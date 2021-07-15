Dr. Alina Kornienko of Quppy: “Humanities and math are much closer in real life”

Be authentic and always be yourself as your uniqueness is the strongest value you carry. Listen to the ones around you and apply your authenticity and personality in a good critical way to the opinions of others as in diversity the strongest ideas and the best solutions are born. Be a thoughtful and listening leader as the wealth of comfort of your team is one of the key goals of your success.

As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite” , we had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Alina Kornienko. She is the COO and co-founder at Quppy. WomenTech Network Global Ambassador, Founder Institute Mentor. PhD at Paris-VIII-Vincennes-Saint-Denis. She has more than 10 years of experience in business communications and business development. Together with her co-founders, she is developing the Quppy multicurrency digital payment and financial superapp.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always been keen on cross-disciplinaries and synergies. And my professional growth looks like an example to how our world has become interdisciplinary in its revolutionary development. Specialist in international relations and communication as far as interpreter by my first higher education, I used to work as a Senior Business Development specialist in a leading business aviation holding. I was then offered a scholarship of French government co continue my research in Masters and a year after in Doctoral programs. In three years and a half, I successfully obtained my doctoral degree for research in literature and linguistics. It was an important decision in my career to change the academic sphere for a business one and try to apply all of my knowledge in a completely different field. At that stage my future co-founders asked me to join the Quppy project at the idea stage. That is how the whole story that I am living in started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Since August 2017, when we started developing Quppy with my co-founders, every day is an interesting day as we are developing a disruptive IT, financial, payment, investment and social solution. Every single day I learn something new and with my brilliant team I try to create something innovative and worth global customer choice.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I could not say that it was a pure mistake, yet it was an extremely funny episode that turned into a long-lasting business partnership. During the Tel-Aviv Fintech Week 2019, me and my team, we had busy days with our booth, pitches and round tables. At some point, we had a meeting scheduled with a potential partner project. As usual, I started explaining what we were doing at Quppy and where our potential synergies with the other company might be. At some point, I look at others around the table and see a total surprise on their faces. I started thinking what might I be saying wrong and the CEO of the other company said: Look, what you say, it’s extremely interesting, we will be ready to move forward. But could you say all of that once again as my colleagues do not speak French”. It turned out that I somehow switched to French without even paying attention to that. I was lucky that the other CEO is fluent at French. The industry events are one of the beloved part of my job. As an official company speaker, I participate a lot in the events. It is the right place to feel the industry and find the greatest business partners in the shortest time possible. Thanks to digital technologies, the major industry events moved to online despite the pandemic allowing the industry to develop in interaction between big, middle and small players.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Since the very beginning, I was inspired by two outstanding women: my Mother, PhD, engineer, and my Grandmother, a University professor. Their constant support, their experience, their knowledge they have always shared with me, their devotion to my aspirations and projects made me who I am today. Even though their expertise differs a lot from mine, their professional approach have always helped me at all stages of my personal and professional growth. They were the ones to support me in doing my PhD thesis, for example. And it is the one from millions of examples.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Today, we are surrounded by stress and anxiety. As many of my colleagues and our readers, I am keen on meditation which helps a lot to set the mind and body free. Professional, social and personal productivity and prosperity come from a mindfulness. Thus, a careful time planning and work-life balance should be always kept. To open my mind and to find creativity I really recommend learning foreign languages. As every language brings a different image of the world around that helps to see things different which is extremely useful when working in disruptive field.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity and inclusion are the core points of strength for every team and project. As it brings multitude of opinions, views that enrich every product and project as far as emphasize general respect and global character of the product that are again the core for a sane community that can transmit sane messages to the world.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

In order to build a better society, a better world, we should all start with ourselves and with the community around us. At Quppy we have a talent and employee-oriented atmosphere and policies as we believe that the employee’s general and individual comfort contributes to an efficient cooperation and results in a faster and better achievement of common professional goals. Our personal managers as far as group heads are always there to help their colleagues. Before the pandemic spread, we had already established efficient remote work opportunities, especially for our IT dev specialists, which helped their inclusion and at the same time kept their personal comfort. This helped us significantly increase our potential and our achievements in 2020. We have a respectful atmosphere where colleagues love sharing their experience, their culture, their knowledge. Every month, we have dedicated days for our team members to explain to others their own part of the work, professional sphere, step-by-step work process, and product development. It’s like a university class in a way. We have our Women community which is established to help, hire, and develop female professionals to join our team, to attract great female specialists from other industries so that they could feel comfortable with us and could growth together with us as specialists as far as personalities. The community helped us a lot to grow together as a project and to enrich each other as professionals and as individuals of different gender, nationalities, and cultures. The Quppy philosophy is not only to provide a unique and better personal banking customer experience, but to also make fintech more inclusive and equal on our own corporate example. We also “enforce” our employees, especially female ones, to stay as close to their families and children as they can.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

