Dr. Amanda Chay of The Natural Path Clinic: “Trust in the process”

Trust in the process. — If you are providing the best care you can, people are getting better, and you are genuinely interested in your patients well being your practice will grow. When you are starting out there will be days where you are more busy and days where you are less busy and it can be easy to fall into periods of doubt when these days happen.

As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Amanda Chay, ND.

Dr. Amanda Chay is a Naturopathic Physician and serial entrepreneur. Running a busy clinic, online hormone education platform, and stress support supplement company she has first hand knowledge of what it takes to grow a successful business that is sustainable to your health. She also helps entrepreneurs step into their role as CEO and get their time + freedom back while running thriving wellness businesses.

After 4+ years of being a doctor and CEO, and 8+ years of post secondary education, she has seen the devastating effects chronic stress & overwhelm have on our business, health, and happiness.

Dr. Chay is on a mission to help more people, especially wellness providers, change their hustle mindset and create a life that lights them up so they can empower their patients & colleagues to do the same.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are?

Thank you so much for having me, I am excited to be here!

I am a Naturopathic Physician with a practice in Rossland, BC, Canada. I grew up in the middle of Canada where -40C weather and giant mosquitoes were the norm. I started working in fine dining restaurants when I was 14 to save for university, and was the first person in my family to get a university degree and become a doctor.

I was actually originally thinking of pursuing a career in dentistry but after shadowing many dentists I ended up in an office where I fainted during a tooth extraction, immediately ending my desire to pursue this vocation.

With this forced reflection I started asking around about other career paths and learned about Naturopathic Medicine. I had never heard of such a thing and spent hours interviewing NDs to learn more about the field. I learned it was a combination of both science (physiology & pathology) and psychology (how our emotions and stress affect our wellbeing).

My mom had Ulcerative Colitis my entire life and I saw how diet and stress affected her symptoms. This reinforced the connection between mind, body, and diet and the importance of addressing the entire person when treating chronic conditions. Her life inspired me to choose a career that teaches people how to balance their stress, diet, and lifestyle so they too could live happy, healthy lives.

I’m a huge fan of mentorship throughout one’s career. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Who has been your biggest mentor? What was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

I absolutely love mentorship and have had a ton of mentors over the years who have each helped me in my different businesses in different ways.

However, for creating a successful practice, my biggest mentor was Dr. Karley Denoon, ND. She spent time with me each month reviewing patient conditions that I did not have experience with to help me navigate these cases and provide the best possible care. She truly taught me that providing exceptional care is the key to creating a thriving private practice. She also taught me the value of reaching out and writing letters to other practitioners to collaborate, ensure the treatments I offered were evidenced based, and always look at the patient and not the condition. When starting out I would often ask ‘what is a good treatment for x’ and she would say ‘it depends on the patient’. I used to find it so frustrating but it taught me to ask a lot of questions and be super thorough in my intakes so I could truly provide personalized and effective care.

What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

Originally, I was not actually planning to start my own practice. My husband and I were on a mission to find a place we loved first over moving for a job and fell in love with small towns close to the mountains. However, it was difficult to find an associate position because there is usually only one ND in each town. I decided to take the leap and start my own business when the opportunity to buy an existing practice was presented to me. The practice I took over was still hand writing receipts and tallying sales by hand at the end of the week (in 2017!) so there was a lot of work that needed to be done to shift it into an efficient office that continues to grow with a 7+ week waiting list.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

From a clinic perspective, the most interesting and unexpected thing that happened since I began my career was the pandemic.

It was definitely unexpected and I went from offering in person services to everything online overnight. I had already started offering virtual group medicine programs which was super helpful during some of the downs we experienced during the pandemic. Many practitioners reached out inquiring how I created these online programs which branched into me helping other wellness providers diversify their income, an opportunity that was unexpected and was brought on by the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic I was also starting to experience that familiar path to burnout and was considering moving some appointments online so I could work from home. All of the changes actually ended up being an awesome opportunity to see if I liked working from home (which I do). I believe it would have taken me years to actually implement working from home without the push from the pandemic.

Because it is a “helping profession”, some healthcare providers struggle with the idea of “monetization.” How do you address the business aspect of running a medical practice? Can you share a story or example?

