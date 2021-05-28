Dr. Andrea Goeglein of Serving Success: “Don’t rush to look at photos”

Don’t rush to look at photos. That is right — don’t rush to look at the photos of all the good times. I was not ready. My husband was not ready. Pace yourself as slow as possible. Eventually, photos of the good will warm your heart.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewingAndrea T. Goeglein, PhD.

Andrea altered the truth of her age and got a job at a Wall Street brokerage firm at 14. By 24 she opened her first operating business — a Haagen-Dazs ice cream store in Reno, Nevada. Many businesses and a PhD in Organizational Psychology later she felt she had experienced enough stress and anxiety to be an expert. Today, Goeglein is a Success Catalyst , creator of the Don’t Die© book series and known as Dr. Success©

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born into a mostly first generation Italian family. I say mostly since 3 of my four grandparents were born in Italy. My Mom’s Mom was born in the United States of Italian immigrants. My paternal grandfather made custom made shoes. My Dad owned a butcher shop, as did his older brother., Mom was a homemaker, raising my three older brothers and myself, until I was in eighth grade. My Dad came from a family of 11 surviving siblings, my Mom hailed from a family of 14 surviving siblings and as I like to say, no one would ever confuse us for the Walton’s!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

How you talk about your life, is your life. That quote is one I have evolved to in my life and in my work. I realized that each time I answered the questions, “Who are you?” or “How are you?, I was giving information to the person who asked, but telling myself what I thought about myself and my life at that moment.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Unending (not always unwavering) Resilience.

Deep spiritual conviction. I know with every fiber of my being; I am never alone.

The desire to love and be loved.

My life and my life work is a path that has required me to be resilient in ways I sometimes wish I did not have to. I will pick one of the biggest business losses as an example. Everyone knows what happened in 2008 in the US.

At that time I owned two small hotels with my husband, and maintained my executive consulting business. In October 2008, our largest hotel was at 100% occupancy. Yet, regardless of the numbers in that moment, we knew the economy was in deep trouble. We just didn’t know, or could have imagined, how deep the trouble was..

To prove my point, on November 6, 2008, I crafted a welcome speech for my husband to deliver as the opening remarks at a fully-sponsored women’s conference I created at that hotel. The now infamous lines I wrote for him went like this: “Do not give up hope. Do not stop believing no matter the unknown, you can survive. Do not ever stop believing in your resilience. I was born at the height of the Great Depression. I have been fired at the onset of every major recession the US has ever faced, but this time I know I am safe since my wife is my boss.” Everyone laughed and the room was given permission in the moment to enjoy the day.

Five days later we won an award for good corporate citizenship in our hotel’s community. We were in the top 5% of successful operators in the hotel system. Ten days later we made a decision to give the hotel back to the lender. We knew we had lost half our net worth, we decided not to see if we would lose it all. My husband was 75 years old. I went on to create the trademarked Don’t Die book series and expand my consulting practice. At 86 my husband is the president of the board of CASA for Nevada (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in the foster care system).

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I come to this discussion with more experience than I wish and knowing I am more fortunate than many. I have my work that holds me accountable to using all the best psychology has to offer to live life. With that said, I also feel grief is the great impostor. It comes disguised as many things. Usually knowing it is grief is one of the last things to happen. But to your question. The example above is just one small, yes small example, of the many losses I have experienced in my life and in my marriage. 2020 alone had my business again deeply impacted, the loss of my Mom and final surviving parent, and the sudden death of my bonus son of 41 years of a brain hemorrhage. Our son was 56 years old; he had carried my only biological child from the birthing room to the nursery 36 years earlier. Having to tell his father that his son’s death was imminent was the most painful moment of grief in recent history. You see, 33 years ago, I had to deliver a similar message when I had to tell him that this same son at 19 was being diagnosed with aggressive cancer and he had to get to his son as quickly as possible.

What was the scariest part of that event?

As I look back 5 months today (we lost Scott on 11/22/20), there were two unbearably scary things. One was a real fear — and by real fear I mean there is actually an issue. I don’t have the best night driving eyes. Have not seen well at night since I was 30. In order to get to my husband to let him know that we were about to lose Scott, I had to drive 5 hours from California to Nevada. During that time the second scariest part took over. How was I going to tell him? How would he react? You see I had lived through my parents losing 2 of their 4 children. I kept playing over and over how my father’s life had been altered by my first brother’s death. My Dad was never the same. Now my husband was 86 and I had no idea how losing Scott would impact him — or me — or any of those who loved him. What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you? Honestly, that losing Scott would cause my husband to give up on life.

How did you react in the short term?

