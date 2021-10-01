Dr. Amit Gosalia Of West Valley Hearing Center: “Communication”

This is relevant for your patients as well as your teams. The ability to communicate the need for your patient to take your recommendations is imperative for them to receive the best healthcare. On the other side, your teams can’t read your mind. Over-communicating is better than under-communicating so that mistakes aren’t made that can sacrifice patient care.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Amit Gosalia.

Dr. Amit Gosalia has been a proven leader in the audiology profession from the state level to the national level & even internationally. He has been invited to speak to physician groups, news channels, national and international conferences, along with mentoring future doctors and current doctors in the profession across the US.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I knew from a very young age, I wanted to be a doctor. My father is a, now retired, Cardiologist and all of his friends were physicians. I was surrounded by it. I manifested that when I grew up, I would be a doctor. After moving back home after 4 years at the University of Arizona, searching for what I was going to do with my life, I ended up meeting a lady who sold hearing aids in Phoenix. She wore a lab coat and had, what I thought, a stethoscope around her neck. “I’m like a doctor who helps people hear” was all I needed to hear to jump 2 feet in. However, after over a year of working with her, I realized I needed some didactic education in the hearing sciences, known as “audiology”. She was not an audiologist, in fact, she didn’t even have a college degree — not quite the doctor after-all.

After graduating from rival Arizona State University, I made a handshake deal with a doctor to see patients and eventually buy her out after 5 years. Unfortunately for everyone, her husband passed away, right at 4.5 years and our handshake deal fell through. However, this ended up being a blessing in disguise. I knew little about business at this point, and if I had purchased that business, it most likely would have failed. However, as the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens.

In 2007, that door opened. There was a small practice in Vancouver Washington, looking to hire a doctor and the owners wanted to eventually transition out. On paper, it looked great, however it was almost an identical situation to my first attempt at purchasing a private practice, join the practice and buy my way in after 5 years…but this time we signed legal documents! 5 years is a long time and the anticipation started weighing down on me. After 4 years my wife Charmi and I purchased the business and got to work. We engulfed ourselves within the community, following our philanthropic spirit, and the community responded in kind. We both joined numerous non-profits, volunteered on boards, got involved with civic leaders and networked at every opportunity we could! The term ‘audiology’ became a household term in Vancouver WA thanks to all the PR we did.

We ‘3Xd’ the practice, meaning we grew the private practice to 3 times what it was, and in 2017 decided to sell the practices for a substantial sum and move to Los Angeles where I’ve now partnered at West Valley Hearing Center. I’ve taken those lessons and have applied them here, and we’ve seen steady growth year over year.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

The main motivation for me didn’t happen at the beginning of my career. I first approached my career with the wrong, comfortable mindset that I would just go into the clinic, and the patients would just be there. I had little motivation to become uncomfortable. It wasn’t until my first boss’ husband passed away in 2007, and we were unable to move forward with the purchase of her practice that I knew I had to make some changes. I gave her a 12 month notice, out of respect. I became inspired in a different way, I had to find motivation to succeed and realize that I had to control my own destiny. It was at that point that I went all in.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

For a few years, I thought sleeping 4 hours a night was the way to go. I also thought drinking at the end of the day was a good idea. I quickly learned that both were not healthy, and my mind wasn’t focused. In 2018, I changed my lifestyle completely. I cut out the alcohol, went to a healthier diet (low carbs, more plant-based) and started exercising daily. Losing 60 lbs in 7 months by just doing these activities gave me a healthy body and a healthy mind. However, I was having difficulty keeping up with all of my tasks. So, I started setting aside some time in the morning before I started exercising, to focus on my day ahead and any global tasks/projects that I needed to attend to. Using technology to help, I started submitting articles, chapters, interviews, and my own blogging ahead of schedule. This short 30 minutes a day gave me clarity. The healthy body, healthy mind and the reflection has helped me tremendously, and I credit these changes to my success.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Entrepreneurship and business ownership are full of challenges, so to choose one from many is tough! I feel like I’ve started over so many times, however, here’s one I’ve mentioned above. I put a lot of trust in people, so when I make handshake deals, I expect folks to honor them. Early in my career, I made that handshake deal, and as I mentioned earlier, it fell apart for a reason I could not and will not blame her for. Since her husband passed away so suddenly, she needed to hold onto that practice. The lesson from that tragic event was to stop making deals that aren’t written down, i.e. contracts. I have a handful of attorneys who I rely on for every deal that comes my way, or that I propose to others. It’s the only way to protect myself, and I highly recommend it to any entrepreneur and/or business owner!

