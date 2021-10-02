Dr. Alice Kerby Of Kerby Method Consulting: “Get curious”

Get curious. If you aren’t sure what makes you happy, what you enjoy, or how you prefer to spend your time — get curious! Learning to know ourselves deeply is a fun adventure, even though there may be dark spots along the way. Try some new things, mix up your daily routine a bit, read a book by a new author, break out some dime store watercolors. This is YOUR life, who better to tell you how to find your happiness than you?

Dr. Alice Kerby specializes in Somatic Experiencing Trauma Therapy and Resiliency Coaching. She holds a Clinical Doctorate in Physical Therapy and is an expert in movement and working with the nervous system and body to unwind past patterns of trauma and chronic stress. Dr. Alice helps her clients and students to gently touch into past trauma patterns that are stored in the body. This leads to restored resiliency in the nervous system, offering a greater ability to make choices from a place of one’s essential self. She is a teacher, clinician, freelance writer, lover of nature, and adventurer living in San Diego, California.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’d be happy to, I grew up the youngest of five kids in Northern Virginia, in a suburb of Washington DC. I always loved playing outside, exploring the nearby woods near my home. We traveled a great deal as kids, camping, hiking, and exploring national parks. I have always had a sense of wanderlust and left home in my early 20s to travel around the US rather than pursue college. I wanted to explore and adventure, to “have a series of gripping experiences.”

What’s funny is I still feel this way. I love living life for the experiences I get to have, especially with wonderful folks along the way. I stayed in California after my road trip, living in Santa Barbara and Ojai, going to massage school at The Heartwood Institute up north. Heartwood was a healing arts school nestled an hour away from the nearest town up a series of dirt roads. It was a wonderful place to experience and learn healing work, massage therapy, and Chinese Medicine. I traveled through Central America for a winter season, spending four months exploring, traveling, and practicing my Spanish.

I moved to the north shore of Kauai for a few years after massage school, surfing and enjoying the island’s beauty while working as a massage therapist. It was such a magical time and place there.

Around the time I turned 30 I was ready for more formal education and began the long climb to my doctorate degree. Community college, four year University, Scholarships, grants, and loan applications. Deciding if I was better suited for a D.O, a PhD in neuroscience or PT. Physical Therapy made the most sense to me, I could combine my love of movement with my manual skills, and spend more time with patients than a Primary Care doc would get to.

So off I went for another three years of intense schooling. We had an advanced neuroscience curriculum, and somewhere in my first year we had the opportunity to look at cross sections of real human brains in the cadaver lab. I remember being struck by the beauty of the intricacies, and so in awe. My love of neuroscience continued to grow.

PT school was tough for me, I was a decade older than most of my classmates, and had trouble focusing. I was also well on my way to becoming a heavy drinker, and often turned to nightly wine or beer to soothe my nerves and put me to sleep. This became problematic, as you might imagine. In my final clinical rotation, I was barely sleeping and had night sweats, brutal insomnia, and soul crushing anxiety. I walked to the hospital every day and some mornings I would pray to get hit by an ambulance. Just enough so that I could lie down and rest for a while. My mental health was terrible, I was doing a poor job at the hospital, and my pending graduation was at risk.

I was miserable, and had no real tools to handle it, besides continuing to push forward and hope there was an end in sight. I continued to drink, bottles of wine each day after work, just to get a sense of relief. I saw my doctor and he put me on an SSRI but offered no other tools. I had no real strategies for dealing with this high stress environment and the mal-adaptive effects that self-medicating with alcohol caused.

After several close calls, I made it through, and was able to move forward in my career. I continued to drink heavily for several years until my partner couldn’t take it anymore and decided to leave. I had ruined multiple friendships, and while I always had a job and a place to live, I never felt whole inside. I was obsessed with alcohol, maybe you can relate. I never felt like I could relax. When my partner had finally had enough, it put me in enough pain that I knew it was time for a change.