An executive is thereto determine, guide, develop and, of course, represent the company and the project that he/she is building. The CEO personal brand is inseparable with the company and the CEO is the best reflection and missioner of the brand philosophy.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

Being executive is about being 24/7 occupied by the project you are involved in. You do not have holidays, weekends, at least, in comparison with others’ calendars. And you 100 per cent love it because you see and feel the value you bring with your project to the society you live in.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I am so happy to see that many female founders and female industry leaders today. I believe in the recent years we have performed a great effort to make tech sphere way more diverse and accessible to specialists of all races, genders and ages. Yet, female leaders still face discrimination in terms of positions, salaries and even attitude. We have so much work to do in the recent future to overcome it. One of the strongest challenges remains the purely male and female roles and spheres as far as the higher social responsibility related to family that is held by female specialists in comparison with men.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I never saw myself as a fintech C-level. Seven to ten years ago I did not even know what fintech actually is. Yet, when I was just invited to join the Quppy project I could never imagine how creative my work would become, how interesting and exciting finance might be and how much interesting and new you can learn there while applying your own professional experience.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

The become a successful executive, you should be ready for constant learning and future prediction. If you are not ready to study, survey the market, to sleeplessly get to know your customers, their needs, feel the way they feel to understand what exactly would they need and like tomorrow and after-tomorrow, you should be probably facing another exciting position in the company. Yet, all the positions are important in their contribution to the main goal.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Be authentic and always be yourself as your uniqueness is the strongest value you carry. Listen to the ones around you and apply your authenticity and personality in a good critical way to the opinions of others as in diversity the strongest ideas and the best solutions are born. Be a thoughtful and listening leader as the wealth of comfort of your team is one of the key goals of your success.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe that everyone should contribute to commonwealth despite their social and professional position. One of the best things all of us can do to make this world a better place is sharing. Sharing what we have, what we get, what we know, what we feel and believe. Mentoring and thus exchanging your professional, social and philosophical experience is extremely important. Being a Founder Institute Mentor, I see how many brilliant and promising founders, ideas and personalities remain unrevealed around the world. In these hard times of world crisis, mentoring and sharing become core and key points that world help us survive this pandemic situation. As more that ever we need new ideas, new talents to develop and to bring fresh air and impulses to all spheres of life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Delegating tasks often demand more responsibility than performing them yourselves. Do not be afraid to take a step back or to restart with the project or the idea to build a truly great project. Humanities and math are much closer in real life, especially in disruptive technologies, than you could ever imagine. Your competitors are your best friends that make you stronger as they succeed. Fintech is a way more inclusive field than you could have ever imagined.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Being part of a financial world, I see that a lot of people, especially in developing regions, need not only more inclusiveness in the world financial system but also a general financial education. I believe that due to fintech and paytech achievements we can soon increase the quality of life and the quality of financial awareness all around the globe. And today at Quppy we are already contributing to the important goal by bringing together disruptive technologies, classical tools and all the possible financial services and activities in one app to make all of them accessible and understandable as far as comfortable and easy-in-use for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? –

My Mom, a brilliant engineer, great wife and wise woman always tells me: “Do what you should be doing and come what may”. I believe this quote might become a rule for every entrepreneur as there are so many situations especially at an early stage of your project development when you might get turned from the original path. Yet, you should never give up and be influenced by temporary or superficial in order to complete your key mission in realizing your project idea and philosophy.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would be interested to have discussion one day with Anna Patterson, Founder & Managing Partner, Gradient Ventures around breakfast or lunch as I believe she is a great example of an inspiring and remarkable female tech world leader for all her activities related to development of Artificial Intelligence and startup acceleration activities she is constantly performing.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you for inviting me. It was a pleasure to share my experience and opinion with you! I am looking forward to further talks on various topics!