I did what I always do in crisis: I go into high-functioning overdrive. All I do is think about what has to happen next. I shut down my feelings completely. I don’t allow myself to feel very much at all.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? The same I use every day of my life: I pray. I write. I reach out to trusted friends.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Oh, healing is a state of being. I appreciate that I never really have to let go so much as continually evolve. I don’t put a time on it ending, but I know the painful parts will evolve if I keep my eye on the love that is all around me.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I am an extrovert, so talking is actually a form of internal processing. For me, talking about Scott or the situation actually helps — as long as I know I have a trusted listener. What I mean by that is I can trust the person will allow me to feel sad, feel mad, feel frustrated — and not change the feeling in the moment or give me all the ways their life sucks too. When someone shares their grief, it is not a competition to see whose life is worse. Just listen. Please.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I am true to one of my Don’t Die principles: Teach what you need to learn. When life gets tough, I employ the skills of a trained professional therapist. I also have an army of intuitives in my life. I am a long-time sponsor of Noetic.org that works to bridge the gap between science and consciousness. I do it all because getting back to a better, high performing feeling state is always my goal.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Respecting this is new — very new — what I can see and say is that having loving and complete relationships has allowed our family, Scott’s wife and children included, come to a level of acceptance faster than I could have ever imagined. I have spent the last 10 years preaching Don’t Die (meaning live every moment as your last) and I have been asked to see how that really works.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Respecting the losses of 2020 are fresh and I expect the learning to come over a lifetime, I will share one great awareness that happened. In 1985 when I lost my first brother to AIDS. My brother Wayne was one of the first 1,000 people in the world to die of AIDS. When Wayne died, I wept uncontrollably at his funeral. My brother also died after a year of isolation. I feel worse than 2020 since the fear of what AIDS was and where it came was totally unknown). My brother also died angry at me since I could not allow him to see my infant daughter. The pain was palpable, even writing about it 36 years later.. As an aside, yet now I see how it is connected, 10 months after my brother’s death, I and my daughter survived a near drowning event. During that event, after two failed attempts to get my daughter out of the pool, I made a conscious decision as we went down for the third time. I decided that if I could not save her, I would drift back down with her. I was not going to allow her to die without me. I did not know where she would go, but I did know I was going with her. I did not see lights, I did not have a spiritual awakening, it was just a decision. Clearly it worked out. However, this year I came to realize that whatever calm I had in the moment of making that decision to die if I needed to, has allowed me to transverse a life of many losses. I am at peace even when my life is not peaceful.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1. When the going gets tough, you better have tougher friends. When I think about my 5-hour drive in the dark to get to my husband last November, I remember what I did between all the praying. I called friends who I knew would keep me centered and focused to stay safe. They listened. They were as shocked as I was, they did not ask too many questions, they just listened. And they would not let me waiver in knowing I would be able to handle everything when I got home. Then over the weeks that followed they stayed the course with me. They were there then, they are there now. That is a big part of my being able to heal.

2. Return to your routines — that is what I did. The next morning, I did what I do every morning. I started my day in silence, with a cup of coffee, my journal, my spiritual readings. Did I cry? Of course, yet I quickly had something that did not change — my spiritual support was there no matter what happened.

3. Walk in nature. Be in silence. Stop taking in information. For me, when tragedy sticks, as extroverted as I am, I go more silent than ever. I found myself getting lost on walks with my phone off a lot in the weeks following Scott’s passing. Eventually I wrote a blog and that freed me a lot: https://servingsuccess.com/because-of-you-part-2/

4. Don’t rush to look at photos. That is right — don’t rush to look at the photos of all the good times. I was not ready. My husband was not ready. Pace yourself as slow as possible. Eventually, photos of the good will warm your heart.

5. Stay engaged with work you love. I am fortunate — through good times and worse times — I have work I love. I am excited by business and helping people, so denying myself that during times of loss is something I watch carefully. I do allow my envisioned superhero powers to carry me though: I help people transform their hearts so they can transform the hearts of those around them. Pretty corny a lot of the time, yet it gets me back into doing what I love faster. I remember having a client once — the president of a bank. Her husband was dying of ALS and I was trying to get her to cut back on her commitments. She stopped me mid sentence and said, “Andrea, on most days my work is what allows me to handle everything. I know I am not saving lives when I give a loan or help a business, but at least for that moment, I can forget what is waiting for me at home.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I will go back to my articulated superpower: I transform hearts that transform the world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂 Michelle Obama I understand the potential is slim, yet I don’t believe in giving up on an aspiration just because it may never happen. I admire her devotion to family at every level, her drive, her professional background, and we share a deep belief in the healing power of food and nutrition. That is who I will meet.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!