Around this time, I started working with a therapist and a Somatic Experiencing (SE) Practitioner along with taking part in twelve step recovery. My clarity and peace of mind began returning with sobriety. I had never heard of SE, but I began to notice that after my sessions with the therapist, I felt better. I felt physically better. The calm that had eluded me for so long was resting there waiting for me, when I was able to simply bring my attention to what was happening in my body.

It felt like coming home. It still does. I began the training to become a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner the following year, and am now in my advanced year of training. Understanding the nervous system from an SE perspective has put multiple pieces into place for me. It has allowed me to marry my early years of education with my formalized medical training. I have a body of knowledge and experience that allows me to work within each individual’s system and teach methods for lasting change.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As I mentioned above, my therapist was instrumental in helping me to discover Somatic Experiencing, see the benefits, and become passionate about following this path. My career as a PT sort of evolved from a desire to practice medicine in a way that felt right for me.

I was inspired by one of my first spiritual teachers, Lola, at the Ojai Foundation, and how magic could become a part of one’s career.

I also inspire the hell out of myself. I’ve had loads of help along the way, from my parents, teachers, and friends. But I’m also the one saying, “I’m going to do this next,” and figuring out how to make that happen. From moving to Kauai to surf, to become a doctor of PT, to living a life that fills my soul. I’m incredibly blessed.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom, truly, has been such a strong support my entire life. She has offered me such sage advice over the years, and even in the darkest of times, I know I can trust her to be there for me and love me through it. At this age I also recognize how solid her advice is and share it with friends. I remember a few weeks before I quit drinking, driving home and crying over my recent breakup, talking to my mom and she was really honest about everything. She told me the path of destruction she had seen alcohol leave on my life. In that moment, I was really able to hear her and it was part of a greater whole to change my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh, so many mistakes! I feel like the entire first year (maybe two!) of running a business is just one mistake after another. One of the things I felt worst about was a judgement error in sharing a message from a client as a testimonial when I hadn’t asked her permission. She was rightly upset by it and I felt terrible. It was an oversight on my part and one I will not make again! Luckily, we communicated around it and moved forward but it was a painful lesson. I want, above all, to be trustworthy to myself and those I care about and work with.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am teaching a workshop next week in conjunction with the Yoga Ville Ashram. I’m excited to have a two-day time frame with the participants to really get into some of my favorite topics! We will be learning and experiencing practices for healing the nervous system and moving away from a chronic stress paradigm. I also love talking about the concept of the “inner wild” and how we can embrace healthy aggression and assertion. As women, I think this is such an important topic. We all have an inner wild and learning to feel, hear, and relate to this part of us leads to a more enriching life experience.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Kindness. This may not be the top quality people think of for leadership but I think it’s integral. Truly caring about the people you are serving and acknowledging their human-ness is essential. We can all be a little more kind most days. I run a Sober Girls Hiking and Adventure Club, and on one of our early hikes a friend was having some difficulty getting up a mountain. It was an incredibly hot day and we don’t get much shade on our hikes here in Southern California. I stayed with her, encouraged her, was patient and kind. I didn’t mind taking my time and resting in the small patches of shade, and really wanted her to enjoy the experience.

Perseverance. You can’t be an entrepreneur or make it through a doctorate program without this quality. It took me quite a while to see how necessary this was in building my business. It’s so easy, especially as a sensitive person, to take everything personally in your business. I had such a hard time in the beginning (still do sometimes!) with a launch that didn’t go so well, feedback that wasn’t raving, or even marketing strategies that flopped. I can recognize now that the trajectory of the business is greater than the daily or monthly ups and downs. You must keep at it to see long term success.

