Dr. Amelia Reigstad: “Equality ”

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Amelia Reigstad.

Dr. Amelia Reigstad, Ph.D. is a passionate change agent, corporate trainer and coach with two decades of industry experience. She has spoken on a global scale at many professional events and conferences and has taught a variety of PR and communications courses across the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. With a passion for helping others, she consults and educates business professionals on the importance of understanding effective communication in the workplace, and how this leads to employee engagement, organizational improvements and increase of productivity. As the founder of The Women Empowerment Series, she inspires and encourages women to use their voice to initiate change. Visit www.ameliareigstad.com to learn more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I am originally from Vancouver, B.C. Canada, with a background and education in public relations and communications. Through working in corporate settings to running my own PR consultancy and educating up and coming professionals as a university professor, my passion lies with helping others find their communication purpose. Fast forward and I now call Minneapolis, Minnesota home where I am a sought-after expert in effective communication and work with organizations and individuals to increase communication in the workplace. One of the biggest life experiences that most shaped my current self was being diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 32. Life threw me a giant curveball and told me to SLOW DOWN. I was extremely fortunate it was caught early and I am grateful for the lessons learned and perspectives gained through that experience.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Given our experience living through a global pandemic, we had to learn to adapt quickly to change. Working remotely is here to stay and employers need to be able to pivot, adapt and offer flexibility to their employees. A lot of organizations are hiring freelancers compared to full-time employees so I can see this continuing and artificial intelligence could also disrupt the way we are accustomed to working. The key for employers is to recognize these challenges and view them as opportunities.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I have spent the past 15 years as a university professor, have my doctorate and am extremely passionate about knowledge and education so I’m pretty sure you could guess my answer to this question. YES! Go to college. Of course, there are many celebrities, millionaires and billionaires who never stepped foot on a college campus but having an education is so important. By having a college degree, opportunities are endless and to be honest, how many job postings are out there that don’t require at least some type of education? There are plenty of non-traditional ways to earn an education and not rack up college loan debt and there are jobs available. Plus, it’s more than earning an education. Life experiences gained at college are priceless.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Despite my passion for education, there is also something to be said about — “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” I am a firm believer in networking and building relationships. Not only in college but as we all continue our career path. Job seekers need to adjust their mindset and step away from hours spent searching jobs on the Internet to find something that fits their talents and interests. Who do you know in the field you are interested in? How can your circle of connections help you find the perfect job? Rely on your friends, colleagues, past professors and mentors when looking for employment opportunities.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

As much as AI may be our reality, it’s disheartening. Removing connections to individuals disrupts humanity and I hope that people can still plan their careers and enter positions that utilizes their talent and expertise. Communication and building relationships are key. I certainly don’t want to be around when the world is run by robots!

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes, absolutely! Employees have demonstrated that they can work at home and be just as productive as if they were in the office. Working remotely or in mixed modalities is here to stay.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Understanding the need for vaccine mandates and testing as well as societal norms pertaining to women disproportionately taking on the share of housework, childcare, etc. are important considerations to really support a global workforce in a variety of different work modalities.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

For the employers, the most difficult thing to accept will be how working in different modalities will affect the bottom line of an organization. Communication is key when it comes to the future of work and everyone within the organization needs to be on the same page. For the most part, I believe employees have adapted well to changes from the pandemic (remote work, etc.) but ensuring boundaries are set and work/life balance is a priority may be difficult for some.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Yes, of course but organizations can’t do this alone and need to depend on policymakers for adequate change to happen. Issues can be addressed through communication but organizations need the tools to be able to help their employees.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

My optimism is around the opportunity to take risks and be creative in the way we work. In the words of Glennon Doyle — we can do hard things. The pandemic certainly has taught us there are different and sometimes better ways of doing things.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I believe there are always jobs available. It may not be your dream job or exactly what you want to be doing but there are jobs and dropping out of the workforce may cause other challenges. Education and building skills are critical to our workforce.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Transparent Communication — Open, honest and transparent communication is key to the success of any organization. Understanding not only your own communication style but the communication styles of others can help to improve employee engagement, increase productivity and organizational effectiveness. It positively impacts business operations. Flexibility — Offering flexibility is key for the future of work. Employees have demonstrated over the past 18+ months that they don’t have to be in the office to be productive. Offering different work modalities will significantly impact employee engagement and retention. Authenticity — We are constantly invited to be ourselves in a wide variety of situations. Having the ability to be our authentic selves in both our personal and professional life is incredibly important. Diversity & Inclusion — Recognizing the importance of and moving D&I efforts forward within organizations will be an ongoing trend for the future of work. Hopefully we will get to a point in time where our environments simply are diverse and inclusive. Equality — Positioning more women in leadership positions with organizations is necessary to close the gender gap and create a more equal and balanced workforce.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Live your life to the fullest” — As cliché as this life lesson quote may be, I truly believe in it. Be flexible, adapt and modify. Be kind and considerate. Life is too short to be doing anything that doesn’t make you happy. I recently changed career paths after 15+ years of teaching at the university level to get back to my entrepreneurial roots, build my communication and coaching business and write a book — all to live my life to the fullest.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Glennon Doyle. She’s inspiring, fierce and I love what she represents.

