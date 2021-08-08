Dr. Andrew Kanter of Intelligent Medical Objects: “We are learning about both the positive and negative sides of technology, and the health care system is catching up”

We need to focus on health, not illness, and recognize that the human health depends on a healthy ecosystem. Whether we focus on the epidemic of obesity and diabetes, the rise of zoonotic infections like COVID-19, or the widespread diseases of poverty and malnutrition, we have to conclude that our health cannot be separated from the health of our entire planet. Now called “One Health” by the World Health Organization, the interaction between human health, animal health, and the environment is being given new priority. One Health is making us look carefully at our food and transportation systems. We are learning about both the positive and negative sides of technology, and the health care system is catching up.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Andrew Kanter.

Dr. Andrew Kanter joined IMO in 1995 and now serves as the Chief Medical Officer. He provides thought leadership on IMO’s clinical roadmap and helps guide the company in addressing key challenges within the industry. He has also held the roles of Chief Operating Officer and President at IMO, and is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Biomedical Informatics and Clinical Epidemiology at Columbia University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a bit of a geek in college and medical school. I was always trying to use computers to improve my work. I operated one of the first computerized bulletin board services (BBSs) dedicate to Peace and the Prevention of Nuclear War and even created one of the very first multimedia CD-ROMs for first aid training. In my medical residency, I began working with Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc. (IMO) on an electronic health record (EHR) called HealthPoint ACS. I was convinced that technology could improve health care and during my Chief Resident year at Providence Medical Center in Seattle, we implemented an EHR for the residents. We learned quickly that if the technology was not populated with language clinicians could understand and relate to, they wouldn’t use it. That lead me to focus on terminology as a foundational enabling technology for healthcare.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been a lot of interesting stories, but I have always felt that I needed to be doing something that impacted health on a global level. I think one of the most impactful experiences was during the AIDS crisis in the mid-90’s. I had developed a clinical record and HIV database in South Africa, and we had collected data from large hospitals in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Combining the data allowed us to do observational research, and using a new type of analytics determined that supplementation with Vitamin B6 delayed onset to AIDS in Black South Africans. This was not known at the time, and it wasn’t until several years later when Harvard did a large-scale prospective randomized control trial in Tanzania that our result was confirmed. It was a great example of how working with clinicians to capture relevant data can be used to inform our knowledge and care.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It is definitely important not to take yourself too seriously. Being able to laugh at yourself is a great way to realize that you don’t always have all the answers or have to do everything right. Saying that, I can’t think of a specific example off the top of my head.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am not sure I have a favorite quote, but one of my key tenets is that “Truth can only be seen through the eyes of the many”. Everyone probably has heard of the parable of the blind men and the elephant. Each blind man can feel only a part of the whole, and it is only through their combined understanding that they can get a true “picture” of the elephant. This says a lot about being humble with your individual perspective, respecting the value that others bring to understanding reality, and the need for good communication. I heard a very powerful take on this parable during the movie “In and Of Itself” where the conversation was extended to include what the elephant must have been thinking!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There have been some really exciting developments since the start of the Pandemic involving a lot of new collaborations, and some new thinking about the nature of health globally. For me, the pandemic brought attention to the poor job we actually do in ensuring that the right data is being collected in our information systems and that data is of high quality and fit-for-purpose. Turning our attention back to what matters, rather than only what we will get paid for, is a very important and exciting shift. Doing that at a national and even global level, incorporating concepts like equity and diversity, means that healthcare will be more effective and reach those who need it the most.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

There are a lot of different ways to define that phrase. Each word implies something different. Excellence is not about knowing everything, it is about being willing to change, take in new information and constantly improve. Healthcare is about treating the whole patient, including their family and support network, and doing it in a way that promotes wellness — not just treating illness. Provider implies service, but service in a collaborative, non-paternalistic and non-judgmental way. Putting those three together would be my definition of an excellent healthcare provider!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

