positive about losing your child. I think going through it all made me a better doctor, probably a more compassionate one. But I would swap that in a heartbeat if it meant not losing her.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

More than anything I learned how to be vulnerable. Men, especially British ones, are always portrayed as having that ‘stiff upper lip’, they remain unflappable and unemotional in a crisis. I’d gone through my medical training at a time when we were told to ‘not be afraid to cope’, as if asking for help was a sign of weakness. And so I never did. Not for a long time. If I was struggling, I’d try and mentally strong-arm my way through a problem. If I was feeling overwhelmed, I’d keep wearing the mask of professionalism until I got home. This technique lead to a breakdown of sorts and some time in hospital a few years out of medical school.

After Elizabeth’s death I knew I had to be strong, for the sake of my wife. But isolated and alone, in a foreign country, away from the support network of our families I made the decision to reach out, to be vulnerable, to share a little of my pain. And I am so glad I did. Within a day of us both coming home from the hospital work colleagues had arranged a roster to bring meals around so we didn’t have to bother cooking. They talked to me and didn’t ignore what had happened. Death, especially the death of a child, can be very stigmatizing, but they asked me questions and allowed me to talk about what happened. And then, when I was confronted with potentially distressing situations, they were there to support me.

When, after failing to save a very sick young girl, I felt like crumpling in a heap, they came to me and comforted me. I felt so guilty that this child had died. There was nothing I could have done differently, the outcome would have still been the same, but still I felt for the parents. My boss took the time to talk, and more importantly to listen, and debrief me. He kept on checking in on me to make sure I was okay.

Even now, eleven years after her death my colleagues text me, or send me messages to let me know they are thinking of us, without me reminding them. It helps is feel that Elizabeth is not forgotten.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Patience — You want everything to be better, to be as it was before. But life is never going to be the same. You are so full of emotions — anger, fear, love even — and these take time to process. Trying to rush the process means that vital steps in the healing journey, vital conversations, can be missed. When Elizabeth died, my wife took her time, connecting with other parents that had lost their children, journaling, processing her emotions. I wanted to be normal, so I locked a lot of my feelings away in a box and put them on a shelf. It was like that scene at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, hard feelings were stored away, to be dealt with only when the time was right. The more time that passes, though, the harder it is to find that right time. I feel more settled now and I am not sure I feel ready to go back to that horrendous time. I wish I had the patience just to sit with the pain, knowing that it was okay to grieve, that it would pass. Courage — You need to have courage to face up to those reminders, or triggers, that may catapult you back to the tragedy. I remember one time, I was doing a secondment at a major trauma hospital here in Melbourne. The hospital only looked after adult patients, infants and children were looked after at a different hospital a few miles away. It was the last night of my rotation and the alarm buzzer went off. A young backpacker, that had come in with general aches and pains had just gone to the toilet and, much to everyone’s surprise, delivered a baby. With no antenatal care this purple-blue thing was thrust into my arms. Whilst nurses rushed around trying to find equipment to resuscitate the baby I performed mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths, just like I taught on courses, for the very first time on a real baby. All I could hear, above the pounding of my heart was this voice in my head saying, “You will not die. You will not die.” I had to face my fear and get on and did the job I needed to do, in order to save that tiny little life. Vulnerability — I grew up in a family that didn’t really share emotions and so if my father ever had a hard time, I never knew it. I think the only time I ever saw him cry was when our dog had to be put down. But it is okay to be vulnerable. In fact. I think you must be. You must let go of that tough macho BS and let people know that you are hurting. Otherwise, how can they know that you need help. Only by opening up to my work colleagues could they know that we weren’t managing. Time — When you are down in the weeds, when that horrendous, terrible thing has happened time does weird things. It freezes, loops back and replays. In quiet moments your mind replays the telling, the breaking bad. What if? What if? You keep on asking yourself. In a way you don’t want time to inch forward because you don’t want to forget. We had such little time with our baby girl — just three days in hospital — that we never wanted them to end, no matter how painful they were. Feeling the pain reminded us that she had been born, that she did exist, that she was real and not some half-remembered dream. Time can play tricks on you when you are grieving. You are going about your day and then you see a sign for a Father’s Day sale. Mark those moments, celebrate them. Celebrate Father’s Day and Mother’s Day and birthdays. Though they mark the passing of time these events bind you to the past as well, helping you remember. Not a day doesn’t go by when I don’t think of my baby girl, but sometimes those thoughts are fleeting glimpses. On these special days I can pause and see her again. Forgiveness — When Elizabeth died, we wanted someone to blame. Her death couldn’t have been a random event, it had to have been someone’s fault. And for years we laid the blame at the doctors and midwives. It was either that or blame ourselves. This meant that when she fell pregnant again, there was another level of angst every time we saw the obstetrician. Not only were we afraid that we might do something wrong, but we were also worried they would make a mistake too. Just waiting, with all those other pregnant women, smiling and laughing, not realizing what could happen, elevated my heart rate. It wasn’t until we learned to accept that what happened was nobody’s fault, could we feel more at ease. I also directed my anger towards the pediatrician that had broken the bad news In my head, she was incompetent and unworthy of being a doctor because she had failed. The logical part of me knew that could not be the case, that she would have tried all that she could, but still, I was angry. I had seen her just the once, for maybe a five minute conversation, but the image of her as this cruel demon, was how I remembered her. When I saw her again, five year or so later, I realized how wrong I could be. In some sick and twisted quirk of fate our third (live) daughter had stopped breathing the day after she was born and had to be resuscitated too. She was taken to the NICU and the team were exemplary. AS I sat there, and the day staff were handing over to the night staff, the consultant introduced herself to me. AS I looked at her, I knew I had seen her before. “We’ve met before,” I said,” you were the doctor that told me that our first daughter had died.” She was shocked and visibly crumpled. She, like all of us, was human, not some terrible monster, and deserved compassion too. Elizabeth’s death was not her fault. She had just borne witness.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want people to be kinder to each other. It is all too easy to get annoyed at someone or put someone down. What we don’t know is what they are going through, what their story is? If you had come up to me, just after Elizabeth had died, and asked me a question or even just directions, I might have mumbled something and ignored you and you would think I was just a mean-spirited curmudgeon, not a recently bereaved father. Be kind to those you meet.

I’d love to sit down and chat with Greg McKeown, the author of Essentialism. I’ve spent so much of my life trying, and failing, to multitask and fit it all in that I was blown away when I first read his book. I’m learning to focus on the disciplined pursuit of less, but better, and I’d love to chat with Greg about how to merge work life and real life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my work at www.dontforgetthebubbles.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!