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Some of the work I’ve done to make an impact on my fellow doctors and the public have been occurring locally, nationally and internationally. Locally, in one of the largest cities in the world (Los Angeles), I’ve organized meetings to gather local doctors to discuss what’s happening within the profession. I’m a committee member of the state association to help move forward state-wide initiatives. I’ve been a board member or president of some of our national organizations to promote audiology as the gold standards for hearing and balance care. In the US currently we are promoting the Medicare Audiologists Access and Services Act (MAASA) which will improve access to hearing and balance care for Medicare beneficiaries. You can learn more about this at www.chooseaudiology.org.

Finally, I’ve spoken internationally to audiology organizations in the UK, India, South Africa, etc, about topics near and dear to their countries’ audiologists. What we have been able to do, and hopefully my small contributions are helping, is to promote audiology as a household name internationally, so that when you think about hearing loss, tinnitus and/or balance disorders, you think of audiology.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My passion is helping others, plain and simple. I grew up with that mindset, volunteering in hospitals, care-centers, and even spoon-feeding patients who couldn’t do it themselves. I work with audiology doctoral students and practice owners to teach/mentor them to success. Whether it’s through teaching, speaking engagements, conferences like AudBoss, interviews like this one, and/or my business consulting, my goal is to help students and doctors succeed. Why is it imperative they succeed? If they succeed, then their patients are being taken care of, and that’s why it’s worth doing everything that I do.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

You’re going to hear this a lot from me, but leadership, passion and empathy are the three character traits I possess.

Your team is your greatest asset along with potentially your greatest liability. A great team can grow your business, be fairly independent, invest in the business’ growth and even reduce the stressors of being an owner. Conversely, a terrible team can misinterpret messages, not embody your mission or vision statement, cause significant mistakes and/or ruin your business.

Your patients’ success starts from the moment they find your practice, to the moment they leave your practice. Every step along that journey and every team-member responsible for that part of that journey must be dialed-in on how to create a successful patient experience. The ability to lead and inspire your teams is critical to your success.

Owning a practice is not a job, and if others feel that way, perhaps they’ve made a terrible career mistake. As co-founder of the AudBoss group (the largest independent group of private practice owners in the hearing care space), I have the honor of working with hundreds of private practice owners, and one core tenet is that we are not only passionate about the independence of private practice, but also passionate about leading, growing, inspiring and providing the best patient care possible. With that exceptional patient care, our practices continue to thrive.

Finally, it’s important to remember to be empathetic. If you want to succeed in private practice, you must put patient care at the top of the list. I have shared my quote often, “If you take care of your patients, the business will come” and what that means is that if your patients are taken care of, listened to, and have had their questions answered, they will continue to support your practice, recommend their friends and family members to your practice and even tell their primary care physicians. Private practice survives by treating our patients with the utmost care, so we must care the most for our patients.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Since I’m an audiologist, a doctor who specializes in hearing and tinnitus, my definition of wellness has to do with these two issues. Regarding hearing, wellness means the ability to communicate with family and friends, being part of the conversation and not isolating one-self in noisy environments. I work with our two national audiology associations the Academy of Doctors of Audiology (ADA) and the American Academy of Audiology (AAA). With tinnitus, wellness means that we can manage or eliminate that noise in your head/ears (note: there is no cure, but there is treatment). For more information, and arguably the only site to get the most accurate information about tinnitus is the American Tinnitus Association (www.ATA.org).