I honestly still struggle with this sometimes, and it is a constant internal debate. The issue is that we all want to be healthcare professionals to help as many people as possible and as a society we are trained that wanting money in exchange for helping someone is bad (especially in Canada where you don’t have to pay out of pocket for conventional healthcare!). We are also in a ton of debt from school so I think there is pressure to make money but also the pressure that having a successful business might make you appear greedy or not concerned with patient well being.

However, the truth is that if you don’t have a successful business or are burned out and constantly stressed about finances you won’t be able to help anyone to the best of your ability. Would you rather work all hours of the day for little pay and give everyone horrible care or have a successful business model where you could have a balance of seeing enough patients to be financially comfortable while also giving each patient your best?

One way I deal with it is to make sure I provide free educational content so as many people can gather information about their health as possible, even if they can’t afford to see me. I also like offering less expensive health education courses that those who cannot afford to see me in person can access. My plan in the future, once more student debt is paid, is to also start offering free visits once per month, and donate to more medical charities.

When I started out I was not charging for acute phone calls, hours replying to emails, or referral letters but was completely burned out. I was so scared to implement policies that would require patients to pay for this extra time but I realized that being behind schedule or stressed out because I was spending unpaid time with someone wasn’t fair to me or my other patients. Having policies in place has created more fairness for patients and patients also see my time as more valuable and are therefore more respectful of it.

You need money to run a practice (pay for rent, utilities, etc.), hire good employees, and grow your business. If you aren’t making money you literally cannot do any of these things which would mean you can’t help patients. As long as you are being ethical and not recommending people come for extra visits when they don’t need to or selling them things they don’t need, it’s important to view money as simply a societal accepted exchange for your services.

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

This is a great question! Yes, it is a constant balancing act and I think many people don’t realize how much behind the scenes work is involved in running a medical practice.

The way I balance this is being really strategic and efficient with my time, having good boundaries and trying to keep these roles separate. I batch my hours to make sure I have time dedicated to working both in & on my business. I will see patients for a certain amount of time back to back (usually 5 hours), reserve some time at the end of that to finish charts then have a few hours at the end or beginning of the day for other business specific tasks (marketing, expanding, outsourcing, educating, etc.). I also schedule no patient days so I can get caught up on all of the behind the scenes work. This is super important for growing a practice because the key to growth is providing exceptional care and if I schedule catch up days it means when I am seeing patients I can be fully present without burnout or business stress affecting me.

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it?

Aside from finances, the biggest struggle was trying to run a practice based on someone else’s business model. I took over a practice from a retiring doctor, however I quickly realized that she was running her business in a way that did not align with my values and it was a practice that was running on a few core patients instead of an actively growing patient population.

I was starting out completely alone and had no idea how to run a business (they definitely don’t spend a lot of time teaching you that in school!). I was trying to continue to practice in her style because I was told that this is what I needed to do and because I didn’t have another reference for what to do or how to run a business. I also took over her receptionist who was a terrible fit for me and I was doing her job and my job plus trying to run all of the business operations.

I was going to bed with anxiety, waking up with anxiety, and literally cried some days before seeing patients because I felt completely overwhelmed and knew I wasn’t showing up in the way I wanted to for my patients.

To overcome this I did a complete rehaul. I made a decision to replace the receptionist with someone who could handle a lot more and ensure that my job was just seeing patients and business tasks they couldn’t do instead of me doing everything. I also updated all of the systems, changed the way I worked with patients, and changed my patient schedule so I actually had time to work on my business instead of feeling like a chicken with my head cut off in it. I was terrified to make these changes but am so happy I did and can’t even imagine where I would be if I hadn’t (likely so burned out that I would have to take a forced leave!).

Ok, thank you. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is such a great question. The 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice without burnout are:

