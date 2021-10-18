Dr. Amelia Reigstad: “Create Balance”

Create Balance — Some will say work/life balance doesn’t exist and I believe this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Taking some time to do something you love is so important for our mental and physical well-being; even if it’s just a walk around the block.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Amelia Reigstad, Ph.D.

Dr. Amelia Reigstad, Ph.D. is a passionate change agent, corporate trainer and coach with two decades of industry experience. She has spoken on a global scale at many professional events and conferences and has taught a variety of PR and communications courses across the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. With a passion for helping others, she consults and educates business professionals on the importance of understanding effective communication in the workplace, and how this leads to employee engagement, organizational improvements and increase of productivity. As the founder of The Women Empowerment Series, she inspires and encourages women to use their voice to initiate change. Visit www.ameliareigstad.com to learn more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I am originally from Abbotsford B.C. Canada, with a background and education in public relations and communications. Through working in corporate settings to running my own PR consultancy and educating up and coming professionals as a university professor, my passion lies with helping others find their communication purpose. Fast forward and I now call Minneapolis, Minnesota home where I am a sought-after expert in effective communication and work with organizations and individuals to increase communication in the workplace.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Growing up I was always involved with my community, school and I was ALWAYS talking. Perhaps that’s why a career in communications was so fitting. Having a passion for gender equality also allowed me to focus my career on women empowerment and inspiring and encouraging women to use their voice to initiate change.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the biggest life experiences that happened since I began my career was being diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 32. Life threw me a giant curveball and told me to SLOW DOWN. I was extremely fortunate it was caught early and I am grateful for the lessons learned and perspectives gained through that experience.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being authentic in every possible way is incredibly important and has been my anchor since my melanoma diagnosis (hence my purple mohawk where the scar on my forehead is very visible). We are constantly invited to be ourselves in any given situation, so I have let go of society expectations and have built my personal and business brand on being my authentic self.

Being organized by developing processes that work for me such as generating lists, schedules and calendars is key. Having the ability to communicate effectively and multi-task are also traits that have been most instrumental to my success.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Because it is ingrained in society. There is so much pressure and expectations of women to follow the status quo and when we stray from the path, we are labeled as disrupters. Women who challenge and disrupt the status quo certainly can make others feel uncomfortable. That isn’t an assumption.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Early in my career, I was involved in a conversation that required me to stick up for myself. My male boss at the time reprimanded me in public and said, “If you want to have a career in communications, you better learn how to communicate.” He was chauvinistic and quite contrary to his own beliefs, was a horrible communicator. He didn’t like that I spoke my mind and I left the organization shortly after.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I am a firm believer in authenticity and feel women need to be themselves in any given situation. Being authentic involves transparency, integrity and vulnerability and it’s not easy to put ourselves out there at times but we are constantly invited to be ourselves, so what if we just were? Being an effective and empathetic communicator is also a way to shift power dynamics.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Society needs to recognize the immense ability of women and shift power dynamics within organizations to create more gender equality.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

There have been plenty of conversations I have been a part of where because I was a woman, my opinion or idea didn’t matter. I have been spoken down to in meetings, work not recognized, etc. These struggles are why gender equality is so important to me and why I completed my Ph.D. on gender differences in the workplace.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

It can be challenging for women to receive the same level of respect men do, not only from a workplace perspective but life in general. From a political perspective, look at the issues women still face with abortion and not having the ability to make decisions for themselves. Are there any laws that tell men what they can and can’t do with their bodies?

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Absolutely. I was accepted into my Ph.D. program and found out two weeks later I was pregnant with my first child. Completing my Ph.D., working full-time and becoming a first-time mom was challenging. Thank goodness I have always been good at multi-tasking and have a supportive husband.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Happiness and passion. I got to a point where I was no longer passionate about what I was doing which led to also being unhappy. Once I embarked on a new career trajectory, I had greater balance between my work and personal life.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s an interesting question and goes back to something I said earlier about societal pressure and expectations placed on women. Beauty and appearance wouldn’t be a topic of conversation in a series focused on powerful men, it just wouldn’t so work still needs to be done from a societal perspective where women feel they need to place any emphasis on appearance. Sometimes I like to dress up, sometimes I am in jeans and a t-shirt. And heck, with covid, sometimes I am in my pajamas. There is a time and place for dressing up or dressing down. I don’t necessary think beauty is superficial per say but I’d like to believe that value isn’t placed on what a woman looks like. It certainly has nothing to do with whether she gets a job done.

How is this similar or different for men?

I don’t believe men are as focused on appearance because they don’t have to be. There isn’t an overall societal pressure to look a certain way. That said, there are plenty of men who like to look nice, wear certain clothing, etc. but it’s different because there isn’t the same emphasis placed on beauty for men as there is on women.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be Authentic — We are constantly invited to be ourselves in a wide variety of situations. Having the ability to be our authentic selves in both our personal and professional life is incredibly important. Communicate — Being an open, honest and transparent communicator is key to thrive and succeed as a powerful woman. Understanding not only your own communication style but the communication styles of others can help to improve all relationships. Know your Worth — Know what you are good at and the value you provide. Don’t be afraid to be confident. Confidence does not equal arrogance. Fight for What’s Right — Creating more gender balance within society is necessary for equality. Keep standing up, keep speaking up and change is inevitable. Create Balance — Some will say work/life balance doesn’t exist and I believe this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Taking some time to do something you love is so important for our mental and physical well-being; even if it’s just a walk around the block.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

She has now passed, but I would have loved to have had lunch with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. What a spitfire she was!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.