Curiosity: One of my favorite qualities! I think it’s essential as a leader. You need to be curious about your own personal growth and development: what’s helping you and what’s not, what new things do you want to try? You also must be curious about your clients, and the people you serve. What is working for them and what do they want more of? Curiosity is a fabulous quality, and interestingly enough, when we are in a state of curiosity, we cannot also be in a state of stress. The two just don’t work like that. I have been curious about writing for a living, and wondered how to actually go about getting published, pitching magazines, things like that. I didn’t know much about the process. I ended up taking an amazing 7 week freelance writing course with the fab Amber Petty, and got an essay published in the HuffPost, sharing my work and my story. I never would have had that happen had I not been curious enough to wonder how to make it happen then to seek out help from someone who did have that knowledge. Curiosity is a wonderful human quality.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

The biggest part of my work is helping my clients and students expand their capacity to feel good inside. Before we can find joy, we need to be able to stay with feeling “ok” or “slightly pleasant” in our bodies. This sounds so simple and maybe even redundant, but we aren’t taught how to be with feelings that delight us. There is so much focus on noticing what’s wrong and trying to fix it that we glaze over simple moments of pleasure. While part of this certainly is within the cultural narrative, our biology and brains are also hard wired with a negative bias. It’s what kept our ancestors alive. It was advantageous for early humans to look for danger more than to savor a moment of pleasure. We still have this negative bias within us, so our brains remember the bad things more than the good. This severely limits us in our ability to notice and feel joy. My work is tailored to helping the nervous system and the subconscious begin noticing and staying with pleasant moments. As we do this over time, our system begins to relax and know “ohhh, ok, I can simply enjoy this. I won’t die if I linger in this pleasant sensation for a moment”

The more we build our capacity for feeling joy, the more joy becomes available to us.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think the biggest reasons are that we are a culture of self-obsessed workaholics who measure our worth and value in our productivity. Citizens in the US have an average 40-hour work week, and in many jobs this isn’t enough and companies encourage employees to stay later, work weekends, take work home, and be constantly on call. There is no emphasis on idle time or relaxing simply for the sake of enjoying one’s human-ness. When we do have moments to relax, many of us don’t have the ability to actually sit and enjoy it. There’s that capacity piece again. We have to literally train ourselves and our systems, the part of us that is underneath the conscious mind, that it’s ok to relax.

We are a culture living on high alert, and the pay offs are getting smaller and smaller. The massive wealth disparity and inequality are other factors I would cite as the reason US Citizens are not glowing with happiness. Inflation in the city of San Diego rose 6% in the past year. That’s one year. Meanwhile, most jobs aren’t paying more. How does one find time for happiness when there is no clear path to achieving a life that doesn’t require constant work?

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One of the biggest one is that happiness lies in the external world outside of us. While I absolutely believe external and environmental factors contribute to our happiness and joy, it has to start inside.

It’s why I love working with the nervous system, because the changes that happen are deep and lasting. One of the biggest things I hear from my clients is, “I feel better.” So simple, yet so profound. If we start feeling better in our bodies, in our beings, and having well regulated internal systems, life gets easier. More joy is available. We make choices (perhaps to change external factors) that reflect who we really are, rather than out of joy or desperation.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I get frustrated with a lot of the self-help and personal development movement, even though I suppose I have my part in it. I feel like it just becomes another thing, or another series of things to “do”. I’ve had clients who come to me after years of meditation, yoga, 12 step recovery, daily journaling, you name it — but they are till exhausted trying to keep up with all of their self-care. Of course we should invest time and energy into these things if we can — but there is so much emphasis on “do the work” and I think it can be easily misconstrued, or part of the same trauma pattern of doing, doing, doing.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

As a disclaimer, I do want to say that if any of these suggestions feel triggering to you, then please don’t do them! We all have different histories and collections of experience. If something doesn’t work for you, move on and find what does. Above all, take care of yourself.

