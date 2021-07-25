Dr. Alyssa Dweck of Bonafide: “Fountains not drains”

Fountains not drains: I try to surround myself with those who make me feel good.

Dr. Alyssa Dweck is a practicing gynecologist in Westchester County, New York and serves as the Chief Medical Officer to Bonafide, where she previously worked in an advisory role since the company’s inception. She provides care to women of all ages and has delivered thousands of babies. A graduate of Barnard College, she has a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition from Columbia University and her Medical Degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, now named Drexel University. Dr. Dweck practices in Mount Kisco, NY and admits to Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, NY. She has been voted “Top Doctor” in New York Magazine and in Westchester Magazine and has co-authored three books to date: “The Complete A to Z for your V,” “The Sexual Spark,” and “V is for Vagina.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m a born and bred New Yorker. After undergrad and graduate studies in NY, I ventured to Philadelphia for medical school and residency training in OB/GYN, a field I was magnetically drawn to for both its medical and surgical offerings, excitement and drama and the familiarity of issues I could relate to as a woman. I happily returned to New York with my now husband of 30 years to practice in Westchester County and raise a family. Delivering babies for 20+ years was both thrilling and exhausting. I spent many an on call night working on my first book V is for Vagina and was hooked from then on with media and screaming to the masses about vaginas. I now focus my practice on gynecology only, menopausal health and sexual health, which I have special expertise and certification in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I spent six wonderful summers as camp doctor at a sleepaway camp in Maine. Funny thing, this was an all boys camp and I’m a gynecologist! But medicine is medicine, right? Truth be told, I was a happy fly on the wall since my boys were campers there. The first patient? A weekend warrior 40 year old man who had chest pain after a long bike ride. Needless to say, basic CPR came in handy, a quick 911 call and all was well in the end. When I was called for the next patient, a young woman on the kitchen staff who fainted, I quickly diagnosed her early pregnancy. Lesson learned: manage what you can, delegate what you can’t.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Young practitioners are cowboys. We don’t yet have the battle scars of our wiser and more experienced older colleagues. Never underestimate the value of experience. “See one, do one teach one” is the way we learn.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One incredibly influential person that comes to mind is my residency chairman, Dr Kaighn Smith. A gifted surgeon, incredible academic, talented sailor and family man, he taught by example. One day he challenged me … “Alyssa, you can’t do it all…” From then, he knew very well that I surely would accept the challenge. It is possible to have a rewarding career, raise a family, write books and even more if you put your mind to it.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I speak “vagina talk” and by this, I mean any and everything gynecology. I’m working on translating that to the masses.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Intermittent fasting: I’ve never been a fan of breakfast. I was criticized forever by my parents and friends. Now the 16:8 regimen is all the rage for weight maintenance and general health in the right person. Who knew?

2. Exercise: daily exercise is not optional in my mind but essential. I run every morning. It’s the best way to start the day and clear my head.

3. Weight training: with age comes declining metabolism and muscle mass. Weight training, even with the light reps I do moves the needle here.

4. Get sleep: I need 8 hours; no more, no less. I think I’m still catching up from my 20+ years of all-nighters delivering babies.

5. Fountains not drains: I try to surround myself with those who make me feel good.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish the world could speak “vagina” without so much angst!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t sweat the small stuff.

When you find a pair of running shoes you love, buy 5!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health and well-being is a challenge right now, particularly for many navigating the perimenopausal and menopausal journeys. Telehealth can play an incredibly valuable role in this space and I see huge growth potential here.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