We learned a lot about our healthcare system, our political system and the interactions between them. We learned that what we thought we knew, we didn’t and we thought that the information that we were collecting would be useful, when it wasn’t. The healthcare system, particularly information systems, did not respond fast enough, the data was not as interoperable as we expected, and the type of data wasn’t always what we needed to respond to the changing requirements of the pandemic. We had expected that there would need to be changes, and the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures) was designed to address many of them. Cures was passed in 2016 but the final rules that impacted the healthcare system did not officially get announced until March 2020… right at the start of the pandemic. Cures called out additional requirements for interoperability of health information and penalties for those who do not share information when appropriate. The pandemic simply brought all of this into must sharper focus with thousands of lives on the line.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

I think it is important to differentiate between the system and the professionals working within the system. The healthcare providers, in the broadest sense, made a herculean effort and saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Understaffed, underequipped, and in many ways underinformed, they have battled one wave of this virus after another. There was quite a lot of discussion about provider burnout prior to the pandemic, but most clinicians just powered through the pandemic despite being at the end of their ropes. And we are not out of the woods yet. There is no question that the speed of development of not just one, but several, highly effective vaccines was unprecedented. That has allowed much of the United States to get close to a “normal” life. Unfortunately, that benefit is not shared by everyone equally and many countries have little to no access to the vaccines. The outbreaks now occurring in under-vaccinated communities continue to not only stress the healthcare system and those providing care but risks the emergence of a new variant which will put us all at risk again.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

We need to focus on health, not illness, and recognize that the human health depends on a healthy ecosystem. Whether we focus on the epidemic of obesity and diabetes, the rise of zoonotic infections like COVID-19, or the widespread diseases of poverty and malnutrition, we have to conclude that our health cannot be separated from the health of our entire planet. Now called “One Health” by the World Health Organization, the interaction between human health, animal health, and the environment is being given new priority. One Health is making us look carefully at our food and transportation systems. We are learning about both the positive and negative sides of technology, and the health care system is catching up. We need information systems which provide value to the clinicians and patients while at the same time providing information for research and new knowledge. There has always been a large gap between what we know about health, and what we practice. It often takes years, if not decades, for new understandings about diseases and treatments to make their way into the health care system widely. In addition, many of our learnings have come from expensive and time-consuming randomized controlled trials. Much of what we do within our health system is invisible and there are few systematic attempts to monitor and study health care delivery on a daily basis. There are some exceptions to this, both in the government and private sectors, where routinely collected data is analyzed for new insights. This is called a “Learning Health System.” However, there is a lot more to be done. We need our systems to reward outcomes not just services. One of the reasons why it is hard to build a Learning Health System, is that the data we typically collect is the wrong data. This is because the shift to electronic medical records and digitization of health happened alongside a raft of economic incentives and regulatory pressure that had very little to do with actual outcomes. In a Fee-for-Service health system, the data was used to maximize reimbursement and financial outcomes, not clinical outcomes. Doctors were paid to document more about what they were doing instead of what was happening with the patient. There is a growing shift to Value-Based Care, but most of the incentives still drive us to record the wrong sorts of things and this became very clear during the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to reach all of the people, not just those who can afford to access care. Another clear lesson from this pandemic is that we have a very fragmented health system, and a very unequal society. Although it was a change to see the pandemic initially impacting the wealthy countries of the world, compared to the usual pattern of infectious diseases more often disproportionately effecting the Global South, what we have seen within the US is a more traditional pattern where people of color and with fewer means have been dramatically more effected. We have seen this in terms of who gets sick, who is hospitalized and who is more likely to die. We also have seen it in regard to who is able to receive the best treatments or get vaccinated first. We need to recognize that human health is a complex interaction of spirit, mind and body, and that the body is combination of genes, other organisms (microbiome) and interactions with others.

