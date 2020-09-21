Dr.Amir Hashemloo Discusses Ways To Avoid Burnout as a Cosmetic Doctor

Amir Hashemloo is a cosmetic doctor born and raised in Tehran, Iran. He is best known for his custom method for correcting the eye and eyebrow frame.

As a physician, Amir has faced a large number of stressful situations that have given him a unique perspective of life.

In this article, he reveals the methods he has employed to overcome all of these setbacks and become the successful individual he is today.

Handling Stress

Stress has a nasty way of creeping into our daily lives and playing havoc with our health and our emotions. When we’re overstressed, we suddenly have less patience for those around us. As humans, we experience stressful situations throughout the course of our lives; But what really matters is how we handle these problems.

keeping a positive attitude towards life is the first thing that helps Amir alleviate stress. People with a positive outlook approach life challenges and the rough situations they go through with confidence and are sure they can deal with them. He also believes exercising regularly and eating healthy, well balanced meals everyday can help prevent burnout.

Another stress management hack is avoiding answering to requests that create stress and anxiety and, most importantly, learning how to manage your time. Not only will this make you more productive, but it will also help prevent total burnout.

Our lives will always be filled with stress. The trick to combating it is to take time out for ourselves, indulge in a few comforting things we love and allow ourselves the freedom to say no to the business of life, and enjoy the people and things we already have.

Overcoming Setbacks

Successful people don’t become that way overnight. What most people see at a glance-happiness, wealth, a great career, purpose-is the result of hard work and hustle over time.The success journey involves the process of working through each step to arrive at the next one, with each step motivating and inspiring you to press on without fail.

“My first and most important advice for someone striving to achieve success is being consistent, keep going on no matter how big difficulties and barriers are because no obstacles can halt your success”.

Staying focused

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

—Walt Disney

Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope, because no one else is going to do it for you. Amir offers the following advice on how to keep focus.

Believe in your ideas and closely pursue your dreams. Whatever you do, always look at the bigger picture. The only way to succeed is to learn how to balance life. You will fail a few times, so get rid of your fear of failure and develop an unwavering resolution to succeed.”