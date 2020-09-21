Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr.Amir Hashemloo Discusses Ways To Avoid Burnout as a Cosmetic Doctor

An article on stress and burnout

Amir Hashemloo is a cosmetic doctor born and raised in Tehran, Iran. He is best known  for his custom  method for correcting  the eye and eyebrow frame.

As a physician, Amir has faced a large number of stressful situations that have given him a unique perspective  of  life.

In this article, he reveals the methods he has employed to  overcome all of these setbacks and become  the successful individual he is today. 

Handling Stress

Stress has a nasty way of creeping into our daily lives and playing havoc with our health and our emotions. When we’re overstressed, we suddenly have less patience for those around us. As humans, we experience stressful situations throughout the course of our lives; But what really matters is how we handle these problems.  

keeping a positive attitude towards life is the first thing that helps Amir alleviate stress. People with a positive outlook approach life  challenges and the rough situations they go through with confidence and are sure they can deal with them. He also believes exercising regularly and eating  healthy, well balanced meals everyday can help prevent burnout.

Another stress management hack is avoiding answering to requests that create stress and anxiety and, most importantly, learning how to manage your time. Not only will this make you more productive, but it will also help prevent total burnout.

Our lives will always be filled with stress. The trick to combating it is to take time out for ourselves, indulge in a few comforting things we love and allow ourselves the freedom to say no to the business of life, and enjoy the people and things we already have.

Overcoming Setbacks 

Successful people don’t become that way overnight. What most people see at a glance-happiness, wealth, a great career, purpose-is the result of hard work and hustle over time.The success journey involves the process of working through each step to arrive at the next one, with each step motivating and inspiring you to press on without fail.

My first and most important advice for someone striving to achieve success is being consistent, keep going on no matter how big difficulties and barriers are because no obstacles can halt your success”.  

Staying focused

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” 

—Walt Disney

Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope, because no one else is going to do it for you.  Amir offers the following advice on how to keep focus.

Believe in your ideas and closely pursue your dreams. Whatever you do, always look at the bigger picture. The only way to succeed is to learn how to balance life. You will fail a few times, so get rid of your fear of failure and develop  an unwavering resolution to succeed.”

    Chukwuma Agugbue, Copywriter at Naijablogguy

    I've always had a knack for storytelling!
    Hi there, I'm Chukwuma Agugbue. I'm a copywriter and, a blogger.
    I Interview individuals who've achieved some sort of success in their field- Actively building a knowledge base for Millenials