Perhaps this is an extension of my first change: One Health. The more we dig deeply into our bodies and how they work, the more we understand that what we call our bodies is not at all what we thought they were. We have learned about the intimate connection between our minds and our physical natures. We have learned that we actually harbor more bacteria in our guts than we have cells in our bodies, and that these bacteria help us to absorb the right nutrients or fight off the bad bacteria that makes us sick. We have learned that the strongest indicator of happiness and longevity is actually how many meaningful connections we have others. All of these realizations bring us back to one inescapable conclusion: we are deeply interdependent.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

When I first became involved in health informatics, clinicians rarely used health information systems. The systems were designed primarily for billing and reimbursement and back-office personnel did most of the work and got most of the value from the information. When we built the one of the first EMRs, it was in the context of collecting data to drive clinical decision support. However, most of the development was driven primarily by the need for billing. When the HITECH act introduced the concept of “meaningful use” of health IT to receive incentive payments, it forced application providers to provide functionality to meet those requirements. Part of those requirements centered around capturing detailed information to drive quality measurement or to justify a certain billing level. So, it was natural that these incentives would take priority over learning health systems or clinical research. Clinicians were shouldering the burden of hundreds of clicks to document clinical care, but primarily to benefit someone else, not the patient or the provider. When COVID-19 hit and we went to look for how we could use the data in the EHR to answer questions about the pandemic, we realized that there was lots of documentation, but not of the right things related to the patient’s condition, the pathogenesis of the disease, or particular outcomes of concern. The Cures act started the process of focusing more on the patient and the sharing of information which was of value to the clinicians, but more needs to be done. There is a proposed Cures 2.0 Act that will further that realignment of incentives to incorporate public health and clinical research.

How do you think we can address the issue of inclusiveness in health care?

Equity in health care, like equity in society, is something that we have recently realized is sorely lacking. Working in the area of global health and development, I have seen first-hand how inequality has led to severe problems around the world. It is not possible to truly address the problems without understanding how that inequality impacts everything. While working in Africa, it was very clear that we couldn’t just measure outcomes of patients who came to the clinic. Like in many countries, the greater burden of disease falls outside of the traditional health care system. Many people never get counted because we don’t make the effort to go out to look for them. In Africa, we were only able to achieve the Millennium Development Goals in our villages by counting each and every person living in them, finding out what they needed and addressing those problems.

Equity is about giving each person the same opportunity even if they are coming from very different places. Health is the product of many different inputs, and it should be no surprise that we have more to do regarding equity. The COVID-19 pandemic showed that we were not doing a good job collecting the information we needed to target people at highest risk, or in the most need for help. We are now looking at how the social determinants of health (SDOH) like education, poverty, violence, race and gender impact existing problems and interventions. New diagnostic codes are being released for 2022 which better document SDOH and there are plans to ensure that SDOH is part of the required minimum data set of health care data across the US.

Being sensitive to, and capturing the data is the first step to addressing the problem. Prioritizing the understanding of SDOH and underlying equality will better position us to strive for equity in health care. Ensuring the proper access, addressing inequality, and actively engaging with people to provide better health care are the next steps.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

I think the most important thing we can do is to stop looking only at what is best for me, or my company, or my community. If we truly are as interdependent as science says we are, then we need to hold a bigger lens when we look at problems. We need to make choices which benefit the whole, not just ourselves. And this is not just about the 99%, it must be the 100%. All of us have a role to play, and all of us impact the health of everyone else on the planet. When seven billion people make even a few poor choices, we get into trouble pretty quickly. The other side of that is that when seven billion people start making the right choices, we also make things better pretty quickly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have been involved in quite a few movements in my time, including the prevention of nuclear war, climate change, and the like. I have spent some time trying to make sense of those experiences and my career so far, and if I wanted to encapsulate it all, it would go back to my quote about Seeing Truth through the Eyes of the Many. That we needed to be able to truly work together to solve our problems in an inclusive way. I wrote an article recently where I try to explain how I thought that health informatics fits into that bigger picture and can help save the planet, and ended with these words:

I truly believe that building interoperable systems that bring people together — overcoming boundaries of language, education and geography — to share their knowledge, experience and passion, can help us not only solve big problems in healthcare, but can help us solve the gravest threats to our survival: nuclear weapons and climate change. In these times, that gives me hope.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out our website IMOHealth.com, you can also follow me on Twitter @askanter and @imosolutions.