Notice when you already feel good and spend time with this. It sounds so simple, but it really is the pathway to feeling more joy. When I was in early sobriety, I started with really paying attention to how I felt when I was in the shower, and while it sounds silly, this is still some of my favorite advice for clients! We have a lot of sensory stimulation in the shower, and hopefully it’s typically a pleasant experience. You can notice the warm water on your skin, the smell of the soap or shampoo, maybe a cool breeze blowing in from a window, the texture of your loofah. Notice all of these (if they are pleasant for you) and spend some time in awareness of how your body responds to delighting in your senses. It transforms the entire experience and leaves us feeling more present. Identify external and environmental factors that contribute to your joy and happiness. Find ways to do more of them, even if it is only for 20 more minutes a week. If you spend most of your time doing things you don’t like, it isn’t a stretch to see how that doesn’t contribute to your joy. Find out and examine what does leave you feeling happier, calmer, more like yourself and schedule more of that in. If you aren’t sure — then curiosity is your friend, and take time to explore some new things. Even if it is a simple five-minute walk down the street each day, little things do add up. I started indoor rock climbing recently, back in May, so about 5 months ago. I became obsessed pretty quickly with how strong and empowered I felt getting up the walls of the gym and trying harder and more complicated routes. I enjoyed the socialization time and support from my climbing partners. I knew climbing was increasing my joy so I planned time for it each week and still continue to make this activity a priority, because I see the benefit trailing over into the rest of my life, and most of all, how positively it affects my mental, emotional, and physical health. I understand I have a privileged perspective and not everyone can do things like join a rock climbing gym, or even take much time to explore new hobbies. And, identifying any factors in your current life that contribute to your happiness is a valid and helpful exercise. Small things matter. Little moments make up longer moments. Go outside! Any chance you can get, spending time in nature is a wondrous thing for our connectivity to the planet and to the roots of our DNA. If you can spend time daily or weekly outside by a tree, a body of water, even in a small park or nearby mountains. Nature helps to put things in perspective and is typically visually soothing. Most of the hardest times in my life have been healed by spending copious amounts of time in nature. A difficult break up prior to my start of PT school found me on a five-day bike packing trip, moving mile after mile each day, watching the trees and the rivers slide by me as the silent tears fell down my face. At the end of that trip, I was different. As my clients say to me, “I felt better.” Move your body. Anyway, anytime, just move! We have this bizarre culture around movement that can feel very contrived or focused, like we need to be doing some kind of structured exercise for it to “count”. Our bodies are designed to move. Any type of movement will be of benefit to you, and this is true for 99% of the population, at any age. Until very recently, I had the great pleasure of working with an amazing woman, a 98-year-old patient of mine who was dedicated to movement right up until the end of her life. She would have setbacks occasionally, and after a few days of laying down and resting due to one thing or another, she would firmly tell me “It’s time for me to move, can you help me?!” Inevitably, she felt better during and after our PT sessions. Her face and eyes would light up, she would look ten years younger and the spark of her personality was ever present. We all need to move; we are designed for it! Get curious. If you aren’t sure what makes you happy, what you enjoy, or how you prefer to spend your time — get curious! Learning to know ourselves deeply is a fun adventure, even though there may be dark spots along the way. Try some new things, mix up your daily routine a bit, read a book by a new author, break out some dime store watercolors. This is YOUR life, who better to tell you how to find your happiness than you?

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Encourage that person to seek professional help via therapy or counseling. I honestly think this is the best thing you can do for someone. Having lived with a depressed partner for years and feeling rather hopeless that my own life couldn’t serve as an example to lift his depression, I wish I’d been more insistent about his return to therapy. There is no substitute for a trained professional and a good therapist.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Changing the narrative, we teach our young women about sex, their bodies, and their menstrual cycle. Like it or not, we are still living in a very patriarchal time and it is serving no one, least of all young women. Instead of empowering young women with their bodies, there continues to be shame around basic biological functions like masturbation and menstruation. As part of this, I’d love to see more young girls in the climbing gym, stoking out their own empowerment rather than looking for external sources of validation.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh wow, just one? I’d love to go out on a climb with Dr Rick Hanson, I know he is an avid rock climber and I love his work. He has been a big inspiration to me and the work I do, validating my own approach to helping others feel and linger in the positive moments. As a huge X Files fan. I’d also love a chat with Gillian Anderson, she’s been a favorite of mine since high school. Fan girl crush, for sure!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!