Your ultimate goal should be to do what is in your zone of genius (ie. be a practitioner) and outsource everything else. I had a mentor tell me this early on in my career and I thought he was crazy. How on earth could I focus on just being a doctor and outsourcing everything else? The answer: learn how to hire the best team possible and don’t be afraid to let go of control. I was unbelievably stressed out with my previous receptionist but was so afraid to hurt her feelings or be seen as a bad person, if I let her go, that I tried to make it work for way too long. I spent thousands of dollars on counsellors, mentors, and lawyers to help me navigate the whole process and ensure I was doing everything right and gave her adequate time to change, adequate amounts of meetings and opportunity, and provided her with the correct written and verbal warnings. After I let her go I made sure I hired someone who was able to do everything for the clinic outside of being a doctor. This took a massive weight off of me and I felt like I could focus more on patient care and self care. I now have a work/life balance that I love plus a thriving practice but I know it wouldn’t be possible if I didn’t outsource as much as I do. You can give exceptional care for patients while having strong boundaries around your time. When I started my practice I let patients email me directly with any questions and literally spent hours each week responding to emails. I would also call patients to answer their questions free of charge and would give them extra time in the visits that I was not getting paid for. I was working into my lunch because I never wanted people to feel like they weren’t getting enough value. However, I was feeling overwhelmed and under-appreciated. And when you are feeling overwhelmed and under-appreciated you also start feeling resentment which does not lead to good care. I realized that having strong boundaries is actually more caring than not having good boundaries at all. When you have boundaries around your time, you empower both your patients to problem solve and yourself to feel like you have control over your schedule. I still answer patient emails and will call them but only when it is an emergency, quick clarification of a treatment plan, or something that absolutely cannot wait until their next appointment. I have autoresponders for expected response times to emails, require booked short appointments for questions beyond basic clarifications, and have my receptionist as the gatekeeper to emails to help patients navigate a lot of questions and clarifications that don’t need my direct response. This has actually allowed me to provide better care because I am not feeling overwhelmed or under-appreciated. You don’t need to help everyone (and you can’t!). When I first started practice I would help everyone. Cancer? Yup. Autoimmune condition I vaguely remember hearing about one time in school? You bet! A problem that would require tens of hours of research? Step right up. Lyme disease? I got you! However, what happened is I was constantly doing research. I was working in the mornings, evenings, weekends. Sometimes I would spend 3 hours prepping for a patient condition I was not familiar with and the patient didn’t even show up. Despite doing all of this work I constantly felt like I hadn’t done enough. It’s already stressful starting a practice because you are strapped financially plus want to help as many people as possible so anyone who walks in the door seems like a good fit. But, you can never possibly be up to date on all of the research. And if you try, like I did, you will get burned out. I am now okay knowing I can’t help everyone and that people would be best helped by colleagues who have spent their whole career focusing on that specific condition. My staff knows conditions I no longer treat and who to refer to. I live in a small town so this was hard at first but I feel much more confident because I know they are getting the best care and they appreciate that I was honest with them. This has helped grow my practice because they know I want what is best for my patients, even if that means referring them to someone else. Start with the end in mind. And I am hoping you want your end to be a sustainable business model that allows you to have work/life balance and be burnout free. Your practice will grow and you probably don’t want to be stuck working hours you hate in ten years. In school we were told to sit in the office all day even if there were no patients in case someone showed up last minute. On the other hand, my business mentor told me to think about what my ideal patient schedule would be in the next ten years and start with that. So instead of working evenings, weekends, and 8 hours a day to attract people I was strategic with my schedule and when I was working in the business (ie. seeing patients) vs on the business (ie. attracting new patients). This advice allowed the clinic to thrive because I had set time to grow my practice instead of just trying to do it inefficiently between patient visits. In addition to this, if you are working evenings and weekends just to bring people in you are going to annoy them when you try to switch your schedule years later. I am so happy I took the advice from my business mentor and not what I learned in school. Trust in the process. If you are providing the best care you can, people are getting better, and you are genuinely interested in your patients well being your practice will grow. When you are starting out there will be days where you are more busy and days where you are less busy and it can be easy to fall into periods of doubt when these days happen. There will also be fluctuations in business based on the season, but remember it is a business and fluctuations are natural. Do not give up on yourself and continue to show up and do your best. Consistently showing up is key, whether that is in your marketing or for your patients when they walk in the door. The more you show up, the more people will show up for you and your practice will grow.

As a business owner you spend most of your time working IN your practice, seeing patients. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

I am all about balance and because I was feeling really burned out after school and the beginning of starting the business I realized early on that working in my business all of the time was not going to be sustainable. It took a lot of trial and error with my schedule to get to a place where I feel like I can be the most present with patients while also generating a good income.