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

With 15% of the adult population (~37 million) suffering with some form of hearing loss and ~50 million Americans suffering with some form of tinnitus, this is not a small issue. It takes someone almost 7 years of suffering before they do something about their hearing issues. More recent with Covid19 and the vaccines, we are seeing a spike in patients with tinnitus. Unfortunately, we are also hearing about people taking their own lives due to the detrimental effects of tinnitus, and it is imperative to know that there is HOPE. Seeing an audiologist who specializes in hearing loss and/or tinnitus is key to one’s wellness. There is NO reason someone should be suffering when there is help available.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

This is a huge topic of conversation recently, and as I stated earlier, your team doesn’t work unless everyone is on board. I usually speak about leading and communicating with your team. What I need may be different than what they need. When we made the hard decision to close the office for 4 weeks in 2020 for everyone’s safety and mental wellness, one of our team members asked if she could continue coming in a couple hours a day to take care of those patients who needed us! Knowing what they need is critical in providing the best mental and physical wellness. The other things we had done are providing plenty of masks for our team and patients, including clear masks so patient with hearing loss could still read our lips. Finally, something we thought would help was to provide remote work, however, for us, that wasn’t an issue.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Leadership

John Maxwell says, “Everything rises and falls on leadership” and this is the truth. We empower our team to be leaders at every position, from the patient care coordinator to the biller to the doctors. Your patients’ interactions with each of your teams can make or break your relationship with your patients! As Dave Ramsey also shared, JUST LEAD!

Communication

This is relevant for your patients as well as your teams. The ability to communicate the need for your patient to take your recommendations is imperative for them to receive the best healthcare. On the other side, your teams can’t read your mind. Over-communicating is better than under-communicating so that mistakes aren’t made that can sacrifice patient care.

Determination

I know what I need to do to be successful, which is taking care of my patients using best practices and bending backwards for my patients. Sometimes I will stay back to see a patient afterhours or give them my email address to reach out on the weekends, because I’m determined to ensure their success!

Passion

“If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” is a quote I love to share. There is nothing worse than going into your clinic dreading the day. That dread shows and that energy spreads throughout the clinic, including to your patients. It’s easy to say do what you love, but you have bills to pay, however, honestly, if you don’t love what you quickly find what it is you truly love and pursue it.

Empathy

Empathy doesn’t mean you have to go through what your patients are going through, however, you must listen and understand their problems. Another quote, “They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” is the foundation of my practice and I do care about their health and wellness. The number of times I’ve heard from patients about how another provider whether its another audiologist, otolarngologist, primary care, etc, is shocking. We are in healthCARE! You have to care and if you do, then the business will come!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, this is a loaded question! I’ve done numerous proclamations to the cities, interviews, podcasts, articles, speaking engagements, however, I am only limited to the reach of those mediums. People don’t realize that if you have tinnitus (ringing in the ears) there is help available by seeing an audiologist who specializes in tinnitus. Over 90% of my patients with tinnitus, leave my office with no ringing in the ears, and some of the rest, with some treatment plan. Additionally, we tend to show more grace to those with vision loss, but we mock or get frustrated with those with hearing loss. Hearing loss has such a negative stigma that my goal is to shatter that stigma and promote audiology to the masses.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many great people who I look up to and respect. I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to meet and eat with some very influential people, living in West Los Angeles helps! One of the most inspirational people I’ve ever listened to is Sara Blakely. Her passion, determination, sacrifice and focus are infectious! Along with her, at the table (because you didn’t know this was a table of 4), would be Tony Robbins (who by the way, has a fascinating interview with Sara Blakely online), and Elon Musk. I love stories of hustlers, dreamers and success, and these three embody those ideals! I’ll pick up the check.