Right now I see patients in 4–5 hour blocks of time, back to back, and have 3 hours at the beginning or end of my day to work on my business (or my health — sometimes I just go for a hike after patients because I know I will feel more grounded and ready to work on the business stuff the following day). I also schedule every second Friday without patients so I have time to work on marketing and PR.

I also should say that I realized that there was a ceiling to the 1:1 model and it was not going to be a good way to scale or grow if I didn’t want to feel burned out or deliver the best possible care. In addition to my 1:1 practice I also offer group medicine, online education courses, and business consulting services for other practitioners who want to learn how to diversify their income.

I understand that the healthcare industry has unique stresses and hazards that other industries don’t have. What specific practices would you recommend to other healthcare leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

This is such an important area to address. I received an email earlier this year from Medscape saying that 42% of physicians reported that they are burned out. Female practitioners consistently reported burnout higher than men and one tenth of them said that they were considering leaving medicine. On top of that, 13% of all physicians surveyed said they have had thoughts of suicide and 1% have tried to commit suicide.

The current model of healthcare is extremely hard on both providers and patients, leaving doctors feeling burned out and patients feeling like they aren’t being seen or heard. I actually had a patient the other day tell me they thought their GP was burned out so if patients are seeing it in practitioners we really need to start changing the way we are working so we can support our patients and ourselves better.

The tricky thing is as practitioners we are all in a ton of debt and the only way we were taught how to do healthcare is 1:1. We are in a position where the only way to make more money to pay our debt off is to see more patients which leaves us feeling trapped and sacrificing our mental health.

The practices I would recommend for healthcare leaders to improve their physical and mental wellness is making sure you are taking breaks from work and taking care of yourself. All of the advice you are giving to your patients such as stress management, getting a good sleep, eating well, drinking enough water, and exercising should also be applied to yourself. Often we have too much on our plate or take too much on and forget to take care of ourselves. Don’t be afraid to say no if something is going to add more stress to your plate and don’t be afraid to take a lot of breaks.

The other specific practice, and most important in my opinion, is to not be afraid to change your patient schedule to one where you do not feel burned out. Being burned out is NOT good for patients or for you. There are other ways to generate income such as education courses and group medicine so plan the schedule that is sustainable for your health THEN try and figure out how to fill in the financial gaps if there are any. Also take time to constantly reflect — why are you working so hard? Was it for financial freedom or time freedom? If so but you are feeling burned out and irritable with your loved ones is this worth it? Was it so you could help as many people as possible? If so but you are working so much that you aren’t providing the best care is this really helping anyone?

I started out seeing patients 3.5 days per week and 8 hours of back to back patient care. I thought this was a manageable schedule since it was only 3.5 days a week but I realized I couldn’t even remember my first patient of the day by the time I got to my last one and felt exhausted. The 1.5 days I had saved for working on my business I was completely fatigued and inefficient. I started experimenting with my schedule and now found that 10–12 patients per day is about the max I can do if I want to provide the best care to those patients. I was scared to change my schedule but now I don’t feel exhausted all of the time and even had the space to create group programs that generate a good income, are helpful for patients, and don’t leave me drained.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes right now is “the world is changed by your example, not your opinion” by Paulo Coelho. Especially as practitioners I think this is so important because we can be quick to tell people how to be more healthy, happy, etc. while neglecting our own advice. If you believe people should have more work/life balance, then start practicing it in your own life. If you believe people should exercise more & not drink pop, then start practicing it in your own life.

As a practitioner I see a lot of business owners who are coming to me feeling completely burned out, yet preaching about balance online. No one can be perfect, and everyone will have times where they believe they should work less but need to work more for a short period of time, however if we truly want to change the world we need to lead by example.

I was so scared to reduce my clinic hours and go for a hike in the afternoon or go snowboarding and have a cider at the pub after in case I saw a patient, however I preach a lot of balance as the key to health, the importance of being outside and socializing, and mindfulness/enjoying your life in the moment. Once I fully embraced that it was okay to actually act in public the way I was telling other people to act it felt so authentic and free and patients appreciate that I am not telling them one thing then doing the opposite.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I spend most of my time hanging out on instagram @dramandachay where I chat business, mindset, and optimizing wellness.

For more info, readers can also check:

Clinic: https://thenaturalpath.ca/, @naturalpathclinic

Supplement website: https://enlivennaturals.com/

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success and good health!